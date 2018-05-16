Police Find Wrecked $300,000 McLaren In The Nevada Desert, Abandoned By Owner

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/16/2018 - 19:55

Nevada police stumbled upon a bit of a mystery in the desert last week, where a totaled McLaren 720S was found around 70 yards off a road near Lake Mead.

Here's a new one:

The damage suggested that the 710 horsepower supercar with a top speed of 212 mph rolled over at least once before landing in a heap of scrap metal and carbon fiber.

Nevada Highway Patrol posted pictures of the wreckage, noting that the driver and passenger "escaped serious injury because they were wearing their seatbelts." 

According to police, neither of the occupants was seriously injured. They weren’t there when the car was discovered, however. After searching the area, police learned that they had gotten themselves to a nearby hospital to be treated for scrapes and bruises. -Fox News

As Jalopnik notes, "It didn’t take long to figure that this was part of the Corsa Rally West, one of those supercar road rallies that are not races and are not about speeding, as the event joked on Instagram when it wound through Las Vegas:"

 

Hunting around for the identity of the owner(s), Jalopnik did their homework - noting that there were three McLaren 720S at the event; a red one, a purple one and a brown one from Florida - the most likely candidate. 

One Twitter user suggested that this McClaren 720S is the same one which was involved in a Palm Beach FL road rage incident in which a woman driving a 720S was apparently cut off by motorcyclists before an altercation broke out. 

A description of the incident on YouTube reads: 

"The women was cut off by the motorcycles, the bikers blocked the car in and when the driver stepped out to talk to them she forgot to engage the parking brake causing the vehicle to roll into the bike in front. The bikers proceeded to damage the vehicle by punching and kicking it. One biker even swung at the driver which is why she got back into the vehicle left the scene and called the police from a safer location. I talk about the situation that occurred down in Florida with the bikers and the mclaren 720s the the real question is whose at fault who antagonized the situation to escalate to what occurred some say the 720s was the first one to escalate the situation others say the bikers started this bazaar thing to happen so what do you guys think about this altercation between the 720S and these bikers."

And now, assuming it's the same car, this poor McLaren sits in a heap in a Nevada scrapyard.

Bonus: Here's a McLaren 720S being properly driven, and an in depth review by Drivetribe:

Stu Elsample Wed, 05/16/2018 - 19:57 Permalink

That type of car is a waste of money because it is illegal (in the U.S.) to street drive it as it was built to be driven. But insecure people with big egos need their showoff toys

NoDebt Juggernaut x2 Wed, 05/16/2018 - 20:11 Permalink

Took a drive-along in the not-quite-as-fast McLaren 570s about a year ago.  It's a fucking fast car.  Especially on the top end it pulls away from things rated even 200HP more than itself.  I think McLaren under-rates them, frankly.  But the inside is comfy, relatively quiet and well appointed.  It's not a pure race car with leaks, squeaks, sharp edges and bad manners.  You can daily drive it, I'd just watch out for speed bumps because the thing is LOOOOOOW.

I think that's why so many people get in over their heads in cars like this.  They gather speed deceptively quickly.  It's doesn't FEEL like you're going that fast until you're boiling into a tight turn and suddenly realize you're still going 110 MPH.  You still only got 4 patches of rubber attaching you to the road and no matter how well managed they are they can only do so much.  Oops.

 

Mazzy NoDebt Wed, 05/16/2018 - 20:59 Permalink

And on the other end of things, you ever notice how you only see SUV and big pickup drivers crashed into snowbanks during big storms?  That's because jackasses like me who drive their cheapo beater cars know how to slow the fuck down based on conditions while the idiot SUV and pickup drivers think they're badasses.  Ice doesn't give a fuck about your tires or your 4-wheel drive....it only cares about inertia.

Trogdor NemesisteM Wed, 05/16/2018 - 20:14 Permalink

No shiz - I'd part that sucker out.  The brake calipers probably cost more than a new car - and the engine is probably still completely functional.

What would it be like to be able to just toss $300K into the dirt and walk away like it was a wad of chewing gum? 

I'm sure they made their money through hard work and sacrifice .... (bwahhahahaha)

Joebloinvestor Wed, 05/16/2018 - 21:02 Permalink

The stolen and wrecked Enzo on Pacific Coast Hwy is a better story.

A gun, fake(?) badges waived by HS(?) agents(?) WTF?

The guys wife got yanked out of a stolen AMG shortly thereafter.

 