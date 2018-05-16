"I Am Julian Assange"

Authored by Raul Ilargi Meijer via The Automatic Earth blog,
Julian Assange appears to be painfully close to being unceremoniously thrown out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London. If that happens, the consequences for journalism, for freedom of speech, and for press freedom, will resound around the world for a very long time. It is very unwise for anyone who values truth and freedom to underestimate the repercussions of this.
In essence, Assange is not different from any journalist working for a major paper or news channel. The difference is he published what they will not because they want to stay in power. The Washington Post today would never do an investigation such as Watergate, and that’s where WikiLeaks came in.
It filled a void left by the media that betrayed their own history and their own field. Betrayed the countless journalists throughout history, and today, who risked their lives and limbs, and far too often lost them, to tell the truth about what powers that be do when they think nobody’s looking or listening.
Julian is not wanted because he’s a spy, or even because he published a number of documents whose publication was inconvenient for certain people. He is wanted because he is so damn smart, which makes him very good and terribly effective at what he does. He’s on a most wanted list not for what he’s already published, but for what he might yet publish in the future.
He built up WikiLeaks into an organization that acquired the ultimate trust of many people who had access to documents they felt should be made public. They knew he would never betray their trust. WikiLeaks has to date never published any documents that were later found out to be false. It never gave up a source. No documents were ever changed or manipulated for purposes other than protecting sources and other individuals.
Julian Assange built an ’empire’ based on trust. To do that he knew he could never lie. Even the smallest lie would break what he had spent so much time and effort to construct. He was a highly accomplished hacker from a very young age, which enabled him to build computer networks that nobody managed to hack. He knew how to make everything safe. And keep it that way.
Since authorities were never able to get their hands on WikiLeaks, its sources, or its leader, a giant smear campaign was started around rape charges in Sweden (the country and all its citizens carry a heavy blame for what happened) and connections to America’s favorite enemy, Russia. The rape charges were never substantiated, Julian was never even interrogated by any Swedish law enforcement personnel, but that is no surprise.
It was clear from the get-go what was happening. First of all, for Assange himself. And if there’s one thing you could say he’s done wrong, it’s that he didn’t see the full impact from the campaign against him, sooner. But if you have the world’s largest and most powerful intelligence services against you, and they manage to find both individuals and media organizations willing to spread blatant lies about you, chances are you will not last forever.
If and when you have such forces running against you, you need protection. From politicians and from -fellow- media. Assange didn’t get that, or not nearly enough. Ecuador offered him protection, but as soon as another president was elected, they turned against him. So have news organizations who were once all too eager to profit from material Assange managed to obtain from his sources.
That the Guardian today published not just one, not two, but three what can only be labeled as hit pieces on Julian Assange, should perhaps not surprise us; they fell out a long time ago. Still, the sheer amount of hollow innuendo and outright lies in the articles is astonishing. How dare you? Have you no shame, do you not care at all about your credibility? At least the Guardian makes painfully clear why WikiLeaks was needed.
No, Sweden didn’t “drop its investigation into alleged sexual offences because it was unable to question Assange”. The Swedes simply refused to interview him in the Ecuador embassy in London, the only place where he knew he was safe. They refused this for years. And when the rape charges had lost all credibility, Britain asked Sweden to not drop the charges, but keep the pressure on.
No, there is no proof of links from Assange to Russian hackers and/or to the Russian government. No, there is no proof that DNC computers were hacked by Russians to get to John Podesta’s emails. In fact there is no proof they were hacked at all. No, Ecuador didn’t get tired of Julian; their new president, Moreno, decided to sell him out “at the first pressure from the United States”. Just as his predecessor, Correa, said he would.
Julian Assange has been condemned by Sweden, Britain, the US and now Ecuador to solitary confinement with no access to daylight or to medical care. Without a trial, without a sentence, and on the basis of mere allegations, most of which have already turned out to be trumped up and false. This violates so many national and international laws it’s futile to try and count or name them.
