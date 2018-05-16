"Operation Crossfire Hurricane": FBI Sent Strzok On Secret Mission To London Before Election

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/16/2018 - 19:15

The New York Times is out with a puff piece ahead of the highly anticipated DOJ Inspector General report expected any day now detailing the FBI's (mis)conduct during the 2016 US election. The Times piece is brought to you by yet more leaks from the FBI, with their account of the operation against the Trump campaign prior to former Director Comey's firing and the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel. 

Key takeaways: 

  • The FBI's codename for the operation which began 100 days before the US election was Crossfire Hurricane, in reference to a lyric in the Rolling Stones song Jumpin' Jack Flash.

  • The FBI sent counterintelligence agents, one of whom was Peter Strzok, to London in the summer of 2016 to meet with Australian ambassador, Alexander Downer, to describe his meeting with Trump campaign advisor, George Papadopoulos.
  • The meeting with Downer was described as "highly unusual," and "helped provide the foundation for a case that, a year ago Thursday, became the special counsel investigation."
  • The FBI kept details of the operation secret from most of the DOJ - with "only about five Justice Department officials" aware of the full scope of the case.

Fearful of leaks, they kept details from political appointees across the street at the Justice Department. Peter Strzok, a senior F.B.I. agent, explained in a text that Justice Department officials would find it too “tasty” to resist sharing. “I’m not worried about our side,” he wrote. -NYT

  • Former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn was under investigation, along with Paul Manafort and another advisor "suspected of being a Russian agent himself." 
  • Christopher Steele's anti-Trump dossier memos didn't reach the FBI until mid-September 2016. 

The F.B.I. bureaucracy did agents no favors. In July, a retired British spy named Christopher Steele approached a friend in the F.B.I. overseas and provided reports linking Trump campaign officials to Russia. But the documents meandered around the F.B.I. organizational chart, former officials said. Only in mid-September, congressional investigators say, did the records reach the Crossfire Hurricane team.

  • Strzok texted his mistress Lisa Page with doubts over the case.

“I cannot believe we are seriously looking at these allegations and the pervasive connections,” Mr. Strzok wrote soon after returning from London.

  • Donald Trump was not under investigation, "but his actions perplexed the agents." 

"A year and a half later, no public evidence has surfaced connecting Mr. Trump’s advisers to the hacking or linking Mr. Trump himself to the Russian government’s disruptive efforts."

“It’s like the deep state all got together to try to orchestrate a palace coup,” Representative Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida, said in January on Fox Business Network.

The Times then delves into what they call "missteps" (and others might call unprecedented collusion between an establishment candidate, the previous administration, foreign officials, and high-ranking members of the US Intelligence Community to destroy Donald Trump's chances of winning the US election - then "salt the earth" with Russian conspiracy theories after he won). 

And there were missteps. Andrew G. McCabe, the former deputy F.B.I. director, was cited by internal investigators for dishonesty about his conversations with reporters about Mrs. Clinton. That gave ammunition for Mr. Trump’s claims that the F.B.I. cannot be trusted. And Mr. Strzok and Lisa Page, an F.B.I. lawyer, exchanged texts criticizing Mr. Trump, allowing the president to point to evidence of bias when they became public. -NYT

"Missteps" indeed. The Times' fails to mention that McCabe authorized a self-serving leak to the New York Times claiming that the FBI had not put the brakes on the Clinton Foundation investigation, during a period in which he was coming under fire over a $467,500 campaign donation his wife Jill took from Clinton pal Terry McAuliffe. 

Instead, the NYT simply says McCabe was "cited by internal investigators for dishonesty about his conversations with reporters about Mrs. Clinton." 

The rest of The Times piece goes into how the FBI was super careful and by-the-book when it came to their totally legit investigation that was not launched because of the Steele dossier. 

“Folks are very, very careful and serious about that process,” said Sally Yates, former Deputy AG under Obama. “I don’t know of anything that gives me any concerns.

Strange - Congressional investigators and the Inspector General apparently disagree, strongly. 

nmewn Stan522 Wed, 05/16/2018 - 19:29 Permalink

Yes.

So where are we at here now in all of this?

We have leftwing government functionaries (and/or Obama government counter intelligence officials) meeting with FOREIGN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS (and spies) for the purpose of gathering dirt on the candidate of the "other party".

This looks suspiciously like..."colluding with" foreign governments and actors ;-) 

GreatUncle Stan522 Wed, 05/16/2018 - 19:38 Permalink

But you miss their downfall ... it is really easy to prove much of the opposition shitshow.

Prior to the election it was in a way only rumour and gossip.

Now we know John Kelly has colluded with foreign powers while not in a formal position to do so.

That is a step down into the abyss and shouldn't have done it.

 

just the tip Wed, 05/16/2018 - 19:20 Permalink

i don't understand the paranoia with trump by the deep state.

trump is attacking militarily everyone he is told to.

we have sanctions on everybody on earth.

could it be this is a different deep state?  sort of like dean wormer said, this is the double secret deep state that is after him.

my guess is, the FIB blame everything on mccain, and two days later mccain dies.

