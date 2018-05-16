IEA Cuts 2018 Oil Demand Forecast On Soaring Oil Prices

Yesterday, we observed that in logical consequence to sharply higher interest rates, US consumer loan demand had slumped in recent weeks, despite increasingly easy credit conditions: an outcome which for many economists is a harbinger to an upcoming recession, as households hunker down and begin to deleverage.
Now, following a similar causal chain, this morning the International Energy Agency also cut forecasts for global oil demand growth in 2018 due to oil's recent price surge, as the highest prices in three years put a brake on consumption. As a result, the agency trimmed its 2018 world demand growth projection by 40,000 barrels a day to 1.4 million a day, projecting total consumption at 99.2 million barrels a day, down from 99.3mmb/d, still higher than the 97.8mmbpd global oil demand in 2017.
“The recent jump in oil prices will take its toll,” said the Paris-based agency, which serves as an advisor to most major economies on energy policy. Crude has jumped 17% this year, trading near $78 a barrel in London on Wednesday, and approaching the stated Saudi target of $80/barrel at which point the Aramco IPO once again becomes feasible.
As one would expect, the demand forecast by the IEA - which is not a cartel of oil producers and is therefore less biased - differs greatly from the forecast by OPEC - which is a cartel of oil producers and therefore is programmed to see only the best possible outcome no matter how high the price. As shown in the chart below, whereas the IEA demand forecast topped out, that of OPEC sees nothing but blue skies ahead.
The IEA commented on the 16-month campaign by OPEC and its allies to slash a global oil glut, which the agency said had been finally successful, with inventories falling below their five-year average for the first time since 2014. Markets are set to tighten further as output sinks in the economic disaster that is Venezuela and the U.S. re-imposes sanctions on Iran.
And yet the resulting price rally, while giving financial relief to producers, appears to be backfiring: in addition to cutting its demand outlook, stronger prices also prompted the IEA to increase estimates for supply from OPEC’s rivals, particularly the U.S. Production outside the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries will grow by 1.87 million barrels a day this year, or 85,000 a day more than previously thought, Bloomberg reported.
But back to the demand forecast, the IEA said that while the global economy remains robust (if clearly topping over), oil prices have surged about 75% since last June, and “it would be extraordinary if such a large jump did not affect demand growth,” the IEA said. The “effect of higher prices should in particular become apparent in gasoline demand in the next few months,” it said, confirming what we noted last month, namely that much of the Trump tax cut effect will soon be wiped out due to higher gas prices, putting further pressure on the US economy.
Developing nations are especially sensitive to crude’s rally after many of them phased out fuel subsidies when prices were lower, the agency added.
For the immediate future, the biggest unknown for the oil market is the impact of U.S. sanctions on Iran, which are being reimposed after President Donald Trump abandoned an international nuclear accord with the country, the world’s fifth-largest oil exporter.
While it’s “too soon to say what will happen this time,” the agency said, Iran’s fellow OPEC members could fill the gap because their pact to restrain supply leaves them with spare production capacity.
To be sure, there is likely more than enough excess capacity within OPEC to pick up the slack for Iran. OPEC’s Gulf producers and Russia have about 1.3 million barrels a day of output idle, more than the 1.2 million barrels a day of Iranian exports that were lost when sanctions were previously imposed in 2012, the IEA calculated.
Although OPEC and its partners have resolved to curb supply until at the least the end of this year, they’ll meet next month to review their policy.
Furthermore, markets face other disruptions besides Iran, with Venezuela’s output plunging to the lowest since the 1950s as its economy unravels.
“The potential double supply shortfall represented by Iran and Venezuela could present a major challenge for producers to fend off sharp price rises and fill the gap,” the IEA said.
Could the Iran sanctions be the catalyst that causes the OPEC production cut deal to unravel? Find out in a few short seeks.
Comments
Fuck the foreigners. The U.S. has what they want to sell to us.
f the foreigners?
Or bow to them? https://postimg.cc/image/r4qmichlj/
In reply to Fuck the foreign oil… by Stu Elsample
IEA also thinks by 2023 oil will be down to 1.0 mb/d, regardless if this quarter it's 1.4 or 1.5.
which is an interesting thing to point out today when just the other day that "The Most Underappreciated Story In The Oil Market" posted story (from Oil Price) kinda argued the opposite... which was really just a summary of a Bloomberg article (why not source the real author?) that noted that basically every month this year (except for a shortened Feb which included CNY) China oil demand surpassed its all-time records by at least 6.5%...
China pays like 1.45 a litre for gas, too... that'd be like $5.30 a gallon... real oil elasticity there /s hhhh
just saying... one day it's bullish oil cuz china oil demand is a boogeyman; next day it's bearish oil cuz the us debt/spending boogeyman...
only real common theme to these chosen linked stories I see on these is that they always got a boogeyman ;p
In reply to f the foreigners? Or bow to… by DingleBarryObummer
Time to invest in the South Atlantic?