It also condemns any and all subsequent truth tellers to the prospect of being treated in the same way that Julian is. Forget about courts, forget about justice. You’ll be on a wanted list. I still have a bit of hope left that Vladimir Putin will step in and save Assange from the gross injustice he’s been exposed to for far too many years. Putin gets 100 times the lies and innuendo Assange gets, but he has a powerful nation behind him. Assange, in the end, only has us.
What’s perhaps the saddest part of all this is that people like Chelsea Manning, Kim Dotcom, Edward Snowden and Julian Assange are among the smartest people our world has to offer. We should be cherishing the combination of intelligence, courage and integrity they display at their own risk and peril, but instead we let them be harassed by our governments because they unveil inconvenient truths about them.
And pretty soon there will be nobody left to tell these truths, or tell any truth at all. Dark days. By allowing the smartest and bravest amongst us, who are experts in new technologies, to be silenced, we are allowing these technologies to be used against us.
We’re not far removed from being extras in our own lives, with all significant decisions taken not by us, but for us. America’s Founding Fathers are turning in their graves as we speak. They would have understood the importance of protecting Julian Assange.
To say that we are all Julian Assange is not just a slogan.
Comments
He had enough time for coming with a plan B.
London rainy night, blackface, raincoat, a stroll to a more decent embassy.
Maybe a deerstalker hat also. Optional.
/s
The fact that the deep state globalists of the Western hegemony bank/corporation/insurer cabal is desperate to keep Assange jailed tells you all you need to know.
Truth is the enemy to them.
In reply to He had enough time for… by Leakanthrophy
The (((globalists))) you're referring to, knock people off all the time. If they wanted to end him, they would have done it a long time ago.
That tells me everything I need to know.
In reply to The fact that the deep state… by ebworthen
The Oligarchy owned Deep State (mainly UK and US) wants to make an example of him as in: See what happens to anyone that challenges the plan for our global society of control!
God bless Vladimir Putin for giving Edward Snowden and hopefully in the future Julian Assange a refuge from which to expose the Oligarchy's nefarious plans.
I appeal to all of my British cousins to organize a massive protest to liberate Assange! For God's sake, show the world you've left the seedier aspects of The Empire behind and evolved into champions of global freedom, not facilitators of global tyranny.
In reply to The (((globalists))) you're… by Robot Traders Mom
I think you are wrong. ((THEY)) knock off a lot of people, but you overestimate both their intelligence and their capability. People do survive, particularly when they have secured their positions by disseminating all their data wide and to honest people. By giving it all up, the gain realised by killing them no longer exists.
Then, if they are killed, they become martyrs, a strong force against ((them)), which ((they)) know. Survival is possible.
((THEY)) can, and will be defeated.
WWG1WGA
In reply to The (((globalists))) you're… by Robot Traders Mom
"The (((globalists))) you're referring to, knock people off all the time. If they wanted to end him, they would have done it a long time ago."
-- You couldn't be more right.... Assange is just more Kabuki theater for the masses like Trump and Snowden. They / or It or whatever is that is behind all of this is are turning the pot to high as the frog is already cooked. Whatever is coming is not far off, and wont generally be reported. As I write this, I am in Shanghai, and on Nanjing road, the Chinese times square, there are Chinese Army Troops in full battle rattle, carrying mag fed pumps, something big is up, but it wont be reported. Xray and metal detector to get on a chinese subway or train, just like a plane in the US, imagine that processing a billion people a day.... Never saw that before and I am a regular here in Shangahi....
Now everything time I check in to a flight I get the extended security screening, say last 5 out of 5 flights domestic and international and I have a low level security clearance, and fly business internationally. Soon they will find a Kilo of something in my bag, and you wont see any more posts here. The culling is begining....... Best to all
In reply to The (((globalists))) you're… by Robot Traders Mom
That sucks. At least you are a realist.
In reply to "The (((globalists))) you're… by gatorengineer
President Trump! Free and Pardon Julian Assange tomorrow! What a hero for exposing all of the lies. The fake news owned by the CIA and the Brit agencies would never tell the truth. At least get him to Russia where he can get real immunity.
