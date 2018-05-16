'Fake Growth' - Satellite Data Exposes China, Russia's Massive GDP Distortions

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/18/2018 - 20:20

A researcher at the University of Chicago has just confirmed what many investors and tech industry employees have long suspected: China, Russia and other large authoritarian governments inflate official GDP figures by anywhere from 15% to 30 percent in a given year, according to a new analysis of a quarter-century of satellite data.

The paper, published by Luis Martinez, an assistant professor of public policy at the school, explains how the differences in GDP between his modeling and the government's official reporting cannot be explained by subtle differences in methodology

The working paper, by Luis R. Martinez of the University of Chicago, also found that authoritarian regimes are especially likely to artificially boost their gross domestic product numbers in the years before elections, and that the differences in GDP reporting between authoritarian and non-authoritarian countries can't be explained by structural factors, such as urbanization, composition of the economy or access to electricity.

Martinez received his data from a novel source - albeit one that readers might not bee surprised about given the burgeoning space race between Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and other billionaire founders: Martinez focused on satellite imagery that tracks changes in the level of nighttime lighting within and between countries over time.

In a rare interview, infamous China watcher Michael Pettis explains that China's recent figures pertaining to GDP growth - which put the rate of growth at just under 7% - could be off by as much as 3 or 4 percentage points.

Martinez explains his methodology in a video, which can be watched in full here.

 

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Leakanthrophy directaction Fri, 05/18/2018 - 20:39 Permalink

Ohh noo.

Soon they will add drugs, prostitution, faggots and other illegal vices into the GDP, just like EU countries do.

Now you know why SnapChat and Twitter have any market value while they are used just to share seedy selfies. 

Is the GDP, stupid ! Millennial boosted GDP.

Rapper nigress Nicki Minaj nude SnapChat sex photos leaked

https://celebrity-leaks.net/nicki-minaj-nude-snapchat-photos-leaked/

 

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
JBL Fri, 05/18/2018 - 20:24 Permalink

banks bidding up the price of real estate w cheap credit equates to gdp growth

 

whats so hard to understand about that hombre? >.<

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
truthalwayswinsout Fri, 05/18/2018 - 20:33 Permalink

My or my. Do you really think the Chinese Communist tell the truth?

There are now 29,840 BMBs ready to go off in China. There used to be 30,000 at the beginning of the year but just a few disintegrated, one of which cost them $200 billion from their pile of US bonds. A BMB is a Bernie Madoff Bomb.

The Japanese said the same lies in the 80's and look what happened to their economy. But you have to realize that the Chinese are orders of magnitude heads and tails well above the lying capabilities of the Japanese.

In the current trade negotiations if the options are a full boycott of China or an immediate reciprocal trade deal without the current restrictions, the Chinese Communist Party is finished.  All of the figures that China publishes are off by at least 80% if not more. There are empty cities, parking lots full of 100,000's of cars and all kinds of imbalances.

But you know what I am saying is true because of all the people who scammed money that are getting out of China and hiding assets all around the world.

But the sad part is when they go down they will take most of the world banks with them so we will suffer greatly but no where near what they will.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
NoDebt truthalwayswinsout Fri, 05/18/2018 - 20:38 Permalink

Yep.  Been saying that on here for years.  China is the greatest lie of the 21st century.  Every book is cooked.  Every statistic is faked.  ALL. OF. IT.

It's not just because they're communists, it's because their entire culture is built on the concept that failure can never be admitted to.  Everything has to be made to sound like it's going far better than it actually is.

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
r0mulus truthalwayswinsout Fri, 05/18/2018 - 20:43 Permalink

But the sad part is when they go down they will take most of the world banks with them so we will suffer greatly but no where near what they will.

Command-economies are able to survive these kinds of events much more readily than "free-market" economies will be. I think the West will be absolutely fucked once it is forced to slip below and around the bottom of the J curve just to deal with this crisis. May already be slipped below and around as we speak...

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Utopia Planitia Fri, 05/18/2018 - 20:42 Permalink

Did the author even look at the satellite photo? It shows N & S Korea (and Japan) but does not even show China and Russia.  So apparently there was no attempt to compare the China and Russia economies using Satellite Pictures.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Son of Captain Nemo Fri, 05/18/2018 - 20:45 Permalink

"A researcher at the University of Chicago"... Might as well stop right there!

Hey Professor Martinez... Here's a distortion for you buddy that the University of Chicago school of economics appears to have misdiagnosed or deliberately ignored altogether that looks like the monolith of all "GDP distortions" with NO EQUAL in money & banking history!...

It's the budget of the U.S. Military Industrial Complex that appears to be repeatedly misrepresented in it's actual size to the American taxpayer by the OMB/ OIG https://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2017/msu-scholars-find-21-trillion-in-una…

Good thing that your neighbour State of Michigan had an economics department at one of it's schools in East Lansing that caught THE RATHER HUGE PROBLEM before it reached it's 20th birthday?... At least (we think) that isn't x 10 or x 100 worse then what they reported!...

Either you need to find a new profession for all the lies you are fabricating? Or perhaps you need to find the next profession outside of economics and business at that University you "profess" to teach AT?!!!

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
adr Fri, 05/18/2018 - 20:46 Permalink

You really think the United States added two and a half 1985 Americas over the past 30 years?

US GDP is actually closer to $8 trillion. The rest is quintuple counted bullshit.

R&D is factored into end prices. 