European Leaders Revolt Against US Sanctions In Bid To Preserve Iran Deal

European leaders gathered in Sofia on Thursday to hash out a plan for shielding Iran from the brunt of US economic sanctions as they try to convince Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to continue abiding by the terms of the deal, while proposing levying tariffs on US goods in response to Trump decision to impose sanctionson Iran.
Shortly after President Trump announced that the US would pull out of the deal, Rouhani promised that his country would continue abiding by its terms only if Iranian businesses could continue operating normally.
In an interview with Germany's Deutschlandfunk radio, European Union budget commissioner, Guenther Oettinger discussed several options for preserving the deal, including using the European Investment Bank to offset the impact of sanctions by extending loans to firms with financing problems. In an example of one more-extreme measure under discussion, the EU has also considered "imposing its own tariffs" on the US that would make it much harder for US firms to sell their goods and services in the trade bloc.
Of course, the US has important goods and services in the industrial sector that it would like to offload in Europe, Oettinger said.
While sanctions weren't the EU's first choice for preserving the deal, few other actions would be strident enough to get President Trump's attention, as Oettinger made clear:
"We want to resist that. We have limited possibilities," he said.
"Trump despises weaklings. If we back down step by step, if we acquiesce, if we become a kind of junior partner of the US then we are lost."
And while the EU would like to protect its largest companies from US sanctions, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that companies would be responsible for deciding whether they will still do business with Iran.
Macron was referencing French oil firm Total, which said on Wednesday that it would end work on a large gas field project in Iran unless it receives an exemption from US sanctions against Tehran, according to Reuters. Tehran had hailed that project as a symbol of the deal's efficacy.
Meanwhile, A.P. Moller-Maersk, the world's largest container shipping company, also said it would cease business operations in Iran.
CEO Soren Skou told Reuters on Thursday that A.P. Moller-Maersk was following suit.
"With the sanctions the Americans are to impose, you can’t do business in Iran if you also have business in the U.S., and we have that on a large scale," Skou told Reuters in an interview following the firm’s first-quarter report.
"I don’t know the exact timing details, but I am certain that we’re also going to shut down (in Iran)," Skou said.
Finnish mining technology company Outotec said US sanctions would complicate its business with Iran, though it added that it's too early to make a final decision on whether it would leave the Iranian market.
Macron said France backed proposals by the European Commission to protect and compensate European companies that might be hit by US sanctions for trading with Iran.
"International companies with interests in many countries make their own choices according to their own interests. They should continue to have this freedom," Macron said after arriving for a second day of EU leaders’ talks in the Bulgarian capital.
"But what is important is that companies, and especially medium-sized companies which are perhaps less exposed to other markets, American or others, can make this choice freely."
That said, there's no easy or quick way to protect companies from US sanctions, and that it will take time before the bloc can decide on a strategy. And even when they do, the plan will likely fall short of the types of firm guarantees that the Iranian authorities are seeking.
Comments
the peasants are revolting.
You can say that again.
In reply to the peasants are revolting. by buzzsaw99
The clownz once again find themselves on the same side as the Deep State.
Fancy that.
In reply to You can say that again. by ShrNfr
So, what about that story where the Iranians were threatening to expose who, exactly, on the US and European side of the Iran deal, took bribes from the Iranians to make the deal happen? Iran releasing those names has to be part of any new deal that Trump negotiates.
In reply to The clownz once again find… by tmosley
EU may start paying for Iranian oil with Euros.
US will start bombing Paris in 3, 2, 1....
In reply to So, what about that story… by Buckaroo Banzai
No need to Bomb,,,,,France will roll over for just a threat.....
France is going the route of the UK.....they are submissive to the muzzy invasion......
Dead and don't even know it.
In reply to EU may start paying for… by BennyBoy
As Donald Tusk said, and for once I agree with him, "with friends like this, who needs enemies?". The US now wants to get into a pissing match with its closest allies. Any wonder the ROW has just about had it with the US? And this is supposed to pass for "International leadership"?
And BTW, "the muzzy invasion" as you put it, was as a direct consequence of the pointless US wars in ME and the misguided support by the European "allies". And was, of course, a deliberate strategy on the part of the NWO.
In reply to No need to Bomb,,,,,France… by ZENDOG
If Obama cured cancer Trump would outlaw the vaccine
In reply to As Donald Tusk said, and for… by philipat
Germany is USA's bitch. How could France be otherwise. Macron is all blabber.
