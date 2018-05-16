Senate Votes To Save Net Neutrality

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/16/2018 - 16:53

The Senate voted on Wednesday to restore the FCC's rules on net neutrality, passing a bill which will probably die on the floor of the House, but may ignite a fierce debate among Democrats ahead of midterm elections.

Senate Democrats managed to force the Wednesday vote using a rare legislative tool called the "Congressional Review Act" (CRA) - which allows Congress, with a majority vote in each chamber along with the president's signature, to overturn recent policy changes. 

Democrats argue that without the FCC's net neutrality rules, companies such as Comcast and Verizon will have free reign to discriminate against certain content, or allow superior access to partner websites and services. Under the old rules, internet service providers (ISPs) are required to treat all internet traffic equally.

In order to pass through the House, the bill would need 25 Republicans to support the Democratic effort in order to even bring it up for a vote. 

Most Republicans have argued that the FCC's net neutrality rules are overkill and not required for broadband providers - urging Democrats to come to the table and negotiate a legislative solution to replace the FCC rules. The broadband industry is predictably very supportive of this effort. 

Supporters of net neutrality, however, flatly reject the notion that the GOP-controlled Congress can come up with solutions which protect content as well as the FCC rules. The proposed GOP legislation, for example, would allow internet service providers (ISPs) to create "fast lanes" which would charge websites to provide faster speeds to end users. 

Of course, as Recode pointed out last year, Obama's net neutrality rules were celebrated by websites and content providers who could be subjected to throttling by telecom and cable companies who own distribution networks.

Adopted in 2015 under former President Barack Obama, the U.S. government’s current approach to net neutrality subjects the likes of AT&T, Comcast, Charter and Verizon to utility-like regulation. That legal foundation prevents them from blocking or throttling web pages, while banning content-delivery deals known as paid prioritization. And it grants the FCC wide legal range to review virtually any online practice it deems harmful to consumers.

Such strong rules always have been popular in Silicon Valley, where startups in particular fear they could not compete without tough net neutrality safeguards. But they long have drawn sharp opposition from the telecom industry, which sued the FCC in 2015 in a bid to overturn them.

Before that case could come to its conclusion, however, Trump entered the White House, ushering in a new era of Republican control at the nation’s telecom agency. And Pai, a fervent opponent of utility-like regulation of net neutrality, set about undoing the Obama-era rules almost as soon as he took over the FCC. -Recode

In addition to the Senate bill, there is a separate battle in court to fight the FCC's repeal - however that is likely to drag on for months. 

Tags
Politics
Technology Internet
Broadcasting - NEC
Private Equity
Integrated Telecommunications Services - NEC
Wireless Telecommunications Services - NEC
Cable Service Providers

Comments

Vote up!
 14
Vote down!
 4
techpriest BennyBoy Wed, 05/16/2018 - 17:11 Permalink

As a small web business owner, I hope Net Neutrality dies. Its a propaganda word to get you to sign on to the idea that the FCC should run the Internet, because we all know how fair they are going to be the next time your less favored party is in power.

Also, if you are a small publisher, this is just like renting an apartment. If you are only willing to pay $3 a month for a crappy one-click-install Wordpress site hosted on Bluehost, you will get the corresponding bandwidth (enough to send text and optimized images, not enough to do video). If you pay the princely sum of perhaps $20 a month with a good host, they will pool the extra bucks together from the thousands of customers to pay for the needed bandwidth to self-host a site that has a moderate amount of traffic.

Currently it costs me a few hundred to provide fast, reliable hosting for software that serves a user base in the mid thousands, and I price my products accordingly. It comes out to pennies per end user.

If you had the expectation that you should be able to pay zero to host hours/days of video for millions of people, and for it to be just as fast as the people paying thousands to millions to do the same, get real.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
mc888 techpriest Wed, 05/16/2018 - 17:39 Permalink

"Net Neutrality" was Soros-sponsored snake oil. Obamunist placement under FCC regulation made them official agents of State Propaganda, exempt from Consumer Privacy and Antitrust laws.

