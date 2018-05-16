Just How Deep Does The Deep State Go?

Wed, 05/16/2018 - 20:55

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

Most don’t have to look very hard to see clear evidence that there’s a deep state But now it’s becoming even more clear that president Donald Trump’s White House, at least in some capacity, is a part of the same deep state the president promised to eliminate by “draining the swamp.”

Trump does indeed have a problem with people working against him, but some of those people are awfully close by

Leaks to the media have plagued Trump’s presidency since his first day in office, and a new report on leakers’ motives opens a window into the extent of the subterfuge. “To be honest, it probably falls into a couple of categories,” one White House official told Axios‘s Jonathan Swan. “The first is personal vendettas. And two is to make sure there’s an accurate record of what’s really going on in the White House.”  Many of those with ties and puppet strings connecting them to the deep state are actually in Trump’s White House, according to The Washington Post.

A wave of leaks from government officials has hobbled the Trump administration, leading some to draw comparisons to countries like Egypt, Turkey, and Pakistan, where shadowy networks within government bureaucracies, often referred to as “deep states,” undermine and coerce elected governments. Though leaks can be a normal and healthy check on a president’s power, what’s happening now extends much further.

A former White House official who, according to Swan, “turned leaking into an art form,” said that “leaking is information warfare; it’s strategic and tactical — strategic to drive [the] narrative, tactical to settle scores.”

Edward Curtin sounded a more alarming note, however, accusing the Deep State of a “Reality-TV Coup d’etat in Prime Time”:

The day after his surprise election, the interlocking circles of power that run the show in sun and shadows — what C. Wright Mills long ago termed the Power Elite — met to overthrow him, or at least to render him more controllable. These efforts, run out of interconnected power centers, including the liberal corporate legal boardrooms that were the backers of Obama and Hillary Clinton, had no compunction in planning the overthrow of a legally elected president. –WhoWhatWhy

Axios reported that Mike Allen, who has spent nearly 20 years covering the White House, says we learn more about what’s going on inside the Trump White House in a week than we did in a year of the George W. Bush presidency. This White House leaks so much that meetings called to bemoan leaks begin with acknowledgment the bemoaning will be leaked, which is promptly leaked…by several leakers in a smallish room.

Most in the mainstream media find the links almost humorous, if not political gold mines.  But that leads us further down the rabbit hole.  We already know the media is nothing more than a propaganda arm for the federal government, and Trump has to know by now that anything said will be leaked.

So is Trump also then, a part of the deep state he claimed he wanted to take on? Is he aiding in some of these leakers for political reasons?  Maybe, maybe not.  But what is clear, is that the government isn’t operating as a “service” to the public and they haven’t in a very long time.

They are taking over completely, consolidating their power, and eliminating our wealth and personal freedoms. And that hasn’t slowed with the election of Trump.  The federal government hasn’t gotten smaller, deficits haven’t decreased, and taxes are still astronomically high even after the cuts.

All of this begs the question: just how deep does the deep state go?

Arctic Frost gatorengineer Wed, 05/16/2018 - 21:27 Permalink

 

True. Honest George Washington was anything but as he manipulated the British through massive espionage. Some speculate that Bennidict Arnold was actually a spy for Washington. Plans within plans within plans and his plans created a new kind of nation.

As for children indoctrinated and futures, one can never know. The current fascists are the same generation that touted love, flower power, fight the man and freedom! Groovy! The opposite can occur when you least expect it. 

MadHatt Wed, 05/16/2018 - 20:59 Permalink

Turning down the Iran deal means hes not deep state.

Bombing McCains chemical weapons depots in Syria means hes not deep state.

Hundreds of CEOs have quit, a bunch more have been fired in the FBI and DOJ.

Big things are coming.

WWG1WGA

Goldilocks BiteMeBO Wed, 05/16/2018 - 21:12 Permalink

So does Trump's hair...

Assad: Why talk to Trump if he doesn’t control the US?
https://www.rt.com/news/426342-trump-assad-deep-state-syria/ (Trump hair pic)
May 10, 2018

“[W]e don’t think the president of that regime is in control,” Assad told the paper, referring to Trump. “We all believe that the deep state, the real state, is in control, or is in control of every president, and that is nothing new. It has always been so in the United States, at least during the last 40 years, at least since Nixon, maybe before, but it’s becoming starker and starker, and the starkest case is Trump.”

