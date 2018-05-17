Former CIA Employee Suspected In "Vault 7" WikiLeaks Disclosure

U.S. authorities have identified a suspect in last year's "Vault 7" leaks of CIA hacking and electronic surveillance tools used in foreign espionage operations, reports the Washington Post

The Vault 7 release - a series of 24 documents which began to publish on March 7, 2017 - reveal that the CIA had a wide variety of tools to use against adversaries, including the ability to "spoof" its malware to appear as though it was created by a foreign intelligence agency, as well as the ability to take control of Samsung Smart TV's and surveil a target using a "Fake Off" mode in which they appear to be powered down while eavesdropping. 

The CIA's hand crafted hacking techniques pose a problem for the agency. Each technique it has created forms a "fingerprint" that can be used by forensic investigators to attribute multiple different attacks to the same entity.

...

The CIA's Remote Devices Branch's UMBRAGE group collects and maintains a substantial library of attack techniques 'stolen' from malware produced in other states including the Russian Federation.

With UMBRAGE and related projects the CIA cannot only increase its total number of attack types but also misdirect attribution by leaving behind the "fingerprints" of the groups that the attack techniques were stolen from.

UMBRAGE components cover keyloggers, password collection, webcam capture, data destruction, persistence, privilege escalation, stealth, anti-virus (PSP) avoidance and survey techniques. -WikiLeaks

Joshua Adam Schulte, 29, a former employee in the CIA's Engineering Development Group, is believed to have provided the agency's top-secret cyber warfare tools to WikiLeaks - according to a disclosure by federal prosecutors at a January hearing in a Manhattan court on unrelated charges of possessing, receiving and transporting child pornography. Schulte, who has been in jail for months, has pleaded not guilty on the child porn charges. 

Schulte previously worked for the NSA before joining the CIA, then "left the intelligence community in 2016 and took a job in the private sector," according to a statement reviewed by The Post.

Schulte also claimed that he reported “incompetent management and bureaucracy” at the CIA to that agency’s inspector general as well as a congressional oversight committee. That painted him as a disgruntled employee, he said, and when he left the CIA in 2016, suspicion fell upon him as “the only one to have recently departed [the CIA engineering group] on poor terms,” Schulte wrote. -WaPo

Prosecutors allege that they found a large collection of child pornography on a server maintained by Schulte, however his attorneys argue that anywhere from 50 to 100 people had access to it, which Schulte set up several years ago to share movies and other digital files.  

Federal authorities searched Schulte’s apartment in New York last year and obtained personal computer equipment, notebooks and handwritten notes, according to a copy of the search warrant reviewed by The Washington Post. But that failed to provide the evidence that prosecutors needed to indict Schulte with illegally giving the information to WikiLeaks. -WaPo

And while Schulte "remains a target of that investigation," prosecutor Matthew Laroche, assistant US attorney in the Southern District of New York, said that the investigation is "ongoing." Part of that investigation, reports WaPo, is analyzing whether the Tor network - which allows internet users to hide their location (in theory) "was used in transmitting classified information." 

In other hearings in Schulte’s case, prosecutors have alleged that he used Tor at his New York apartment, but they have provided no evidence that he did so to disclose classified information. Schulte’s attorneys have said that Tor is used for all kinds of communications and have maintained that he played no role in the Vault 7 leaks. -WaPo

“Due to these unfortunate coincidences the FBI ultimately made the snap judgment that I was guilty of the leaks and targeted me,” Schulte said. He has launched Facebook and GoFundMe pages to raise money for his defense, as well as post articles critical of the criminal justice system.

As The Post notes, the Vault 7 release was one of the most significant leaks in the CIA's history, "exposing secret cyberweapons and spying techniques that might be used against the United States, according to current and former intelligence officials." 

The CIA's toy chest includes:

  • Tools code named "Marble" can misdirect forensic investigators from attributing viruses, trojans and hacking attacks to their agency by inserted code fragments in foreign languages.  The tool was in use as recently as 2016.  Per the WikiLeaks release:

"The source code shows that Marble has test examples not just in English but also in Chinese, Russian, Korean, Arabic and Farsi. This would permit a forensic attribution double game, for example by pretending that the spoken language of the malware creator was not American English, but Chinese, but then showing attempts to conceal the use of Chinese, drawing forensic investigators even more strongly to the wrong conclusion, --- but there are other possibilities, such as hiding fake error messages."

  • iPads / iPhones / Android devices and Smart TV’s are all susceptible to hacks and malware. The agency's "Dark Matter" project reveals that the CIA has been bugging “factory fresh” iPhones since at least 2008 through suppliers. Another, "Sonic Screwdriver" allows the CIA to execute code on a Mac laptop or desktop while it's booting up.
  • The increasing sophistication of surveillance techniques has drawn comparisons with George Orwell’s 1984, but “Weeping Angel”, developed by the CIA’s Embedded Devices Branch (EDB), which infests smart TVs, transforming them into covert microphones, is surely its most emblematic realization.
  • The Obama administration promised to disclose all serious vulnerabilities they found to Apple, Google, Microsoft, and other US-based manufacturers. The US Government broke that commitment.

"Year Zero" documents show that the CIA breached the Obama administration's commitments. Many of the vulnerabilities used in the CIA's cyber arsenal are pervasive and some may already have been found by rival intelligence agencies or cyber criminals.

In addition to its operations in Langley, Virginia the CIA also uses the U.S. consulate in Frankfurt as a covert base for its hackers covering Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

CIA hackers operating out of the Frankfurt consulate ( "Center for Cyber Intelligence Europe" or CCIE) are given diplomatic ("black") passports and State Department cover. 

  • Instant messaging encryption is a joke.

