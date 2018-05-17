Brazilian Real Rout Returns Despite Hawkish Central Bank 'Hold'

Brazil's central bank (BCB) surprised the market by foregoing a final rate cut overnight in what seemed like a hawkish effort to stem the tide of collapse in its currency. For a few brief minutes it worked... but the Real is no collapsing lower again to more than 3.70/usd.
As Goldman Sachs noted, the BCB decision went against a broad market consensus expecting a final 25bp rate cut: only 2 of the 39 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expected the Copom to leave the policy rate unchanged at 6.50%. The forward guidance hardened, now indicating the end of the long easing cycle.
This was one of the few instances where a central bank surprises a heavy market consensus and, yet, is likely to be applauded for it and gain credibility. The reason analysts were expecting a rate cut was not because in their assessment of the macro fundamentals and overall evolution of the balance of domestic and external risks further easing would be warranted, but simply because the central bank guidance from the previous meeting, reiterated in the Quarterly Inflation Report, clearly suggested so, and in recent weeks, amidst already clear currency pressures, central bank officials did not publicly abandon such guidance.
Overall, while the Copom communication with the market may have been imperfect, the decision to hold is, in our assessment, perfectly justified by the recent developments in external financial markets and the ongoing depreciation pressure on the BRL. We expect the Copom to leave the policy rate unchanged at 6.50% for the foreseeable future and expect the next move to be a hike.
However, it didn't and isn't and the Real is now down almost 20% since the end of January...
And don't forget, the Brazilian Real is what Bank of America called the best indicator of imminent emerging market turmoil...
And in fact, it is LatAm FX that is getting crushed - now at its weakest level ever relative to the broad EM FX...
And this weakness is continuing even as the region's biggest exports - commodities - are rising.
Comments
the americans are making fun of all these currencies that are crashing but the best part is all these countries owe their debts to us banks and us lenders .
the better part is all these countries will default at the same time sending the us institutions into bankruptcy and the USD down to 50 cents.
most of these countries became vassals to be able to borrow money, now they are the bosses. LOL
Most of Argentina's external debt (which is only 52% of GDP, less than half that of the U.S.) is denominated in Pesos. Brazil is in a different situation, however. There are large bond floats from Brazilian companies and the Brazilian government denominated in foreign currencies, which have flowed into the country for years.
If you are looking for an event to trigger a major international financial event, you would do well to bet on an implosion of Brazil as the most likely culprit.
In reply to the americans are making fun… by Davidduke2000
Central Banksters have lost their grip on reality and these markets.
https://jimrickards.blogspot.com/2018/05/james-rickards-financial-meltd…
In reply to the americans are making fun… by Davidduke2000
Not cutting rates is how they expect to "defend" their garbage currency?
These people are brain-damaged.
Brazil is near the breaking point: economically, socially, and politically. Hot flows of Dollars and Euros have increased the wealth gap to enormous proportions. Housing and basic staples (food and clean water) are not available to tens of millions of people. The vast slums of Brazil's major cities (which European and American investment bankers and intelligence agents never see) are in conditions similar to those in Eastern and sub-saharan Africa.
Brazil is quite likely to implode into revolution and near-anarchy in the future. Pay no attention to Goldman Sachs drones or any other Wall-Street chart-maker, who spends his evenings enjoying Brazilian cocaine and having fantasies about Brazilian prostitutes. Those who spend their evenings in Manhattan strip clubs have no idea what is actually occurring inside Brazil. The extreme poverty, massive unemployment, street violence, extensive political corruption and corruption within the law enforcement, and lack of basic sanitation and staples has created an explosive situation in all of Brazil's major cities. Like the volcano in Hawaii, it will erupt eventually, and the lava is even now bubbling through the enormous fissures in Brazilian society.
How is the bankrupt USSA and the dollar immune from these routs, despite swimming in over $160 trillion in combined debt? How the fuck is this possible while Brazil gets fucked?
This is comedy hour stuff. The 3rd and developing world gets rammed up the Khyber Pass and their currency bleeds like some old prostitute on her period. While Uncle Scam and the mighty dollar, preens like a peacock unaffected. Bullshit.
Don't the same asswipes own our central bank?
What do they call ours again?
