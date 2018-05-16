Voters In Several States Set To Roll Back Marijuana Prohibition This Year

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/16/2018 - 20:15

Authored by Adam Dick via The Ron Paulk Institute for Peace & Prosperity,

Polling suggests approval of state ballot measures in upcoming elections this year that would cause the number of states with legal medical marijuana to grow by three and with legal recreational marijuana to grow by one.

Absent earlier legislative action in other states, recreational marijuana legalization approval in Michigan would make it the tenth state with such legalization, and medical marijuana legalization in Oklahoma and Utah, as well as Missouri where petition signatures for ballot measures have not yet been counted and verified, would bring the total number of states with legal medical marijuana up to 33. Tom Angell discusses in a Thursday Forbes article the polling indicating substantial majority support in these states for the respective forms of legalization the ballot measures include.

The movement of states to roll back marijuana prohibition, via ballot measures as well as bills approved by state legislatures and signed into law by governors, is a very important development for advancing respect for liberty in America.

First, it significantly limits the war on drugs in America. That war on drugs has been a basis for the expansion of government power at the expense of people’s liberty and safety. Restraining or ending the war on marijuana in a state does not eliminate the war on many other drugs or all the terrible consequences of the broader drug war. But, it does provide relief from a portion of the broader drug war’s harms.

Second, rolling back marijuana prohibition at the state level provides an example for how states can withdraw from participation in aspects of dug prohibition pursued by the United States government, while demonstrating the nonsense of the Chicken Little arguments against ending prohibition. When people see that marijuana legalization, both medical and recreational, makes things better, they are more likely to consider that similar good results would come from ending the entire drug war.

Third, states going their own ways regarding marijuana laws are exercising an important check on the power of the US government. The Constitution defines the US government as having limited and enumerated powers, and provides no power to the US government to pursue drug prohibition. Nonetheless, the US government has pursued prohibition. While states may be powerless, short of war against the US, to stop the US government’s drug war, they can withdraw from participating in all of the drug war or any part of it — such as the war on marijuana. Without the cooperation of state and local police and judiciaries, as well as other state and local government resources, the US government lacks much of its prior ability to pursue the drug war.

Fourth, while Congress, successive presidents, and the US court system seem to have little interest overall in reducing the reach of US government power, states have shown through restraining marijuana prohibition that they can provide a check on expansive US powers. Let’s hope that marijuana law changes in states will lead to state actions to withdraw cooperation with the US government in areas beyond the war on drugs as well, thus limiting the power of the US government and expanding respect for liberty.

Automatic Choke Wed, 05/16/2018 - 20:17 Permalink

the more the millenials smoke weed, the hazier their thinking is.

the hazier their thinking is, the more consulting work there is for old farts like me who still get real work done.

light up, fuckers.

 

DingleBarryObummer TBT or not TBT Wed, 05/16/2018 - 20:27 Permalink

i mean, what about obese people.  It's the same thing.  I see great big fat people at the grocery filled with carts of shit.  then I am not fat and have all healthy stuff, and it's like, well yea.  And I see great big fat people aggressively fight for a close parking space or using the elevator, when I purposely park as far away as possible and use the stairs just to move my legs a bit.   Their choices are just as stupid as inhaling smoke.

Obesity is driving up health care costs a lot more than pot smoke, trust me.

erkme73 bigkahuna Wed, 05/16/2018 - 20:37 Permalink

In 1918 the federal government knew it didn't have the right to ban alcohol, so it went to each state to seek permission to outlaw it.  13 years later when .they figured out the prohibition created more problems than it solved, they again went back to the States for the authority to repeal the prohibition.

 

100 years later, the states cower at the power of the feds.  Now the feds issue an edict and the states fall in line.  What happened?

 

Thank God states are starting to push back a little.

JimmyJones erkme73 Wed, 05/16/2018 - 20:41 Permalink

Good, it might as well be legal anyway, everyone knows someone that can get it basically risk free these days in the states that have it illegal.

To the above comment, I totally agree. I often say that to a attorney buddy of mine who I smoked my first joint with, way back in the day.  It took a amendment to prohibit Alcohol, yet none to "regulate" drugs. What changed? How did Statutory law replace Common Law?  In the Constitution there are only Military, Equity and Common Law Courts authorized, not Statutory. In common law, no injured party no crime committed, in Statutory the crime exist if the law was broken regardless of the existence of a injured party. In other words because something could potentially cause a damage or injury to a party it can be deemed illegal and a person can be punished, even if no one got hurt. Nanny State.

Baron von Bud erkme73 Wed, 05/16/2018 - 21:00 Permalink

Any attempt by a state to defy the feds is met with a reduction in discretionary highway funds, aid to education, and many others. That's how they exercise control. The US political system is corrupt to the core. It has no redeeming qualities except for my social security check and medicare.

Beowulf55 erkme73 Wed, 05/16/2018 - 21:13 Permalink

The only reason the States are legalizing it is that they are making it another tax revenue stream. 

 

It has noting to do with the Constitution.

The States are just running out of tax revenue and will do anything to keep their revenue coming in.  It has nothing to do with the good, the bad, the ugly.  It's all about the money.

Bay Area Guy DingleBarryObummer Wed, 05/16/2018 - 21:08 Permalink

My dad, from the age of about 75 to the day he died at age 90, had COPD.  He could have easily applied for and legitimately received a disabled parking placard.  I asked him at one time why he hadn't and he said a couple of things.  First, he said those are for old people.  LOL.  But he was serious when he said, "Why should I get one?  I'm supposed to keep exercising, and all the placard will do is make it easier for me not to exercise."  And then you juxtapose that with the fat ass in his motorized, Medicare-paid scooter complaining that he can't park INSIDE the mall whose sole disability is being a fat slob with no willpower to curtail his eating.

Everyone always talks about how the US has become the US shown in the movie Idiocracy.  And it certainly has in many ways.  But there was another movie that has rapidly become fact in this country.....Wall-E, an animated film in which humanity is shown as huge blobs gorging themselves on buffets in space and getting zero exercise.

Baron von Bud Automatic Choke Wed, 05/16/2018 - 20:26 Permalink

Look at the 'primitive' people all over the globe. They discovered every plant with medicinal use or the ability to get high. They got high a lot and confirmed by archeology. We see it with the ancient Egyptians, the Sythians, Afghans, Aztecs, Nietzsche, Carl Sagan, Freud, Mr. DNA Thomas Crick,  the American Indians, and England and America in the 19th century. But only today are many passive people hounded down and rounded up to be placed in prisons. It likely won't end in my lifetime.

chunga rgraf Wed, 05/16/2018 - 21:22 Permalink

There's a time and a place for everything. I never work for anyone, or drive on public roads, under the influence of anything. Except usually caffeine.

Those that drink booze yet frown on (and advocate jailing) weed smokers make their distinctions based on only personal preference. It's possible that either can be used both responsibly and irresponsibly. The angle of having to pay for someone else's health habits is probably a wash - inhaling smoke vs swallowing alcohol -   overall alcohol is probably worse.

 

Bag of Magic bigkahuna Wed, 05/16/2018 - 20:30 Permalink

I don't give a fuck really except there was a stoned as hell couple in front of me at an auto parts store in Atlanta a could weeks ago and it took them 20 minutes to buy a cart full of car air fresheners and that shit pissed me off. 