Trump Slams Accusations He "Folded" On ZTE As China Trade Talks Begin

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/16/2018 - 09:36

Shortly after Chinese Vice Premier and President Xi Jinping's special envoy, Liu He, arrived in Washington on Tuesday afternoon for ongoing economic and trade consultations, less than two weeks after a similar US delegation visited Beijing but achieved nothing in the ongoing trade talks, president Trump took a hard line stance ahead of today's negotiations, and following allegations that he had "folded" by urging the commerce department to re-engage China's telecom giant ZTW, Trump blasted a series of tweets, stating that "nothing has happened with ZTE outside of larger trade talks."

Here is the full Trump tweet-trio-storm:

The Washington Post and CNN have typically written false stories about our trade negotiations with China. Nothing has happened with ZTE except as it pertains to the larger trade deal. Our country has been losing hundreds of billions of dollars a year with China... We have not seen China’s demands yet, which should be few in that previous U.S. Administrations have done so poorly in negotiating. China has seen our demands. There has been no folding as the media would love people to believe, the meetings haven’t even started yet! The U.S. has very little to give, because it has given so much over the years. China has much to give!

With Chinese talks stalled, and North Korea suddenly threatening to pull out of denuclearization talks, with Nafta discussions similarly making no progress, it may explain why Trump remains on edge ahead of the next two days of talks, especially if he sees the public narrative as shifting against him over the ZTE fiasco.

Meanwhile, the Chinese delegation visiting DC today - like that headed by Steven Mnuchin weeks ago - is substantial: Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-U.S. comprehensive economic dialogue, leads a delegation whose members include Governor of the People's Bank of China Yi Gang, Vice Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission Ning Jizhe, Deputy Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs Liao Min, Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang, Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology Luo Wen, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao, Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Han Jun, as well as Vice Minister of Commerce and Deputy International Trade Representative Wang Shouwen.

Since there is little optimism for a deal breakthrough in the coming days, it is unclear how the negotiations will continue after the Chinese delegation departs.

Meanwhile, the one tweet that everyone is expecting - Trump's response to North Korea's threat to cancel the high level summit - is still missing.

bshirley1968 chumbawamba Wed, 05/16/2018 - 10:20

This whole "trade war" revolves around who needs who the most....which in turn translates to leverage.

Some would argue China (seller) needs US (buyer) more than the other way around, but there are complexities here that make this a bit more complicated.

The risk to both parties revolves around the ability to service debt and maintaining the flow of essential goods needed by each society.

My take:
1. China has way more sources of other customers than the US has for the goods it needs.
2. US is strung tighter than Dick's hat band in the debt Dept and cannot stand much disruption without major consequences.
3. China has a debt problem but has been a totalitarian regime for almost 70 years and have way more control of their populace than the US.
4. The US has way more to lose. China still has upward momentum in the economic and world political arena. The US is in its twilight politically and a zombie economically.
5. The threat we pose in agriculture is a low barrier to entry and easier replaced than the manufacturing threat posed by China.

To me the bottom line is energy. As a country if you have or can get energy then you can deal with the rest. The US has lost a major advantage because they don't control the entire flow of energy as they once did. All the US has left is the military....which is a double edged sword....and the financial system we still control. We are daily losing our grip on world finances as alternatives become available to the rest of the world, and that leaves us with the military option. When we go there, the pain will be a two way street guaranteed.

RedBaron616 JimmyJones Wed, 05/16/2018 - 10:14

Sorry, when you tweet about keeping Chinese jobs, how exactly can you spin that? Trump is the one trying to do the spin. Making China Great Again! Supposedly, DoD was worried about spying via this phone because the company is partly owned by either their Army or government and now there is no risk anymore?

You can bet Trump will see that Tweet again and again in the future.

DingleBarryObummer JimmyJones Wed, 05/16/2018 - 09:49

Why even acknowledge the MSM?  A homeless piss pants bum on the side of the road could call yell "sissy fancy boy!" at me, but I won't go over and explain to him why I'm not.  I will keep on walking, and do what I have to do in life.

That crowd is mentally-ill libtard cult members.  There is no fixing stupid, therefore no point in even addressing them.

