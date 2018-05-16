The Trump-volution Explained In 4 Macro Charts

Authored by Dr. Constantin Gurdgiev via True Economics blog,
The current growth cycle has been the second longest on record:
Source: FactSet
But it has been much shallower than the previous cycles:
"real GDP growth in the current expansion lags the other three expansions - by a lot. As of the first quarter of 2018, real GDP has expanded by 21% since the beginning of the current expansion; this is far lower than the 36% compound growth we saw at this point in the 1991‑2001 expansion. The chart also shows that the growth path for the longest expansions has continued to shift lower over time; the 1961‑1969 expansion saw real GDP grow by 52% by the end of its ninth year, while the economy had grown by just 38% by the end of year eight of the 1982‑1990 expansion."
Source: FactSet
And here's a summary of why loading risks of recession onto households is not such a great idea:
"Real consumption has grown by 23% since the summer of 2009, compared to growth rates of 41% and 50% at the same point in the expansions of 1991‑2001 and 1961‑1969, respectively. The reluctance of consumers to spend in this expansion is not surprising when you consider how much of the brunt of the last recession was borne by this group."
Households' net worth collapse in the GFC has been more dramatic and the recovery from the crisis has been less pronounced than in the previous cycles:
Source: FactSet
Hey, you hear some say, but the recovery this time around has been 'historic' in terms of jobs creation. Right? Well, it has been historic... as in historically low:
Source: FactSet
So, despite the length of the recovery cycle, the current state of the economy hardly warrants elevated levels of optimism. The recovery from the Global Financial Crisis and the Great Recession has been unimpressively sluggish, and the burden of the crises has been carried on the shoulders of ordinary households.
Any wonder we have so many 'deplorables' ready to vote populist?
As we noted in our recent paper, the rise of populism has been a logical corollary to (1) the general trends toward secular stagnation in the economy since the mid-1990s, and (2) the impact of the twin 2008-2010 crises on households.
Comments
The cunts wanted to steal our guns..
Demoncratic cocksuckers
Yeah and more, u an Incel by any chance?
In reply to The cunts wanted to steal… by Dilluminati
The leftist clowns will never stop trying to disarm their political enemies. If they ever get brave (stupid) enough to demand that the guns be handed over, about all they will get is the lead.
In reply to Yeah and more, u an Incel by… by Tzanchan
It's actually much simpler and it doesn't need charts to explain. Real incomes have been declining and real inflation has been climbing. Net result, the consumer is tapped out and unable to take on more debt. In an economy which comprises 70% PCE, the economy can't grow if consumers don't/can't spend. Such "growth" that has taken place is due either to fake statistics or QE or both.
In reply to But all they will get is the… by Stu Elsample
The additional reason is that robotics and AI are now job neutral in growth, where pay doesn't rise to reflect the growing economy, what is lacking is any wage growth and an non-expanding wage rate means that debt is finite and that higher prime rates means contraction.
Even the old homestead or traditional home purchase won't pinch hit against this new cycle. So when new plants are created for manufacturing the mix of AI, automation, and robotics is even undercutting traditional least cost sourcing.. competing at fast food and McDonalds and that should increase
In reply to It's actually much simpler… by philipat
Dude I been busy fucking yo wife, mom, and daughter and haven't bothered to give that any thought
been way to busy with them for some extended amount of time
wtf is an Incel anyway?
In reply to Yeah and more, u an Incel by… by Tzanchan
Ha, I love cocksuckers when they are female 18-29; Without cocksuckers there's no fun in Skeet
In reply to The cunts wanted to steal… by Dilluminati
Yeah but when you think Demoncrat think wasserman and hillary.. that ought to make you ill
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/05/16/debbie-wasserman-sch…
On a serious note: there are two Americas one where 1:3 haven't $5000 in retirement savings
https://www.studyfinds.org/third-americans-less-than-5000-retirement-sa…
And then there is the other 1/3 working
And the lines are being drawn and we know how Venezuela plays out...
