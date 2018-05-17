Former CIA Employee Suspected In "Vault 7" WikiLeaks Disclosure

U.S. authorities have identified a suspect in last year's "Vault 7" leaks of CIA hacking and electronic surveillance tools used in foreign espionage operations, reports the Washington Post.
The Vault 7 release - a series of 24 documents which began to publish on March 7, 2017 - reveal that the CIA had a wide variety of tools to use against adversaries, including the ability to "spoof" its malware to appear as though it was created by a foreign intelligence agency, as well as the ability to take control of Samsung Smart TV's and surveil a target using a "Fake Off" mode in which they appear to be powered down while eavesdropping.
The CIA's hand crafted hacking techniques pose a problem for the agency. Each technique it has created forms a "fingerprint" that can be used by forensic investigators to attribute multiple different attacks to the same entity.
...
The CIA's Remote Devices Branch's UMBRAGE group collects and maintains a substantial library of attack techniques 'stolen' from malware produced in other states including the Russian Federation.
With UMBRAGE and related projects the CIA cannot only increase its total number of attack types but also misdirect attribution by leaving behind the "fingerprints" of the groups that the attack techniques were stolen from.
UMBRAGE components cover keyloggers, password collection, webcam capture, data destruction, persistence, privilege escalation, stealth, anti-virus (PSP) avoidance and survey techniques. -WikiLeaks
Joshua Adam Schulte, 29, a former employee in the CIA's Engineering Development Group, is believed to have provided the agency's top-secret cyber warfare tools to WikiLeaks - according to a disclosure by federal prosecutors at a January hearing in a Manhattan court on unrelated charges of possessing, receiving and transporting child pornography. Schulte, who has been in jail for months, has pleaded not guilty on the child porn charges.
Schulte previously worked for the NSA before joining the CIA, then "left the intelligence community in 2016 and took a job in the private sector," according to a statement reviewed by The Post.
Schulte also claimed that he reported “incompetent management and bureaucracy” at the CIA to that agency’s inspector general as well as a congressional oversight committee. That painted him as a disgruntled employee, he said, and when he left the CIA in 2016, suspicion fell upon him as “the only one to have recently departed [the CIA engineering group] on poor terms,” Schulte wrote. -WaPo
Prosecutors allege that they found a large collection of child pornography on a server maintained by Schulte, however his attorneys argue that anywhere from 50 to 100 people had access to it, which Schulte set up several years ago to share movies and other digital files.
Federal authorities searched Schulte’s apartment in New York last year and obtained personal computer equipment, notebooks and handwritten notes, according to a copy of the search warrant reviewed by The Washington Post. But that failed to provide the evidence that prosecutors needed to indict Schulte with illegally giving the information to WikiLeaks. -WaPo
And while Schulte "remains a target of that investigation," prosecutor Matthew Laroche, assistant US attorney in the Southern District of New York, said that the investigation is "ongoing." Part of that investigation, reports WaPo, is analyzing whether the Tor network - which allows internet users to hide their location (in theory) "was used in transmitting classified information."
In other hearings in Schulte’s case, prosecutors have alleged that he used Tor at his New York apartment, but they have provided no evidence that he did so to disclose classified information. Schulte’s attorneys have said that Tor is used for all kinds of communications and have maintained that he played no role in the Vault 7 leaks. -WaPo
“Due to these unfortunate coincidences the FBI ultimately made the snap judgment that I was guilty of the leaks and targeted me,” Schulte said. He has launched Facebook and GoFundMe pages to raise money for his defense, as well as post articles critical of the criminal justice system.
As The Post notes, the Vault 7 release was one of the most significant leaks in the CIA's history, "exposing secret cyberweapons and spying techniques that might be used against the United States, according to current and former intelligence officials."
The CIA's toy chest includes:
- Tools code named "Marble" can misdirect forensic investigators from attributing viruses, trojans and hacking attacks to their agency by inserted code fragments in foreign languages. The tool was in use as recently as 2016. Per the WikiLeaks release:
"The source code shows that Marble has test examples not just in English but also in Chinese, Russian, Korean, Arabic and Farsi. This would permit a forensic attribution double game, for example by pretending that the spoken language of the malware creator was not American English, but Chinese, but then showing attempts to conceal the use of Chinese, drawing forensic investigators even more strongly to the wrong conclusion, --- but there are other possibilities, such as hiding fake error messages."
