Big Brother: Police Raid Home Of Man Who Posted Pictures Of His Mushroom Dinner On Facebook

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/17/2018 - 22:05

Authored by Jay Syrmopoulos via TruthInMedia.com,

On May 11, a man named John Garrison posted a public photo on Facebook showing morel mushrooms he had gathered while foraging with his girlfriend Hope Deery, and wrote of his plans to “sautee them with brown sugar and cinnamon and see how that turns out.”

Garrison went on to claim that his original Facebook post about morel mushrooms, which are a legal and sought-after delicacy, led to a visit to his home hours later from law enforcement apparently investigating possible use of psychedelic mushrooms commonly referred to as “magic mushrooms.”

Photography is Not a Crime reported that police appeared at his house less than 24 hours later, questioning Garrison and Deery about why they were “eating mushrooms and posting about it online.”

We had just finished eating the Morels we found today and heard a knock on the door. A police officer and an RA were standing outside. We let them in and as soon as the police officer walked in he asked us why we were eating mushrooms and posting about it online. He thought he was on the biggest bust of his career thinking we were having a magic mushroom party before I explained to him that Morels are a native choice edible mushroom similar to truffles,” Garrison wrote in an additional Facebook post.

The officer allegedly refused to believe that the couple ingested legal mushrooms. Garrison, in an effort to prove that they were simply morel mushrooms, said that he retrieved a piece of the mushroom from the trash— but the officer still refused to believe they hadn’t broken the law until a second officer arrived on the scene and confirmed it was a legal mushroom. Before the officers left, Garrison said his ID was processed.

He wasn’t convinced. So I rummaged through the trash to find a piece of a Morel so that he would have evidence that we weren’t taking psychedelic mushrooms. I showed him and he still wasn’t convinced that they weren’t magic mushrooms, Which was shocking to me because morels look nothing like a psychedelic psilocybin mushrooms and I figured a police officer would know what illegal drugs looked like. A second police officer showed up and I showed her the Morel and she immediately knew it was a Morel which was a relief. They processed our ID’s and eventually left. What an experience,” Garrison wrote.

It appears Big Brother is well and truly here... and he's watching you!

Social Media & Networking

homiegot Thu, 05/17/2018 - 22:07

Tip for the morons:

 

Don't post your fucking life online if you don't want this shit happening. The internet is the ultimate surveillance grid designed to watch you. 

bshirley1968 homiegot Thu, 05/17/2018 - 22:31

No. Both of you are right.....and a couple of morons.

I would have told the cop to kiss my ass and get the hell off my property until he has a warrant.....then when that dumbass moron pushed it, me and a local ambulance chaser would have sued the shit out of the city. I damn sure wouldn't go digging through my trash like dome field slave to prove to massah that I was innocent.

That's why these authoritative bastards act like the thugs they are because all you sheeple.....act like sheeple.

RationalLuddite homiegot Thu, 05/17/2018 - 23:07

Homiegot

Seeing you took the Simian high road of Turd flinging and mistake that for appropriate response or sound refutation , i just thought you might find these tests useful for personal gnosis:

http://www.pammargetson.ca/quizzes_victimmentaltity.asp

https://www.labtestsonline.org.au/learning/index-of-conditions/down-syn…

P.s. your still not a victim. It's a cause effect thingy. Ya see?

Yours in comtempt

R.L., MD, PHD, RSPCA

BlussMann homiegot Thu, 05/17/2018 - 22:49

Another tip: If the cops don't have a warrant don't invite them in. If they have questions about your activities decline to speak to them without an attorney being present. If they have a warrant just shut up and ask for an attorney and STFU. Don't believe anything they tell you, cops are authorized to lie and make BS threats, cops are Street Judges, not Real Judges.Keeping one's trap shut is invaluable.

Mycroft Holmes IV J S Bach Thu, 05/17/2018 - 22:24

Got a laugh out of me.

It’s amazing how militant .gov can be about plants (and fungi) that grow naturally out of the ground, yet subsidize (and outright push if you believe the stories about the CIA’s poppy fields) dangerous narcotics, antidepressants, stimulants, and all the other pharmies you see on teevee that ruin lives, livers, and endocrin systems.

The establishment does not want you fucking with your doors of perception. Once you realize what you experience isn’t really reality, may question the narrative it pushes...