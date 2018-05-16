Industrial Production Growth Stabilizes At 7-Year Highs

Industrial Production moved higher in April (+0.7% MoM) to a new record high - marginally above the Nov 2014 peak - but while year-over-year growth remains near 7-year highs, it did stop accelerating in April.
Utilities rose 1.9% in April after rising 6.1% in March
Mining rose 1.1% in April after rising 0.8% in March
Vehicle Production dropped 1.3% in April after rising 2.8% in March
Manufacturing Production rose 0.5% in April (as expected) and Capacity Utilization rose to 78.0% - highest since March 2015.
Finally, the question is - will Industrial Production catch up, or Industrial Average catch down?
capacity utilization is up probably due to plant closures lol.....thanks ford.
looks like it was mostly mining and utilities.
Summer recovery anyday now....
All that debt and all those tax cuts, and we are where we were 8 years ago? Yeah, boy. Got to love all that "growth".
"Growth"....it's a relative term.
Try this article and charts on for size. Looks like if you go back to pre-08, we are still there. So an entire decade of "wishful thinking" and a boat load of massive debt.....that's where the real growth is.
https://seekingalpha.com/article/4099997-lack-industrial-momentum-now-b…
Growth for "them"
How much of this growth involves misallocation of resources due to fiat currency, EZ credit, and artificially low interest rates?