CIA's "Marble Framework" shows its hackers use potential decoy languages https://t.co/Hm3pTPSXIS— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) March 31, 2017
Background: https://t.co/GsoN4BuyTz pic.twitter.com/ZT66doCnfY
- iPads / iPhones / Android devices and Smart TV’s are all susceptible to hacks and malware. The agency's "Dark Matter" project reveals that the CIA has been bugging “factory fresh” iPhones since at least 2008 through suppliers. Another, "Sonic Screwdriver" allows the CIA to execute code on a Mac laptop or desktop while it's booting up.
RELEASE: CIA #Vault7 "Dark Matter" https://t.co/pgnfeODXVB pic.twitter.com/vkI16f3vMD— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) March 23, 2017
RELEASE: CIA #Vault7 "Sonic Screwdriver" https://t.co/pgnfeODXVB pic.twitter.com/18BcVdqkqd— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) March 23, 2017
- The increasing sophistication of surveillance techniques has drawn comparisons with George Orwell’s 1984, but “Weeping Angel”, developed by the CIA’s Embedded Devices Branch (EDB), which infests smart TVs, transforming them into covert microphones, is surely its most emblematic realization.
- The Obama administration promised to disclose all serious vulnerabilities they found to Apple, Google, Microsoft, and other US-based manufacturers. The US Government broke that commitment.
"Year Zero" documents show that the CIA breached the Obama administration's commitments. Many of the vulnerabilities used in the CIA's cyber arsenal are pervasive and some may already have been found by rival intelligence agencies or cyber criminals.
- The Frankfurt consulate is a major CIA hacking base of operations.
In addition to its operations in Langley, Virginia the CIA also uses the U.S. consulate in Frankfurt as a covert base for its hackers covering Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
CIA hackers operating out of the Frankfurt consulate ( "Center for Cyber Intelligence Europe" or CCIE) are given diplomatic ("black") passports and State Department cover.
- Instant messaging encryption is a joke.
These techniques permit the CIA to bypass the encryption of WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, Wiebo, Confide and Cloackman by hacking the "smart" phones that they run on and collecting audio and message traffic before encryption is applied.
- The CIA laughs at Anti-Virus / Anti-Malware programs.
CIA hackers developed successful attacks against most well known anti-virus programs. These are documented in AV defeats, Personal Security Products, Detecting and defeating PSPs and PSP/Debugger/RE Avoidance. For example, Comodo was defeated by CIA malware placing itself in the Window's "Recycle Bin". While Comodo 6.x has a "Gaping Hole of DOOM".
You can see the Vault7 release here.
Comments
Really ALCiaDA? Child Porn is the best you can do to take down your dissidents? Fucking pathetic. We know those tactics really well.
Maybe you low life maggots should stop overthrowing foreign govts and clean house first before going after a few honest people in your ranks.
Ironic, they used the same techniques he divulged to put child porn on his computer.
In reply to Really ALCiaDA? Child Porn… by enfield0916
A very, very highly skilled computer expert just leaves child porn sitting right on his drive ?????
Its almost like the Deep State doesn't even care whether it's believable anymore.
In reply to Ironic they use the same… by tenpanhandle
They used that shit in the X-files movie, like 20 years ago. I guess if it ain't broke don't fix it.
Child porn causes a thinking mind to shut down and anger/rage just makes you want to throttle the bastard.
So they will use that as often as needed.
Thanks to the tools disclosed in vault 7, we kind of know that they can put that shit anywhere. Wonder if he would bring the stuff disclosed in Vault 7 to his trial?
pods
In reply to A very, very highly skilled… by The First Rule
How much you want to bet it is the same "child porn" that was found on every other poor schlubbs computer that the CIA / FBI et al went after ????
In reply to They used that shit in the X… by pods
The CIA loves pizza and hotdogs... they live and breathe child porn and you have to put actual child porn on your resume to get a return call with them and the interview is a weekend at lolitta island
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
An obvious scapegoat charge of child pornography to jail him... then waterboard him.
In reply to The CIA loves pizza and… by dark pools of soros
I'd bet you it was from their newly made stash... maybe even the latest pizza party.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
They tried this crap to shut up weapons inspector Scott Ritter back when he called nonsense on Iraqs' non existent 'nuclear program' before it was used as a reason to invade.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
Ah.....the dreaded child porno routine...it's never old. Next we will find out he was a pizza-gater or flew on the Lolita Express.
www.megaprize.io
In reply to They tried this crap to shut… by SoilMyselfRotten
Not on his system. A server accessible to many others. This is just bluster, to discredit him, in the public eye. They'll get him to plea to something. No way can they expect to prosecute him on digital 'evidence', as he likely knows at least as much as any expert witness, and certainly enough to totally confuse any jury.
In reply to A very, very highly skilled… by The First Rule
Well.... At least they wouldn't traffic drugs on an industrial scale.... wait.. what?