Falkland Oil Project Eyes Green Light This Year as Prices Rise - 11 Jan 2018
“The project of course is looking a lot better at $68 a barrel,” Tony Durrant, chief executive officer of Premier Oil, which holds 60 percent of Sea Lion, said in an interview on Thursday. “It’s a project that’s very sensitive to oil prices.” (Bloomberg 11 Jan 2018)
What about Argentina? And what does the law say about the ownership of natural resources?
Argentina's Continental Shelf Claims and The UN CLCA Commission (1 page):-
https://www.academia.edu/33898951/Argentinas_Continental_Shelf_Claims_-The_UN_CLCS_Commission
Hahaha ... what does the law say? My man you need to understand ... example.
Genie Energy extracting oil out of the Golem Heights in Syria
There is no law...
In reply to Time to invest in the South… by BritBob
Have we seen $45 in Gartmans lifetime yet ???
1.63 euro's per liter of diesel in Belgium right now...
the last time this happened was RIGHT BEFORE THE CRASH!
and everybody predicted back then that oil would go to 200 dollars a barrel...
And right now, in Brussels, there are protests because the government is talking about raising the retirement age to 70 years old and the lemmings are catching up...
THE COUNTRIES ARE BROKE AND GOING INTO A CRISIS!
reminds me of the ant and the cricket story...
When inflation will be the only way out, they'll all panick to save what they've got and won't have a clue how to do it untill it's to late.
$3.25 in South Florida.
Go ahead pull RVs and trailers down here and try not be in an accident with some woman on the phone or testing while her little dog sits on her lap and barks at you, all the while she is doing 20 over the speed limit and going over the double line. Florida.
In reply to 1.63 euro's per liter of… by Sudden Debt
@Sudden Debt
The only way out for all economies is inflate and hope the fuck you can inflate way faster than the debt.
If Japan is anything to go by ... not a chance.
In reply to 1.63 euro's per liter of… by Sudden Debt
And so. . . to nobody's surprise. . . Germany's planned dieselverbot had nothing to do with the environment after all. . .
IEA is an American run outfit which has the sole goal to manipulate opinions on oil to serve geopolitical stuff. Same can be said from Goldman Sachs and others. No credibility, bullshit analysis.
they keep dumbing down their website like the rest of the internet. it had some useful stuff years ago but i don't even go there anymore. idiocracy in action.
In reply to IEA is an American run… by farmboy
It's funny how the inflation of most things don't matter - people are still conned by the media that there is no inflation. But when it comes to things like oil, everyone knows it. Time to short the long end of the bond market.
It is a good thing Trumptards don't like to drive, oh wait that is about all they got.
As one would expect, the demand forecast by the IEA - which is not a cartel of oil producers and is therefore less biased...
Please tell me you're joking. The IEA is probably one of the most corrupt and INCOMPETENT government agencies on the planet. Their predictions are less accurate than Gartman's.
yes, they are stupid. getting dumber by the day. it isn't just them, it's a general trend these days.
In reply to As one would expect, the… by RichardParker
I'm crazy about the words...
Forecast. Projection. Estimate.
...they just sound so, real, solid, confirmed and worth placing a really large wager on! ;-)
Consumers are not deleveraging. If they were, the savings rate would also be going up, and it isn't.
https://tradingeconomics.com/united-states/personal-savings
They simply can't get any more credit. They are tapped out.
I think this may well crumble the whole edifice within 2 years, maybe less if there's any big trigger.
Agree. But I am still getting lots of credit card offers in the mail, trying to drive all of us further into debt.
In reply to Consumers are not… by CRM114
Yesterday's topic, but...
The loss of Malaysian Airways Flight MH370 may have had significant political connections. Aircraft Captain Shah had strong ties to former Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, a Muslim Brotherhood follower. Capt Shah and Mr. Ibrahim were both from Penang Malaysia. Mr. Ibrahim had been jailed twice, both times on what were likely trumped up politically inspired charges. Capt Shah was reportedly “utterly frustrated” with the judicial vendetta against Mr Ibrahim who was jailed again just hours before MH 370 took off on its ill-fated flight.
https://www.patreon.com/posts/special-report-18834838
The energy deniers all blame the 2007/2008 contraction on the housing bubble. This time around, they will blame it on the carmageddon and the student loan crisis. Spiraling oil prices will as before remain the back story that no one in the industry wants to talk about.
The simple fact that net energy production is contracting and that western civilization is approaching and possibly has already passed the point of no return will be hidden for as long as possible.
Elon Musk's Martian Techno-Rapture will save us!
In reply to The energy deniers all blame… by Cloud9.5