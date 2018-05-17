Breaking Down America's Worst Long-Term Challenges: #2- The Looming Retirement Crisis

Last week, the financial services giant Northwestern Mutual released new data showing that 1 in 3 Americans has less than $5,000 in retirement savings.

It’s an unfortunately familiar story. And Northwestern Mutual’s data is entirely aligned with other research we’ve seen in the past, including our own.

The Federal Reserve’s most recent Survey of Consumer Finances, for example, shows that the median bank balance among US consumers is just $2,900.

And Bank of America’s annual report from last year showed that the average balance per HOUSEHOLD (i.e. -not- per person) was $12,870… which was actually LESS than the average account balance that Bank of America reported in 1997!

On average, the typical US household has less savings today than they did 20 years ago… and almost nothing put away for retirement.

In fact 21% of Americans (based on Northwestern Mutual’s data) have absolutely nothing saved for retirement.

And 33% of Baby Boomers, the generation closest to retirement, have between $0 and $25,000 saved for retirement.

That’s hardly enough savings to last more than a few years… and a major reason why most retirees currently rely on Social Security to meet their monthly living expenses.

According to a Gallup poll from last May, 58% of US retirees said that they rely on Social Security as their major source of income. They simply don’t have enough of their own personal savings stashed away.

But as we’ve discussed many times before, Social Security is rapidly running out of money.

The most recent report from Social Security’s Board of Trustees (which includes the US Secretaries of the Treasury, Labor, and Health & Human Services) tells us that the program’s cost has exceeded its tax revenue since 2010.

Last year this shortfall was $59 billion, 11% worse than in 2016.

And in order to make up the difference and cover this deficit, Social Security has to dip into its trust fund, effectively burning through the program’s savings.

The problem with this approach is that, eventually, these annual deficits will burn through ALL of the program’s savings.

The government knows this; the Board of Trustees even state this in their annual report, projecting that the Social Security trust funds will become fully depleted in 2034.

Sixteen years may seem like a long way off. But we’re talking about retirement here. You’re supposed to think long-term about retirement. And the math simply doesn’t add up.

The Trustee Report states explicitly that, once the trust funds run out of cash, the program will have to, at a minimum, reduce the monthly benefit that’s paid to its recipients.

So if you’re planning on being retired at any point past 2034, the government is LITERALLY TELLING YOU that they won’t be able to pay the retirement benefit that’s been promised to you.

Longer term (pay attention to this if you’re under 40), the numbers get even worse.

The way Social Security works is that retiree benefits are essentially paid for by people who are currently in the work force.

If you have a job, a portion of your paycheck each month goes to Social Security and ends up in the pockets of people who are currently retired.

In order for Social Security to function, there has to be a certain number of workers paying into the program for each retiree.

Social Security tracks this worker-to-retiree ratio VERY closely. The higher the ratio, the better.

In 1995, for example, there were 4.9 workers paying into the program for every retiree receiving benefits.

By 2020, Social Security projects the ratio will be down to 3.7 workers per retiree.

And by 2040, just 2.75.

That’s simply not enough workers.

Do the math– at 2.75 workers per retiree, you’d have to pay nearly 40% of your salary just in Social Security tax (i.e. NOT including Medicare, federal, or state income tax) to keep the program running.

It’s also noteworthy that, just this morning, the US government released data showing that the birthrate in the United States is at a 30-year low.

If you project this alarming trend forward by a few decades, you can see how the worker-to-retiree ratio could easily fall below Social Security’s already dismal forecast.

It’s not just Social Security either. State and local pension funds, and even a lot of union and corporate pension funds, are also terminally insolvent.

A report issued a few months ago by the American Legislative Exchange Council estimates that the total amount of unfunded liabilities for state and local government pensions now exceeds $6 TRILLION.

Bottom line, Social Security is broken. State and local pensions are broken. And the federal government is far too broke to be able to bail any of them out.

Even the Social Security trustees admit this– they’re practically giving us a date to circle on our calendars for when the program will run out of money.

Yet a disturbing number of Americans has little to nothing set aside for retirement… and they’re expecting to be able to rely on Social Security.

Something is obviously wrong with this picture, and it would be utterly ludicrous to expect this won’t have a substantial impact.

Either future workers and businesses are going to be hammered with all sorts of new taxes to bail out Social Security–

— or retirees who have no savings and rely exclusively on the program to survive are going to have their benefits drastically slashed.

Either way, retirement is a nuclear problem set to explode in the Land of the Free.

One way or another, tens of millions of people are going to have their lives turned upside down.

And it is beyond the powers of the government to do anything to stop it.

Aubiekong Thu, 05/17/2018 - 20:06 Permalink

They will pay with printed dollars that will be worth less and less every hour you hold on to them.  A months check might only buy a couple of days worth of food but you will get your check...

stacking12321 toady Thu, 05/17/2018 - 20:34 Permalink

“I believe that we should maintain the principles of Social Security, but I think the existing structure is not working. Until we construct a system that creates the savings that are required to build the REAL assets, so that the retirees have REAL goods and services. We don’t have a system that is working. We have one that basically moves cash around and we can guarantee cash benefits as far out and whatever size you like, but we cannot guarantee their purchasing power. Do we have the material goods and services that people will need to consume, not whether or not we pass some hurdle with respect to how legal financing occurs. Financing is a secondary issue and it is a means to create the REAL wealth, not an end into itself.” -Alan Greenspan 2005

chestergimli toady Thu, 05/17/2018 - 20:45 Permalink

If the older folks don’t leave the work force, then how will the younger ones get jobs to support themselves.  Face it, the (((tribe))) has stolen all the money just the way they did from the Pentagon before 911 and they are getting ready to move-they think.  They may be in for a rude awakening.

same2u directaction Thu, 05/17/2018 - 20:43 Permalink

For many it does, my parents and friends are in excellent health, they spent all their money cause they retired in their early 60s,  got hit hard during the housing crisis, fixed income pays almost nothing...now ten years later they live in a subsidized senior apartment complex, they count their pennies daily. Medical bills pile up fast...they thought they would be traveling the world after they retired...they were sold a lie...

