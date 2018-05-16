U.S. Healthcare Isn't Broken...Its 'Fixed'

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,
Healthcare/sickcare will bankrupt the nation by itself.
If you want to understand why the U.S. healthcare system is bankrupt, financially, morally and politically, then start with this representative anecdote from a U.S. physician. I received this report from correspondent J.F. on the topic of direct advertising of pharmaceutical products to the public (patients).
As background information, pharmaceutical companies were not allowed to advertise directly to consumers (patients) in the good old days. Now, as we all know, half the adverts on TV are for pharmaceutical products, and many of the remaining half are advertising lawsuits relating to pharmaceutical products that harmed or injured the patients who received them (or clamored for them as a result of endless direct-to-consumer adverts).
Here is J.F.'s report:
This morning, I read a report on augmentation of antidepressants. It seems folks who get a little better, but not a lot better on an antidepressant may improve if a drug in the class of second generation antipsychotics is added. Three of these drugs have been tested, with pretty much equivalent benefit - quetiapine, aripiprazole, and brexpiprazole. As the names suggest, the last two are very similar in chemical structure.
- quetianpine and aripiprazole are available in cheap generic for. Brexpiprazole is not, it's sold only as branded Rexulti.
- shortly after reading the piece, I walked past the waiting room TV which was playing an ad urging folks to "ask your doctor about Rexulti".
- lowest costs for a month's supply in my neighborhood, courtesy of goodrx.com:
quetiapine - $6.80
aripiprazole - $22.60
Rexulti - $1,120.20 (!)
- so the ad is urging folks to "ask their doctor" about a drug that is 16,473% more expensive than a similar drug that may work just as well.
Thank you, J.F. There you have it in a nutshell: U.S. Sickcare is organized to maximize profits by any means available, including adverts aimed at patients, adverts aimed at physicians, lobbying to include costly medications in the list of what Medicare pays for, and so on, in an endless profusion of crony-capitalist skims and scams, starting with research that's funded to reach the conclusion the funding pharmaceutical company desires, all the way through masking the real-world consequences of medications.
U.S. healthcare isn't broken, it's fixed--fixed to exploit the many to benefit the few, fixed to maximize profits in a we-win, you-lose system of perverse incentives.
AS I have long held, healthcare/sickcare will bankrupt the nation by itself. Endless wars of choice, unaffordable pensions and rising costs of soaring debt will only speed the arrival of insolvency and systemic collapse.
How Healthcare Is Dooming the U.S. Economy (Three Charts)
Are Profit and Healthcare Incompatible? (August 18, 2017)
"there has been low to no inflation for years, therefore we must continue to allow the bankers and financiers to have access to trillions at zero to negative interest rates" - Ben Bernanke
Certainly Ben wouldn't lie to congress, but if he did then he needs to be promptly and publicly executed.
They DON'T want to correct the problem...How many times did Repubs vote for Full Repeal of the ACA when they were the Minority Party?...147 or some shit like that. FFS
In reply to "there has been low to no… by LawsofPhysics
Health care in the USA isn't broken.
Health insurance in the USA is broken.
Our politicians broke it by giving away "free" healthcare to buy votes with our money.
What can you do?
In reply to They DON'T want to correct… by boattrash
they are killing us off. culling the herd so they say.
In reply to What to do? by hedgeless_horseman
I don't see the problem?
Isn't this Capitalism; advertising to gain customers and maximize profit?
Should it be illegal to charge more than the competition?
How is this different than an iphone vs an LG phone? Both work the same, but one costs 5x more than the other.
Isn't the real problem the Doctors?
Shouldn't the most expensive drug only be used if the least expensive fail?
In reply to they are killing us off… by WolfgangCire
The advertising that is done should be on pricing of all the services and drugs available to the health consumer. It is as if the system is for insiders only and the only one kept in the dark is the patient/customer.
In reply to . by FireBrander
Capitalism?!?!
LMFAO!!!
Capitalism requires a respect for capital!!! In other words, NO BAILOUTS you dumb fuck!!!!
Just think of how inexpensive many things, including healthcare would be right now!
In reply to . by FireBrander
Ziocare is genocide. You've been kiked. Your lawyer fucked you.
In reply to they are killing us off… by WolfgangCire
Let people who make unhealthy CHOICES fucking die or PAY MORE FOR THEIR OWN CHOICES!!!!!!
The ONLY way such "insurance" works is if the pool of healthy people is greater than that of the sick. It is just math and the laws of nature and physics for fuck's sake. Stop rewarding bad behaviors!!!