Dems are the tool of Deep State desperation to remove internet companies from standard business FTC regulation and place them back under Communist rule.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
vaporland techpriest Wed, 05/16/2018 - 18:42 Permalink

I don't think "bandwidth" means what you think it means.

The infrastructure cost difference between megabit internet and gigabit internet (from the ISP's perspective) is negligible. 

Kinda like 'cost' of windows home vs windows pro, as opposed to retail price of same.

It's all a scam, just like metered 4G bandwidth.

But sure go ahead and advocate for big telco vs everyone else 

If you think Twitter is good at shadowbanning, just wait until AT&T Verizon et al start bandwidthbanning.  

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 1
Buckaroo Banzai BennyBoy Wed, 05/16/2018 - 17:15 Permalink

When the content is censored at the source by FaceBerg, Jewgle, JewFlix, Imajew Prime, etc, then it's irrelevant what the telecom and cable companies do after that. Of course, the real purpose of so-called "Net Neutrality" is to subsidize the bandwidth of FaceBerg, Jewgle, JewFlix, Imajew Prime, etc so they can more profitably pump their propaganda sewage into your home and workplace.

The cable and telecom companies are boring monopolies and the one good thing about boring monopolies is, they are pretty incompetent at managing complex processes like censorship or propaganda manufacturing. So it's hard for me to get worked up about the possibility that they might censor me. Plus its a lot harder to censor content at the delivery point than it is at the production point, and the cable and telecom companies are at the delivery point. Incompetence + high degree of difficulty = something I don't have to worry about.

This is why the kikes are being so stubborn about getting "Net Neutrality" back in running condition. Remember, there is nothing worse than a filthy lying kike!

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
Sophist Economicus BennyBoy Wed, 05/16/2018 - 17:19 Permalink

I know there is a /s implied above, but, this is all about Hollywood and other large scale content providers trying to get a free ride from the broadband providers

 LARGE content providers are pulling out all the stops to make sure 'Net Neutrality" aka Net Free Ride stays in place.    Hence the Democrats and the looney left fight for it.    The cute name (NN) just gets the useful idiots all whipped up.

 

As an FYI, I've been in the meetings with the content providers discussing this...It gives them night tremors 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
pods Sophist Economicus Wed, 05/16/2018 - 17:25 Permalink

What, you don't want a free internet?
Comcast has people right now waiting to censor ZH!

/s

NFLX goes from cash furnace to immolation without being able to cost-shift bandwith to the ISPs.

And no people, the argument about NFLX buying bandwith is a fallacy too. We are talking rubber meets the road last mile here.

When I was with Time Warner, you knew when everyone fired up their "cheap" streaming crap.

Now with a small, great little fiber provider I don't have to worry, yet.  But with 3D and 4k or whatever, they are gonna be looking to plug even a fiber line.

pods

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 3
ZENDOG Wed, 05/16/2018 - 16:58 Permalink

""Comcast and Verizon will have free reign to discriminate against certain content, or allow superior access to partner websites and services""

Didn't Twatter, Utubby and Fuckbook just do that? WTF?

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
LetThemEatRand ZENDOG Wed, 05/16/2018 - 17:12 Permalink

Different.  Twitter may ban a user.  Verizon/Comcast will slow down entire sites they don't like and/or that don't pay up.  So you go to ZH for example, and it will load very slowly.   Presumably you can still get to it, but it becomes a severe annoyance and readers start dropping off.  It blows my mind that anyone who is not a Verizon or Comcast CEO thinks it is a good idea to allow these monopolist entities to make those kinds of calls.  Of course they will throttle back sites like ZH and other outside the mainstream sites.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
techpriest LetThemEatRand Wed, 05/16/2018 - 18:12 Permalink

Let me give you a real life example and see how you handle this one:

Lets imagine that the new "fast lane" policy is that you pay $5/TB for bandwidth, but during peak times or for more than 5 TB per day, you must pay $20 per TB.

A site like ZH is 5-600kB per page. Youtube delivers tens to hundreds of megabytes per page (video). Using either model, who is more likely to take it on the chin without NN?

