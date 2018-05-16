Italian Bonds Tumble Amid Political Chaos, Debt Writedown Fears

The Northern League and Five Star Movement (M5S), who have been struggling to form a government since the country's March elections, are on the cusp of reaching a deal that would open the door to a joint government, and that appears to finally be shocking Italian markets which are not happy this morning.
Matteo Salvini, the head of the League, said negotiations were in the "final straight," and that an agreement would likely be reached Wednesday. A M5S representative offered similar assurances. A "government contract" will likely be released tomorrow, they said.
And while representatives for both parties have since denied that it was ever part of their platform, reports that the new government had been planning to ask the European Central Bank to cancel 250 billion euros in Italian debt have rattled the country's sovereign bond market, pushing yields on the 10-year BTPs over 12 basis points higher, the biggest one-day move since July 2017.
The long-overdue BTP selling, previewed by Goldman one week ago in "Italy's political risk increases, and yet the markets remain complacent", has sent the Italy-Germany 10Y spread to 147 bps, the widest since the March 4 elections.
Jason Simpson, a strategist at SocGen, told Bloomberg that "this is all fairly disruptive stuff for Italian bonds...the markets had been assuming that they would tone down some of their more radical views."
As a reminder, the ECB has been the only buyer of Italian bonds in recent years.
Several other difficult issues also need to be ironed out. League leader Matteo Salvini and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio must still decide who will become the country's next prime minister. Local media reported that they had discussed several options, including alternating at the helm, or having different party members take turns.
Debt cancellation wouldn't be the only swipe taken at the European establishment. Claudio Borghi, the League's economic spokesman, said his party would like to "abolish the fiscal compact" that restricts EU members from blowing out their budget deficits.
"We want to abolish the fiscal compact...We want to overcome the misunderstanding that there is no money given that France went on for the last 10 years in exceeding the deficit-to-GDP limit and both France and Spain already have a public debt higher than 60 percent of GDP."
Italian President Sergio Mattarella, the official caretaker of the government, has agreed to an extension for the talks as the two sides try to iron out policy differences like whether to roll back changes recently made to pensions. But he too has expressed concerns about the party's pledges on fiscal and foreign policy.
The parties’ draft policies so far echo their key campaign proposals - a flat tax for the League, and Five Star’s citizen’s income for the poor.
Analysts have voiced concern about certain spending proposals that have been bandied about - including a plan to slash the main tax rate for companies and individuals to as low as 15% - could run into obstacles in Parliament since they would further destabilize the country's public finances.
The latest media reports citing sources within M5S said a government contract between the League and M5S would be released "as soon as tomorrow" - though this wouldn't be the first time that an agreement has been just around the corner, only for talks to fall apart once again.
Real retail demand for Italian bonds would push the interest rate to 10-15%. Everyone knows the world bond market is a central bank controlled hoax.
Interesting how when Greece mentioned debt cancellation they were laughed out of the room. Now Italy broaches the topic and suddenly it is given serious consideration.
Or at least no one is laughing...yet.
The Italian bonds pay about 1.8% on a ten year, its a joke. The US ten year is at 3%, the whole bond market is make-believe.
If push came to shove, Germany could pay for Greece's defaulted debts, and German politics were such that she would.
Italy's debts are too big for Germany to bear, and anyway the politics in Germany has changed (rise of AfD).
ECB buy buy buy bye bye bye BYE
EUR has been weak on this. I wonder how long they can keep the currency together...
If the EU (Germans) didn't let Greeks / Tsipras off the hook, why would they let Italy / Salvini off?
Perhaps because Italy's economy is 10 times bigger than Greece's. or to quote the Don Con, "Whatcha gonna do piasano when I owe you billions?"
ECB (“forgetting" its current QE!) preparing a Greece treatment for Italy too?
Surprise, surprise
Il Jubilee por Italia!
