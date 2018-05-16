Subprime Chaos: The Auto Bubble's Bursting And The Data Is Worse Than 2008

Authored by Adem Tumerkan via Palisade Research,
Last week, used car prices had their biggest drop since 2009 – directly after the financial market meltdown of 2008.
Right now, the auto market is showing signs of incredible worry.
Delinquent subprime auto-loans are higher than they were in the last recession.
Look for yourself...
What’s interesting – and worrisome – is that consumers are defaulting on subprime auto loans when the economy is reportedly doing ‘very well’.
Like I wrote last week – there are cracks under the economy’s foundation. And it’s like a bucket of cold water in the face of the mainstream financial media that’s pushing the ‘growth’ story.
We must ask ourselves – “if things are going so well, why are subprime loan delinquencies at a 22-year high?”
I can’t help but feel a bit nostalgic. This was the same situation that led up to the 2008 housing crisis. . .
First, there was massive growth in mortgage-backed securities and mortgage debt. Then, the Federal Reserve – led by Alan Greenspan – began aggressively raising rates after years of low rates. Soon after, subprime loans started blowing up – which trickled into the prime loans. And eventually, everything was in chaos.
Using the often-ignored Austrian Business Cycle Theory (ABCT) – coined by the little-known but brilliant economist Ludwig Von Mises – I am blaming the Fed for all this.
Thanks to the Fed, a near decade of zero-interest rate policies (ZIRP) and three rounds of Quantitative Easing (which totaled over $3.8 trillion in printed money) – the consumers became hooked on cheap auto loans. . .
Their policies made the entire system fragile by getting consumers addicted to cheap debt through their easy money.
They then began tightening credit – crippling the borrowers.
Think of it this way – imagine you’re addicted to alcohol. And your bartender keeps giving you cheap drinks each night for months. Eventually, from drinking way more than you should’ve been able to afford, you now have a very high tolerance.
But suddenly – the bartender becomes strict and starts giving you less booze. He tells you, “sorry but no more free alcohol for you.” Problem is, you wouldn’t have drank so much if you had to pay full price for it.
Now you’re left with awful withdrawals – scrounging together all the extra money you can just to pay for a drink. But the only way you can really afford to feel better is if he starts giving out free drinks again or you painfully detox.
Just look at the collapse in auto-loan growth since 2015 – when the Fed began tightening with their end of QE and talk of rate hikes...
Clearly the higher rates had an impact on new auto loans.
But a bigger – and more pressing – problem is that the Fed’s short-term interest rate hikes are making these current subprime auto loans unserviceable. The borrowers are having a harder time paying more interest for an asset that depreciates 15% the moment they take it off the lot.
Clearly, affordability is becoming a problem. . .
As I learned from Ludwig Von Mises and the other brilliant Austrian economists – the Fed created a bubble in auto-loans by keeping rates low and printing trillions. And now they’re going to blow the whole thing up with their rate hikes.
Just like taking the free drinks away. . .
I expect delinquent subprime loans to keep hitting new highs. And I expect the ‘growth’ story the pundits keep pushing down our throats will fade.
Because even if the auto-loan industry and general economy hasn’t rolled over yet, each new Fed rate hike pushes us one step closer to the edge.
0.25% at a time. . .
So, with our Macro-Fragility Index (MFI) alarmingly high in the auto sector – I’m going to spend time looking for opportunities here.
History shows us that when things start their descent into collapse – the subprime market is the first to get hit.
Food for thought. . .
Comments
Long scrap metal.
Short burning Teslas.
In reply to Long scrap metal. by shizzledizzle
If Tesla is protected by the Powers that Be, like the stock markets clearly are, should not one go long Tesla?
In reply to Short burning Teslas. by ShrNfr
Sooo... Cash for clunkers didn't work?
In reply to If Tesla is protected by the… by Give Me Some Truth
Pulling demand forward never does.
In reply to Sooo... Cash for clunkers… by bob_stl
Into the void. Consumption vacuum. Real "negative growth".
