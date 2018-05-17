Giuliani Rejects "Fishing Expedition", Mueller Agrees To Reduce Scope Of Trump Questions

While it's unclear whether he has the authorization to do so, Rudy Giuliani has just proposed a new timeline for the Mueller probe - which celebrated its one-year anniversary on Thursday - saying an interview with President Trump could happen by July, with a final report issued by Mueller by Labor Day.
In an interview with the Washington Times, Giuliani said that Mueller has agreed to avoid a "fishing expedition" by narrowing the subject of questions that he might ask President Trump during a possible interview. Giuliani added that he believes James Comey "is not going to be worth anything as a witness," and wouldn't be a threat to the president.
"He’s eliminated a lot of subjects that would have indicated he was fishing," Mr. Giuliani told The Times on Thursday. "He’s eliminated those and he’s into a much more relevant area where we know the answers and we know the answers really can’t be effectively contradicted."
He has contended from the start that there is no evidence of Trump collusion in Russian election interference. The other two major topics: whether the president somehow obstructed justice in the firing of Mr. Comey, a Mueller friend, and whether he might commit perjury in answering questions under oath.
However, Giuliani emphasized that nothing had been agreed to yet, and that there was no guarantee that Trump would go through with an interview.
Mr. Giuliani is a longtime Trump friend who was brought in to try to bring an end to Mr. Mueller’s inquiry re the president. He said a final agreement on testifying would include: the subjects; an exchange of questions and any Trump objections; a place and time; and a schedule for a final report.
"What I’m telling you none has been agreed to," he said, putting the chance of an interview at 50-50. He said he could agree to a two to three-hour interview.
On perjury, the issue would be Mr. Comey’s word in contemporaneous memos he wrote of discussions with the president versus Mr. Trump’s recollection.
Mr. Comey leaked his memos to the press with the express purposes of prompting the appointment of a special counsel, on which Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein complied.
Mr. Comey said Mr. Trump urged him to end a probe into retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, his brief national security adviser. Mr. Trump says he did not.
Giuliani added that Mueller's team is focusing on obstruction because the Russian collusion narrative has "gone nowhere."
"I think they are relying more on obstruction and they wish perjury from their point of view than they are on collusion with the Russians. I think every time they’ve gone up the collusion alley it’s gone nowhere. That becomes the biggest obstacle to our testifying. Why are we going to get them to use the president’s word against himself? He’s already given all the explanations that they need to make a decision in his public comments. His comments under oath are not going to be materially different than this public comments. And if they would be we would tell them that. 'On further reflection, he remembers this and that.' So far there haven’t been too many further reflections."
Any meeting between Trump and Mueller would take place after the summit with North Korea, which is set for June 12 in Singapore.
Comments
President Trump should be the one asking all the questions. Like...how does it feel, Bob, to get caught with your pants down?
Hey Bob, how much did you get for being the U1 bag man?
In reply to x by Pollygotacracker
'Hey, Bob. When you are in assfuck prison getting raped with a toilet plunger, will you be loudly be making the, 'Nnnguhh!- Nnnguhh!- Nnnguhh!' sound or will you just sob quietly and bite your lip? Take your time and think about it. Your answer will vetted at a later date.
In reply to Hey Bob, how much did you… by Secret Weapon
Trump should sit down beside Mueller, and have his picture taken. Then he can stand up, tell Bob to fuck off & that I'm not answering any questions, and then tell the world that he lived up to his word and had a sit down with Mueller.
In reply to x by Pollygotacracker
Mueller and Rosenstein are two of the Crookest Cops in modern history.
Why would Trump even considering sitting down with such a Criminal?
-Fire Sessions, Fire Rosenstein
-Appoint Pruitt (without Congressional approval for up to 210 Days)
-Reign In/Fire Mueller
-and Finally, appoint a Second Special Prosecutor to go after these Deep State Scum who have commited Treason/Sedition/Perjury/Obstruction of Justice etc etc
i'm ready for my closeup, Mr. Demille
In reply to Mueller and Rosenstein are… by The First Rule
Still lots of bottom-feeders out there, Rudy...
In reply to i'm ready for my closeup, Mr… by DingleBarryObummer
With a report from Mueller just in time for the election - why, indeed, is Trump even considering this, unless it's all staged?
Criminals on both sides, one and all.
Amazing Mueller wasn't fragged by his squad in Nam - fucking dirtbag.
In reply to Mueller and Rosenstein are… by The First Rule
Donald Trump Beats Up Vince McMahon - YouTube
In reply to With a report from Mueller… by Branded
Hey Trump.....just say "fuck you" to Mueller and his gang.
Time to go after them, their families and relatives.
go after every mother fucker that so much as dialed his number by accident.
In reply to Hey Trump.....just say "fuck… by ZENDOG
indict mueller. payback's a bitch.
Muller is a liar and a snake. Every question he ever ask the correct answer is go fuck your self you fucking deep state bitch.
he has one hand on his rod and the other hand on his crank. lolz
sitting on a dingy
In reply to he has one hand on his rod… by buzzsaw99
how 'bout: "Your Fired."???
its all well and good that Trump is going after these crooks but if trump leaves the embassy in Jerusalem then we all know its one mafia vs the other mafia.
There are legitimate things to be critical of Trump of, but this Russian collusion thing is stupid, the bimbo thing even stupider. Of course they "hacked" (hacked is not even the right word, it's more like manipulatively utilized social media) the election, hillary did too, Trump just did it better. I could give 2 shits
There are much more worrying things Trump has done and looks like he is going to do. This dick mueller is just muddying the waters. He should just shut up and get out of the way, and stop sucking all the oxygen out of the room for real discussion about issues that matter.
In reply to its all well and good that… by mrtoad
Q: "Did you obstruct justice by firing James Comey?"
A: "I'm the President. I can fire anybody who gets a federal paycheck. I can fire people who piss me off. I can fire you. Next question."
Seriously ~
We've arrived at a point, 17 years later... Where a 'complicit' person in 9/11 is defending Trump against another 'complicit' 9/11 person?
Isn't there some kind of "dancing arabs" on vans ceremony that should take place?
"It's a joke. It's all a joke" - The Comedian "Watchmen"
In reply to Seriously ~ We've arrived… by TheWholeYearInn
Ever notice that deep snorkler disapears when there is good news like this?
I think he/it takes his prose to cnn on days like this for a group hug in their safe space.
hes just out of range. Hes spelunking up his boyfriends ass.
In reply to Ever notice that deep… by Ristretto X4
Probably overtime sucking cock at the glory hole he works at.
In reply to Ever notice that deep… by Ristretto X4
By any measure...Mueller should have recused himself....just by not doing that....he is tainted!
a pic is worth a thousand words...on the tarmac.
oh, my sides!
http://i.4cdn.org/pol/1526588908167.jpg
16 million dollars wasted.