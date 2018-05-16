Industrial Production Growth Stabilizes At 7-Year Highs

Industrial Production moved higher in April (+0.7% MoM) to a new record high - marginally above the Nov 2014 peak - but while year-over-year growth remains near 7-year highs, it did stop accelerating in April.

Utilities rose 1.9% in April after rising 6.1% in March

Mining rose 1.1% in April after rising 0.8% in March

Vehicle Production dropped 1.3% in April after rising 2.8% in March

Manufacturing Production rose 0.5% in April (as expected) and Capacity Utilization rose to 78.0% - highest since March 2015.

Finally, the question is - will Industrial Production catch up, or Industrial Average catch down?