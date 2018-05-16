Jordan Belfort - From 'Wolf Of Wall Street' To 'Deadbeat On Main Street'

For Jordan Belfort -the Long Island penny-stock boiler-room operator of "Wolf of Wall Street" infamy - trouble does not seem to stray too far from his life on 'Main Street' as prosecutors say, he isn’t just a con, but also a deadbeat, and they want him to pay up.
For those who’ve forgotten, Bloomberg reports that at his sentencing in 2003, Belfort was ordered to pay $110.4 million in restitution and other penalties.
Belfort was released from prison in April 2008. He was convicted of defrauding 1,513 investors out of more than $200 million and sentenced to four years behind bars. He was also ordered to pay 50 percent of his gross income to victims after he was freed.
Belfort's brash, dishonest behavior at Stratton Oakmont was glorified on screen by Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie based on his memoir.. and made the 'wolf' about $100 million, helping to start Belfort’s second career as a motivational speaker.
There's just one problem with all this new-found wealth...
The government says he still owes about $97 million. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn, New York scheduled a hearing Wednesday on the matter.
The argument is likely to focus on technical legal and accounting issues. Prosecutors say in court papers that Belfort paid about $700,000 to victims between 2007 to 2009, and nothing in 2010; he has also paid $12.8 million, mainly from property he relinquished at sentencing, they say.
Belfort and his lawyer, Sharon Cohen Levin, dispute the government’s numbers and what he should pay.
In 2014, Belfort told Inside Edition that he planned on paying back about $100 million to more than 1,500 victims that year.
"I'm actually doing a US tour that I announced and I'm giving a hundred percent of the profits to pay back the victims," he told Inside Edition's Chief Investigative Correspondent Lisa Guerrero.
However, it's three years later and he still owes the same amount of money despite living a life of luxury, as The Daily Mail reports, these days he travels the world making big bucks as a lecturer, spilling the secrets of how you can 'become rich' too.
“Once everyone is paid back, believe me I will feel a lot better,” he said at the time.
“My goal is to give more than I get, that’s a sustainable form of success.”
"I want to vomit when I look at these pictures," retired dentist Alfred Vitt and Belfort victim said when he was shown photos of Belfort's lavish vacations by Inside Edition.
"He's a liar and a damn crook."
We tend to agree with Mr. Vitt as at the current rate Belfort is paying - between $4,000 and $5,000 per month - it would take him more than 1,600 years to pay back all his victims.
Lie, cheat, steal. Must. Resist the urge to..
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHH
soooooooooo good.
This guy is a prime example of the extreme narcissist sociopath described in this article by Brandon Smith. In it he contends people like this asshole aren't human . . . I tend to agree:
http://alt-market.com/articles/3431-global-elitists-are-not-human
In reply to Lie, cheat, steal. Must. … by Clock Crasher
Belford crossed over into full blown psychopath!
In reply to . by Dickweed Wang
He should have change his name to *berg/*stein
That's 100% magic immunity.
In reply to Belford crossed over into… by CanadaGoose
Jon Corzine smiles and says, "Way to go, Jordy!"
In reply to He should have change his… by Leakanthrophy
"retired dentist Alfred Vitt"
Why does a retired dentist need more money??????
In reply to Jon Corzine smiles and says,… by wee-weed up
(((Belfort))), (((Madoff))), Wall street is full of (((them)))
Let's not EVEN talk about (((the Fed)))
Somehow everybody's MONEY is (((theirs)))
Their father Satan is in the abyss, so they must continue his work.
In reply to "retired dentist Alfred Vitt… by mikka
Just another sociopathic fuck. Incurable, euthanize.
In reply to (((Belfort))), (((Madoff))),… by revolla
Well, at least he knew to get a shyster lawyer - he knows who to call when you're a complete douchebag and want to have the scummiest of the scummy running interferrence.
I'm kind of shocked nobody has popped him .... yet ....
In reply to He should have change his… by Leakanthrophy
He should retain Avenutty.
In reply to Well, at least he knew to… by Trogdor
Three hours of nothing but filth and greed. Absolutely "the" most disgusting film I've ever seen.
Upon leaving the theater, I stated I would never step back inside or spend one fucking cent on the crap that comes out of Hollywood.
I haven't.
In reply to Belford crossed over into… by CanadaGoose
Yeah, I feel your pain. The other half exiting the theater likely thought, gee, how do I get a gig like that !?
In reply to Three hours of nothing but… by Ima anal sphincter
He actually became somewhat of a cult hero many.
In reply to Yeah, I feel your pain. The… by Giant Meteor
He is popular among the tribes-people. Even though his firm was not known for underwriting Israeli bonds.
In reply to He actually became somewhat… by Juggernaut x2
I agree. I saw that crap on TV and it was bad. I don't care how much you paid me, there is no way I would allow anyone to shove a lit candle up my ass and film it. DiCaprio has to like that shit in real life to agree to have that filmed, in front of a crew, and splashed on a movie screen.