With NN, everyone has to pay the same, so in this case the price gets set at $15/TB to cover the people who would have paid $20. Now who is going to take it on the chin?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
techpriest ZENDOG Wed, 05/16/2018 - 17:57 Permalink

People have short memories. Well, I suppose this one is a while back, but who here remembers AOL? At first that service ws a straight-up walled garden, you surfed inside of their space, and that was it. A while later MSN came out (then one after the other), and petty quickly you found out that there was a whole other Internet outside of AOL, and at this point AOL has next to no significance.

This is also how it works with the standard arguments around Net Neutrality. If Comcast really tried to do what Facebook is doing, there will be a corresponding uproar, and it would be expressed with people taking their dollars and giving them to whoever is going to give them the freedom they are seeking.

Also, who has noticed how the argument is that they *might* do something? Pre-NN, does anyone remember a company getting away with a walled garden Internet perpetually? Like I said, AOL tanked on that model.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 4
zpinch Wed, 05/16/2018 - 16:59 Permalink

AND SOROS SAVES ELON

 

2Q18Soros Fund Management LLC took a $35 million stake in March2019  convertible bonds of Tesla - REUTERS

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
Spinkbottle Wed, 05/16/2018 - 17:02 Permalink

And which part of (((net neutrality))) is going to prevent existing bandwidth providers or websites from censoring crimethink facts and opinions, Jews?

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Blackhawks Upland27 Wed, 05/16/2018 - 17:17 Permalink

Subsidizing how? They aren’t running printing presses and paying mailmen to deliver your streaming content. The servers that host it are run by Netflix and Pornhub. If you are asking if AT&T and Comcast pretend it costs them extra to allow a stream into your home, they do, but it does not. The ISP is delivering a fixed speed and bandwidth regardless of whether or not you use it. Like a kitchen faucet and the pipes to it is not Lake Michigan, they are pipes that exist regardless of whether or not you ever turn them and use the water. Netflix and Pornhub are Lake Michigan, the pipes are the ISP. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Sophist Economicus Blackhawks Wed, 05/16/2018 - 17:26 Permalink

Well, if you and your neighbors all want to download the new theatrical release who has to provide the backbone to make that happen so that you have an acceptable experience?

 

There are a host of new digital experiences being worked on as well as changing more traditional media -- e.g., 'TV', 'motion picture' and gaming releases.    Wouldn't it be neat for content providers if they didn't have to worry about distribution costs once the content demand left their server farms?     I'd say it would

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Blackhawks Sophist Economicus Wed, 05/16/2018 - 17:57 Permalink

And you are a paid shill for the ISPs or you are a fucking idiot. One or the other, your opinion is worthless because you are stupid as fuck. Check the speed of Netflix on your phone while your neighbors are on their phone watching Pornhub. Your straw man argument is gaslighting an issue which is too important to ignore. I own a business that pays for servers and fight latency tooth and nail. You are paid by and defend the companies that make my product hard to deliver despite all the costs already being paid by me. Because they don’t want to censor me, they want me and you to pay even more to them for nothing. I’m sure this is not a problem in the shithole country you were cursed to be born in. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
techpriest Blackhawks Wed, 05/16/2018 - 18:04 Permalink

When you get Internet at home, it costs the ISP money to run fiber to your house, maintain it, and pay for infrastructure to deliver your content. So, they charge you a fee for all that, and it is proportional to the amount of bandwidth you want.

Now, it turns out that on the other side, large companies, nonprofits, governments, etc. would really like to make sure that their servers can deliver their content reliably. To do that, instead of a download connection you buy a dedicated upload connection, called a "pipe," and big pipes that do not fail during a storm cost a lot of money. I work in IT full time (along with the business), and something we review occasionally is whether we need a bigger pipe to deliver a new service, and again, it isn't cheap.

With NN, it is cheaper for us to host on YouTube or other subsidized service. If not, we would self-host.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 1
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Wed, 05/16/2018 - 17:08 Permalink

There is one word I am starting to hate. What word? Fair. Let's make it fair is code for lets give everyone crap and call that fair. It is still crap and there is nothing fair about it.