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 johnQpublic Thu, 05/17/2018 - 20:47 Permalink

I am guessing they will roll out those 3D printed suicide pods. You know, the ones we read about a few months ago? Step in, breathe the gas, die. Pod is also your coffin. Reload with a new pod and new gas, rinse, repeat. I can see them now. Where will they be located? Next to the graveyard or at the hospital? No idea, yet. Heck, they might have a town dedicated to your final moments called the Death Pod Express!

NoDebt 38BWD22 Thu, 05/17/2018 - 20:30 Permalink

The great lie that the SS "trust fund" will run out of money in 2034... most often repeated pack of bullshit I've heard since global warming.  It's fucking out of money NOW.  There is no money in the trust fund.  There are congressional IOUs.  Every shortfall comes out of the CURRENT YEAR federal budget.  

SS since inception was set up to be "pay as you go".  Reagan set up the "trust fund" and started filling it.  Clinton emptied it to "balance the budget" and put SS back to being a pay-as-you-go ponzi scheme, as it was originally.

THERE. IS. NO. FUCKING. MONEY. IN. THE. SS. TRUST. FUND.

This is not a crisis that will start in 15 years.  It's already happening TODAY.  And it's going to get worse every fucking year from here out.  Is that clear enough?

 

38BWD22 NoDebt Thu, 05/17/2018 - 20:55 Permalink

 

Yep, that is my understanding as well, that Social Security "is funded".  It is NOT for the future, and as you write, it is NOT funded (under normal accounting rules) even now.

It's all fake.

Neither my wife nor I are even eligible for SS (nor, alas, for MediCare), so that aspect of the pension crisis affects us, because we will get no pensions...

44magnum Thu, 05/17/2018 - 20:10 Permalink

"And it is beyond the powers of the government to do anything to stop it.'

Steal it from the private banks, they have been stealing it from us since 1913. Pay back will be a bitch.

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Thu, 05/17/2018 - 20:14 Permalink

"And 33% of Baby Boomers, the generation closest to retirement, have between $0 and $25,000 saved for retirement.

That’s hardly enough savings to last more than a few years… and a major reason why most retirees currently rely on Social Security to meet their monthly living expenses.

According to a Gallup poll from last May, 58% of US retirees said that they rely on Social Security as their major source of income. They simply don’t have enough of their own personal savings stashed away."

 

Scary.  What were they thinking?  That cat food tastes good?

CRM114 Thu, 05/17/2018 - 20:20 Permalink

There is no miscalculation on the part of the near retirees.

Look at the population age distribution.

The vast majority 45 or over are not going to accept the reduction of the real value of social security.

And they hold a majority of likely voters.

 

However, the very wealthy are never prepared to write blank checks, and have found new ways not to write any.

The middle class tax cow is being milked to death.

The immigrants are, shall we say, not in the habit of paying taxes. 

 

Irresistible Force, Immovable object.

The fractures are already happening on city and State boundaries; the taxpayers are voting with their feet.

 

The USA, in its current form, has less than 10 years. Not that many western nations are much different.

 

flemsnopes Thu, 05/17/2018 - 20:27 Permalink

Correction: there is no trust fund to "dip" into. Any shortfall after Social Security payroll deductions has to be borrowed. "Special Issue Treasuries" are worthless on an honest GAAP basis.

 

Balance-Sheet Thu, 05/17/2018 - 20:27 Permalink

All current SS payments are made by internal transfers from the UST to the Social Sec Admin. About 80 years ago the Supremes declared that SS premium payments were general tax revenue so there has NEVER been a SS Trust Fund except in the mine of political propagandists.  We cannot know what sort of accounting device will be used in the future but be assured that the $$ will come from where it always has which is the UST. The SSA could really be abolished and rolled into the IRS as a form of U basic income for older or disabled citizens. There is NO SS Trust Fund and there never has been so it cannot go broke.

HuskerGirl Thu, 05/17/2018 - 20:30 Permalink

My biggest worry is that the government will use the next market crisis as an excuse to roll everyone's retirement savings into the Social Security system with another "guaranteed" payout.  Which will screw those of us who have tried to save.  

If you doubt this will happen, just read the testimony of Teresa Ghilarducci to Congress after the 2008 crisis.  She proposed just that.  She now works for the Retirement Equity Lab.  Doesn't that sound like a front for a social think tank?

You can read about what they're planning at her website http://teresaghilarducci.org/

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 HuskerGirl Thu, 05/17/2018 - 20:40 Permalink

^^^ Ding ding ding we have a winner! Yep. They will take your 401K and you will thank them!

Which is why you should have a diversified portfolio that includes tangibles like PMs, real estate, guns, and any other pretty things that can be sold for cash. Not that any retirement specialist is going to give you such information, of course.

Oh, and you are welcome. Free advice. But most people don't listen.

NVTRIC Thu, 05/17/2018 - 20:32 Permalink

Take your SS at 62.  You will not live long enough to make waiting worth while, we are poisoning you with legal prescriptions.  Best part is you will die if you stop taking them too.

 

Hook meet mouth.