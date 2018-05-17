The Great Oz Revealed

Authored by Jeff Thomas via InternationalMan.com,
For eight years (2008–2016), the US liberal media touted the brilliant accomplishments of the liberal president, whilst the conservative media groused that nothing he did was of value.
Today, the conservative US media are touting the brilliant accomplishments of the conservative president, whilst the liberal media grouse that nothing he does is of value.
So, which is it? Who is correct here? Well actually, neither is correct.
Neither president is the Great Oz. Neither one is in fact, “running the country.” Behind the scenes, the great machine of government churns along, often in complete disregard to the president or his stated policies.
However, the media credits or lambastes the president of the day as though he and he alone is in charge of the country. Whatever happens is treated as his accomplishment or failure.
And, typically, presidents play into this—taking personal credit for perceived accomplishments within the country and disavowing blame for perceived failures.
At present, the conservative media is emphasising low unemployment as an achievement, just as the liberal media did during the Obama Administration.
And yet, since the Clinton Administration, the unemployment figures have been consistently fudged.
Those who work only part-time are defined as “employed.” Those who have given up pursuing employment are removed from the unemployment equation. If those numbers were plugged back in, US unemployment would be in the double-digits—during both the Obama and Trump presidencies.
The conservative media also touts Mister Trump for the increase in the stock market. Of course, the liberal media did the same in Mister Obama’s time. Stocks have been on the rise in both administrations.
But, wait. Is this a barometer of America’s economic health? The debt levels in the US are far beyond anything that has ever existed in the history of the world. The stock market is not reflective of sound investment, but of a bubble—one of epic proportions. And of course, bubbles always burst. The bigger the bubble, the worse the crash. Therefore, we are on the cusp of history’s worst crash.
And yet, the conservative media are blindly crediting Mister Trump for the expanded bubble. And when the crashes do come, the liberal media will, of course, blindly blame Mister Trump for them.
Recently, the conservative media has gone all-out to shine a light on the perceived success of the “Trump tax cuts.” Of course, Mister Trump was most certainly not the only cog in the wheel of creating tax cuts, yet, he is credited for it.
It’s quite true that the tax cuts will provide an uptick in business activity, much in the way a shot of amphetamine provides a quick boost to the human body. However, the benefit will not be sustained. Tax cuts only work if there’s a corresponding cut in government spending.
Unfortunately, Congress (both republicans and democrats) is voting for large increases in spending, which will result in an economic downturn after the brief amphetamine rush of tax cuts. As any housewife knows (or should know), you can’t cut your money supply and increase spending at the same time. You end up broke.
Just as many liberals were falsely buoyed up by Mister Obama’s mere presence in the White House, many conservatives are falsely buoyed up by Mister Trump’s presence. Unfortunately, neither president is “The Great Oz.” At some point, Toto pulls back the curtain to reveal that it’s the folks behind the curtain who are creating false images of prosperity and providing misinformation to the media.
In reality, neither president is deserving of either the extreme praise nor the extreme criticism that they receive. The machine of government goes on as intended, regardless of who happens to be in the White House. The rest is a mere distraction.
Mark Twain famously said, “If you don’t read the newspaper, you are uninformed. If you do read the newspaper, you are misinformed.”
Quite so. It might be wise to view the media (both conservative and liberal) with a jaundiced eye. And, in the bargain, refuse to be a cheerleader for any political leader.
The political agenda in most any country carries on no matter who the latest elected figurehead is. In order to see the ongoing shell-game more clearly, it might be best to recognize that government, in its entirety, is the problem - not whoever happens to be playing the role of the Great Oz at the moment.
Comments
(((Oz))) is Rothschild and his ardent lieutenants... and their playbook is the Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion. Read the diabolism if you have the stomach for such evil. It's all happening.
http://xroads.virginia.edu/~ma01/Kidd/thesis/pdf/protocols.pdf
Rothschild is one of them
The problem are these bloodline families. They stem from medieval Venice, at a minimum. Perhaps beyond. Listen to Webster Tarpley
Their system of control is largely indirect, based on their power to influence culture & set agendas. However, they do rely on assassins. As well as targeting/ruining individuals. Look into the Phoenix program & fusion centers, for a modern take on this
At the highest level, there are cartoonish levels of evil, such as: let's pretend there's a CO2 crisis so we can tax people's breathing, etc.
At lower levels, the evil is much more mundane. It's the old boys' network, it's protecting your pension, etc.
