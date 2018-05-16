Inside Ecuador's Multi-Million Dollar Operation To Spy On Julian Assange

Ecuador has spent at least $5 million over the last five years on a "secret intelligence budget" for the surveillance and protection of Julian Assange in its central London embassy, according to documents seen by the Guardian.
All visitors, embassy staff and even the British police are surveilled as part of the spy operation, which employs an international security company and undercover agents to monitor everyone who has stopped by to say hi to Assange - from Nigel Farage to Pamela Anderson, to journalist Cassandra Fairbanks, who visited Assange in March shortly before he was denied use of the internet and telephone (and now guests) as a result of controversial political comments over Twitter.
Documents show the intelligence programme, called “Operation Guest”, which later became known as “Operation Hotel” – coupled with parallel covert actions – ran up an average cost of at least $66,000 a month for security, intelligence gathering and counter-intelligence to “protect” one of the world’s most high-profile fugitives.
...
[D]ocuments show an international security company was contracted to secretly film and monitor all activity in the embassy. The company installed a team who provided 24/7 security, with two people on shift at a time, based at a £2,800-a-month flat in an Edwardian mansion building round the corner from the Knightsbridge embassy. -The Guardian
Assange's daily activities have been recorded in "minute detail," including his interactions with embassy staff, his legal team and his visitors. "They also documented his changing moods," according to the report.
The team consulted Assange about each person seeking to visit him. Guests would pass through a security zone, leaving their passports with staff there, according to sources, and documents seen by the Guardian.
The passports were used to create a profile that described the visit and gave background details of all his visitors.
The operation was approved by then-Ecuadorian president, Rafael Correa, as well as former foreign minister Ricardo Patiño, according to the Guardian's sources.
"From June 2012 to the end of August 2013, Operation Hotel cost Ecuador $972,889, according to documents belonging to the country’s intelligence agency, known as Senain."
The program was kept so confidential that former Ecuadorian ambassador to the UK, Juan Falconí Puig was apparently unaware of the operation until a "council tax bill" for the apartment rented by the private security company was presented to the embassy in may 2015. A confused Puig was straightened out by Patiño.
Escape!
Ecuadorian officials also hatched a plan to smuggle Assange out of the embassy in a diplomatic vehicle in the event that British authorities would use force enter and seize him.
They included smuggling Assange out in a diplomatic vehicle or appointing him as Ecuador’s United Nations representative so he could have diplomatic immunity in order to attend UN meetings, according to documents seen by the Guardian dated August 2012.
The plan to smuggle Assange out if necessary wasn't exactly unfounded - after a photo was snapped of a British MP holding a clipboard which read "Action required: Assange to be arrested under all circumstances."
There should be no escape, the note suggests, ordering that Assange is arrested if "he comes out with dip [presumably a diplomat] ... as dip bag [which allows immunity from search for diplomatic communications, and which could be as large as a suitcase, crate or even a shipping container], in dip car .... in dip vehicle." -The Guardian
Funding for PR
Ecuador also provided funds to help Assange's public image - hiring a lawyer to help him devise a "media strategy" for the "second anniversary of his diplomatic asylum," in a leaked 2014 email exchange seen by the Guardian.
This included a joint press conference with him and Patiño in London, and the publication of an opinion piece for the Guardian. The fee including other costs would be $180,960 for a year’s media consultancy.
Unfortunately for Assange, however, his relationship with Ecuador has deteriorated a bit - starting with the time he hacked into the embassy's communications system and had his own satellite access, according to an anonymous source. In doing so, Assange was able to read the both personal and official communications over the network, the source claimed.
In 2014, the company hired to film Assange’s visitors was warning the Ecuadorian government that he was “intercepting and gathering information from the embassy and the people who worked there”.
The cost of keeping Assange in the embassy has also been a point of contention between government officials. In March 2013, Ecuador's comptroller general, Carlos Pólit, wrote to former intelligence chief, Pablo Romero, asking how $411,793 ended up being spent on special expenses over a five-month period with no receipt.
Over half of it - $224,699 - was spent on undercover agents for the operation; a colonial, a counter-intelligence operator and a captain in the Ecuadorian navy - who were usually given monthly cash payments of around $10,000, according to official accounts - for providing services considered to be "intelligence and counter-intelligence operations."
Ecuador’s comptroller is investigating how Senain spent $284.7m between 2012 and 2017, the majority of it on special expenses such as activities connected to Assange. About 80% of the overall budget went on such expenses last year, according to a statement on the comptroller’s website.
That said, "Operation Hotel" constituted a fraction of the "Senain" intelligence agency's budget for special expenses.
In Assange’s first two months in the embassy, Senain spent $22.5m on 38 other operations with codenames including “undercover agents”, “counter-intelligence” and “Venezuela”, according to official documents.
Ecuador's new president, Lenín Moreno, shut down Senain in March due to what he called the "ethical outcry of citizens," as well as to "guarantee the security needs of the country" - possibly referring to the resources spent by the agency on Assange, a person with very little to do with Ecuador's national security.
With Assange's internet cut off the same month as Moreno dissolved Ecuador's clandestine agency, one has to wonder if his comments on his country's "security needs" will include eventually giving Assange up to Britain - where he faces an outstanding arrest warrant for jumping bail to seek political asylum on now-abandoned rape allegations in Sweden.
Trump should pardon Assange. Snowden too. Probably politically smart, as well.
....dip bag... what is how Israel has smuggled nukes into Western countries?
Think TRUMP would ever do anything like that?
Yet another (often forgotten thing), in the long list of things, that Trump will NEVER accomplish (unless pre approved by Netanyahu).