Western Private Central Banking Cartel must want this.
In reply to If Obama cured cancer Trump… by OneStinkyDinky
"Europe risking to become the US' junior partner"??
LOOL! That would actually be a nice upgrade because right now Europe is nothing but a vassall of the US empire, a willing prick that carries out each and every wish out of D.C. (and Tel Aviv) no questions asked (albeit sometimes with a littile meaningless noise , just to appear as "partner"...)
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
Obama can’t even tie his own shoelaces never mind find a cure for cancer. Stupid comment.
In reply to If Obama cured cancer Trump… by OneStinkyDinky
adf
In reply to No need to Bomb,,,,,France… by ZENDOG
So EU is more afraid of Islam than they are afraid of Trump. At this point I'm convinced the Iran deal is integral to the Muzzie invasion of EU. They all serve 'Ottoman Empire 2: The Sequel'.
In reply to No need to Bomb,,,,,France… by ZENDOG
Soros using US tax dollars is cause of the invasion.
In reply to No need to Bomb,,,,,France… by ZENDOG
so..nothing about the bribes that €uropean leaders took to make the deal possible by U$ tax dollars? Come on Iran, tell us about Junckers, Macraroon and Ferkel!
Name names, out Obama and Hillary! Uranium One as a deep state frame job to justify REAL WAAAR
Dear Donald RIP THE SCAB OFF
In reply to EU may start paying for… by BennyBoy
Yeah, all this may finally start to get fun.
Go EU, Go DemonRats...let the butthurt flow through you! Use your psychotic nature, it gives you focus, makes you stronger!
Damn, I gotta re-stock the bar and fridge...I am going to be burning through more than normal watching this show!
;)
In reply to so..nothing about the bribes… by wildbad
That's partly why deep state puppets in US and EU are in such a panic over this. The other part is the "secret" terms of JCPOA they were being bribed to keep quiet about, which is likely worse than the bribes.
Trump has backed all of them into a corner.
Iran must play ball with Trump (exposing EU and Obama admin) or face crippling US sanctions. If they don't play ball their plan B is to coerce the EU into providing them economic relief to offset US sanctions.
EU must now decide if they would rather trade with Iran or the US.
All Trump has to do is sit back and wait for this to play out. Enjoy the show.
Edit: For all you jackasses that like to mockingly use the "3D chess" comment, this is actually an example of how it is done. The end result is EU will go along with Iran sanctions to protect their large corporations from being hit with US sanctions, Iran will then flip and give Trump what he wants, in the process exposing who got the cash and what it was for and his previous comments about "JCPOA is the worst deal ever" will be proven correct.
In reply to So, what about that story… by Buckaroo Banzai
It could be just regular chess. If you've never played chess before the hyperbole of 3D chess is added for you.
I've played chess. No 3d required. There must be some Spock fans out there.
I can imagine early 1960s writers for Star Truck talking about the scene with First Ossifer Spork talking to Captain Krack about the scene of them playing a game of mental acuity:
Writer 1: How about they're playing chess?
Writer 2: Yeah ok but that's very old game. Outdated.
Writer 1: Ok. Well. How about if we make it 3D chess?
Writer 2: Perfect! Now back to ship design. Should it have fins?
In reply to That's partly why deep state… by bowie28
Agreed. It's just regular chess. If you play chess you know you always have to think several moves ahead and sometimes risk or sacrifice one piece to position yourself for an advantage later in the game. Your opponent is doing the same and you frequently need to adjust your plan based on his moves.
The "3D" hyperbole is just added to ridicule anyone who tries to view his actions in this context.
The argument goes like this: "It's not 3D chess. It's not complicated. Whatever Trump does is not part of a larger strategy. It is an impulsive decision without regard for the consequences. OR - Trump simply following the orders of his puppet masters and is not in control of anything."
They cannot consider the possibility that he is in control, actually has a well planned strategy and each individual action he takes is a tactic to get the pieces into position for his next move. So they are forced to rationalize every time he has a victory - it's just dumb luck and his downfall is imminent...
In reply to It could be just regular… by DownWithYogaPants
the only way we can nail things down these days is w/names?
In reply to So, what about that story… by Buckaroo Banzai
Funny how these parasites are suddenly worried about the Iranians huh?
Kerry went to Iran to try and keep the deal in place, WHY?
Mainly because when you look at the details of the Iranian deal it included plane loads of cash, now do you wonder what was going on?
