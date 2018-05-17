Did CNN, NYT, ABC, & C-SPAN 'Lie By Omission'? Falsely Claiming Trump Called Immigrants "Animals"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/17/2018 - 12:59

Authored by Joseph Wulfsohn via Mediaite.com,

President Donald Trump held a meeting on illegal immigration at the White House on Wednesday and one particular moment went viral... but for all the wrong reasons.

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims expressed her frustrations with the federal government to the president regarding the handling of criminal illegal immigrants and cited MS-13 gang members as an example. Responding directly to that, Trump said the following:

“You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people, these are animals, and we’re taking them out of the country at a level and at a rate that’s never happened before.”

However, dozens of media outlets have only shared the response to Sheriff Mims, not including her question and comments that were directly about MS-13 and in the process purposefully mischaracterizing the president’s remarks to accuse him of referring to immigrants as “animals.”

CNN, ABC News, CBS News, NBC News, and C-SPAN shared the clip on Twitter leaving out the crucial context of Trump’s response.

The New York Times shared Trump’s quote and implied that he was referring to “undocumented immigrants” instead of violent gang members.

NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell tweeted that Trump’s “animal” jab was in reference to “people trying to get into the country.”

Washington Post reporter Robert Costa noted that the president had used the term “animal” before on the campaign trail in 2015, but what he neglected to mention was that Trump specifically used the word in reference to the illegal immigrant who shot and killed Kate Steinle.

The New York Daily News accused Trump of “hurling hate at immigrants” with its Thursday cover.

Among the headlines, The New York Times had “Trump Calls Some Unauthorized Immigrants ‘Animals in Rant,” USA Today had “Trump calls undocumented people ‘animals,’ rhetoric with a dark past,” Voxhad “Trump on deported immigrants: ‘They’re not people They’re animals,'” The Huffington Post had “Trump Refers to Immigrants As ‘Animals.’ Again,” Business Insider had “Trump says some unauthorized immigrants ‘aren’t people’ but ‘animals’ who will be rapidly kicked out of the US,” and The Washington Post had “Calling immigrants ‘animals,’ Trump evokes an ugly history of dehumanization.”

While the president’s attacks of the media by constantly dismissing them as “fake news” sets a dangerous precedent,  the media certainly doesn’t help its cause - giving him and his supporters ammunition - when it misleads viewers and readers by purposefully taking him out of context.

Watch the full clip below again (via CBS) and decide just how 'fake' the media has become.

As Scott Adams tweeted "Apologies are coming, right?" - we won't hold our breath.

And finally, here is Mark Constantine to summarize the state of the world...

Comments

Kafir Goyim TheWholeYearInn Thu, 05/17/2018 - 13:14 Permalink

No matter how much some people may not like Trump, they have to feel that this sort of smearing by the supposedly "professional news media" is unfair and dangerous.  At least, they would feel that way if they ever found out about it, but since they only watch that same news media, they never will.

Then, if those people were really honest with themselves, they could wonder to themselves if perhaps the reasons they hated Trump so much weren't based on this same type of disinformation.

JimmyJones Richard III Thu, 05/17/2018 - 13:25 Permalink

We all know they took it out of context purposely to keep the narrative that Trump is a Racist alive.  No one trust them anymore.  The Leftist are trying desperately to tie all illegal Alien comments to negative comments about all Spanish making a legitimate complaint about illegal immigration into some type of racial thing.

Billy the Poet Kafir Goyim Thu, 05/17/2018 - 13:53 Permalink

Context only matters to those living in the real world. What I'd like to know is how is it possible for so many people to live in a bubble?  Seems that through most of human history such a wide discrepancy between reality and delusion would have life altering or life ending consequences. What is it about modern society that protects and encourages individuals who don't have the ability to adequately assess the things and events happening in the world around them?

Buckaroo Banzai Kafir Goyim Thu, 05/17/2018 - 13:24 Permalink

Sedition is still a Federal crime.

"Sedition is overt conduct, such as speech and organization, that tends toward insurrection against the established order. Sedition often includes subversion of a constitution and incitement of discontent towards, or resistance against lawful authority. Sedition may include any commotion, though not aimed at direct and open violence against the laws. Seditious words in writing are seditious libel. A seditionist is one who engages in or promotes the interest of sedition."

NYC80 apocalypticbrother Thu, 05/17/2018 - 13:52 Permalink

They're probably right. Once you see certain things that conflict with the official narrative, and realize they're true, you can't go back. You can never un-know, and the innocence is gone. It's the adult version of what happens as a child when one day one realizes one can't enjoy playing with toys the same way anymore, because there's suddenly this line that appears between fantasy and reality.

 

I sometimes wish I hadn't crossed that line. I have to keep my mouth shut, frequently, and hide what I actually think. I secretly wonder whether lots of other people also know, but I can't ask them without potentially jeopardizing my career and relationships.

 

I think some people must develop some skill that keeps them from really seeing the truth, a fully internalized process of Doublethink. We basically already live in a self imposed police state, but we don't even need genuine thought police or the Stasi - the volunteer army of SJWs makes sure anyone who steps out of line is severely punished.

Zerogenous_Zone The_Juggernaut Thu, 05/17/2018 - 13:13 Permalink

desperation is right...pandering to their dwindling base of under-educated melting phone-zombie-snowflakes...

 

if ANYONE defends MS-13, they should get a free one-way bus ride to the south of the border with a MAGA ball cap...

 

now the Don can rightfully pull ALL of their press credentials...

 

popping more popcorn...getting really interesting lately...like we're approaching critical mass...

 

zerogenous_zone

Pollygotacracker Thu, 05/17/2018 - 13:05 Permalink

President Trump is simply stating facts. The MSM aids and abets criminals. Send the gang members and illegals back to the shit holes they came from. The Democrats will own this during the midterms. The party for foreign invaders.

RubberJohnny Thu, 05/17/2018 - 13:09 Permalink

Is that guy that threatened to shoot up CNN out yet?

Just curious.

Obviously I would never condone such an act and would be heartbroken if it ever came about.

Ink Pusher Thu, 05/17/2018 - 13:11 Permalink

Intentional misquotations are big fuckin' business...

Daily operating procedure for all media outlets and click-bait builders.

Motherfucking liars should all get kneecapped.

 

sheikurbootie Thu, 05/17/2018 - 13:14 Permalink

Before Trump:

1.  I had no idea we had 11-20 million illegals living in our country.

2.  I had no idea we have 1000 miles of border with NO fence, no wall, no nothing.  Yes, we need a beefy fucking physical barrier.

3.  I was not aware that illegals are ALLOWED to get some welfare benefits (food stamps, WIC, etc)

4.  I was not aware of "catch and release".  I assumed everyone was sent back immediately.  WTF

Public schools cost $14,000 per year per pupil.  Illegals that don't speak English is even more a burden.  This is a total multi BILLION loss for America.

Get the illegal savages out of my country now!   Let me know if you need my help.

 

 