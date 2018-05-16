Whole Foods Offers Steep Discounts To Prime Members As Rising Energy Prices Squeeze Rivals

In their latest push to reinvigorate the growth of its lynchpin Amazon Prime service, Jeff Bezos & Co. are offering members even greater discounts at Amazon's Whole Foods Stores.
Whole Foods will now offer Prime customers another 10% discount on top of the price reductions that have already been announced since Amazon took control of the company.
After a 20% price hike earlier this year, Amazon is facing more pressure to appease its prime membership as analysts worry about slowing growth. The company apparently believes Whole Foods will be an integral part of that strategy, even though its stores only represent a tiny fraction of American grocery stores.
As we pointed out yesterday, with gas prices nearing $3 a gallon sopping up more of consumers' cash, WFM is launching its latest strike against its rivals at a particularly vulnerable time.
Here's the Wall Street Journal:
The online retail giant said it would knock 10% off already discounted items and each week cut prices on other products throughout the store. This week’s deals, for example, include half off wild-caught halibut, buy-one, get-one free 12-pack case of sparkling water and $2.99 for a pound of organic strawberries.
The new deals are available immediately at Florida stores and will be rolling out to its more than 460 stores nationwide this summer. Cem Sibay, vice president of Amazon Prime, said the 10% discount will apply to hundreds or even thousands of already discounted items in each store, while the weekly rotation of deals will typically number in the single digits.
"It’ll be a good mix of produce, meats and seafood," he said.
After revealing that its Prime service has more than 100 million members world-wide, Amazon is worried that it has largely reached its peak adoption among wealthy American households, and that Jeff Bezos might fall short in his quest to become the first trillionaire.
But since the program was introduced in 2005, Bezos has been adding ever more ambitious features. For example, Amazon recently added in-car delivery for Prime members and a Prime Book Box that offers a curated subscription of children’s books at a discount. In some markets, it's even offering one- and two-hour delivery. Unwilling to rely exclusively on wealthy Americans, Amazon recently introduced a $5.99 a month service for families who rely on government benefits.
But as Reuters points out, the new Whole Foods loyalty program might take some convincing. That's because, even after several rounds of price cuts, WFM hasn't been able to shake its "Whole Paycheck" image.
Still, Philadelphia-area Whole Foods shopper and Prime member Heather Kincade, 46, is going to need convincing.
While Whole Foods’ prices on staples like rotisserie chicken, bananas and avocados have come down, she still thinks some every day items are prohibitively expensive. "If I start buying dish soap and other things there, I will have hit the big time," she said.
Though if the cuts make all products at Whole Foods cheaper than its competitors, Prime members might become interested.
Either way, by persistently slashing prices, WFM is pressuring its much larger rivals to consider following suit even as rising fuel costs are contributing to higher expenses.
But while Whole Foods can withstand a prolonged period of losses thanks to Amazon's backing, the small grocery stores that still comprise a large chunk of the American market cannot.
Prime just announced $120 new fee starting soon. I won't be renewing. My only benefit is fast shipping and lately they have been waiting 2 days to ship afternoon orders. One time I hurried to order something by 2pm Wednesday and it didn't ship until Friday, arrived Tuesday. Videos don't work for me, lousy apps are not on Play and require constant messing with device to accommodate their deliberate unconventional platform. I wonder how many other marginal prime users are loosing interest?
none of those prime members will do the math and realize that the $100/year likely doesnt cover the discount they're getting.....I'll stick to my local market store its not filled with a bunch of pretentious pansies.
The snobby attitude is always free at Whole Paycheck.
You pay more so you can snicker at those who pay less.
I'll take Tyler's word for their price drop thanks.
pods
Edit: Who am I kidding, Whole Foods wouldn't let me in. It'd be like caddy day at the pool at Bushwood.
Don't worry pods, you are in good company...
Thank God for small miracles.
I calculated in the past, it took until like August (at the old prime price), and using it A LOT to break even.
Nowadays wmt.com has free two day shipping and ebay stores have free shipping and usually even lower prices.
lately, I am offered 1 day shpping and when I get to checkout, its turns out to be 2 day
However for the 120 a year, Its convienentt when I buy my sump pump batteries which weigh 72 pounds with 2 day free deliver to my doorstep. Or the other day when I bought a 4 buck cable for my PC monitor with 2 day free delivery.
With higher gas prices, why go out and buy yourself when amazon or its drivers have to absorb the gas price increase.
One of these days amazon will come back to earth.
100% agree, I never buy anything from Bozos [sic], I only use his site for reviews, and now many of them are fake too! Check out fakespot.com on anything that Spamazon sells, and you will find a large percentage of fake reviews. So now it's almost useless for the one thing I used it for. I have been boycotting all of them: FB, AMZN, GOOG, NFLX, AAPL, TWTR, and so on. It's not because of the cost, I'm just tired of all these companies destroying our privacy and taking over everything. I will continue to boycott them as long as there are alternatives, I have found I can live without them quite easily.
