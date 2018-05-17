Highest Mortgage Rates In 8 Years Unleash Bidding Wars, Home Buying Frenzy

Yesterday when looking at the latest MBA Mortgage Application data, we found that, as mortgage rates jumped to the highest level since 2011, mortgage refi applications, not unexpectedly tumbled to the lowest level since the financial crisis, choking off a key revenue item for banks, and resulting in even more pain for the likes of Wells Fargo.
Today, according to the latest Freddie Mac mortgage rates report, after plateauing in recent weeks, mortgage rates reversed course and reached a new high last seen eight years ago as the 30-year fixed mortgage rate edged up to 4.61% matching the highest level since May 19, 2011.
But while the highest mortgage rates in 8 years are predictably crushing mortgage refinance activity, they appears to be having the opposite effect on home purchases, where there is a sheer scramble to buy, and sell, houses. As Bloomberg notes, citing brokerage Redfin, the average home across the US that sold last month went into contract after a median of 36 only days on the market - a record speed in data going back to 2010.
To Sam Khater, chief economist of Freddie Mac, this was a sign of an economy firing on all cylinders: "This is what happens when the economy is strong,” Khater told Bloomberg in a phone interview. “All the higher-rate environment does is it either causes them to try and rush or look at different properties that are more affordable."
Of course, one can simply counter that what rising rates do is make housing - for those who need a mortgage - increasingly more unaffordable, as a result of the higher monthly mortgage payments. Case in point: with this week’s jump, the monthly payment on a $300,000, 30-year loan has climbed to $1,540, up over $100 from $1,424 in the beginning of the year, when the average rate was 3.95%. In other words, all else equal, home prices will fall.
As such, surging rates merely pull home demand from the future, as potential homebuyers hope to lock in "lower" rates today instead of risking tomorrow's rates. It also means that after today's surge in activity, a vacuum in transactions will follow, especially if rates stabilize or happen to drop. Think "cash for clunkers", only in this case it's houses.
Meanwhile, the short supply of home listings for sale and increased competition is only making their purchases harder to afford: according to Redfin, this spike in demand and subdued supply means that home prices soared 7.6% in April from a year earlier to a median of $302,200, and sellers got a record 98.8% of what they asked on average.
Call it the sellers market.
Furthermore, bidding wars are increasingly breaking out: Minneapolis realtor Mary Sommerfeld said a family she works with offered $33,000 more than the $430,000 list price for a home in St. Paul. The listing agent gave her the bad news: There were nine offers and the family’s was second from the bottom.
For Sommerfeld’s clients, the lack of inventory is a bigger problem than rising mortgage rates. If anything, they want to close quickly before they get priced out of the market -- and have to pay more interest.
“I don’t think it’s hurting the buyer demand at all,” she said. “My buyers say they better get busy and buy before the interest rates go up any further.”
Then again, in the grand scheme of things, 4.61% is still low. Kristin Wilson, a loan officer with Envoy Mortgage in Edina, Minnesota, tells customers to keep things in perspective. When she bought a house in the early 1980s, the interest on her adjustable-rate mortgage was 12 percent, she said.
“One woman actually used the phrase: ‘Rates shot up,’” Wilson said. “We’ve been spoiled after a number of years with rates hovering around 4 percent or lower.”
Of course, if the average mortgage rate in the America is ever 12% again, look for a real life recreation of Mad Max in a not so friendly neighborhood near you.
Understand The Next Real Estate Disaster
I would offer more than list! Outbid everybody!
Notice wages haven't gone up much but we are back to 2006 (BIG SHORT) 2007 price levels again.
"This time it's different!!"
36 months or less, total annihilation II
JFC- St Paul, MN?!
that would be very Chinese of you. :) They don't give a rats ass how much they pay...it's an investment, it only goes up. :)
Been hearing this shit for ten years. I didn't buy when I could have and now here we are again. Can't find anything I like I can afford... I feel like an idiot
The fact that you can properly evaluate what you can afford makes you part of a special clique of people who still have a head screwed on their shoulders.
But I hear ya, I'm nearing my 40s and there's nothing more I'd like than a place to light a fire and chill with a glass of scotch after a hard week of work.
Advice given to a nephew ... get on the ladder fuck the cost even if it cripples you for a year.
If the housing market ever collapses then the whole government jig is over and chances are you will have to move like everybody else as the system tears itself apart.
Tells me they will do literally everything to maintain that market.
I would change the scotch for rum
I got lucky and bought in early '10 and bought a short-sale for cash- President Obama even gave me $5K for buying it!
Shouldn't rising rates lower prices?
Not any more.
In rush current of Greater fools....
If it sustains for a significant time, yes. Mortgages have to reset, sales have to drop due to that increase for prices to drop. You basically need more listings than sales.
Interest rates may be going higher, but the government is still handing out 1% down home mortgages.
Who care's the children will pay!
Yeah the cunt may have paid 12% in the past. But she left out that prices were 1/2 what they are now and don't forget those property taxes were also much less than they are today.
I'd rather pay 15% interest on a home @ $50,000 than 2% loan at $500,000.
but the 500K house will make you feel better about your indebtedness
Hey greater fools! Get in now or be locked out forever!
Smart people are selling right now.
Even if you don't have another property to live in rent a place, just park your cash[equity] for a couple of years, and buy the crater, as rates get dropped. Or refi as rates drop.
Sure hope you are right, cause living in my car and cheap hotels is getting old...
You don't even need to wait for rates to drop after the crater. If homes go twice an average income, 6-8% mortgage is easily feasible and you'll pay it in 10-15 years if you brown bag everyday like my father used to.
Hey look it's summer and people are buying houses.
Funny that they don't have SF or New York City on those charts.
I also thought people were leaving Chicago at record pace, and yet housing prices are up.
Want to see reasonable, stable interest rates again?
End The Fed.
there is no such thing as a 30 year loan. there are repackaged bundles of derivatives for 30 year loans. loan interest is chump change compared to what banks make from derivatives. they bitch about a 0.25% change in interest rates, meanwhile, they've got hundreds of trillions in derivatives out there
http://money.visualcapitalist.com/worlds-money-markets-one-visualizatio…
More pain for Wells? Cry me a river.
Higher rates will collapse the housing market they said...Just like they said $50,000 Gold and $500 silver...ANY DAY NOW!, They just never said which day or year.
Just make periodic refinancing MANDATORY. And make it ILLEGAL for goyim to pay off their mortgages. Keep those cattle indebted for their entire lives. You've already done the same with income taxes, property taxes and "health insurance". Bleeding them a little moar won't hurt.
Have the banks ever returned to mark the market... didn't think so..
Why is this a big deal? The inventory will be sold to cash buying investors. Remember, the world is on track to create a two-class system; the 1%, and the 99% who split the remaining 20% of wealth.
Wanna prop up home ownership for indigenous families? Ban foreign investment in U.S. RE.
Every day I see minorities posing for FakeBook pics with my Mortgage Broker friends after buying overpriced condos that were half as much a few years ago.
All you have to say is "stop throwing your money away renting" and they come out of the woodwork like cockroaches.