The new Italian government is simply the first to propose debt forgiveness. Ultimately, much of the sovereign debt held by the world's central banks will be cancelled, as there is simply no way to return the burden back to the public account. Japan is probably not too far away from doing the same thing. The timing is just off a bit, as Central Bank's were likely waiting for the depths of the next economic downturn to conduct large scale debt cancellations.
Contrary to conventional wisdom the one with the guns and the jails makes the rules. Private central banks will take it in the a$$ or take it in the head before it's over.
They can be easily bypassed with a form of barter, real assets for real assets.....not just gold.
One of the reasons Adolph had to go was his use of barter, machines for commodities. German ships delivered the machines and went home with food, cattle and raw materials. The German machines were and still are highly sought after as the best. Despite the bone crushing terms of the Versailles Agreement, Germany began to pull out of the depression and de-industrialization and de-population scheme that was forced on them as Terms. Keynes got this part right when he was working on the Treaty, seeds for the next war.
If Japan has any brains, they will work out a barter system with Russia bypassing the China money, and run an undersea pipeline for natural gas, and oil, and bring the other commodities over the water cutting China out of the deal.
The Soviet Union was a "Genocide of the Slavic Russians", 60-80 million dead.
Hopefully Putin and the Russian leaders will be content with taking good care of their country and population. Exports of commodities should be semi finished or semi refined, and wood pre cut and processed in Russia's interior to provide employment in Central Russia and Siberia.
Hopefully Putin will suggest to the Orthodox Billionaires that their success is shared with their workers aka spend half of their personal fortunes to pay for Medical Clinics, Doctors, libraries and schools in the interior of Russia aka the Urals and Siberia and Central Russia's smaller towns and cities that are economically viable. Billionaires simply moving their money to Switzerland or other off shore bank does nothing for the Slavic Russians.
Public finances always increase when government slashes taxes. " slash the main tax rate for companies and individuals to as low as 15% - could run into obstacles in Parliament since they would further destabilize the country's public finances. " Career Politicians are failed leaders pretending to be wise.
These fucken Italians gave Mario an offer he can't refuse. If Mario says 'no' these guys say fuck you Mario and take out the Lira. Let the games begin. What's Mario going to do? Fold like a cheap card table. I think Italy is going to show Greece and the rest of the EU how it's done with who's help... The Russians they need that pipeline to go from Syria to all of Europe. There is oil in the Mediterranean and Russia wants it cut and so does Italy as a transit point. The EU and Mario are going to take it in the ass on this one. And who's pulling the string Mr. Silvio Berlusconi the gift that keeps on giving...
Football, anyone? Oh wait!
Hopefully a good Brunello year can salvage some worth for this hapless nation. It again strongly resembles the old country my grandparents fled at the start of the 20th. Minchia.
Lira please !
Anyone who loans money to irresponsible and or Socialist Governments deserves to get burned.
Besides, it's just as likely they got the money to buy the bonds by calling their friends at the Central Bank, uttering the secret password (abracadabra and shazam) and Billions of Dollars magically appear in their accounts at zero percent interest, that they can then turn around and invest in 3% "guaranteed govt bonds".
Guaranteed by what you may ask ?
Guaranteed by the Citizens who were just sold into slavery.
UK is paying in £40B soon for nothing ... yet they get a 250B euro debt write off.
By demanding the same ho-hum the EU owes the UK.
[edit] Supposing it occurs.
There is no such a thing as "political chaos" in Italy. There's just a eurosceptic, sovranist and pro-Russia potential government which is highly disliked by the globalist UE elite and by the NATO pro-war and russophobic European lobbies. They are using the speculation against Italian debt as their privileged tool to blackmail us, exactly as they've done in 2008 when Italy was thinking of leaving the Euro and repay the debt in Liras, while entertaining very good relationships with Libya and Russia.
Nothing new, for a "Union" that is based on menace, threat and extortion of the Countries which do not accept to submit to the Soros/Bolton/Rotschild mantra.