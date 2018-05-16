Meet Tesla's New Bondholder: Billionaire George Soros

Amid Elon Musk's darkest hour in late March - as his stocks and bonds tumbled in price - it seems there was at least one other billionaire willing to buy the 'blood on the street'.
According to the latest 13Fs, George Soros' investment firm took a $35 million stake in Tesla's convertible bonds during the first three months of the year
One glimpse at the volume in TSLA converts suggests Soros Fund Management piled in as the price plunged at the end of March...
As a reminder, convertibles are hybrid securities, either bonds or preferred stock, that can be exchanged for a predetermined number of common shares. That effectively lets an investor participate in stock-price changes, but with the yield and greater security of a fixed-income instrument.
The March 2019 Converts bounced handsomely off those lows - tracking the stock's divergent bounce - but in recent days has fallen back towards the lows, catching down to the straight bonds record low price.
As Reuters reports, this is not Soros' first dealing with Musk...
In 2016, SolarCity Corp, a debt-laden solar panel firm backed by Musk and now owned by Tesla raised $305 million by selling future cash flows for a portfolio of solar projects to a fund advised by Soros Fund Management LLC.
Soros also previously held some Tesla stock, but he sold off his stake last year.
Of course, as with all 13Fs - this disclosure is now 45 days old and may not reflect current
Comments
ha ha ha
Without control of government levers the hand had to come out of the glove.
In reply to ha ha ha by Piranha
Another reason to be short these two GIANT POS's.
In reply to Without control of… by D503
It's like Satan and Baal decided to get married.
In reply to Another reason to be short… by 2ndamendment
And yet Soros Fund Management doesn't even make the top 20 largest shareholders.....
http://investors.morningstar.com/ownership/shareholders-major.html?t=TS…
So if buying into Tesla makes one "evil", where does that leave -
Vangaurd
BlackRock
State Street
Fidelity
Capital World
Geode
Invesco
T Rowe Price
Northern Trust
Credit Suisse
And dozens others of the largest money management firms that also own most of the largest "competing" companies in most every industry...including Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Google, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, The largest banks, the largest defense Contractors, the largest auto makers, the largest department stores, the largest grocers, the largest manufacturers in most every industry, the largest chemical and "ag" companies, the largest computer makers, the largest home builders, the largest media companies, the largest entertainment companies, etc., etc., etc.....
In fact, most everything you read, watch, listen to, eat, wear, drive, consume, use, etc. are owned by these same largest money management firms....whom are also in business with people like Soros (and the rest of the worlds billionaires).
So why are we singling out Soros?
Just jumping on the bandwagon......................
In reply to It's like Satan and Baal… by 2ndamendment
is one of those death traps georgie's ride? ahhhh....the sweet aroma of burning zionist flesh.
In reply to And yet Soros Fund… by JelloBeyonce
"You can't make this stuff up. I dare you to try."
In reply to is one of those death traps… by jbvtme
Wernher von Braun’s 1949 book, Project Mars: A Technical Tale shows the name Elon:
Maybe his parents were comic book fans.
In reply to "You can't make this stuff… by JRobby
"Soros' investment firm took a $35 million stake"
Wow. A whole two days funding.
In reply to Wernher von Braun’s 1949… by LiteBeeer
Because Soros is making money like those you mentioned PLUS he s screwing us by lobbying to shape the world as it fits him.
And the man has a twisted vision of what's going on.
In reply to And yet Soros Fund… by JelloBeyonce
Big Question of day. Did Musk spit or swallow for those millions?
In reply to It's like Satan and Baal… by 2ndamendment
Why do I still smell burning Tesla's?
In reply to Another reason to be short… by 2ndamendment
Probably smells of sulphur with Soros involved.Anybody checked the victims have all their body parts ?
In reply to Why do I still smell burning… by ZENDOG
peanuts!
$35M is nothing for SOROS
In reply to Probably smells of sulphur… by Winston Churchill
To be an even bigger and hairier global anus for only $35M, that's tremendous value to Soros.
In reply to peanuts! by HenryKissinger…
Was this Musk's news that was supposed to kill the shorts?
Sorry Elon, but I want Soros to go bankrupt...
In reply to Another reason to be short… by 2ndamendment
Unfortunately, Soros in only for $35,000,000. He dug that out of the cushions in his couch.
In reply to Was this Musk's news that… by Team_Huli
Of course the ultimate Deep State, “James Bond villain” would dive into Tesla’s “protected” stocks and bonds. Soros supports about every politically correct, dumb ass venture in the world. If Tesla fails, his life work fails. He’ll do his part to not let it Fail.
In reply to Another reason to be short… by 2ndamendment
I swear, it's opposite day. Valuable companies' stocks are dropping and TSLA is up more than half a percent? WTF?
In reply to Without control of… by D503
Soros told the PPT to keep a special eye on TSLA.