Why is he giving them free hype/publicity?  IGNORE THEM. LET THEM DIE A SLOW DEATH.  No one will notice.

cheech_wizard Bill of Rights Wed, 05/16/2018 - 10:31 Permalink

No, I'm pretty sure that the sound being made is the wind whistles over the top of that big, beautiful wall separating Mexico from the US.

Or is it the sound of Trump blowing kisses on Nentanyahu's ass at the Wailing Wall?

Yes, I'm going to go even lower.

Or is it the sound of Ivanka Trump queefing with joy at the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem?

Standard Disclaimer: Or you can easily choose all of the above.

JimmyJones DingleBarryObummer Wed, 05/16/2018 - 09:50

IT will be that way and has been that way for all presidents since after ww2 when congress decided rather than have balls to just use the presidents office to do their job and take their responsibility.  The presidents office has increased its powers without any changes to the constitution because Congress and the power that be use the president as a scapegoat.  Much easier that way to control things and have things done against the peoples will.  They didn't plan on Trump being president and having those powers.  Congress could stop a war or end a program simply by de-funding it.  Yet the don't.

DingleBarryObummer Bill of Rights Wed, 05/16/2018 - 10:04

People vote with their wallet.  We are in the second longest business expansion cycle ever, and the yield curve continues to flatten. There are a multitude of other bearish signals.  The economy works in cycles, that's how the "masters of the universe" have constructed it.  It's not different this time. 

We got crappy lefty Obama as a backlash from Bush, because the economy crapped out under bush.  The same thing will happen again.  We will get a bernie-esque socialist when the market/economy tanks under Trump.  Even though he didn't blow the bubble, he attached his (and the republican/conservative) brand to it, so he will get the blame.

That, Bill, is how you diagram a debate with supporting evidence, and without using the word "Cvnt."

bigloser Giant Meteor Wed, 05/16/2018 - 10:39

Hey, fuck all you Trump haters. The guy is doing his best under extremely compromising conditions. I'd venture to say that, all things considered, he's done a hell of a job thus far and I'd vote for him again in a heartbeat.

If the media and congress weren't 100% against him, he'd be killing it big time. As for the economy, there is much he can do, but the system is heavily entrenched, and won't be fixed in a few year's time. Rome wasn't built in a day.

You haters, got any better ideas?

attah-boy-Luther Wed, 05/16/2018 - 09:47 Permalink

So drumpf is working his mojo for the no such agency eh?

 

http://82.221.129.208/.yv9.html

Read the rest ao his web site.

Speculation: ZTE bowed to the NSA, Huawei did not

The main point of this particular report is speculative, but I bet I nailed it. First, what is not speculative:

 

In early 2016 another Edward Snowden (who was a hell of a lot worse than Snowden) smuggled ultra classified NSA spy software out of an NSA facility and dropped it on the dark web. This software uses hardware based back doors to allow itself to become permanently embedded in a system. I'll explain how it does this.

Every device you use has three different operating systems, running in layers. The layer you see is the OS the device sells with - Windows, Android, etc. Immediately below this top layer everyone sees is the bios layer, which in devices such as phones allows you to re-flash the device with "firmware updates". When you update "firmware", this is the layer you are working with. Most people think that's the root layer of any device. It is not. There is a layer below this that as it turns out, is specifically for the NSA. In all processors now, the bottom layer, which you cannot see, uses the MINIX operating system which is physically burned into the processor itself, and has a second processor you never know is there (but has ultimate control over the main processor). This second processor has approximately as much power as a 486DX2-66 processor. We may scorn that particular processor nowadays, but it is actually quite powerful, and more than enough to rape the main processor.

BitchesBetterR… Wed, 05/16/2018 - 09:50

Trump thinks politics like business where you can double cross people, double talk without consequences, walk away from deals already signed & bully your competition to go your way......  China & Russia don't play that shit, and Europe is beginning to rebel against the USA Unipolar bullshit at the cost of their own sovereignty  

 

Partnerships work under ((((equal terms))))  

 

 

Anunnaki Wed, 05/16/2018 - 09:56

Fuck you Trumpstein. While you bitch tweet, the Chinese are eating your lunch. Just stick to Zionism. You're out of your league with the Eurasians.