In reply to Three hours of nothing but… by Ima anal sphincter
+1 for the name and pic
In reply to Three hours of nothing but… by Ima anal sphincter
Agree, but I think that was Scorcese's intent. Most of his films have some anti-government, anti-Wall Street-sociopath messages within them, some subtle and some not. Remember Goodfellas? "Why don't you jerkoffs go down to Wall Street and arrest some real criminals!" I think Scorcese's old school, fairly conservative and "gets it" a hell of a lot more than most Hollywood types. He's one of the best filmmakers of our era!
In reply to Three hours of nothing but… by Ima anal sphincter
yeah, it's something I figured out about 30 years ago.
not 'Hollywood sucks' - that took awhile longer. My epiphany was 'y'know, despite all the critics in New York telling me he's a fuckin genius; Scorcese is a man who obviously hates life and his movies are overdone boring shit.'
if I wanna see all the slimy things that live under a rock ... I'll save myself the $49 a movie date costs now and just lift up a rock
In reply to Three hours of nothing but… by Ima anal sphincter
Nothing wrong with the movie.
You probably wouldn't have heard of the guy if you didn't watch it.
In reply to Three hours of nothing but… by Ima anal sphincter
Just torrent everything. Stealing from scum is fun and satisfying. There's the small matter of the attempts their shit movies make to wash your brain, but even a tiny amount of critical thought can dampen that effect.
In reply to Three hours of nothing but… by Ima anal sphincter
I agree with you and "Canada Goose" both. I've met the guy. He's spooky.
In reply to . by Dickweed Wang
He "knows" how to acquire money (not necessarily earn it honorably). I think GS or JPM will likely hire him.
In reply to Lie, cheat, steal. Must. … by Clock Crasher
He should have to play the spin the wheel of misfortune game from MadMax Thunderdome.
In reply to He "knows" how to get money … by nope-1004
Gulag!
In reply to He should have to play the… by Clock Crasher
I got through The Gulag Archipelago (audio book) earlier this year. Gulag would be a tortured-to-death sentence.
In reply to Gulag! by Oldguy05
That's on my list after I finish 200 Years Together and The Road To Serfdom.
In reply to I got through The Gulag… by Clock Crasher
Jordan Bullshit
In reply to Lie, cheat, steal. Must. … by Clock Crasher
What's the BF deal? This IS the American Way, and how the American Gov itself operates around the world.
When you have the Jumanji deity and his deadbeat, hippie son as your god and Uber Mascots, is it any wonder?
In reply to Lie, cheat, steal. Must. … by Clock Crasher
aren't they all
Hey...sad but still waiting for justice in the deep state. They have stolen quadrillions of USD........
Book 'em Dano!
Leonardo was great in the film. He seems to get better with age. The scene where he drives home from the club is unforgettable.
A rich asshole playing the part of a rich asshole...go figure
In reply to Leonardo was damn good in… by hedgeless_horseman
Just my luck. Never any good parts for a poor asshole ..
In reply to A rich asshole playing the… by Oldguy05
When they make the movie "Parkland", you can play the part of the deputy...oops nope sorry...he now gets 8K a month.
In reply to Just my luck. Never any good… by Giant Meteor
I could do a good Lenny on Of Mice and Men remake, Maybe a Tom Joad ..
Whadya think that pays ?
In reply to When they make the movie … by Oldguy05
A buck three eighty off broadway.
I'll be your agent. All you need is 5 grand down and I get 35%
In reply to I could do a good Lenny on… by Giant Meteor
No, DiCaprio is deservedly rich. You're the asshole for begrudging him.
If you want to get the sense of his talent when he was a teen, watch the 1993 movie "What's Eating Gilbert Grape", where he outmatches all other actors. Including Johnny Depp.
In reply to A rich asshole playing the… by Oldguy05
He played a retard. Give me a break. That isn't great acting.
In reply to No, DiCaprio is deservedly… by HRClinton
And to think, all these years I been doing it for free ..
In reply to He played a retard. Give me… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
(cough) assholesayswhat
In reply to No, DiCaprio is deservedly… by HRClinton
Great? Agreeing to do a scene with a lit candle shoved up your ass was great? Wow. Everytime I see that douche that scene comes to mind. Art? Acting? That is the same thing Mapplethorpe was doing when he took a photo of himself with a whip shoved up his ass. It's hedonism run amok and it's ugly.
In reply to Leonardo was damn good in… by hedgeless_horseman
Can't he just get a Banking Job?
So one wallstreet asshole gets "busted", but doesn't mean he has to pay out.... I'm surprised he does not qualify for "too big to fail" and gets a taxpayer bailout.....
he's a convenient goyim fall guy
In reply to So one wallstreet asshole… by Clark_Griswold…
If he were smart, he would have con-verted to Judaism while in jail, and assumed the name (((Wolff))).
He could then accuse the judge of Antisemitism.
In reply to he's a goyim fall guy by cstu7011
Don’t let the name fool ya. He’s no goy.
In reply to he's a goyim fall guy by cstu7011
Good for him! Anybody who ((("trusts stocks"))))....and (((Wall Street))) SHOULD have learned their lesson!!
So, when is Hillary going to jail?
As soon America becomes debt free.
In reply to So, when is Hillary going to… by TrustbutVerify