There it was not so hard to understand.
In reply to I swear, it's opposite day… by NugginFuts
‘Tis rigged, rigged I tell you! Tesla is protected just like the stock markets are protected. What “should” happen, the opposite WILL happen. (See gold and silver prices).
In reply to I swear, it's opposite day… by NugginFuts
Looks like we're all going to have electric cars shoved down our throats by fascist Soros.
In reply to Without control of… by D503
You nailed it - the electric car and solar panel “necessity” emanates from our not-to-be challenged green government crusade, the central tenet of this religion being that man-made global warming is the greatest threat to the planet and all its inhabitants. Basically, letting Tesla fail would be a major hit/embarrasement to the crusaders of our new world religion. I don’t think “they” can “let” such a hit happen.
In reply to Looks like we're all going… by Offthebeach
Hope he loses his ass....
In reply to ha ha ha by Piranha
I hope that piece of shit Soros loses all his money on Tesla!!
In reply to ha ha ha by Piranha
He's just going to short it.
---
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to I hope Soros loses all his… by lester1
Meet Teslas’ new bag-holder.
An evil idiot ZWO puppet named George Sorryforuourloss
In reply to ha ha ha by Piranha
The kiss of death...
In reply to ha ha ha by Piranha
Double header!
Yees! Hilarious. Now George can lose net worth along with TSLA. They deserve each other
In reply to Double header! by LordWillingly
The IQ level on ZH is dropping fast, and furious.
WTF??
You really think an Oligarch like Soros,a One Worlder, a Tyrant who wants to retain his Omnipotence as KingMaker, would do a deal like this if Mnuchin and the Puppeteers that run the globe, nearly all Jews, like Soros, haven't already given him a guarantee to pay him off in full with Interest, should those bonds become recycled trash bags?
You really think he sold the Pound short to make a billion dollars in one day, back then, without KNOWING the pound was going to be de-valued??
All we don't know is how much he paid out of that billion to the Exchequer in London to get that inside dope. Or create the de-value himself.
The only way you are going to get this guy is thru assassination, beheading, or some Radical Jihadist Terrist with a dream of 72 Margot Robbie-like 17 yr old virgins, or 36 12 yr old virgins who haven't begun Menses, to render him extinct.
And don't think he hasn't made a deal with the Zombie Apocalypse to return, undead.
In reply to Yees! Hilarious. Now… by CamCam
Soros knows Tesla is on their “must be protected list.” Just like someone “knew” that the new neocon CIA director and Secretary of State would have the votes to be confirmed.
In reply to The IQ level on ZH is… by Honest Sam
Billionaire shell game.
Why am I not surprised. LOL - TSLA is so fucking done.
Taxpayer bailout in some form ... TSLA is fine the taxpayer will be fucked.
In reply to Why am I not surprised. LOL… by CHoward
The evil emperor - Soros - gets closer to manipulating US military launches.
Not good. Soros and Musk - are crazy .
Another great reason to stay away from Tesla!
Thats a Roger 10-4
In reply to Another great reason to stay… by 0hedgehog
Elon did start getting that Darth Vader look.
He sold out where he should have walked out. Now he will be broke AND soul-less.
A 300 year old Hungarian Jew Vampire named "Satoshi Nakamoto"!...
You just can't make it up. Truth is stranger than fiction. These two deserve each other.
Time for Ford to create an electric car incorporating Magrev technology. Wouldn't need those huge lithium batteries that explode .
Soros wanted to be sure he wouldn't miss out on any of the continued human bonfires.
Welcome to the dark side, Elon.
Even the principals names are made up. Couple of stooges.
Priceless.
LOVE to see Soros get creamed... better yet, put into a Hungarian dungeon and tortured for the rest of his life.
On PPV
In reply to LOVE to see Soros get… by loveyajimbo
BWAHAHAHA the end is VERY VERY near
Imagine having to be directly accountable to death-breath Soros and his minions?
Musk must really be desperate to need this kind of "help"
That's the best FKCuIng news I heard today or in the last 45days! Soros is going to find his own comuppance. You can make wonderful returns being a bottom feeder, but only if the business is undervalued and you arb on that. In this case the underlying value is nil. So there is no arb except a short on the business. With the bonds unless they are full and totally over-secured plus costs costs costs in the legal battle, and the security is actually worth something then all he is speculating on is a poke in the eye with a burning stick. Couldn't think of a better person than Soros to do this to himself. Soros could have played Russian/Ukrainian roulette with a 9mm and a 17 round sleeve but him buying bonds is much more fun for the rest of us.
Soros‘s burning up in a Falcon 9 on his flight from justice is an acceptable solution. I’m fully confident that Mr Musk can arrange this from past missions.
It would go a long way in the rehabilitation of your character, Mr. Musk.