In reply to (((Oz))) by J S Bach
Tune in, turn on, drop out.
Or, as some here say, go Galt.
In reply to R by house biscuit
Satan is Oz the Magnificent.
Unemployment fudging is to hide the numbering of potential soldiers and industrial workers from the enemy.
In reply to Tune by toady
How dare you say anything negative about our presidents or the troops, or government.
In reply to Satan is Oz the Magnificent… by ParkAveFlasher
I think they have enough money to wipe out all this debt, though.
Let's find out!
In reply to R by house biscuit
Money As Debt. Paul Grignon. Google it.
In reply to I think they have enough… by BandGap
I'm relatively sure the CO2 thing is purely about getting people away from relying on geopolitical foes for energy, particularly when resources are depleting.
US -> Saudi, Europe -> Russia etc etc.
Because relying on them is fucking stupid.
In reply to R by house biscuit
I seriously doubt there is only one curtain and one wizard. From my perspective there appear to be many competing interests with some overlap, and each seems to hide behind its own curtain. Sometimes they work together, sometime they oppose one another.
But what do I know? Those are simply ideas I surmise.
In reply to (((Oz))) by J S Bach
All the world's a stage and we merely players. We have our roles to play whilst they direct.
Kudos to Wills.
In reply to I seriously doubt there is… by GeezerGeek
Pawns in the Game by William Carr. Great book.
In reply to (((Oz))) by J S Bach
As You Like It. William Shakespeare.
In reply to Pawns in the Game by William… by ikemike
I can't wait for the day they name and pull out all these people who truly are the Oz and judgement day comes
In reply to (((Oz))) by J S Bach
I just hope we get them all when it comes. They live forever apparently and if a Rothschild or Kissinger type remains at large they could start it all over again. They probably have assets, gold and currency squirreled away on every part of the globe.
In reply to Bingo by peopledontwanttruth
Don't hold your breath.
In reply to Bingo by peopledontwanttruth
Is the Deep State the same as the Rothschild's or is it likely there are more than one wildly powerful group?
Israel and Bibi really wanted the US out of the Iran Deal. Israel was essentially created by the Rothschild's so what is good for Israel is usually good for them. But if the other EU nations are now trying to support Iran in not adhering to US restrictions, that does not seem very Rothschild-esque?
I though EU was owned by Rothschilds. I don't know who belongs where.
In reply to (((Oz))) by J S Bach
Ignore the EU parliament that is fake.
The number of appointed commissioners and it is not 26 suggests we have a number of puppet masters.
Each puppet master will have a voice at the table.
In reply to Is the Deep State the same… by Hefalonicle
Satan is alive and well and living in Israel.
In reply to (((Oz))) by J S Bach
you cannot win a rigged game without cheating
Kobayashi Maru.
In reply to you cannot win a rigged game… by ted41776
Judicial Tyranny: Crazy Liberal Judge Sets Drug Dealer Free
The judiciary has certainly gotten way too big for its britches. I think that started about the time of Marbury v. Madison. They seriously need to be reigned in and subjected to some yellow rain.
In reply to Judicial Tyranny: Crazy… by davatankool
Wizard of Oz not really more like Don Corleone with megalomania
Trump credited himself. He attached his brand to this market himself. There are many statements and tweets to this effect. As a candidate he correctly said obama and yellen blew a bubble, and then practically overnight he called it a bull market that had to go up, up, up. He only has himself to blame for getting the blame.
What's that Jewish banking oligarch doing in that green box?
T R U T H
How refreshing.
So is your comment.
In reply to T R U T H How refreshing. by Being Free
Trump says BLS is B.S: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/fact-checker/wp/2016/01/20/trumps-c…
I think he's right! sarc
In reply to Trump says BLS is B.S: https… by DingleBarryObummer
The swamp is actually run by Lorne Green. He never really died.
Oh well, summer'll turn to fall will turn to winter. Not enough trees though in the US to cover up the bodies.
Those refugee tents throughout the war ravaged Middle East are coming home to roost in the USSofA.
You can massage figures but not the body-count on the street.
It’s a quilt not a cloth. Anybody who has worked in a bureaucracy understands this. Hell, even the Library of Congress has a SWAT team. http://www.libertylawsite.org/2013/10/31/the-constitution-and-the-regul…
Satan is the god of this world.
Endless War and Endless Debt. The rest is details.