Regardless, nobody is getting out alive people, but for fuck's sake, I should not be paying additional costs for other people's stupidity.
In reply to What to do? by hedgeless_horseman
it's not a matter of sick or healthy, it's a matter of generous insurance benefits. There are tens of millions of retirees and general public who frequent their doctors a couple times a week just because they can at very low or zero cost to them because they are insured. They are addicted to the services and I have seen many people who literally have shoeboxes packed full of prescription meds for a plethora of "ailments" that they believe they have and received the medicine designed to treat it. Everything from watery eyes to watery anuses...from depression to hyperactive disorders. People simply abuse the healthcare system and in return, the healthcare system abuses the people. If they removed prescription reimbursement from the insured policies, then attendance at doctor's offices would plummet and people would not need the scripts they think they need. In turn, prescription prices would dramatically fall across the board as all these blood sucking biotech firms would scramble for a tiny piece of a massively shrinking pie. There are way, way too many drugs out there for ailments that are more dreamed up than reality.
In reply to Let people who make… by LawsofPhysics
This is especially true of retired military using the Tri-Care program.
In reply to it's not a matter of sick or… by Snaffew
Health "insurance" is a protection racket which adds unnecessary overhead costs while routinely denying rational health care, all the benefit of fucking greedy corporations.
In reply to What to do? by hedgeless_horseman
My self-employed brother has bought his insurance for years. He recently had a minor surgery, the hospital bill was over $273,000 yet the Ins Co "negotiated" it down to roughly $27,300...how fucked up is that billing system, and is it all done so they can "claim a loss" for tax purposes?
In reply to Health "insurance" is a… by vietnamvet
Your link provides good, solid information on how to cope with a broken system (I wish I'd had it before my financially fatal brush with Big Medicine). Unfortunately, the entire premise of patients needing to negotiate with health providers is ludicrous. When you're ill and perhaps facing life and death choices, getting a "good deal" is beside the point, and only serves to underscore the real issue in US healthcare: it's a for-profit system that routinely impoverishes its users while propagandizing that users are receiving the best healthcare in the world (despite declines in US life expectancy). While that may be so in some cases, it's often true that patients only need a band-aid or an aspirin or simple preventative care, something that high-deductible insurance plans make impossible to obtain in any reasonable way. For anyone who has lived in a country with a national health system, this is beyond understanding.
Broken beyond all repair...
In reply to What to do? by hedgeless_horseman
statistics were invented as a means to deceive
govt was invented as a jobs program for compulsive liars
banking was invented as a jobs program for satanists
In reply to "there has been low to no… by LawsofPhysics
won't change the outcome one bit.
hedge accordingly.
In reply to statistics were invented as… by unplugged
Healthcare could be the largest personal consumption expenditure of households in the U.S. within months exceeding spend on Housing and utilities.
Households in the U.S. are likely to spend some $2.45 trillion this year on healthcare.
Data and graphs here:
https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/healthcare-us-may-2018
Keep eating that McDonald's and High sugar and High Carb garbage, and own you they will.
Oh.... so now you are telling Micky D's is bad for me! Thanks...
In reply to Keep eating that McDonald's… by Bill of Rights
People seem to want to live. Those with money get services. Those without money, get the want.
No different than say, Israelis getting a new capital while Syrians get the bullet.
Thank's Obama, for nothing.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/03/syria-crisis-obama-foreign-polic…
In reply to People seem to want to live… by ToSoft4Truth
Well Huffington post you told me Obamacare was going to fix all that! Let me guess, it was a step in the right direction, but not enough. You know when my friend in France was really sick, she went to the American Clinic there and paid. So, I call B.S. on your graphs.
US life expectancy numbers are misleading. Should do that by race to get the accurate picture.
Japanese live a long fucking time because they are fucking Japanese.
People that shit in the jungle tend not to be around too long.
What other business do you get the bill AFTER you've had the service? What other business do they FORBID you to purchase the same medicines in another country and bring them back here (without being subject to arrest)? What other business is allowed to have monopoly pricing and NOT be subject to any of the existing laws against such pricing?
Because Canada, like virtually every other wealthy industrialized nation, offers comprehensive universal health-care coverage, Canadians generally pay much lower prices for medicines overall than their southern neighbors. US consumers, who are locked in Big Pharma’s captive market, pay brutally inflated costs through insurance or out of pocket—for drugs that Canadians can buy at a fraction of the price.
For example, the popular cholesterol drug Lipitor can cost Canadian patients under $50, compared to more than $150 for the same dose sold on the US market.
