These 4 Stocks Account For Over Two-Thirds Of 2018's S&P Return

Forget MAGA, it's a MANA market in 2018...
Since the start of the year NYSE's FANG+ Index has massively outperformed the broad market...
With Information Technology accounting for 97% of the S&P 500's total return performance YTD...
However, as S&P Dow Jones Indices' Howard Silverblatt tweeted today, it gets even more concentrated, forget FAANG+, FANG, it's MANA that matters as just four stocks - Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Netflix - were responsible for over 68% of the S&P 500's total return through Monday.
So the message from 2018's markets is simple - diversification is for losers, buy what's working, trend is your friend, it's a no-brainer...
MANA - Make America Normal Again
Comments
MANA - Microsoft Amazon Netflix Apple
It's what portfolios crave.
it's like "Mana" from Heaven. More Tribe treachery.
MANIA
MANIA - lulz, if only Intel traded in S&Pee
I swear I have seen something like this before?
Add Cisco for MANIAC.
Call me stupid, but I'd do the opposite!
if I'm a betting man, I short the top 4
no, it's AMAN
In other words, great fear rules the market.
Netflix is the biggest steaming pile of crap out there.
Fucking ineffable.
Wow, top ten are either crap distributors, crap wholesalers, crap content providers, crapworking, craperating systems that are continually in a state of crapsolescence, and oh! what's left? the crap credit crap companies that finance the preceding crap, at crap interest rates, with crappy Indian crapstomer service.
Flush already!
of course nothing wrong.
what other stuff do you expect to be traded on the NYSE and Nasdaq?
You mean, the NY Crap Exchange, and Crapsdaq? TRUTH
It's all crap! 💩
Crap! That was perfectly articulated!
That is what I thought on Jan 1 too, so I sold FAANG, and bought VDC, ouch that hurts.
Fascism 101
Short em !!!
What is a NetFlix? Is it something that you have to own a TV to partake of?
Not following how Netflix is worth so much.
I manage to find their movies and shows elsewhere for free.
Netflix is another of those debt/equity companies that do not make a profit and attempt to drive everyone else from the market. They do not even do anything innovative.
I founded DemandTV 20 years ago delivering video over the Internet. Got bought by DirecTV who is now owned by AT&T I think.
Come on guys let's get Netflix to 300 P/E!
It seems to more about branding than technology.
KODI
facebook inc CIA?
The Bigger they are the Harder they Fall... read that somewhere.
may be the scariest list since '29
Selling your information has never been more easy, or profitable it seems. Millions of herded cattle can't be wrong, can they...?