Brazen Heist just the tip Wed, 05/16/2018 - 19:26 Permalink

The more the idiots weaponize the USD and the US financial system via sanctions, the more it will encourage others to decouple and seek alternatives. These people are a one trick pony. 

There are so many interests pulling in all directions at the moment, plus sections of the "Deep State" cannibalising each other and impoding, this is like Rome in its final years, where you have Caesarism, - loyalties to individual warlords and personalities rather than the Republic.

The beast is becoming less monolithic, which adds to the confusion.

The ones who call the shots are ultimately the bankers and military-intelligence complex. The rest is a circus act, especially Capitol Hill.

Now, what's interesting to know, once the "bankers" and "military-intelligence" complex are broken down into cross sections is, how many are Zionists?

Brazen Heist Vilfredo Pareto Wed, 05/16/2018 - 19:55 Permalink

That's what it looks like. People tend to give too much credit to a small clique who plan every step along the way as a concerted conspiracy in minute detail.

More likely, and judging by the results, this is one giant clusterfuck of self interested reptiles who are winging it. There definitely are sub-groups who are very concerted and highly organized within the clusterfuck, but overall, it is far from monolithic as most of us imagine.

Decision-making is full of tradeoffs. When systems collapse and go through chaos, the frequency of collisions increases between stakeholders, things become partisan to toxic, unproductive levels.

And Trump is only the beginning. The empire is starting to unravel. This is history in the making. 

LaugherNYC Brazen Heist Wed, 05/16/2018 - 20:07 Permalink

Remind me again where there is a consumer market with a $20 trillion GDP? Then remind me again how they "decouple" from it?

How can anyone with such a clever avatar have his thumb so far up his own ass?

Tinpot dictators and pisspot countries like Iran, Venezuela, NoKo - and what Vlad is rapidly turning Russia in to - they deserve to be sanctioned and buttjammed out of the global market, until they stop the opression, murder, repression, death squads, assassinations, terrorism... they wanna keep doing it, well, OK, bet on China when they lose access to the US market, too.

With energy independence, the US will be the only country in the world to tell the rest of the world to fuck off or play like grown ups.

We have the printing presses. We don't need your stinking sweatshops

DeadFred just the tip Wed, 05/16/2018 - 19:50 Permalink

You don’t understand their paranoia because you are looking at the surface. The surface says Trump is doing nothing but their bidding. It says Sessions is sitting on his thumbs. So why ARE they paranoid? Because he is draining the swamp. They know it and have nothing but bluster left to throw out there. They never thought she’d lose so they left a huge paper trail. They know they are toast. The storm is here. How come these facts are coming out now? Do you think they just discovered them? It means the investigations are done are the handcuffs are coming out soon. 

SoDamnMad Wed, 05/16/2018 - 19:24 Permalink

I love American democracy, The Constitution, The Bill of Rights, The Amendments and the Star Spangled Banner.  Boy, will I celebrate Memorial Day after this and all the other stuff I have heard in this past month. 

Vote up!
JoseyWalesTheOutlaw Wed, 05/16/2018 - 19:31 Permalink

These corrupt bastards have never had to deal with someone like The Don that doesn't owe them shit! I wouldn't do a victory dance too soon. McCabe is the guy that controls the lot of the Obama/Clinton Cabal. If he falls then the line will be long and distinguished for sure. This country needs a Reset. 

 

The CrossRoads are just over that Hill..........Saddle Up and pick a side

66Mustanggirl Wed, 05/16/2018 - 19:39 Permalink

WE the PEOPLE will decide how this ends, not THEM, and this ends with each and every one of these treasonous SOB’s arrested, tried, convicted and imprisoned (or worse).  Let’s finish this once and for all.

#WWG1WGA  

PGR88 Wed, 05/16/2018 - 19:41 Permalink

Will Congress show their Constitutional balls?  I doubt it.

What is needed is a Roman-style decimation of the CIA and FBI to teach every one both organizations the dangers of planning coups.

Robert of Ottawa Wed, 05/16/2018 - 19:46 Permalink

“Folks are very, very careful and serious about that process,” said TRUMP HATER Sally Yates, former Deputy AG under Obama. “I don’t know of anything that gives me any concerns.

 

That reads better, Mr. NYT editor

Rex Andrus Wed, 05/16/2018 - 19:56 Permalink

Know thy enemy Wed, 05/16/2018 - 20:02 Permalink

Bill Yates was driving down the highway when he noticed a DC Trooper following him closely. Instead of continuing at the speed limit Bill hit the gas and sped off. Within a moment the trooper, with siren sounding and lights flashing, was close behind. At that point, Bill decided to pull over.  When the trooper asked him why he had sped off, Bill responded by saying, "Last year my wife Sally (Yates) ran off with a LEO, and I was afraid that you were trying to bring her back."  