Last anyone heard from Trump:
- "The Clintons are good people"
- "Dancing Arabs"
In reply to dip bag... what is how… by I Am Jack's Ma…
$5Million? He's in a fucking cage!
In reply to Think TRUMP would ever do… by TheWholeYearInn
The hookers in that area are very expensive.
In reply to $5Million? He's in a… by StackShinyStuff
"Assange's daily activities have been recorded in "minute detail," including his interactions with embassy staff, his legal team and his visitors."
The NSfuckingA is doing the same thing to me.
And you.
In reply to The hookers in that area are… by crazytechnician
Trump? Maybe. The neocon shitheads that surround him? Nope. Won't allow it to happen
In reply to Think TRUMP would ever do… by TheWholeYearInn
My best guess is both Snowden and Assange get pardons. But Trump is a dead man walk if he does that. Only exception is an outgoing pardon.
Therefore my prediction is: Snowden | Assange are pardoned in 2020 January OR 2024 January. Most likely 2024.
In reply to Trump? Maybe. The neocon… by Wild Bill Steamcock
Why don't they save him like a secret operation and give him a new identity? Otherwise, they will kill him.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
Trump is/was a fraud.
He's a Jew or a Jew wannabe.
The Deep State are the Jews.
There is no hope in this present system, the country is gone.
In reply to Think TRUMP would ever do… by TheWholeYearInn
They are serious about shutting Assange up forever, and shutting down WikiLeaks forever. This tells us Assange and WikiLeaks are doing very important work.
In reply to dip bag... what is how… by I Am Jack's Ma…
If Trump WAS his own man and had any real principles, he would cut Assange loose. That he hasn’t or won’t tells us much about Mr. Trump.
In reply to dip bag... what is how… by I Am Jack's Ma…
He's not his own man or his own man is Jewish.
Did you realize they opened that inflammatory embassy in Jerusalem on disputed territory and on the first day of Ramadan.
They got the reaction they were looking for.
In reply to If Trump WAS his own man and… by Give Me Some Truth
Assange must have some amazing treasure trove of documents he's sitting on. Good enough for multiple countries to blow a few million on keeping tabs on him.
Bingo...Give that man a chicken dinner
In reply to Assange must have some… by Wild Bill Steamcock
It could be as simple as they feel they need to make an example out of him.
Look: They killed Kennedy right before our eyes. Like they care what we think?
Got to hammer that peg back down in. It's all about the dominance hierarchy.
In reply to Bingo...Give that man a… by yaright
yes...
And you are aware that goes ( has gone ) both ways...
In reply to It could be as simple as… by DownWithYogaPants
Assange is a hero and he needs to be saved. I am surprised that they let him operate in Ecuador embassy, as long as he has been there. And why did they allow him to release all the CIA and Covert dumps up to now? Does he get more info? I remember that there are few servers all over the world, so if they shut his communication down they can still release more secret files. But two of his operatives supposedly committed suicide in the past few years.
In reply to It could be as simple as… by DownWithYogaPants
Either that or he's dead, which is what I believe.
Name ONE person that you would believe that has seen him alive, in person, in over a year.
In reply to Assange must have some… by Wild Bill Steamcock
Pam Anderson
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-5364187/Pamela-Anderson-vi…
In reply to Either that or he's dead,… by The Chief
Pamela Anderson asked Kanye West to save Assange: https://sptnkne.ws/h3Zg
In reply to Either that or he's dead,… by The Chief
The money shot with Pamela was expensive.
In reply to Assange must have some… by Wild Bill Steamcock
So basically governments will be governments.
Cheaper at a Motel 6, where they leave the lights on for ya!
Gotta wonder why a British MP would be briefed on the need to arrest a mere bail jumper on a charge that no longer exists. Does that same guy have briefings on every other person in the country that jumps bail? Assange is right to fear that the only reason they want him is to extradite him on more non-existent charges. He'll probably get "lost" on the way and end up in a black site in Oman.
Ecuador is spying on Assange ? Are they looking at him through a hole in his wall or are they too lazy to open the room to his door and say " hey, what are you doing in there now Gringo?"
They need to have 10 Assange look-alikes all leave at the same time. They wouldn't know which one to arrest.
No wonder he's been so silent. Even if he had a communications ban he would've found some way to get the message out. He probably knew they were snooping
Dead man walking. Trump will have him killed to prove his allegiance to the deep state, to save his own skin and more simply his is nothing but a two faced lying cocksucker.
I don't see how it could be worth it. If you are that paranoid then kick is ass out.
They cant, he has many dead man switches. But I am thinking somehow some of his treasures will be released very soon.
In reply to I don't see how it could be… by roadhazard
Its hard to kick out a dead man. He's been dead a long time. How will they explain this one away? How will he "die"?
In reply to I don't see how it could be… by roadhazard
Point of the article (and/or leak) being to get Ecuadorian taxpayers pissed off. Pressure on Government or screen to justify turning him over.
Assholes.
Before I read the article, my immediate instinct tells me:
Any "escape" plan could just as well have been a cover to make it look like Ecuador was sympathetic, when the real question might be, how much was the Deep State paying Ecuador's agents to carry on this farce, for the ultimate purposes of spying? In fact was a "cut" coming off the top of the Iran pallets to pay?
The bottom line, you can not overestimate the amount of BS, lying, corruption, stealing, coercion, and treachery that goes on.
Thank you Ecuador for giving him protection.
Pamela Anderson told Kanye West that Assange is being denied visitors and phone calls in addition to internet and appealed to the rapper's penchant for controversy and originality, telling him: "I've always supported your ‘no filter' — you speak your mind," and "If you want to know more about Julian, let me know or just look at his life and writing. How he has sacrificed for truth. I think you'd admire him."
Trump should pardon Assange and Snowden.