The Great Oz Revealed

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/17/2018 - 17:25

Authored by Jeff Thomas via InternationalMan.com,

For eight years (2008–2016), the US liberal media touted the brilliant accomplishments of the liberal president, whilst the conservative media groused that nothing he did was of value.

Today, the conservative US media are touting the brilliant accomplishments of the conservative president, whilst the liberal media grouse that nothing he does is of value.

So, which is it? Who is correct here? Well actually, neither is correct.

Neither president is the Great Oz. Neither one is in fact, “running the country.” Behind the scenes, the great machine of government churns along, often in complete disregard to the president or his stated policies.

However, the media credits or lambastes the president of the day as though he and he alone is in charge of the country. Whatever happens is treated as his accomplishment or failure.

And, typically, presidents play into this—taking personal credit for perceived accomplishments within the country and disavowing blame for perceived failures.

At present, the conservative media is emphasising low unemployment as an achievement, just as the liberal media did during the Obama Administration.

And yet, since the Clinton Administration, the unemployment figures have been consistently fudged.

Those who work only part-time are defined as “employed.” Those who have given up pursuing employment are removed from the unemployment equation. If those numbers were plugged back in, US unemployment would be in the double-digits—during both the Obama and Trump presidencies.

The conservative media also touts Mister Trump for the increase in the stock market. Of course, the liberal media did the same in Mister Obama’s time. Stocks have been on the rise in both administrations.

But, wait. Is this a barometer of America’s economic health? The debt levels in the US are far beyond anything that has ever existed in the history of the world. The stock market is not reflective of sound investment, but of a bubble—one of epic proportions. And of course, bubbles always burst. The bigger the bubble, the worse the crash. Therefore, we are on the cusp of history’s worst crash.

And yet, the conservative media are blindly crediting Mister Trump for the expanded bubble. And when the crashes do come, the liberal media will, of course, blindly blame Mister Trump for them.

Recently, the conservative media has gone all-out to shine a light on the perceived success of the “Trump tax cuts.” Of course, Mister Trump was most certainly not the only cog in the wheel of creating tax cuts, yet, he is credited for it.

It’s quite true that the tax cuts will provide an uptick in business activity, much in the way a shot of amphetamine provides a quick boost to the human body. However, the benefit will not be sustained. Tax cuts only work if there’s a corresponding cut in government spending.

Unfortunately, Congress (both republicans and democrats) is voting for large increases in spending, which will result in an economic downturn after the brief amphetamine rush of tax cuts. As any housewife knows (or should know), you can’t cut your money supply and increase spending at the same time. You end up broke.

Just as many liberals were falsely buoyed up by Mister Obama’s mere presence in the White House, many conservatives are falsely buoyed up by Mister Trump’s presence. Unfortunately, neither president is “The Great Oz.” At some point, Toto pulls back the curtain to reveal that it’s the folks behind the curtain who are creating false images of prosperity and providing misinformation to the media.

In reality, neither president is deserving of either the extreme praise nor the extreme criticism that they receive. The machine of government goes on as intended, regardless of who happens to be in the White House. The rest is a mere distraction.

Mark Twain famously said, “If you don’t read the newspaper, you are uninformed. If you do read the newspaper, you are misinformed.”

Quite so. It might be wise to view the media (both conservative and liberal) with a jaundiced eye. And, in the bargain, refuse to be a cheerleader for any political leader.

The political agenda in most any country carries on no matter who the latest elected figurehead is. In order to see the ongoing shell-game more clearly, it might be best to recognize that government, in its entirety, is the problem - not whoever happens to be playing the role of the Great Oz at the moment.

J S Bach Thu, 05/17/2018 - 17:32

Rothschild is one of them

The problem are these bloodline families. They stem from medieval Venice, at a minimum. Perhaps beyond. Listen to Webster Tarpley

Their system of control is largely indirect, based on their power to influence culture & set agendas. However, they do rely on assassins. As well as targeting/ruining individuals. Look into the Phoenix program & fusion centers, for a modern take on this

At the highest level, there are cartoonish levels of evil, such as: let's pretend there's a CO2 crisis so we can tax people's breathing, etc.

At lower levels, the evil is much more mundane. It's the old boys' network, it's protecting your pension, etc.

css1971 house biscuit Thu, 05/17/2018 - 17:41

I'm relatively sure the CO2 thing is purely about getting people away from relying on geopolitical foes for energy, particularly when resources are depleting.

US -> Saudi,  Europe -> Russia etc etc.

Because relying on them is fucking stupid.

GeezerGeek J S Bach Thu, 05/17/2018 - 17:34

I seriously doubt there is only one curtain and one wizard. From my perspective there appear to be many competing interests with some overlap, and each seems to hide behind its own curtain. Sometimes they work together, sometime they oppose one another. 

But what do I know? Those are simply ideas I surmise.

Hefalonicle J S Bach Thu, 05/17/2018 - 17:38

Is the Deep State the same as the Rothschild's or is it likely there are more than one wildly powerful group?

 

Israel and Bibi really wanted the US out of the Iran Deal. Israel was essentially created by the Rothschild's so what is good for Israel is usually good for them. But if the other EU nations are now trying to support Iran in not adhering to US restrictions, that does not seem very Rothschild-esque?

I though EU was owned by Rothschilds. I don't know who belongs where.

 

DingleBarryObummer Thu, 05/17/2018 - 17:31

And yet, the conservative media are blindly crediting Mister Trump for the expanded bubble. And when the crashes do come, the liberal media will, of course, blindly blame Mister Trump for them.

Trump credited himself.  He attached his brand to this market himself.  There are many statements and tweets to this effect.  As a candidate he correctly said obama and yellen blew a bubble, and then practically overnight he called it a bull market that had to go up, up, up.  He only has himself to blame for getting the blame.

WTFUD Thu, 05/17/2018 - 18:01

Oh well, summer'll turn to fall will turn to winter. Not enough trees though in the US to cover up the bodies.

Those refugee tents throughout the war ravaged Middle East are coming home to roost in the USSofA.

You can massage figures but not the body-count on the street.