These techniques permit the CIA to bypass the encryption of WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, Wiebo, Confide and Cloackman by hacking the "smart" phones that they run on and collecting audio and message traffic before encryption is applied.

  • The CIA laughs at Anti-Virus / Anti-Malware programs.

CIA hackers developed successful attacks against most well known anti-virus programs. These are documented in AV defeatsPersonal Security ProductsDetecting and defeating PSPs and PSP/Debugger/RE Avoidance. For example, Comodo was defeated by CIA malware placing itself in the Window's "Recycle Bin". While Comodo 6.x has a "Gaping Hole of DOOM".

You can see the Vault7 release here.

enfield0916 Thu, 05/17/2018 - 16:52 Permalink

Really ALCiaDA? Child Porn is the best you can do to take down your dissidents? Fucking pathetic. We know those tactics really well.

 

Maybe you low life maggots should stop overthrowing foreign govts and clean house first before going after a few honest people in your ranks.

pods The First Rule Thu, 05/17/2018 - 17:13 Permalink

They used that shit in the X-files movie, like 20 years ago. I guess if it ain't broke don't fix it.

Child porn causes a thinking mind to shut down and anger/rage just makes you want to throttle the bastard.

So they will use that as often as needed.  

Thanks to the tools disclosed in vault 7, we kind of know that they can put that shit anywhere.  Wonder if he would bring the stuff disclosed in Vault 7 to his trial?  

pods

Ms No Zero Point Thu, 05/17/2018 - 17:15 Permalink

He leaked the feds for destroying the 4th amendment.... So the spooks "found" porn on his computer, despite the fact that he has already exposed their spoofing.  

Just like Paddock's brother and numerous others.  The CIA likes to plant child porn on patriots and innocent men.  Dismantle the fucker before they kill you.

Didymos enfield0916 Thu, 05/17/2018 - 17:01 Permalink

Right?  Like someone with enough skills to get secret info from the CIA and not get caught immediately is going to be stupid enough to have child porn on anything he's ever touched.

This is a pre-charge smear campaign, using the exact tools that were exposed.  

Unfortunately, it's not as if he's going to get to defend himself.  That's not how it works when you piss off the deep state.  You go to trial, with no defense.  You don't get to say "Well, look, the CIA used this tool, and I'm a whistelblower."  Nope. He fucked.

Lumberjack Thu, 05/17/2018 - 16:55 Permalink

I remember when ed snowden was passed off as a high school dropout and nobody by the nsa and msm when his situation became public...

My guess is that this guy is getting the same ‘treatment’ and planted porn to bolster their case.

He even gave their own manual on how they did it. 

Much like the lab workers who tampered with drug tests in Massachusetts, resulting in tens of thousands of cases being tossed, this could have similar implications on child porn cases. 

 

Lumberjack buzzsaw99 Thu, 05/17/2018 - 17:26 Permalink

Yellow cake, wmd’s, kiddie porn, gas and on and on.

Zero fukin credibility now. 

Didn’t OBL have a big porn collection? 

Didn’t Idi Amin eat people and end up living in a mansion in Saudi?

I’d even put money on Hitler making a deal with the brits when it was clear the Russians were gonna take Berlin and the UK spirited him off to Argentina.

”Don’t believe anything you read and only half of what you see”

Samuel Clemens

 

Lumberjack Ms No Thu, 05/17/2018 - 17:46 Permalink

That was something that came up when I was writing about a certain US based renewables concern who now operates in various regions of the world that specialize in that shit, including arms, drug and money laundering. They were associated with Evergreen Air at their inception but have been absolutely untouchable.

I know now who they work for and yes... I will not forget.

Beware of Sheep Dippers.

Branded Thu, 05/17/2018 - 16:59 Permalink

So they set him up with the ole 'child porn' charges.

Have they no other playlist?

. . . fucking retards with absolutely NO creativity.

Give that man The Medal of Freedom!

ludwigvmises Thu, 05/17/2018 - 17:02 Permalink

A nice coincidence that all our enemies have child porn or regular porn found on their PCs. This guy child porn, Osama Bin Laden regular US porn, Paddock child porn.

I mean seriously how dumb do the Feds think we are? Classic false flag. They also said Adolf Hitler had a poop fetish which was another cheap propaganda campaign.

ted41776 Thu, 05/17/2018 - 17:13 Permalink

his mistake was leaking EVERYTHING he had. the trick is to always leave a sealed envelope with enough goodies in it to cover your own ass that someone could just drop in a mailbox if anything ever happened to you. a common, and often deadly, mistake. also, working for deep state is sort of like working for the mob, you can't exactly quit to pursue other opportunities. they couldn't pay me enough to ever want to work for them. and you think anyone still on the inside would stick their neck out to expose that he's being setup and have the same thing happen to them? let's be real here. i wonder how many government "employees" are employed for life simply because they're too afraid of what would happen to them or their families if they ever try to walk away

FreeEarCandy Thu, 05/17/2018 - 17:15 Permalink

Joshua Adam Schulte .... Another one! It never ends!

khnum Thu, 05/17/2018 - 17:16 Permalink

The last few weeks seem to be a turning point the smiley face of the US-Israel and Saudi alliance is coming off,Trump just threatened Kim with Ghadaffi's fate we're headed towards something bad,really bad.

Ms No Thu, 05/17/2018 - 17:26 Permalink

Anybody who questions the government is a toddler rapist!  Just give them a few seconds and they will prove it.

What sucks is this type of thing and worse is what they are hiding underneath it all.  Accuse others of what they do...

RKae Thu, 05/17/2018 - 17:29 Permalink

Over 2,000 Pentagon employees were caught accessing child porn on their work computers, and no one was disciplined in any manner!

But this guy, yeah, they feel needs to be locked up.