Brexit: Will They, Won't They - Who The Hell Knows...

Yesterday evening the Telegraph reported that the UK government is set to stay in the customs union. Then this morning a source reported that PM May's office dismissed Telegraph reports of remaining in the customs union beyond 2021. Is it the UK press trying to gain some plaudits or the UK government losing the plot, both are equally possible.
To be sure things in the never-ending Brexit drama remain extremely fluid and confusing: the transition agreement is due to end in December 2020 and in theory it would be possible to extend it, although that would have to be agreed by the EU as part of the withdrawal agreement, which has to be finalized by this autumn.
Prime Minister May, who today is at the EU western Balkans summit in Sofia with the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, and the French president, Emmanuel Macron, commented “No, we are not [climbing down]. The United Kingdom will be leaving the customs union, we are leaving the European Union. Of course we will be negotiating future customs arrangements with the European Union and I have set three objectives; the government has three objectives in those."
"We need to be able to have our own independent trade policy, we want as frictionless a border between the UK and the EU so that trade can continue and we want to ensure there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland" she added.
The story was reported after peers finally gave the EU withdrawal bill a third reading, but not before inflicting a 15th defeat on the government.
The future of the bill is now uncertain as the government tries to estimate the risk of irreversible defeats in the Commons. Cabinet sources also stated “There was no proposal discussed or agreed that would see us staying in the customs union beyond the implementation period.”
There is still another massive issue that needs to be resolved and that is the Irish border, with Northern Ireland and the Republic both not wanting a Mexico style wall, the fairy tale of a facial recognition solution are looking bleak. If the UK were to stay inside the customs union for longer this problem would be void and a massive headache would disappear overnight while more discussions could take place. The EU have responded saying “We would cautiously welcome this as a first step but would have some questions,” one EU diplomat said. “If it’s only a play for time, that’s our concern. You can’t build a future relationship on soft assumptions.” The official then went on to say “The yardstick [for any new proposal] will be does it work for Ireland and does it work for the EU,” said and EU source, stressing that member states had not been presented with the details. “Whatever happens, it needs to deliver permanent certainty that there will be no hard border.”
In conclusion, the negotiations are proving to be problematic to say the least, so much so that most traders have stopped following the daily twist and turns altogether. Ireland is an issue that requires both the Republic and Northern Ireland officials to agree on a soft border with some restrictions. A soft Brexit with the UK staying in the customs union would clearly do the pro Brexit voters a disservice as the UK would still have to pay for access and any backlash would further discredit the prime minister.
In short: chaos.
Comments
The next big Russian scandal will be on or around when the Parliament overides the referendum
Maybe the people should take charge.
But I guess that is just a silly idea.
In reply to The next big Russian scandal… by khnum
They are just kicking the can around, in March 2019 UK leaves automatically.
In reply to Maybe the people should… by Troy Ounce
Not possible .. the appointed candidate of political parties, appointed by who is designed to prevent such a scenario.
The US has the same issue, why it has found all the dreams have vanished for many because of this control mechanism.
In reply to Maybe the people should… by Troy Ounce
In reply to Maybe the people should… by Troy Ounce
or a royal wedding.
In reply to The next big Russian scandal… by khnum
Yulia and Sergei Skripal are both dead, dead, dead. Poodle Minister Treasonous Maybe and her merry gang of treasonous idiots couldn't take the risk that the Skripals would tell the truth about their non-exposure to the so-called Novichok nerve agent.
In reply to The next big Russian scandal… by khnum
We are still negotiating and therefore all options remain open including a Rees Mogg led hard Brexit.
Yea .. the negotiation is how to turn the UK population into EU slaves.
So far a csutoms union where the EU will tell us what to do.
Forced to pay up to £40B to the EU for something we probably never had.
All the bullshit legislation rolled over into UK law not just the decent bits.
Will we have control of out borders ... state it? Nope.
Live knowing the UK population can in the future elect a far right party and throw all the above out because the non binding principle of a current parliament by a future one.
It is the same concept of the US signing an agreement, you have the right to tear it up and walk away no matter who the fuck you are as a sovereign nation.
Even that concept is giving Junkers sphincter spasms of fear.
In reply to We are still negotiating and… by Easyp
It's okay not to be a Jew.
An island full of back stabbers. You have been warned!
https://youtu.be/hzTeLePbB08
In reply to Sirs, great Britain is an… by chiburashka
The problem is that Treasonous May is absolutely incompetent. Whether it is Brexit, the Skripal farce, Windrush, immigration, etc. etc. - everything she touches turns to shit.
Think 'Inspector Clouseau' not Machiavelli...
She is BREMAIN for the referendum ... parachuted in to ensure a fail.
In reply to The problem is that… by EuroPox
She is deeply unconservative and champions equality BS - that is why the police farce is so fkd!
Tony B'lair must be proud of his protege...
In reply to She is BREMAIN for the… by GreatUncle
The EU loves re-votes that allow the People to vote till they get the result correct. Look at Ireland and Denmark voting on the Euro. UK should leave in 2019 not December 2020
Too funny but also true.
https://www.thenewamerican.com/world-news/europe/item/28933-is-uk-gov-u…
British police have announced that they will monitor and prosecute anyone who posts on social media a “malicious communication” supporting Alfie Evans or complaining about the hospital and courts.
Nevermind [sic] that Alder Hey Children’s Hospital is apparently misleading the court about Alfie, if anyone posts anything negative about the hospital or its officials and their treatment of Alfie, apparently they will be monitored and potentially prosecuted by local police in London.
