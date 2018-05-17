China Oil Futures "Thundering Into Action" After Trump Exits Iran Deal

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/18/2018 - 15:10

Washington’s renewed sanctions on Tehran supports China’s newly established oil futures, according to analysts, who, as RT reports, say that the sanctions can make the yuan a more preferable currency than the dollar on the oil market.

Since their launch in May, the interest in the renminbi-backed oil contracts has steadily surged. Traded daily volumes hit a record 250,000 lots last Wednesday, and the share of yuan contracts in global trading jumped to 12% compared to eight percent in March and 14% of WTI volume, up from 2% in April.

“The contract is thundering into action,” said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia/Pacific at futures brokerage OANDA in Singapore, as quoted by Reuters.

 “It makes sense for Iran to begin selling oil under contracts denominated in yuan rather than dollars.”

China is the largest oil consumer in the world and also buys the most from Iran, a major OPEC producer. Beijing buys 25 percent of Iranian oil exports, which accounts for eight percent of its needs.

“The sanctions... can potentially accelerate this process of establishing a 3rd (oil) benchmark,” said senior vice president for derivatives in Singapore at financial services firm INTL FCStone, Barry White.

By using more yuan in the oil trade, Beijing both saves the costs of exchanging dollars and promotes the renminbi as a global currency, analysts say.

This week, Shanghai futures rose to a dollar-converted record high of around $76.50 per barrel, growing faster than rival benchmarks Brent and WTI.

Tags
Business Finance
Corporate Financial Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Countrybunkererd peopledontwanttruth Fri, 05/18/2018 - 15:33 Permalink

The Team will each down an entire bottle of their choice by 6:30 pm tonight.  5:30 if they already started.  That almost became what I would call an algo driven UOE this am.  An Uncontrollable Oscillating Event.

A very rare, good job boys and girls of the PPT, you deserve it.  We get at least one more "good" weekend, at least for "markets".

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 5
Dickguzinya Fri, 05/18/2018 - 15:18 Permalink

Thus, China well continue to buy shitstainian produced crude oil.  I-scam/iran will then be able to continue pumping/producing because the demand will continue to be there, as we know that China has no allegiance to the US.  They will purchase shitstainian oil, leaving a plethora of US oil products on the market, resulting in the price of WTI going south.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
divingengineer Fri, 05/18/2018 - 15:27 Permalink

They will destroy Iran’s oil producing capabilities before they let that happen.

Colloquially known as WAR. Expect a casus beli to do just that if they sell for anything besides USDs. 

Not right, but that’s the reality.

Iraq, Venezuela and Libya are three of the most recent examples. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Thordoom Fri, 05/18/2018 - 15:34 Permalink

On ta side note 

The funny thing is US wants Europe to diversify its gas import . They tried to do that with Iran gas field where Total was about to have 51% and since US axing that now it will be all China field possibly with Russians as well. Are they really thinking that when Germans are going to phase out Nuclear powerplants and need gas so badly at best price possible to buy expensive US gas instead of cheap Russian from Nord Stream 2?

Winning much? 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Ehross Fri, 05/18/2018 - 15:36 Permalink

As the US decays the threat of their use of war increases, the problem for them however they are not the only whore in the hotel and the consequences are unimaginable....

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
HominyTwin Fri, 05/18/2018 - 15:39 Permalink

I thought they were going to invade Iran like Iraq, but then I looked at a map of Iran, and, no, even an American General isn't that stupid. What they will do is make things difficult for Iran in Syria, and also groom their ISIS Orcs in Afghanistan for destabilization ops.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Balance-Sheet Fri, 05/18/2018 - 15:53 Permalink

Any two countries with a reasonably balanced trade relationship can exchange energy exports for manufacture goods.  China buys Oil at the market price in Yuan equivalent to USD and takes back manufactures based on their earned balance at the Bank of China. As long as each side is content with the volumes exchanged the currency used for accounting is not relevant.  