Why do people take these shitty drugs in the first place? This stuff is bull shit. Stop paying attention to the propaganda your 'doctor' is feeding you!
In reply to Because Canada, like… by BritBob
I can buy generic lipitor (no reason to ever buy the branded stuff for cholesterol control) at my local pharmacy for 12 dollars for 60, 30 mg pills. That's cheaper than my co-pay if I use insurance. Cash is king.
In reply to Because Canada, like… by BritBob
Kill your parents. You will feel better.
We really are going to throw granny off the cliff.
Those that survive will be abused in medicare facilities by people who do not speak English.
they are killing us off. culling the herd so they say.
You're depressed, your doctor prescribes you a $1200 a month drug to treat it. You don't really get better.
So he prescribes you another $1200 a month ANTIPSYCHOTIC DRUG for your depression and you feel a bit better.
Maybe the problem is the drugs?
What is really funny is that a $15 vitamin blend has been shown to work better for depression than any of the designer pharmaceuticals. See the vitamin blend helps your brain regulate and balance horomones, the pharmaceutical just replaces the natural brain chemicals making you dependent on them.
I got in an argument with my wife since she thought drug companies make things to get you better. I said no, they make drugs to make you dependant.
What happened with your asthma? It wasn't really bad, you had to use an inhaler once every few days right? But you talked to your doctor and they put you on a maintenance medication. Then your asthma got worse and they put you on Advair. Two months later you were in the ICU almost dead because you suffered sudden death asthma because of the Advair. Now you use an inhaler two to three times a day and are on a different maintenance medication. Ha, you think they wanted to make your asthma better. They got you right where they wanted to. Dependent on expensive drugs.
Because it is un-American to walk or bike and to cook healthy food.
Sorry Broken is not fixed.
Health insurance is not health care. No one starves for lack of food insurance. You don't use homeowner's insurance to pay the mortgage.
Stop making sense, it upsets the masses.
In reply to Health insurance is not… by eyeslevel
healthcare and higher education are a substantial part of U.S. GDP IMHO. that's why you see such high inflation in those sectors. malinvestment at its finest.
Yes, odd then how corporates in the healthcare sector can get out of their debt through bankruptcy, while people with student debt cannot...
...I think the issue is a bit more complicated asshat. Just like not all degrees are created equal. My degrees in chemical and agricultural engineering continues to pay dividends. Sorry your art degree didn't work out for you.
In reply to healthcare and higher… by WeJamEcono
There's a simple and cost effective solution to providing health and it's called universal coverage single payer. Only here in the United Shithole of America are fucking greedy "health care" corporations allowed to rip-off everyone without consequence.
The system is certainly fixed to benefit the drug cos.& politicians who get donations from pharma. All drugs have side effects and if anyone actually listens to the ads they'd - if they had a brain in their heads - run like hell from the "advertised" perils of taking this shit. Yet, we still make progress in cures for disease and lifespan. I say let them advertise but make sure they recite all of the risks twice per ad at the beginning and at the end. Also the FDA should assist & encourage lawsuits and include every doctor who takes a bribe to push drugs on their stupid patients.
There are plenty of "home remedy" medications that work as well as the designer drugs. The FDA is bought and paid for by the pharma companies so they never endorse anything that can't be marketed and sold at the highest profit margin.
Keep your body as far as possible from the medical industry.
The idea that Congress can simply say over and over, the same rules don’t apply to us, explains just about everything. We see the same principle repeating itself over and over. We might as well call it our national motto. And now they want to retire early to become lobbyists so they can help their cash rich enablers perpetuate the same principle for the private sector.
Occasionally argue with my wife (a family doctor) about drug companies and how their "research" seems to continuously expand the treatable universe for certain drugs (ex. Statins).
Just find it funny how all the new research (the equivalent of sell-side "Buy" recommendations) ends up allowing the pharma companies to sell greater amounts of drugs.
https://www.theguardian.com/books/2012/oct/17/bad-pharma-ben-goldacre-r…
Goldacre sets out clearly what is wrong with the way drugs get on to the market. New drugs are tested by the companies that make them, often in trials designed to make the drug look good, which are then written up and published in medical journals. Unless, that is, the company doesn't like the result of the trial (maybe it shows the drug not working or having severe side-effects), in which case this result might be hidden. Regulators should have all the data on a drug's effects but they often don't share it, so researchers can't study the data.
regarding the note from J.F....here is how my doctors visit would go:
me: "hey doc...heard about this new drug on TV for depression...what do you think?"
doc: "it's effective...but there is a similar drug that is in generic form available...and much less effective. I would suggest we start with that".
me: "sounds great doc!"