In reply to Ironic they use the same… by tenpanhandle
He leaked the feds for destroying the 4th amendment.... So the spooks "found" porn on his computer, despite the fact that he has already exposed their spoofing.
Just like Paddock's brother and numerous others. The CIA likes to plant child porn on patriots and innocent men. Dismantle the fucker before they kill you.
In reply to Well.... At least they… by Zero Point
Right? Like someone with enough skills to get secret info from the CIA and not get caught immediately is going to be stupid enough to have child porn on anything he's ever touched.
This is a pre-charge smear campaign, using the exact tools that were exposed.
Unfortunately, it's not as if he's going to get to defend himself. That's not how it works when you piss off the deep state. You go to trial, with no defense. You don't get to say "Well, look, the CIA used this tool, and I'm a whistelblower." Nope. He fucked.
In reply to Really ALCiaDA? Child Porn… by enfield0916
Stupid millenial left an open server ... no sympathy on that point.
In reply to Really ALCiaDA? Child Porn… by enfield0916
That's a bunch of dark matter. CIA plants this shit all the time. You can almost hear them saying
"DON'T LISTEN TO HIM. HE LOOKS AT CHILD PORN!"
This goes back a ways. Remember Scott Ritter saying there was no weapons of mass destruction in Iraq? He got hit with that club.
In reply to Stupid millenial left an… by GreatUncle
Looks like child porn viewer has replaced communist as the new bogeyman when the CIA wants to fuck someone over.
On the computer? Laptop maybe? Ooooooops......
In reply to Looks like child porn viewer… by chippers
I remember when ed snowden was passed off as a high school dropout and nobody by the nsa and msm when his situation became public...
My guess is that this guy is getting the same ‘treatment’ and planted porn to bolster their case.
He even gave their own manual on how they did it.
Much like the lab workers who tampered with drug tests in Massachusetts, resulting in tens of thousands of cases being tossed, this could have similar implications on child porn cases.
Now with Bloody Gina coming in they will disembowel people while simultaneously putting kiddie porn on their computer.
Thanks Trump. Hope and change...
In reply to I remember when ed snowden… by Lumberjack
We had Hope and Change...
Now we have Chump Change...
I can’t wait to see what happens next...
In reply to Now with Bloody Gina coming… by Ms No
Deep knee bends over a pine tree is what happens next for your retarded sorry ass.
Down - up, Down - up, Down - up, Down - up
Now you're getting it.
In reply to We had Hope and Change… by Lumberjack
Shut your cock hole ms-no-shit-for-brains.
And wash that smelly biscuit while you're at it.
In reply to Now with Bloody Gina coming… by Ms No
You know nothing of biscuits. Did your Mom teach you to call it that?
"Follow me.... Don't follow me. I've got my spine and I've got my ORANGE CRUUUUSH"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_mSmOcmk7uQ
In reply to Shut your cock hole ms-no… by the cork
Wasn't it NY where they held Martin Armstrong on perjury charges for 11 years? This guy is fucked.
I would advise him to answer questions but "lack candor", this way he can get off.
Government is just BAD!
he was framed. the cia and mi6 do that to all their enemies. the cia probably has the biggest collection of kiddie porn on the planet.
They probably pay for all the productions globally and then circulate it to create blackmail opportunities.
I wonder how much of the opiod epedemic is theirs?
In reply to he was probably framed. the… by buzzsaw99
Yellow cake, wmd’s, kiddie porn, gas and on and on.
Zero fukin credibility now.
Didn’t OBL have a big porn collection?
Didn’t Idi Amin eat people and end up living in a mansion in Saudi?
I’d even put money on Hitler making a deal with the brits when it was clear the Russians were gonna take Berlin and the UK spirited him off to Argentina.
”Don’t believe anything you read and only half of what you see”
Samuel Clemens
In reply to he was probably framed. the… by buzzsaw99
Shit, they may have the biggest collection of kids. They have a lot to do with the drug trade. Kid trade????
In reply to he was probably framed. the… by buzzsaw99
That was something that came up when I was writing about a certain US based renewables concern who now operates in various regions of the world that specialize in that shit, including arms, drug and money laundering. They were associated with Evergreen Air at their inception but have been absolutely untouchable.
I know now who they work for and yes... I will not forget.
Beware of Sheep Dippers.
In reply to Shit, they may have the… by Ms No
So they set him up with the ole 'child porn' charges.
Have they no other playlist?
. . . fucking retards with absolutely NO creativity.
Give that man The Medal of Freedom!
won, nwod ti tuhs.
It seems that everyone The State doesn't like is into child porn. What are the odds?
