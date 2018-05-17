Continuing Jobless Claims Are Collapsing Since Trump

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/17/2018 - 08:37

The last time there were fewer Americans claiming ongoing jobless benefits was 1973... 45 years ago!

 

And the collapse in continuing jobless claims has accelerated since Trump was elected...

As good as it gets?

Comments

spastic_colon Thu, 05/17/2018 - 08:38 Permalink

"the world needs lyft/uber drivers too............"

-Judge Smails circa 2018

PS - what happened to markets in '73-'74 again? This is a useless indicator when 1 person can count for 2 jobs.

buzzsaw99 DingleBarryObummer Thu, 05/17/2018 - 08:46 Permalink

sure, trump, whatever you say. 

i remember when for $0.19 per gallon someone would pump my gas and wash my windshield.  The newspaper landed on my porch, thrown by a bike riding kid with a good arm.  Now an adult drops it into the gutter as he drives by in his pos car.  Lawn mowing is considered a full time adult occupation.  sure trump, things are great.

KarlGDenninger Thu, 05/17/2018 - 08:42 Permalink

Economy has more room to run...without a doubt. I see it on the streets in poor area's. People getting off the bus with construction uniforms on and people getting on with smocks...etc.. Economy is really doing great have not seen it like this since the late 80's. The only thing than can stop it is a bunch of rate hikes. As more income comes online from people working, more is getting bought. 

We definitely can stay like this for another 18-24 months. But the next recession is going to be brutal because we cannot use debt to stem it off or relieve it. Good luck timing it. When I start seeing people move into the nieghborhood with interest only loans ill know its time.

 

 

 

overmedicatedu… Thu, 05/17/2018 - 08:44 Permalink

if you don't work in .gov the economy is bleak for ave joe's..

Trump is trying, fighting a corrupt DC, media and NWO elites..

he is somehow against all odds ..making it happen