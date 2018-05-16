Mortgage Refi Applications Plunge To 10 Year Lows As Fed Hikes Rates

On the heels of the 10Y treasury yield breaking out of its recent range to its highest since July 2011, this morning's mortgage applications data shows directly how Bill Gross may be right that the economy may not be able to handle The Fed's ongoing actions.
As Wolf Richter notes, the 10-year yield functions as benchmark for the mortgage market, and when it moves, mortgage rates move. And today’s surge of the 10-year yield meaningfully past 3% had consequences in the mortgage markets, as Mortgage News Daily explained:
Mortgage rates spiked in a big way today, bringing some lenders to the highest levels in nearly 7 years (you’d need to go back to July 2011 to see worse). That heavy-hitting headline is largely due to the fact that rates were already fairly close to 7-year highs, although today did cover quite a bit more distance than other recent “bad days.”
The “most prevalent rates” for 30-year fixed rate mortgages today were between 4.75% and 4.875%, according to Mortgage News Daily.
And that is crushing demand for refinancing applications...
Despite easing standards - a net 9.7% of banks reported loosening lending standards for QM-Jumbo mortgages, respectively, compared to a net 1.6% in January, respectively.
According to Wolf Richter over at Wolf Street, the good times in real estate are ending…
The big difference between 2010 and now, and between 2008 and now, is that home prices have skyrocketed since then in many markets – by over 50% in some markets, such as Denver, Dallas, or the five-county San Francisco Bay Area, for example, according to the Case-Shiller Home Price Index. In other markets, increases have been in the 25% to 40% range. This worked because mortgage rates zigzagged lower over those years, thus keeping mortgage payments on these higher priced homes within reach for enough people. But that ride is ending.
And as Peter Reagan writes at Birch Group, granted, even if rates go up over 6%, it won’t be close to rates in the 1980’s (when some mortgage rates soared over 12%). But this time, rising rates are being coupled with record-high home prices that, according to the Case-Shiller Home Price Index, show no signs of reversing (see chart below).
So you have fast-rising mortgage rates and soaring home prices. What else is there?
It's not just home refinancing demand that is collapsing... as we noted yesterday, loan demand is tumbling everywhere, despite easing standards...
But seriously, who didn't see that coming?
Let the 'free' marketplace determine rates instead of the corrupt assholes.
That will not be allowed to happen. At least not for long. Just long enough for "We the People" to scream for relief and beg the central planners to fire up the fiat printing presses...again.
(((7 year))) cycle
I have extra cash just waiting for the free market to reappear someday too.
the last 10 years have been all about reinflating the paper so the banks, blackrock eT. Al. could offload their purchases from maiden lane etc. a sort of thank you from the fed.
Sure you have "Extra Cash" you tard. I bet you are ready and lined up for grandma's inheritance.
Lets see the market revert to the norm for a change....7%-8%.
If allowed to do so, we will quickly discover everyone is swimming naked as the tide goes out.
yep!
And rates are not even high yet....damn.
Who didn't see that coming?
when you have to decide to buy or not buy because rates moved .10% you cant afford it anyway.............
yep
This is what happens when too many debts chase too few dollars
I dont see any panic yet or bubble. They have not even rolled out the liar loans/No Down loans en masse (a sure sign the end is near).
Market probably has a good 20-30 months roll left in it. Article is premature. The fed will defend mortgage rates if they get too high. They know home prices are a cornerstone to the economy.
Actually, the "No Down" loans came back last year in many areas. Also, they don't pressure you about proof of a job or source of income either.
Actually...no they haven't. Wake me when there are 10,000 of them a month. Yeah there are a handful as of now. People who have bought (2009-2018) can well afford there houses right now..so long as economy stays hot.nothing has changed.
All this doom is premature
Auto loans, credit cards, consumables, travel, mortgages, health care, 3 percent won't last long. The FED is the funky cartel that pretends inflation is manageable. Debt is manageable too, 22 trillion is so manageable! Funky Cartel runs the rates! Beans and rice economy!
In process of doing a recast. They like to not tell anyone about that option. If you have a decent rate, want to make a large principal payment, and reset your monthly payment lower (same rate, no extending of term, just re-amortize) to save interest, and have the option of maybe putting that monthly savings into more principal reduction, savings, or weathering a bad job situation. Cost = $100-500, no appraisal, not much paperwork, no credit check or other normal loan qualification steps. For Fannie and Freddie loans, i don't think FHA/VA qualifies. Also comes in handy if you have to purchase a new home before selling old. When you sell the old house, make that principle reductions, get your payment down to where it would have been if you were able to sell your old house first.
Operative words... "FED Hikes rates". You mean they stopped buying assets and stopped providing liquidity, which dropped demand like a pirate on the gallows.
The Fed buys $2.3 billion in agency MBS in one week in April and sells $400 million ...