In reply to The clownz once again find… by tmosley
Ahhh ... isn't it the other way around?
In reply to f by Boing_Snap
been no wondering over here, just waiting for the consequences hammer to ring it's bell.
In reply to f by Boing_Snap
Netanyahu is not the deep state?
In reply to The clownz once again find… by tmosley
No. He is an Israeli kike.
Formerly allied with the Deep State, just like Saudi was. Just like the Republican Party was.
Trump is stripping away their allies one by one, and there is NOTHING you can do about it. Just bitch and moan impotently on the internet.
In reply to The clownz once again find… by DingleBarryObummer
deep state vs deep state illusion, divide and conquer, order out of chaos,
plain as day
In reply to No. He is an Israeli kike… by tmosley
I'm in good company. Take a look at the president's twitter account
In reply to No. He is an Israeli kike… by tmosley
But look at all the maggots crawling out of the woodwork like Total who are actively operating in Iran and even some Finnish mining company.
This is what I mean by Trump is excellent intended or not of exposing all that is being hidden in the background.
Now the Obama deal was in http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-33521655
look down the page to Iran lost oil revenue 2012-2016.
So since 2016 the sanctions ended so in effect within 2 years these maggots bred or they were already there and nobody was admitting it.
I like maggots.
In reply to the peasants are revolting. by buzzsaw99
they sure are
In reply to the peasants are revolting. by buzzsaw99
So the EU would rather side with Iran than USA? Ha!! Good luck stopping Putin when he invades your sorry asses. Dont come crying to USA for help.
In reply to the peasants are revolting. by buzzsaw99
Can you please explain why Putin would want to destroy his best customers? His source of income? I don't see any troupes on the borders as in NATO from wall to wall with tanks and missals.
I think, perhaps, you are listening and watching to way to much TV.
In reply to So the EU would rather side… by lester1
EU is awakening to fact Russia and Iran are not threat and USA is bullying world for sake of military industry profits who need enemies to remain in bussiness. How foolish you are to not see that. Iran has never invaded any country and Russia proved to be peacefull country in 1989 to give up all satelites and 40 percent of Soviet union.
In reply to So the EU would rather side… by lester1
Israel and the Western Private Central Banking Cartel is the threat.
.......the Banking Cartel has taken over control of the USA. Parasites ate their way into the brain.
In reply to EU is awakening to fact… by SadhakaPadma
GOOD. Pack up US troops and go home.... Thwen cut the US Defense budget by 75%...
In reply to So the EU would rather side… by lester1
The probability of Russian invasion of Europe is almost zero at the moment.
They don’t need to invade, only defend.
In reply to So the EU would rather side… by lester1
The USA is now a threat to European security and independence. Get with the times.
In reply to So the EU would rather side… by lester1
The peasants have ALWAYS been revolting?
In reply to the peasants are revolting. by buzzsaw99
The peasants don't count
In reply to the peasants are revolting. by buzzsaw99
ISLAM IS THE SCUM OF THE EARTH. REJECT ISLAM. REJECT MULTICULTURALISM.
In reply to the peasants are revolting. by buzzsaw99
The European leaders have always been revolting in my opinion.
they never been revolting....eu has been created by CIA to control europe. Trump misunderstand it and as consenquence independent europe rising first time since ww2
In reply to The European leaders have… by ShrNfr
they were, and they still are
In reply to The European leaders have… by ShrNfr
Trump bullyism has its limits....karmic circles coming and consenquences of bullying all of actors on the streets end with respond of some to make big fat Donald crying baby.
Do the streets get back at you after you shit on them?
In reply to Trump bullyism has its… by SadhakaPadma
Its guaranteed. Donald has square of neptune on foreign politics as two his precedessors...us foreign policies are failing apart massively.
In reply to Do the streets get back at… by tmosley
Good for you...the obammy dik sukers club meeting starts at 10AM.....
In reply to Its guaranteed. Donald has… by SadhakaPadma
In reply to Trump bullyism has its… by SadhakaPadma
Pussy Europe has no standing army. We should kill them. Muslim bastards.
Says citizen of US camp who selling hundreds of bilions weapons to greatest donor and patron of black islam cult called state religion of Saudis retarded kingdom.
In reply to Pussy Europe has no standing… by ToSoft4Truth
Did the EU sign any agreement with Iran? Iran did not sign an agreement with Obama never mind got Congress to approve the treary.