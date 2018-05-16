Meet Tesla's New Bondholder: Billionaire George Soros

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/16/2018 - 10:23

Amid Elon Musk's darkest hour in late March - as his stocks and bonds tumbled in price - it seems there was at least one other billionaire willing to buy the 'blood on the street'.

According to the latest 13Fs, George Soros' investment firm took a $35 million stake in Tesla's convertible bonds during the first three months of the year

One glimpse at the volume in TSLA converts suggests Soros Fund Management piled in as the price plunged at the end of March...

As a reminder, convertibles are hybrid securities, either bonds or preferred stock, that can be exchanged for a predetermined number of common shares. That effectively lets an investor participate in stock-price changes, but with the yield and greater security of a fixed-income instrument.

The March 2019 Converts bounced handsomely off those lows - tracking the stock's divergent bounce - but in recent days has fallen back towards the lows, catching down to the straight bonds record low price.

As Reuters reports, this is not Soros' first dealing with Musk...

In 2016, SolarCity Corp, a debt-laden solar panel firm backed by Musk and now owned by Tesla raised $305 million by selling future cash flows for a portfolio of solar projects to a fund advised by Soros Fund Management LLC.

Soros also previously held some Tesla stock, but he sold off his stake last year.

Of course, as with all 13Fs - this disclosure is now 45 days old and may not reflect current

Comments

JelloBeyonce 2ndamendment Wed, 05/16/2018 - 11:01 Permalink

And yet Soros Fund Management doesn't even make the top 20 largest shareholders.....
http://investors.morningstar.com/ownership/shareholders-major.html?t=TS…

So if buying into Tesla makes one "evil", where does that leave -
Vangaurd
BlackRock
State Street
Fidelity
Capital World
Geode
Invesco
T Rowe Price
Northern Trust
Credit Suisse
And dozens others of the largest money management firms that also own most of the largest "competing" companies in most every industry...including Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Google, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, The largest banks, the largest defense Contractors, the largest auto makers, the largest department stores, the largest grocers, the largest manufacturers in most every industry, the largest chemical and "ag" companies, the largest computer makers, the largest home builders, the largest media companies, the largest entertainment companies, etc., etc., etc.....

In fact, most everything you read, watch, listen to, eat, wear, drive, consume, use, etc. are owned by these same largest money management firms....whom are also in business with people like Soros (and the rest of the worlds billionaires).

So why are we singling out Soros?
Just jumping on the bandwagon......................

LiteBeeer JRobby Wed, 05/16/2018 - 11:23 Permalink

Wernher von Braun’s 1949 book, Project Mars: A Technical Tale shows the name Elon:

The Martian government was directed by ten men, the leader of whom was elected by universal suffrage for five years and entitled “Elon”. Two houses of Parliament enacted the laws to be administered by the Elon and his cabinet.

Maybe his parents were comic book fans.

Give Me Some Truth Offthebeach Wed, 05/16/2018 - 11:21 Permalink

You nailed it - the electric car and solar panel “necessity” emanates from our not-to-be challenged green government crusade, the central tenet of this religion being that man-made global warming is the greatest threat to the planet and all its inhabitants. Basically, letting Tesla fail would be a major hit/embarrasement to the crusaders of our new world religion. I don’t think “they” can “let” such a hit happen.

Honest Sam CamCam Wed, 05/16/2018 - 10:36 Permalink

The IQ level on ZH is dropping fast, and furious.

WTF??

You really think an Oligarch like Soros,a One Worlder, a Tyrant who wants to retain his Omnipotence as KingMaker, would do a deal like this if Mnuchin and the Puppeteers that run the globe, nearly all Jews, like Soros, haven't already given him a guarantee to pay him off in full with Interest, should those bonds become recycled trash bags?

You really think he sold the Pound short to make a billion dollars in one day, back then, without KNOWING the pound was going to be de-valued??  

All we don't know is how much he paid out of that billion to the Exchequer in London to get that inside dope. Or create the de-value himself.

The only way you are going to get this guy is thru assassination, beheading, or some Radical Jihadist Terrist with a dream of 72 Margot Robbie-like 17 yr old virgins, or 36 12 yr old virgins who haven't begun Menses, to render him extinct. 

And don't think he hasn't made a deal with the Zombie Apocalypse to return, undead. 

 

ToWo Wed, 05/16/2018 - 10:29 Permalink

The evil emperor - Soros - gets closer to manipulating US military launches.

 

Not good.  Soros and Musk - are crazy .

photonsoflight Wed, 05/16/2018 - 10:32 Permalink

You just can't make it up. Truth is stranger than fiction. These two deserve each other.

Time for Ford to create an electric car incorporating Magrev technology. Wouldn't need those huge lithium batteries that explode .

FringeImaginigs Wed, 05/16/2018 - 10:49 Permalink

That's the best FKCuIng news I heard today or in the last 45days!  Soros is going to find his own comuppance. You can make wonderful returns being a bottom feeder, but only if the business is undervalued and you arb on that. In this case the underlying value is nil. So there is no arb except a short on the business. With the bonds unless they are full and totally over-secured plus costs costs costs in the legal battle, and the security is actually worth something then all he is speculating on is a poke in the eye with a burning stick. Couldn't think of a better person than Soros to do this to himself. Soros could have played Russian/Ukrainian roulette with a 9mm and a 17 round sleeve but him buying bonds is much more fun for the rest of us.

RumpleShitzkin Wed, 05/16/2018 - 10:50 Permalink

Soros‘s burning up in a Falcon 9 on his flight from justice is an acceptable solution. I’m fully confident that Mr Musk can arrange this from past missions.

It would go a long way in the rehabilitation of your character, Mr. Musk.