For sure, you'll never see me shell out $120 for "Prime" slime membership. Not gonna happen. Ever.
Glad to hear you are getting out of it too.
uncalled for and out of line. -1
Also incoherent bordering on illiterate.
Earned a down vote from me as well.
Is that what it is. Attack some one who critics? Every one has their opinion. This is not cool man. Actually if I have to take a side I would take not shopping at WFM and AMZN both.
Business plan for the Bezosmeister from the unemployed-but-not-counted-as-unemployed Endgame Napoleon:
Let me be clear, if you have control over real resources and in particular consumable calories then you can do and make real products that are required for survival.
With almost 8 billion people interested in surviving at a decent standard of living, I see plenty of demand!!!
Bullish on real shit, not so much when it comes to financial "products" and digital/paper promises!!!
Wow, a discount for a store I never shop to entice me to buy a service I don't need? Hmmm ... won't work with me, but with your average consumerist dumbass it probably will.
I'm definitely going to make the two-hour drive to my local Whole Foods today!
Whole Foods has reduced the quality of the items they offer since Bozo took over, and raised costs on a whole lot of items. They no longer have anything I am willing to buy at those prices. As things continue to spiral down, I don't think it will be long before they realize this was a terrible investment and pull the plug.
Amazon can always re purpose the footprint to some other Urban benefit. I wonder how many locations are leased vs. Owned?
You mean like former Wal-Mart FEMA camps?
wife brought home some Who Folds branded vitamin C
the size was states as 1000mg, but i've taken a lot of v C,
and the capsule looked small
the filled capsules weighed 1g each, but oddly enough
that included the gelatin capsule
bezzlos
@ Subject,
Been using these guys for three years. All Natural. Company out of New Zealand.
With over 18 years of experience, Xtend-Life Natural Products combine nature with science to produce effective natural supplements, skincare and superfood.
https://www.xtend-life.com/
Amazon is the first Weyland Industries.
We use the hell out of Amazon but we still find ourselves mostly avoiding Whole Foods because it's just so much more expensive than other grocery stores. There are some items we buy at WF but the prices have to come down more to be a long term threat to stores like Frey Meyer who have adopted the Kroger floor plan and expanded their selections immensely while keeping prices reasonable.
Fuel costs would negate that 10% discount for me. Plus going to that part of town is not only annoying, but a major inconvenience. As for Prime; I share the cost with 2 other people, but it's getting to the point where even at $40 a year it isn't worth it to me. I live within 20 miles of 3 Amazon fulfillment centers and it seems to me like they take their time getting orders out. 2 day shipping usually ends up being 3 by my calculations.
Doesn't impact me, don't shop at whole paycheck but once every blue moon and don't have prime since they raised the price on it and keep raising it. Doubt it will impact their rivals because WF doesn't have squat for locations.
A lot of the things I buy I cannot find at Whole Foods. Its a nice store but aside from meats almost the rest of everything else I need I have to get at Kroger. I have walked the store a couple times end to end and I wonder how they stay in business. Others have mentioned it but Whole Foods is very expensive compared to Kroger and has a much smaller selection. Whole Foods where I live has a cooked food section where you can make your own plate. They do a great job with that and I have eaten there or picked up a few times. Its excellent and well prepared.
The only time I end up in Whole Foods is when I can't find phyllo dough anywhere else.
Standard Disclaimer: Baklava!
How can you say WF has a small selection? They have 14 different brands of coconut water.
I didn't mind the price hike for prime. Between the free shipping, free video and 5% discount, I more than get my $120 back.
I just wish amazon sold cigars too.
rival stores should offer a 5% discount to anyone who can prove they aren't a Prime member.
Every company wants you to use their credit card. Just ignoring all the offers is tedious. Hey, they get your money and all your personal information to leave laying around for some hackers.
As long as they allow the Prime membership to be shared with another person, I'll continue to be a member. My mom's amazon account is linked to my Prime membership so she pays half the fee each year. Between the both of us, we get more than the 60 dollars of benefits. I'd have to think twice if I was lifting the entire 120 a year for the membership. I then use the Amazon store card and get an automatic 5 % off on every purchase. I do find other places will have lower prices occasionally for the same item and then I'll buy there. Obviously being a savvy shopper is better than being a Prime member.
I do shop at Whole Foods for some things only because there is one within walking distance. An additional discount on top of fuel and car wear and tear adds up. I've had some luck with Whole Foods price matching a certain item if the other grocers in the area are running a better deal. Again, they want your business, make them earn it.
Can Bezos starve out his competition before he himself starves? That’s what he is doing. Strangle the competition, then raise prices on the gullible sheep.