In reply to Pulling demand forward never… by Seasmoke
Everybody in LA drives a better car than me. That includes the gardener, the janitor, the Starbuck's barista, and every single high school and college student.
Something must be wrong with me.
In reply to Into the void. Consumption… by Sages wife
Indeed, I've heard two separate stories lately where the finance company refuses to repo the cars
even though the loans are grossly in default.
Biz opportunity if you store them for a couple of months,then get a clean title from the storage lien
which over reaches the finance company.Every cloud has a silver lining.
In reply to Long scrap metal. by shizzledizzle
They can't afford to repo the car and take the write down. Extend and pretend!
In reply to Indeed, I've heard two… by Winston Churchill
Hmmmmm, where have we seen this before ...
In reply to They can't afford to repo… by 3-fingered_chemist
Usually when you a repo a car, you sell it again. Problem is that the people that are delinquent on their car loan don't give a crap about the car. These cars are totally trashed and might as well have been written off in an insurance claim if a meteor hit it.
In this type of scenario, it costs too much money to actually take the car back since in order to sell it again, it would need thousands of dollars in repair or refurbishment. These finance companies that prey on this market are as in bad as shape as the people they give loans to.
In reply to Hmmmmm, where have we seen… by Giant Meteor
Makes a lot of sense ..
Well no, it doesn't make a lot of sense, but you know what I mean. Good explanation. If I didn't know better I'd say you have a bit of experience in the business !
In reply to Usually when you a repo a… by 3-fingered_chemist
Worked with housing but a rapidly depreciating car limits how long you can get away with it.
A lot of the lenders are not TBTF.
In reply to They can't afford to repo… by 3-fingered_chemist
Ah, but those lenders are getting their money from the Big Banks, which are TBTF (allegedly).
In reply to Worked with housing but a… by Winston Churchill
Please. Cars are flying off the shelf around here and dealers are completely and utterly unwilling to make reasonable deals. Same for homes for what little inventory is out there.
In reply to Long scrap metal. by shizzledizzle
Where will the bank's park all their repoed used cars?
In reply to Long scrap metal. by shizzledizzle
Back of the lots which have all the unsold ones ;)
In reply to Where will the bank's park… by Uranium Mountain
In Herbs Used auto parts recycling lot ..
U pull it ..
In reply to Where will the bank's park… by Uranium Mountain
Look on the bright side. The Fed will report these declining auto values as deflationary, and then keep interest rates lower...
In reply to Long scrap metal. by shizzledizzle
Worst since Lehman.
In reply to Long scrap metal. by shizzledizzle
the system is fueled by capital misallocation. It will go somewhere. Auto is just once example. Then the bailouts come.
Lemon socialism - Wikipedia
Capital misallocation hell, how about treating LIABILITIES as ASSETS?!
In reply to the system is fueled by… by DingleBarryObummer
Do enough of it and become TBTF, get bailed out at par, blame everyone else for being reckless.
In reply to Capital misallocation hell,… by shizzledizzle
Well done. That has to be the shortest most accurate description yet !
In reply to Do enough of it and become… by chunga
Take the fraud out of the USA economy and hello Venezuela.
That's why the endless "ism" debates are merely academic; the definitions are obsolete like an old black and white economics movie.
(take note of the fraud heaped on top of this. Full /insurance/ coverage is folded into the financing at the financed amount and never goes down until it's paid off, even though the value drops immediately)
In reply to Well done. That has to be… by Giant Meteor
"Take the fraud out of the USA economy and hello Venezuela."
This point cannot be overstated ..
Folks wonder WHY all the open air lawlessness and corruption drags on, without the expected consequences, meaning inditements, prosecutions, trials, perp walks and the like.
I don't wonder ..
In reply to Take the fraud out of the… by chunga
My very cynical opinion is without the giant military, US wouldn't have reserve currency status and the fraudulent printing press. And without the reserve currency status and fraudulent printing press US, wouldn't have the giant military.
The giant layer-cake of all the other fraud that exists literally everywhere is ancillary and operates off of this symbiosis. As soon as it stops it dies.