Cabreado Wed, 05/16/2018 - 21:02 Permalink

The danger now is that a thoroughly corrupt and defunct congress is by the day enjoying more the "deep state" attention, er, distraction.

That's on the People.

When a critical mass doesn't know how the government was designed to work -- that's one thing (and eventually terminal)...

but when a critical mass doesn't even care... 

 

LetThemEatRand Wed, 05/16/2018 - 21:04 Permalink

We all should have seen it coming.  They gave us Obama after W, and then Trump after Obama.  In each case, voters said "fuck it, this guy seems like he's not part of the machine so maybe he'll undo some of the damage."  

I've been fooled twice so won't get fooled again.

4Celts Wed, 05/16/2018 - 21:04 Permalink

the Deep State made the mistake of taking  the  ZIO State on as a  partner , and the Zio's  are attempting a full takeover .

CatInTheHat 4Celts Wed, 05/16/2018 - 21:27 Permalink

THIS. And start thinking about how many policies are like Israel's .

Our government take over by the Zionists is nearly complete. It might sound stupid but with all the legislation by a BIpartisan Congress this last year against the American people and bipartisan support for nomination of Pompeo and soon to be torturer war criminal Haspel and the placement of Bolton....all this Russiagate shitshow has been a huge distraction while our true enemy the Rothschild central banking Kazharian MOB, CONSOLIDATES POWER AGAINST the American people. I've never seen anything so dangerous in my life.  

Soon a major war and then martial law and SEVERE putting down of dissent meanwhile the sheep fucking FIGHT GRAZE, FIGHT, GRAZE

WE ARE THE STUPIDEST PEOPLE ON EARTH

AND ITS WHAT WE GET FOR NOT LOCKING UP ALL THE CRIMINALS ON 9/11...

MuffDiver69 Wed, 05/16/2018 - 21:07 Permalink

I’ll say one thing...I speak with people who would have literally called me a fuck up twenty years ago...and some did...when I bring these subjects up now...The Fake Russia hoax has opened many eyes...You just can’t run with Russia Russia Trump Trump 24/7 and have absolutely no proof and not have people start to get it..It dovetails nicely with the corrupt behavior most run into with government in daily life...

attah-boy-Luther Wed, 05/16/2018 - 21:10 Permalink

how long will Q-tards and Drumpf tard continue to be zionist cheer leaders?

 

This is a good start if bird of a feather mean anything; used to be big with previous potus- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B70qDjuKo9k

 

How long has drumpf been preparing for this how about 35 years.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lsbm3w47EvQ

 

if you look just a little you will find where Jared owes $oro$ and company a billion fiats......so guess what tune he marches to?

 

So q-tards et al....you are really harming the patriots by frothing with Pavlovian giddiness at every Q post made. You all are being played, for fools.

What happened to the killery/burnee sycophants? what did it take for them to learn or did they ever?

 

Will you so called Q-tards drop you pride and move on once you see you've been played? or simply keep lock step over the cliff?

Vilfredo Pareto MusicIsYou Wed, 05/16/2018 - 21:29 Permalink

Trump is such a fucking tard he has no idea what he really is.  If you are a sociopath or can at least prevent the puke from rising in your throat just appeal to Trump's vanity, point out that Obama screwed it up somehow, and offer your preferred neocon solution, with a few extra bonus  appeals to Trump's vanity tossed in again toward the end, such as "as the leader of the most powerful country yada yada yada yada only you can solve it."

 

Trump is the most vile, disgusting moronic POS to ever occupy the Whitehouse, but he isn't a leftist, today at least, so MAGA, bitchez.  He still has my vote.

tunetopper Wed, 05/16/2018 - 21:22 Permalink

Pretty obvious someone exposed John Boltons private conversations/comments and it went directly to Kim Jung Un. Bolton is a prick ov the highest order. He wants perpetual war, and will double-down to do it. I wouldn't trust Yosemite Sam if my life depended on it, because it just might.

AurorusBorealus Wed, 05/16/2018 - 21:28 Permalink

To find the "Deep-State" in Trump's administration, he need look no further than all the Goldman Sachs people that he appointed.  They have a vested interest in destroying him and his populist agenda.

Son of Captain Nemo Wed, 05/16/2018 - 21:29 Permalink

Since September 11, 2001!...

Or was it...

January 17, 1991?...

Or was it...

August 2, 1964?...

Or was it...

November 22, 1963?!!!

For the record it was ALREADY TOO LATE after 1963!!!