There are no hot demoncratic women.. that is a myth
In reply to Ha, I love cocksuckers when… by Tzanchan
What is even more obvious is that each cycle rises slower and lower than the one before. That's a trend and the current expansion is only the most recent data point.
It certainly couldn't have anything to do with the percentage of the economy controlled by the government, or the ongoing devaluation of the dollar, or anything like that.
In reply to What is even more obvious is… by bh2
Trump fixed it.
Trump is adding a $Trillion/year in debt so he didn't fix anything
In reply to Trump fixed it. by Anonymous_Bene…
Yeah... none of these charts are why trump won. Growth? lol
who keeps killing all these racist deplorable creepy-ass crackers?
http://www.ibtimes.com/white-black-crime-vs-black-white-crime-new-stati…
Trump ... if he causes carnage, mayhem, etc ... on his grand scheme of things it is kind of better than living in a shit world to oblivion of poverty - right or wrong?
We have liberal twats running around pretending to save 100 people while 100K somewhere else die.
The chaos allows us to save the 100K and fuck off the 100, sorry 100 you are deaded for the greater good no longer do the liberals sacrifice the 100K.
when a hundred people die, its a tragedy, when a million people die, its a statistic.
In reply to Trump ... if he causes… by GreatUncle
Great! The new tax bill will leave us SO EFFING BROKE we won't have a pot to piss in! We will be paying over a TRILLION dollars a year to the parasitic banking industry because of Trump. HRC and the DNC Dems left people little choice, but, for God's sake, don't make this sound like a victory for the little guy!
put a few talents in the bank today, catch a cool breeze tomorrow.
In reply to Great! The new tax bill will… by rudyspeaks
https://8ch.net/patriotsfight/res/62.html#76
Sample.
http://nymag.com/selectall/2017/12/qanon-4chan-the-storm-conspiracy-explained.html
https://harpers.org/archive/2018/06/the-wizard-of-q/
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/04/06/opinion/qanon-trump-conspiracy-theory.html
https://www.seattletimes.com/opinion/the-conspiracy-theory-that-says-trump-is-a-genius/
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/conspiracy-theory-donald-trump-genius-hilary-clinton-roseanne-barr-barack-obama-george-soros-america-a8293806.html
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/2018/04/06/the_conspiracy_theory_that_says_trump_is_a_genius_439119.html
http://metro.co.uk/2018/04/09/people-claiming-trump-secret-genius-pretending-collude-russians-7452136/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2018/03/31/the-conspiracy-theory-behind-a-curious-roseanne-barr-tweet-explained/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.0a5319532879
https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/plum-line/wp/2018/04/09/the-crisis-in-journalism-thats-helping-trump/?utm_term=.b303dbe749fd
http://www.newsweek.com/how-storm-biggest-fake-news-story-796725
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kSAxcQ5VL5c
https://www.cnn.com/2018/03/31/politics/roseanne-barr-conspiracy-tweets/index.html
https://thinkprogress.org/rosanne-barr-promotes-pro-trump-conspiracy-theory-d52a65887183/
http://www.newsweek.com/roseanne-barr-tweets-about-right-wing-qanon-conspiracy-theory-867983
https://www.buzzfeed.com/juliareinstein/roseanne-qanon-explainer?utm_term=.kkxvYjNeP#.nqg3P8mw7
https://medium.com/@willsommer/roseanne-barr-is-tweeting-about-qanon-a-new-pizzagate-style-conspiracy-theory-234526f52e54
http://thehill.com/homenews/media/381123-roseanne-barr-faces-social-media-backlash-over-trump-conspiracy-theory-tweet
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/roseanne-president-trump-has-freed-children-pimps-all-world-1098812
Coordinated?
All For A LARP?
[ATTACKS WILL ONLY INTENSIFY]
Ask yourself, WHY?
Q
https://8ch.net/patriotsfight/res/62.html#76
I'll have those deplorables voting Republican for a hundred years....