Police Find Wrecked $300,000 McLaren In The Nevada Desert, Abandoned By Owner

Nevada police stumbled upon a bit of a mystery in the desert last week, where a totaled McLaren 720S was found around 70 yards off a road near Lake Mead.

The damage suggested that the 710 horsepower supercar with a top speed of 212 mph rolled over at least once before landing in a heap of scrap metal and carbon fiber.

Nevada Highway Patrol posted pictures of the wreckage, noting that the driver and passenger "escaped serious injury because they were wearing their seatbelts."

This is whats left of a McLaren Exotic Sports Car after a rollover in the Lake Mead Recreational Area today. Both the driver and passenger escaped serious injury because they were wearing their seatbelts. Seatbelts save lives! #buckleup #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/2eVv3Doz4N — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 12, 2018

According to police, neither of the occupants was seriously injured. They weren’t there when the car was discovered, however. After searching the area, police learned that they had gotten themselves to a nearby hospital to be treated for scrapes and bruises. -Fox News

As Jalopnik notes, "It didn’t take long to figure that this was part of the Corsa Rally West, one of those supercar road rallies that are not races and are not about speeding, as the event joked on Instagram when it wound through Las Vegas:"

Hunting around for the identity of the owner(s), Jalopnik did their homework - noting that there were three McLaren 720S at the event; a red one, a purple one and a brown one from Florida - the most likely candidate.

One Twitter user suggested that this McClaren 720S is the same one which was involved in a Palm Beach FL road rage incident in which a woman driving a 720S was apparently cut off by motorcyclists before an altercation broke out.

A description of the incident on YouTube reads:

"The women was cut off by the motorcycles, the bikers blocked the car in and when the driver stepped out to talk to them she forgot to engage the parking brake causing the vehicle to roll into the bike in front. The bikers proceeded to damage the vehicle by punching and kicking it. One biker even swung at the driver which is why she got back into the vehicle left the scene and called the police from a safer location. I talk about the situation that occurred down in Florida with the bikers and the mclaren 720s the the real question is whose at fault who antagonized the situation to escalate to what occurred some say the 720s was the first one to escalate the situation others say the bikers started this bazaar thing to happen so what do you guys think about this altercation between the 720S and these bikers."

And now, assuming it's the same car, this poor McLaren sits in a heap in a Nevada scrapyard.