MozartIII
In reply to The fact that the deep state… by ebworthen
Agree 100%!
President Donald "Gun Control" Trump, please Free and Pardon Julian Assange, a True Hero for peoples Liberty!
In reply to President Trump! Free and… by MozartIII
Trump? The Jew King? Pardon Assange?
Don't be silly, surly you know by now everything he said before he was elected is no longer relevant.
In reply to President Trump! Free and… by MozartIII
I think you are wrong, on many fronts, but not to be negative without presenting a solution, I suggest you fuck off.
In reply to Trump? The Jew King? Pardon… by ItsAllBollocks
Julian "9/11 truthers annoy me" Assange
Fuck him. Limited hangout fuck.
In reply to He had enough time for… by Leakanthrophy
Trump clobbered Crooked Hitlery with the "Wonders of Wikileaks" during the debate, now He is an orphan, Sad!
In reply to Julian "9/11 truthers annoy… by Robot Traders Mom
Did he really say that, or did you just make it up?
In reply to Julian "9/11 truthers annoy… by Robot Traders Mom
Look at the asshat's avatar. He made it up!
But, I didn't make this up. 9/11 truthers annoy the living hell out of me. I try to ignore all their idiotic posts, but on this site it's hard to do.
In reply to Did he really say that, or… by TheEndIsNear
Trump used Wikileaks against Clinton. He even said he supported Assange. He also said he was going to withdraw the troops. If you remember the very first thing he said in his inauguration speech was swear allegiance to Israel. Well you know what they say, never trust a Jew.
In reply to Did he really say that, or… by TheEndIsNear
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T-kSuuJrzMo
Thats the Youtube link to Assange saying it in 2010, if the link didnt post right google it yourself.... Robo has been around a long time, and actually gets it at a much higher level than most here.
In reply to Did he really say that, or… by TheEndIsNear
Don't think he isn't watched 24/7. Don't think they would not murder him with a sniper's bullet, or a cat burglar's knife.
This man is in danger. If The Donald is going to make a difference, he needs to save Julian.
In reply to He had enough time for… by Leakanthrophy
Another dark age. Great. Something to be endured, as serfs suffer yet more penury and face stomping.
I didn't hate blacks until obumma came along. Now I sure hate niggers. Not all blacks, just niggers like obumma. Also white trash crackers like Kathy Griffin and Comey. Come to think of it, I probably hate more crackers than I do niggers.
In reply to Another dark age. Great. … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
"Something to be endured, as serfs suffer yet more penury and face stomping."
On the bright side, it's a designer boot.
In reply to Another dark age. Great. … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
"designer boot"... Never been clear on the meaning of that term. Aren't all boots designed? It's not like they just congeal into a boot form by accident, or wink into existence.
In reply to "Something to be endured, as… by LetThemEatRand
Fuck that. Not happening.
In reply to Another dark age. Great. … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Living on the river of denial? Let me know how that works out for you.
In reply to Fuck that. Not happening. by DjangoCat
Watch and learn.
In reply to Living on the river of… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
If you are able to publicly expose the prime vectors of the parasitoid corporate fascists, they will destroy you. It's part of their survival life strategy. The degree to which you are effective in publicly exposing them is directly proportional to the amount of suffering they will inflict as part of an immunity response. It's to petrify other potential adversaries into submission. My suggestion is to recognize who they are and treat them accordingly, i.e. as you would a rat infested with bubonic plague carrying fleas. You don't shake their hands, you are not polite to them, you don't associate with them, you don't work with them, you don't buy their products, you don't talk to them, you don't allow your family near them or their family, you don't attend church with them, you don't vote for them, you don't work for them, you don't listen to them, you don't allow them in your communities, you don't allow them any power whatsoever. They need to be completely isolated, shunned and despised. They are killing all life on the planet and are completely malevolent with no rational human qualities.
