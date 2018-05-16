Industrial Production Growth Stabilizes At 7-Year Highs

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/16/2018 - 09:24

Industrial Production moved higher in April (+0.7% MoM) to a new record high - marginally above the Nov 2014 peak - but while year-over-year growth remains near 7-year highs, it did stop accelerating in April.

  • Utilities rose 1.9% in April after rising 6.1% in March

  • Mining rose 1.1% in April after rising 0.8% in March

  • Vehicle Production dropped 1.3% in April after rising 2.8% in March

 

Manufacturing Production rose 0.5% in April (as expected) and Capacity Utilization rose to 78.0% - highest since March 2015.

Finally, the question is - will Industrial Production catch up, or Industrial Average catch down?

 

 

Comments

bshirley1968 FreeShitter Wed, 05/16/2018 - 09:51

All that debt and all those tax cuts, and we are where we were 8 years ago? Yeah, boy. Got to love all that "growth".

"Growth"....it's a relative term.

Try this article and charts on for size. Looks like if you go back to pre-08, we are still there. So an entire decade of "wishful thinking" and a boat load of massive debt.....that's where the real growth is.

https://seekingalpha.com/article/4099997-lack-industrial-momentum-now-b…

Ink Pusher Wed, 05/16/2018 - 10:13
  • Utilities rose 1.9% in April after rising 6.1% in March
  • = The Jack Up
  • Mining rose 1.1% in April after rising 0.8% in March  
  • = The Real Deal
  • Vehicle Production dropped 1.3% in April after rising 2.8% in March
  •  = The Expected Failure