So in the UK to summarize:
You can say whatever you want as long as the Crown agrees, or vote however you want as long as the crown agrees.
Google "if it please the crown meme"
The cocksuckers, cunts
In reply to The EU loves re-votes that… by Obamanism666
Some of us realise the politicised police are now the enemy combatants supporting the criminal government.
An impartial judicial system no longer exists.
In reply to Too funny but also true. … by Dilluminati
I'm not saying that: I'm saying that the ridiculous cunts live under tyranny, where your own thoughts are not your own, that the Crown deciding what can and cannot be discussed or criticized isn't an American value, that is all.
This is specifically what Americans tossed aside, and most of the hate America first speech here which is fine with me.. you can say what you want.. it is still legal to do so in America is something, one of those universal values that American policy supports and that the hate America first and blame America first crowd hates.
And you know something? Those hollering the loudest about hate America first and blame America first have permission to do so by their repressive regimes, their tyrannical overlords, or might be punching the clock from some bot factory to do so.
I just wanted to remind people who live under tyranny what cunts they are and what a unique nation that America is in that we can speak publicly our own minds. I just wanted to remind those people who mindlessly wave a flag in some nation that doesn't allow them to speak freely what cunts they are and why we don't respect them for demanding their God given rights!
"The Second Amendment is a doomsday provision, one designed for those exceptionally rare circumstances where all other rights have failed—where the government refuses to stand for reelection and silences those who protest; where courts have lost the courage to oppose, or can find no one to enforce their decrees. However improbable these contingencies may seem today, facing them unprepared is a mistake a free people get to make only once." Judge Alex Kozinsk
It is the acceptance of that tyranny and subjugation that sets Europe apart, their love for the sweet taste of shit and their surrender monkey mentality which I want to make difference with!
So when an American says they hate us for our freedoms this is what we mean when we say so.
In reply to Some of us realise the… by GreatUncle
So true, and this is what I have said all along: the ruling elites (City of London) will never allow UK to exit the chains of Europe. They will find a way to stay in enough to continue lining their own pockets. T'was ever so in these feudal islands ever since time immemorial. We serfs have got used to living with Robber Barons ever since William the Conqueror arrived in 1066 and we devolved to a plutocracy. I blame the French!
In reply to The EU loves re-votes that… by Obamanism666
EU has form for doing last-minute deals. They talk tough but want £££££. Rather silly of them to send a Frenchman to head the negotiating - just makes some remainers want to leave ASAP!
When Whites no longer exist then the job will be done.
It appears that way - the following link of an interview with an Iman.
Start at 11 minutes and listen... population replacement program.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o6tuQoXhOPQ
In reply to When Whites no longer exist… by Yars Revenge
UK parliament is scared shitless to complete BREXIT feeling the economy will collapse as they know it.
Choice was to be in the EU where the EU makes ever increasing demands to shore up its failed economy that will also fail at some point.
In both cases the UK is fucked but has a better lifeboat if it tries to normalise trade relations around the world.
The current UK parliament is still near 90%+ BREMAIN so they will never uphold the referendum instead choosing to throw democracy on the fire that they seem to not realise is the only thing left that protects them.
The UK constitution has no meaning now parliament has broken the principle of sovereignty and how no previous parliament should be able to bind a future one ... article 50 is the proof.
Being UK, I find the politicians not smart, by delaying and deferring BREXIT they have assumed the complete responsibility for the above and must be held accountable for the economy that fails in all scenarios.
Lolololol ... not my government, enemy combatants of a foreign power ...
After the total destruction of the sovereign concept all services that support government MI5, MI6, police, all the government departments and mandarins serving the government that ceded sovereignty to a foreign power all became enemy combatants too.
TO DO THIS 40 YEARS AGO THEY NEEDED TO GET THE PEOPLE TO GRADUALLY SIGN OVER A LITTLE BIT OF SOVEREIGNTY HERE OR THERE but they chose to keep the population out of it.
I will never support an 11 person EU commission to rule over me because I do not get to vote for them! Very simple that and a parliament of nodding dogs that does what the EU commission does for them.
Even May indirectly through the non democratic party system of appointees has to be elected by the people in the UK somewhere not Junkers and his commission, parachuted in by the likes of Soros!
May talks about wanting “frictionless borders”. Dear Teresa, just because you go through KY lubricant one 44-gallon drum at a time doesn’t make you an expert on friction.
(now there’s an unpleasant image I’m gonna struggle to erase from my minds eye...<shudder> )
Need it to be a slippery cunt and betray everything.
In reply to May talks about wanting … by risk.averse
Even old May will only need a pea sized drop of KY. Don't be so cruel. She's doing her best to rule, while being controlled by Lord Rothschild and his City of London buddies. Not an easy job. The old mare cannot please everybody and when you try to please everybody, you end up pleasing?
If she stays in the E.U, she offends people. If she leaves the E.U, she offends people. This issue is a poisoned chalice. Why do you think old Davey Boy Cameron left office after the referendum? The E.U is classic "damned if you do and damned if you don't", politics. The country is almost split 50/50. Cut her some slack. Just a tad.
In reply to May talks about wanting … by risk.averse
When the source of your wealth is based on decades, if not centuries of lies and blaming "others" for our post colonial decline in prosperity, can no longer be blamed on "It's the E.U's fault and all their rules and regulations" Now we have to put up or shut up.
So Britain has gone back to the Commonwealth, for one last plunder to prop us up and it will be a glorious plunder, because we so love our former African slaves and the Paki's and the niggers, and the Arabs and the Malaysians and the Caribbean. we love all of them. God bless the Commonwealth. Commonwealth for all. Share and share alike. lol