In reply to "Take the fraud out of the… by Giant Meteor
I often make the same point. The MIC defends the printing press upon which it depends. Both are not possible without the other.
In reply to My very cynical opinion is… by chunga
And then packaging those liabilities into financial products that you gamble on aka derivatives.
In reply to Capital misallocation hell,… by shizzledizzle
Debt is the new wealth, that's why the US is the wealthiest planet on the face of the Earth.
In reply to Capital misallocation hell,… by shizzledizzle
And I bet that made sense to you.
In reply to Debt is the new wealth, that… by 666D Chess
If the economy is growing so much why are loan shark “pay day loan” and “Quick Cash” establishments multiplying like rabbits?
In reply to Capital misallocation hell,… by shizzledizzle
Is “Lemon socialism” a synonym for “crony capitalism?”
In reply to the system is fueled by… by DingleBarryObummer
Gee oh! Hey, what isn't corrupt about the U. S? You can't even bid on auctions without the auctioneer bidding in order to drive up the price far more than an item is actually worth. And it actually states that in the terms and conditions but most people don't take the time to read it. Yeah, most times you're bidding against the auction house, and not against some poor sap like yourself.
Guess there aren't going be any new Caddies downtown baltimore
Lets make a small list of what is not corrupt, it is much easier. I just assume companies are corrupt unless they prove otherwise.
Probably the most bullish news I've read so far this week, why is the Dow not up 700 points on this piece of news? Or is it that Donald Trumpchild has to tweet something first?
Good news for the repo man. Guess the thugs are gonna have to slap the 22s back on the 500.00 police cruisers
even people Leasing cars are fed up with the bullshit on extra fees when they return the vehicle ........ the auto business is out of control !!
Bailouts soon.
Government and Big Business; the mortar that binds... Fascism.
Amortize the car loan into the mortgage! 30 year car loans for everybody.
I could work for Wells Fargo.
Interest only car loans! Brilliant right?
In reply to Amortize the car loan into… by 3-fingered_chemist
What blows me away are people that lease USED cars. What a scam that is..
In reply to Interest only car loans! … by Wakesetter
TTGL BIL was subprime. Got a ‘deal’ on a loaded RAM. Drove it one year, beat the shit out of it, dented fenders, f- d u
suspension, seats trashed. Bank repo 1 year later. Now driving a Focus with > 100000 miles.
TTGL
I agree that the auto market is showing signs of a downturn, and clearly the Fed policy is meant to decelerate the purchase of capital investment. However I'm not sure that makes it a bubble. So far the decrease has been moderate, and the feedback to the broader economy has been benign. Auto sales will decrease, but they were at an unsustainably high level.
So I am guessing soon Car Sense (and the like) are going to be flush with lots of inventory. (Bought my last vehicle through Car Sense; flawless transaction. And no, I do not work for them but I can see buying another vehicle soon - cash only, no financing..Fuck debt)
You're getting great deals because millions of other people are idiots, but it will eventually circle back and screw you too.
In reply to So I am guessing soon Car… by Han Cholo
They keep trying to make this car loan thing into something. Thing is, people are WAY more leveraged with real estate than with cars. Ordinary people in 2008 were leveraged 95% with borrowed money for houses, much the same way as people borrowed money in 1929 to buy stocks. In both cases a systemic financial meltdown ensued. This car thing, by itself, is NOT going to cause a financial panic. Combined with the student loan situation, however, it could cause a recession, if we are still allowed to have those.
I know some people rolling around in benzo's or beamers they have out on loan while to the gills in debt and next to nothing in savings or an emergency fund. I question if one of life's little emergencies is all it takes to deep six them for the next decade.
In reply to They keep trying to make… by Ron_Mexico
Just realized I havent paid my visa in three months. BofA doesn't seem to mind too much. they sent me a nice letter asking if there was some way they could help. I owe them $22k so I sent them $1k,. If I owe you $1k I have a problem. If I owe you $22k you have a problem