A nice coincidence that all our enemies have child porn or regular porn found on their PCs. This guy child porn, Osama Bin Laden regular US porn, Paddock child porn.
I mean seriously how dumb do the Feds think we are? Classic false flag. They also said Adolf Hitler had a poop fetish which was another cheap propaganda campaign.
Fuck him. Should've picked a better employer.
there is that. however, without guys on the inside making shit public...
In reply to Fuck him. Should've picked a… by PoorWhiteMan
Framing him makes others less likely to come forward. Sad these people have this kind of power.
In reply to there is that. by buzzsaw99
What's sad is people giving it to them. This asshole took a paycheck from these seditious pricks for god knows how long. Like I said earlier, fuck him and them!
In reply to Framing him makes others… by Got The Wrong No
his mistake was leaking EVERYTHING he had. the trick is to always leave a sealed envelope with enough goodies in it to cover your own ass that someone could just drop in a mailbox if anything ever happened to you. a common, and often deadly, mistake. also, working for deep state is sort of like working for the mob, you can't exactly quit to pursue other opportunities. they couldn't pay me enough to ever want to work for them. and you think anyone still on the inside would stick their neck out to expose that he's being setup and have the same thing happen to them? let's be real here. i wonder how many government "employees" are employed for life simply because they're too afraid of what would happen to them or their families if they ever try to walk away
Joshua Adam Schulte .... Another one! It never ends!
-Gary Cohn (Jewish)
-Michael Cohen (Jewish)
-Seth Rich (Jewish)
-Debbie W Schultz (Jewish)
-Bernie Sanders (Jewish)
-Sam Numberg (Jewish)
-Peter Strzok and his wife Melissa Hodgeman (Jewish)
-Rob Rosenstein (Jewish)
-Jared Kushner (Jewish)
-Anthony Weiner (Jewish)
-Adam Schiff (Jewish)
-Chuck Schumer (Jewish)
-Carl Icahn (Jewish)
-Steven Mnuchin (Jewish)
-Wilbur Ross (began his career at the New York City office of N M Rothschild & Sons, where he ran the bankruptcy-restructuring advisory practice)
- Jeffrey Epstein (Jewish)
-David Shulkin (Jewish)
-Felix Sater (Jewish)
-Steve Goldstein (Jewish)
-Larry Kudlow (Jewish)
-Sidney Blumenthal (Jewish)
-Michael Horowitz (Jewish)... Acting Inspector General.
-Mark Zuckerburg (Jewish)
-Scooter Libby (Jewish)
-Elliott Broidy (Jewish)
-Alan Dershowitz (Jewish)
-Geraldo Rivera (Jewish)
-Jason Chaffetz (Jewish) Chaffetz's father was Jewish, and his paternal grandfather Maxwell (Max) Chaffetz (1909–1986), the son of immigrants from Russia, became an FBI Special Agent.
-Eric Schneiderman (Jewish)
-Mark Levin (Jewish)
-Roseane Barr & John Goodman (Jewish)
-David Schwartz (Jewish)
-Harvey Weinstein (Jewish)
-Jane Mayer (Jewish)
-Rodger Stone (Jewish)
-Geraldo Rivera (Jewish)
-Jeffrey Epstein (Jewish)
-Ben Shapiro (Jewish)
-Harold Bornstein (Jewish) Trumps Doctor
-Victor Vekselberg (Jewish)
-Rahm Emanuel (Jewish)
-Carter Page (Jewish) the son of Allan Robert Page and Rachel (Greenstein) Page
-Gina Haspel (Jewish)
-Marc Kasowitz (Jewish) Trump’s personal lawyer
-Daniel Richman (Jewish)
-Joshua Adam Schulte (Jewish)
Parasite infestation?
Where is the Orkin folks when you need them the most?
In reply to Joshua Adam Schulte … by FreeEarCandy
The last few weeks seem to be a turning point the smiley face of the US-Israel and Saudi alliance is coming off,Trump just threatened Kim with Ghadaffi's fate we're headed towards something bad,really bad.
i smell a patsy or a witness.
Waterboard the fuck out of these assholes, then execute.
Anybody who questions the government is a toddler rapist! Just give them a few seconds and they will prove it.
What sucks is this type of thing and worse is what they are hiding underneath it all. Accuse others of what they do...
This is not sophomore-ish anymore, they’ve stooped to 3rd grade tactics...
In reply to Anybody who questions the… by Ms No
Over 2,000 Pentagon employees were caught accessing child porn on their work computers, and no one was disciplined in any manner!
But this guy, yeah, they feel needs to be locked up.
Funny how child porn ends up on the computers of people who piss the CIA off.