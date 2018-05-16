Russell 2000 Surges To Record High As US Economic Data Dumps

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/16/2018 - 12:39

It's been a roller-coaster week for US Small Caps.

After tumbling off opening highs on Monday they are roaring back to new record highs today...

just as US economic data are the weakest and most disappointing in 7 months...

So what happens next?

 

Comments

nsurf9 Wed, 05/16/2018 - 12:50 Permalink

Yep, looks like the thieves that stole us blind from 2008, have been using their newly purchased (with our money) new and improved thievery tools to steal us more blinder.

Quivering Lip Wed, 05/16/2018 - 12:53 Permalink

No wonder R2K all time high. No need to worry about data, good or bad. 80% of those companies don't make money but rising rates good for small caps.

Bwahahahahaha 

shortonoil Wed, 05/16/2018 - 13:18 Permalink

Same old, same old; just a bunch of companies buying back their own stock. There is no other place to put it that will give a reasonable return, but the economy is booming!