Continuing Jobless Claims Are Collapsing Since Trump

The last time there were fewer Americans claiming ongoing jobless benefits was 1973... 45 years ago! And the collapse in continuing jobless claims has accelerated since Trump was elected... As good as it gets? Tags Human Interest Social Issues
"the world needs lyft/uber drivers too............"
-Judge Smails circa 2018
PS - what happened to markets in '73-'74 again? This is a useless indicator when 1 person can count for 2 jobs.
At least until they get that whole "running into stationary objects" thing handled.
Jobless Claims will continue to drop until everyone is unemployed.
...as we speak.
Yeah, well can independent contractors working 20 hours a week file a claim if told not to work one day this week.
do part time workers file if laid off.
On average there is less than 4 months from peak employment until the next recession starts
http://thesoundingline.com/unemployment-how-does-a-lagging-indicator-be…
But how do we know this is the peak?
Jobless claims in Cuba have been at 0 for decades. We have a way to go.
In USSA we pretend to work, they pretend to pay us.
“We have the greatest economy, maybe ever in history. The greatest economy we have ever had" - D.J.Trump March 2018
https://nypost.com/2018/03/29/trump-tells-union-crowd-that-us-has-best-…
Question is, are they simply falling off the rolls, getting new jobs, or perhaps even starting their own businesses? If the latter, are they the types of businesses that can sustain them, or are they, as another poster speculated, driving for Uber, etc?
Selling oranges and tamales on the street corner is gainful employment in Mexico. Technically, they are also small businesses.
We will catch up to that level of entrepreneurship soon enough.
That is exactly the question I was asking.
Well it looks like we will come up with the same answer.
sure, trump, whatever you say.
i remember when for $0.19 per gallon someone would pump my gas and wash my windshield. The newspaper landed on my porch, thrown by a bike riding kid with a good arm. Now an adult drops it into the gutter as he drives by in his pos car. Lawn mowing is considered a full time adult occupation. sure trump, things are great.
Eliminate the minimum wage and those jobs will come back.
I was one of those fucking kids! It was a blast. Delivered to the rich part of town and made out like a bandit. You are correct adults have had my old route for almost 20 years. Not sure how their tips are. Probably the shits.
i say "pump my gas" but i was a kid at the time. still holds. I remember delivering papers with a friend of mine on the coldest day (day, read: 4 a.m. in the dark) of the year in michigan. he earned every penny of that money. now they just give the fucking money away to assholes rich and poor while the working class gets fucked.
Explain why auto sales are down despite more incentives. Why are more lower end cars leased than ever.
why are housing mortgage apps down. Walmart grows yoy sales in us by 3%, including inflation, BFD. Profits down. Pe in teens. Paying up for no growth.
Economy has more room to run...without a doubt. I see it on the streets in poor area's. People getting off the bus with construction uniforms on and people getting on with smocks...etc.. Economy is really doing great have not seen it like this since the late 80's. The only thing than can stop it is a bunch of rate hikes. As more income comes online from people working, more is getting bought.
We definitely can stay like this for another 18-24 months. But the next recession is going to be brutal because we cannot use debt to stem it off or relieve it. Good luck timing it. When I start seeing people move into the nieghborhood with interest only loans ill know its time.
seems like an odd thing to track at this late hour.
Scott Pruit alone created 4000 jobs
god bless Trump
if you don't work in .gov the economy is bleak for ave joe's..
Trump is trying, fighting a corrupt DC, media and NWO elites..
he is somehow against all odds ..making it happen
.gov is the easy street to success in the U.S........the fucking coward cop in Broward County retires with $8k a month....
Take all the .gov pensions away.
Trumps Immigration Policy is freeing-up jobs for Americans. Who knew...
They are unable to claim them as the states are bankrupted. And this is sold as "best employment numbers ever" (happy face).
