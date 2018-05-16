These 4 Stocks Account For Over Two-Thirds Of 2018's S&P Return

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/16/2018 - 17:14

Forget MAGA, it's a MANA market in 2018...

Since the start of the year NYSE's FANG+ Index has massively outperformed the broad market...

With Information Technology accounting for 97% of the S&P 500's total return performance YTD...

 

However, as S&P Dow Jones Indices' Howard Silverblatt tweeted today, it gets even more concentrated, forget FAANG+, FANG, it's MANA that matters as just four stocks - Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Netflix - were responsible for over 68% of the S&P 500's total return through Monday.

So the message from 2018's markets is simple - diversification is for losers, buy what's working, trend is your friend, it's a no-brainer...

MANA - Make America Normal Again

Comments

ParkAveFlasher Wed, 05/16/2018 - 17:20 Permalink

Wow, top ten are either crap distributors, crap wholesalers, crap content providers, crapworking, craperating systems that are continually in a state of crapsolescence, and oh! what's left? the crap credit crap companies that finance the preceding crap, at crap interest rates, with crappy Indian crapstomer service.

Flush already!

snblitz DennisR Wed, 05/16/2018 - 17:51 Permalink

Netflix is another of those debt/equity companies that do not make a profit and attempt to drive everyone else from the market.  They do not even do anything innovative.

I founded DemandTV 20 years ago delivering video over the Internet.  Got bought by DirecTV who is now owned by AT&T I think.

Come on guys let's get Netflix to 300 P/E!

It seems to more about branding than technology.

Consuelo Wed, 05/16/2018 - 18:46 Permalink

Selling your information has never been more easy, or profitable it seems.   Millions of herded cattle can't be wrong, can they...?

 

 