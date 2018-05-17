Big Brother: Police Raid Home Of Man Who Posted Pictures Of His Mushroom Dinner On Facebook

Authored by Jay Syrmopoulos via TruthInMedia.com,
On May 11, a man named John Garrison posted a public photo on Facebook showing morel mushrooms he had gathered while foraging with his girlfriend Hope Deery, and wrote of his plans to “sautee them with brown sugar and cinnamon and see how that turns out.”
Garrison went on to claim that his original Facebook post about morel mushrooms, which are a legal and sought-after delicacy, led to a visit to his home hours later from law enforcement apparently investigating possible use of psychedelic mushrooms commonly referred to as “magic mushrooms.”
Photography is Not a Crime reported that police appeared at his house less than 24 hours later, questioning Garrison and Deery about why they were “eating mushrooms and posting about it online.”
“We had just finished eating the Morels we found today and heard a knock on the door. A police officer and an RA were standing outside. We let them in and as soon as the police officer walked in he asked us why we were eating mushrooms and posting about it online. He thought he was on the biggest bust of his career thinking we were having a magic mushroom party before I explained to him that Morels are a native choice edible mushroom similar to truffles,” Garrison wrote in an additional Facebook post.
The officer allegedly refused to believe that the couple ingested legal mushrooms. Garrison, in an effort to prove that they were simply morel mushrooms, said that he retrieved a piece of the mushroom from the trash— but the officer still refused to believe they hadn’t broken the law until a second officer arrived on the scene and confirmed it was a legal mushroom. Before the officers left, Garrison said his ID was processed.
“He wasn’t convinced. So I rummaged through the trash to find a piece of a Morel so that he would have evidence that we weren’t taking psychedelic mushrooms. I showed him and he still wasn’t convinced that they weren’t magic mushrooms, Which was shocking to me because morels look nothing like a psychedelic psilocybin mushrooms and I figured a police officer would know what illegal drugs looked like. A second police officer showed up and I showed her the Morel and she immediately knew it was a Morel which was a relief. They processed our ID’s and eventually left. What an experience,” Garrison wrote.
It appears Big Brother is well and truly here... and he's watching you!
Comments
Tip for the morons:
Don't post your fucking life online if you don't want this shit happening. The internet is the ultimate surveillance grid designed to watch you.
no, you're the moron for blaming the victim.
it might be foolish to be on facebook and to be putting one's whole life in public view, but if you can't tell the difference between the offender and the offendee, you have a problem.
I really pity you. You're one of the morons.
oooh, good comeback, there, champ
and if you're trying to say i'm one of those who use facebook, you'd be wrong, i never have, and i never will.
But really, you're a fucking moron.
Seems the wisdom of the crowd got this one right.
........please refer to the numbers of UP and DOWN votes.
OBSERVATION:
On 3 separate occasions I have been told by people that would know that if you have too high of an IQ they will NOT hire you to be a cop. Stories like this further confirm this theory.
That cop can eat shiitake
He's too dumb to know he is eating shittake. He'll probably dance around exclaiming gayly "The mushrooms are magic! Abracadabra!"
Social Media is not only toxic, it can be harmful to your health, especially when you get a Barney showing up on your doorstep...
Lawsuits, will the ACLU actually do something useful?
Get a room
No. Both of you are right.....and a couple of morons.
I would have told the cop to kiss my ass and get the hell off my property until he has a warrant.....then when that dumbass moron pushed it, me and a local ambulance chaser would have sued the shit out of the city. I damn sure wouldn't go digging through my trash like dome field slave to prove to massah that I was innocent.
That's why these authoritative bastards act like the thugs they are because all you sheeple.....act like sheeple.
He still has to show ID, insinuating that he was a suspicious and maybe criminal sort to have gotten the attention of the police. Cop simply can't say "sorry" and leave it at that.
Why was the cop there in the first place? I need to show an ID in my own house with no warrant presented? Couldn't I ask for his and possibly shoot him for trespassing?
See below.
This is below.
His real crime was putting cinnamon on them.
Just sweat 'em in a little butter. What kind of idiot puts cinnamon on mushrooms?
ZH is desperate for old news!
Well, you do kinda have to put something sweet on amanitas. Just sayin'.
It's super easy to tell it's a morel just by looking.
The same idiots who put truffle oil on everything.
Homiegot
Seeing you took the Simian high road of Turd flinging and mistake that for appropriate response or sound refutation , i just thought you might find these tests useful for personal gnosis:
http://www.pammargetson.ca/quizzes_victimmentaltity.asp
https://www.labtestsonline.org.au/learning/index-of-conditions/down-syn…
P.s. your still not a victim. It's a cause effect thingy. Ya see?
Yours in comtempt
R.L., MD, PHD, RSPCA
You are defending a surveillance grid, one that you and others willingly put themselves in. That is the definition of moron.
Oh, no it isn't.
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/moron
No, you're the moron for not understanding his point. Ya, the cop was a fucking moron but only twats starving for attention post their daily life experiences on social media.
...said the genius who angrily spouts off about nothing on the Internet.
fuck em. anyone who shares their shit online deserves a moronic outcome.
You post anything online you must explain
Tips for the morons...DON"T talk to cops without a lawyer present. DON"T let them in your house unless they have a VALID warrant! DON'T answer the door in the first place!
I remember when MySpace was in it's infancy and I was wondering then why anyone would post their shit online for all to see.
Another tip: If the cops don't have a warrant don't invite them in. If they have questions about your activities decline to speak to them without an attorney being present. If they have a warrant just shut up and ask for an attorney and STFU. Don't believe anything they tell you, cops are authorized to lie and make BS threats, cops are Street Judges, not Real Judges.Keeping one's trap shut is invaluable.
And cancel your Faceberg account.
Heres another tip:
Dont ever answer any questions. Ever. Simply state that you have nothing to say and do not wish to engage in conversation.
Ask them to leave.
Do not ever, ever let the police in your house voluntarily. Anything that they see inside your house that is potentially illegal they can charge you for.
I guess the morel of the story is that cops aren't very fungis.
Get it? Get it? Moral? Fun guys? Ha ha ha ha ha! 😂
🙄
You're a pungent.
Don’t take anyone’s shiitake....
Amanita new joke. That was badddd.
That about caps it off.
Get ready for a knock on your door
Got a laugh out of me.
It’s amazing how militant .gov can be about plants (and fungi) that grow naturally out of the ground, yet subsidize (and outright push if you believe the stories about the CIA’s poppy fields) dangerous narcotics, antidepressants, stimulants, and all the other pharmies you see on teevee that ruin lives, livers, and endocrin systems.
The establishment does not want you fucking with your doors of perception. Once you realize what you experience isn’t really reality, may question the narrative it pushes...
IF I believe the stories of the CIA ????
Dude .....this has been proven again and again. To anyone reading I have a youtube playlist full of documentaries etc that spell out the CIA in its role as the world's largest trafficker in drugs.
What state?
Ziocriminal state
link up top says:
Darlington, MD
State of Confusion.
Only in America.
"Land of the free".
Be sure to send your underachieving kids to fight for it overseas.
/s
Fuck FB...
https://mobile.twitter.com/wikileaks/status/997267870223650816
Saudi, weapons manufacturer funded military think tank, which has produced numerous fake news stories, teams up with Facebook to "protect" Democratic elections.
invite them in, yeah, right. get a warrant assholes.
Utter incompetence. This guy should sue the police. No one this stupid should posses a badge and a gun.
I agree ! ! !
