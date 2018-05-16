Trump 2018 Financial Report Released, Shows Cohen Payment

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/16/2018 - 14:16

President Trump's latest annual financial disclosure form released on Wednesday revealed something that was not disclosed on Trump's previous financial disclosure form: the President's reimbursement of his then-attorney Michael Cohen.  

Trump’s financial disclosure, released by the Office of Government Ethics (OGE), did not list the specific reason for the payment, but Cohen has said he paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in exchange for her silence about her accusations she had a sexual encounter with Trump.

"In the interest of transparency, while not required to be disclosed as "reportable liabilities" on Part 8, in 2016 expenses were incurred by one of Donald J. Trump's attorneys, Michael Cohen. Mr Cohen sought reimbursement of those expenses and Mr. Trump fully reimbursed Mr. Cohen in 2017. The category of the value would be $100,001 - $250,000 and the interest rate would be zero."

As The Hill notes, the OGE suggested the payment should have been included on the disclosure form Trump filed last year, which showed his assets and liabilities from the previous 16 months.

"OGE has concluded that the information related to the payment made by Mr. Cohen is required to be reported and that the information provided meets the disclosure requirement for a reportable liability."

This means that while the Ethics office deemed that the payment to Cohen, made in 2016, should have been reported last year, Trump’s representatives disagreed, writing on the form they were not required to disclose the payment but were doing so “in the interest of transparency.”

The form was filed late on Tuesday, just ahead of the deadline to submit it. OGE reviewed the document and made it public Wednesday afternoon.

The issue of the reimbursement reemerged after Rudy Giuliani, Trump's newest personal attorney, revealed the payment in a shock interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity earlier this  month. Trump seemed to confirm the claim on Twitter the following morning. But then Trump said Giuliani was new to the team and would "get his facts straight." Weeks earlier, Mr. Trump had said he was unaware Cohen paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 shortly before the election.

The disclosure form details Mr. Trump's financial interests, and is 92 pages long, due to Mr. Trump's vast business empire. In addition to the Cohen payment, the disclosed that Trump's golf clubs also had substantial revenue, with CBS reporting that his golf club in Jupiter, Florida had $14 million in revenue. Bedminster brought in $15 million and Mar-a-Lago, $25 million (down from $37 million the prior year.) Turnberry, $20 million, among others. His Doral club, as was the case last year, dwarfed the rest of his golf properties, with revenues of almost $75 million.

The Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C., which opened during his presidential campaign in 2016, saw $40 million in revenues.

He is also still picking up a Screen Actors Guild pension of nearly $65,000 from his years as a reality TV host.

First Lady Melania Trump made money, too — she earned royalties from Getty Images between $100,000 and $1 million for its use of photos of her.

Trump listed liabilities of at least $250 million, with Deutsche Bank as his biggest creditor. Trump also owes Ladder Capital at least $110 million.

Full filing below (pdf link)

Comments

I Am Jack's Ma… BullyBearish Wed, 05/16/2018 - 14:46 Permalink

Still no investigation of the Clinton Foundation or Uranium 1 by Rip van Sessions though, is that right?

The Stormy thing is a sideshow.  Fuck it.

Now the Senate Intel Committee thing, however, is puzzling

http://www.newsweek.com/senate-republicans-russia-trump-clinton-929670

 

I’ve now read 12 articles.  All mention Warner (D - Israel) and Clapper and Brennan and none mention a shred of anything new, nor any evidence of “meddling” which, if you recall, was originally about hacking the DNC’s federally unexamined server, Hillary’s unindicted illegal server, and Podesta’s retard-level password protected email.

Then it became facebook ads, only a fraction of which were anti-clinton and before the election (and I thought political speech was free speech)?

Then it became triple hearsay that someone once talked to a Russian guy, the level of ‘collusion’ required by fucking idiots like Maddow and Olbermann and that pile of shit Moore.

But Trump could order a full assessment by ALL INTEL AGENCIES.  He could also direct Sessions to appoint a special counsel to investigate Obama’s DNI’s (Clapper) findings... to see if Clapper (and Brennan, etc) *violated laws* concocting their horseshit.

 

Play fucking offense.  Clapper and Brennan deserve to spend their remaining days in prison.  Obama and Hillary, too.

 

HIS

NAME

IS

SETH

RICH

bowie28 I Am Jack's Ma… Wed, 05/16/2018 - 14:51 Permalink

Offense is beginning.  FBI/DOJ had to be cleaned up first otherwise you would have had nothing but a bunch of "investigations" like Comey ran on Hillary's server.

You can be certain Trump's people at DOJ/FBI have been conducting plenty of investigations and there are lots of sealed indictments waiting to be released.  They just do not talk about it or leak the info.

All indications are that Indictments will start being presented in next few months, likely after the midterm campaigns are in full swing so the DNC is forced to replace multiple candidates they already endorsed for re-election due to being under federal indictment for multiple felonies.  The closer it is to election day the more damage it will do to them as they scramble to replace candidates at the last minute.

bowie28 StackShinyStuff Wed, 05/16/2018 - 14:41 Permalink

Now you see why Rudy "accidentally" mentioned reimbursement.

Trump's team knew it was going to come out and for whatever reason decided they wanted it to hit MSM at that time, rather than having it dropped at some future date (chosen by his enemies) when it could be used to derail another narrative that is positive for Trump. 

Now this is just confirmation of what everyone already knows rather than some earth-shattering revelation.

If you think something is going to be played negatively against you in MSM and there is no way to prevent it, your best option is to at least control the timing of when it is disclosed based on your overall strategy. 

hannah Wed, 05/16/2018 - 14:20 Permalink

god damn we have a lot of laws and rules in this country. no wonder we havent made a profit in 75 years....we havent got long to go now before the big liquidity freeze....

Shibumi2 Wed, 05/16/2018 - 14:22 Permalink

Still waiting to hear how Bill and Hillary became billionaires on a public servants salary.

 

Oh, and the clinton charitable trust too...

 

enquiring minds want to know, but apparently no one in congress does.

ShrNfr Wed, 05/16/2018 - 14:26 Permalink

Oops, there goes the campaign finance law breaking. Oh well, I am sure they can get him to plead guilty to jaywalking or something and flip him.

RedDwarf Wed, 05/16/2018 - 14:29 Permalink

Gee, another nothingburger.  Cohen paid Daniels, Trump paid Cohen.  The money did not come out of the election funds, so no crime like was alleged without any evidence.

arby63 Wed, 05/16/2018 - 14:40 Permalink

Never in HISTORY has there been such a daily drama about a sitting President. I don't even listen anymore. It's just a bunch of drama-laden bullshit. 

Trump has accomplished more in a year and a half than Obama and Bush II in a combined 16 years. 

Jballsquared Wed, 05/16/2018 - 14:43 Permalink

He paid her $130k to shut her up. Probably could have got her whacked for $30k (maybe half that since she was a washed up porn star). Admirable, really. I guess they didn’t teach him how arkancide works at Wharton. 