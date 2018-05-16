LedgerX Debuts First Bitcoin Savings Account Licensed By CFTC

Trading and clearing platform LedgerX has launched a new Bitcoin (BTC) savings product that is licensed by the US Commodities Future Trading Commission (CFTC), Forbes reported May 15.

The savings product introduced by LedgerX is certified by a CFTC derivatives clearing organization (DCO) license and a swap execution facility (SEF) license. Juthica Chou, Chief Operating Officer at LedgerX said:

“Everything we do requires both the licenses. And a lot of that is intentional, because by making it a package deal we can offer a number of services to our customers in a really clear, vertically integrated way.”

The licenses permit users to earn a yield on their Bitcoin assets. Rather than just “hodling” and hoping that Bitcoin appreciates, investors can earn a fiat-based yield on their BTC by employing what is referred to as a call overwrite technique, wherein an investor deposits BTC into LedgerX, then sells a call option at a slightly longer date, with a higher strike call option.

The project is designed to simplify BTC option trading to a basic point-and-click format, so “less sophisticated” bull traders can potentially get a premium price on their holdings. The product’s interface allows users to choose the implied rate they’re anticipating to earn and the number of BTC they wish to earn the yield on. Chou said:

“This interface will definitely be skewed to the long Bitcoin holders, who will likely only deposit bitcoin and who will want to earn interest off of that Bitcoin.”

According to Forbes, during the past three months, 70 percent of the trade volume of LedgerX has come from options, with an average trade size of $60,000. The options contracts will reportedly be available for a three-month and a six-month duration, while LedgerX charges a transaction fee for each service.

Yesterday, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange launched an Ethereum reference rate and real time index to the US dollar. The rates are offered in partnership with Crypto-Facilities, a UK-based digital asset exchange, that debuted the “first regulated” Ethereum futures last week.

hedgeless_horseman NugginFuts Wed, 05/16/2018 - 13:09 Permalink

 

Yesterday, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange launched an Ethereum reference rate and real time index to the US dollar. The rates are offered in partnership with Crypto-Facilities, a UK-based digital asset exchange, that debuted the "first regulated" Ethereum futures last week.

My Ether miners keep working, day and night, 365.

RedDwarf Bitchface-KILLAH Wed, 05/16/2018 - 13:14 Permalink

"Why are tehy going to lose teihr Bitcoins?"

Let us say I own 10 BTC and the current price is $8k each.  I offer an option for people to buy my 10 BTC at $9K each in six months time.  I offer this option for $500 let us say.  You buy said option.

Now you and I have a contract.  You now have the right but not the obligation to buy my 10 BTC for $9K each at the end of the six months.  You have the right to 'call' my BTC to you.  I have the obligation to deliver the BTC to you if you exercise the option.

Now, if within that 6 months BTC remains below $9K each, you will not exercise said option and are out $500.  I made $500 and still have my BTC.  Now instead let us say during that six months BTC goes crazy and goes to $12K.  You exercise your option.  I now have $90,500 and you have my 10 BTC, which are currently worth a total of $120K.

Basically it's a bet between you and I on where the price will go and you are paying me for the privilege to play since I own the BTC.

cheech_wizard Wed, 05/16/2018 - 12:56 Permalink

Through passive mining from my web browser, I now own enough bitcoin to equal 25 cents in U.S. fiat.

Standard Disclaimer: Rich, I tell you, I am going to be rich.

CaptainMoonlight Wed, 05/16/2018 - 13:00 Permalink

I don't know why, but that stupid savings plan that closet muzzy traitor homo fuck Obama was trying to sell popped into my mind when I saw the title of this article...

 

What was it, MySomethingOrOther? I forget.

Grandad Grumps Wed, 05/16/2018 - 13:06 Permalink

If BitCoin has been selected to be the global fiat currency of the future then they will ultimately make BitCoin more attractive to own than cash and USD. Higher guaranteed interest and guaranteed insured savings accounts. Otherwise, they consider BitCoin sa a disposable trial.

Dragon HAwk Wed, 05/16/2018 - 13:07 Permalink

Give it to somebody and they will give a little bit more than that back, that's how i read it.  guess if it goes up while they hold it they get to keep the difference.  what could go wrong

 

VWAndy Wed, 05/16/2018 - 13:34 Permalink

 Keep your stacks small folks. Any piles big enough to be worth going after will be the first they take. Cuz we were promised we could retire in luxury from our government jobs.

  Dont worry it will be all legal like. Just like in family court.  