A parasitoid is an organism that lives in close association with its host and at the host's expense, and which sooner or later kills it. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parasitoid
In epidemiology, a disease vector is any agent that carries and transmits an infectious pathogen into another living organism;[1][2]
Fascism's theory of economic corporatism involved management of sectors of the economy by government or privately-controlled organizations (corporations)
In reply to Another dark age. Great. … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
bravo ^
In reply to If you are able to publicly… by silver140
Agreed, but I would go further. Disengagement is a first step in bringing them down. We need to be together in understanding ((their)) perfidy and we must have positive intention to remove them from our society.
Being simple people with a keyboard, you might think we have no power. That is not true.
Our thoughts expressed with strength and intention have force. The more are involved and thinking the same thoughts, the stronger the force. They can affect the results.
Read the history of the Pepe meme, and of KEK. See the results already.
WWG1WGA
KEK
In reply to If you are able to publicly… by silver140
Trump will save him! Oh wait.
Assange will either have high schools named after him if things improve and we shake this dystopian present, or he'll go down in history as a terrorist (more likely). I'm not going to hold my breath for "Assange High student speaks to CNN about the dangers of gun control."
Are you a bot? Would a bot tell me if it really were one? How would you convince me if you are not a bot?
Weird set of words there.
In reply to Trump will save him! Oh… by LetThemEatRand
My name is Steve. Have I answered all of your questions tonight? Please take a brief survey at the end of this post.
In reply to Are you a bot? Would a bot… by DjangoCat
LOL!!!
In reply to My name is Steve. Have I… by LetThemEatRand
Man, quick off the mark. 3 seconds flat.
You have not convinced me you are not a bot.
In reply to My name is Steve. Have I… by LetThemEatRand
He's been here a lot longer than you have, newbie. You're the one that needs to convince us you're not an asshat bot.
In reply to Man, quick off the mark. 3… by DjangoCat
Juli needs to stop raping people.
Deep level of ignorance showing here. MSM depraved syndrome, I am afraid.
In reply to Juli needs to stop raping… by iamfromindia
Can Putin step in and give Julian asylum???
He sure can, but that would be a failure for the West. We need to save him. The Donald, in particular, needs to save him.
That will make a serious statement to the world.
In reply to Can Putin step in and give… by CatInTheHat
God Bless Julian Assange and other Whistle Blowers!
Also, please Pray for the safety and protection of Julian Assange and for him not to be turned over to the United States, the United Kingdom or any other Country for prosecution!
In reply to Can Putin step in and give… by CatInTheHat
A whole lot of beans will be spilled if he is hurt in any way
+ 1000 to the author.
His name is Seth Rich
New Zealand? Chile? Peru? There is nowhere to go?
He needs to go to the US and receive the pardon that Donald Trump promised.
Probably a deep intelligence agent in his own right, at odds with the totally corrupted C_A.
Bring him in, let him release the MOAB.
Watch out below.
KEK
In reply to New Zealand? Chile? Peru?… by ironmace
i'd say iran. if putin intercedes the neoleft will simply shrug of course, no way it could've been a leak, proof of a hack...iran or north korea, they have nothing to lose & everything to gain, or, if he's really ready to begin the match, xi.
In reply to New Zealand? Chile? Peru?… by ironmace
His enemies fear truth.
All we can do is to watch helplessly for this to unfold. They will kill him. Certain scums at the DOJ and CIA will see to that.
Fuck that. Don't you know that expressing negative thought without having a solution to the problem is the way to perdition?
Your thoughts and my thoughts focused on a positive result and expressed to the world affect the outcome.
The cabal know this majik and use it reversed, mirrored, upside down for evil, self gratification, and amassing of power and wealth.
It works for good too. There are way more of us than there are of them. They can, and will lose.
KEK
In reply to All we can do is to watch… by soyungato
I think Donald Trump got elected POTUS thanks to the unintended help from Wilkileak. If he now turn his back on Assange , he will no question be the greatest coward and scum on earth.