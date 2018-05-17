Hong Kong Is Still Blowing Billions To Defend Its Currency Peg

It has now been 28 days since the Hong Kong Dollar tumbled to the lower limit of its currency peg band and HKMA is still blowing billions every day to defend the currency...
So far HKMA has spent over US$8 billion buying Hong Kong Dollars and achieved nothing...
Having briefly achieved some lift of the pressure in mid-April, HKMA's intervention has begun again this week...
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority bought HK$1.963b to support the local currency overnight, according to the de facto central bank’s page on Bloomberg, decreasing its aggregate balance to HK$115.47 billion (US$14 billion).
As Bloomberg points out, the HKMA's actions have the effect of tightening liquidity in a city that's grown fat on ultra-low borrowing costs.
“The HKMA may need to mop up more liquidity and push the aggregate balance toward HK$100 billion this week,” said Carie Li, a Hong Kong-based economist at OCBC Wing Hang Bank Ltd.
“But the Hong Kong dollar will rebound starting next week, as funding needs to increase at month-end. Liquidity will tighten further in June due to an expected interest rate hike in the U.S. and potential funding demand fueled by Xiaomi and China Tower IPOs.”
Li said Hong Kong lenders will lift deposit rates as liquidity conditions tighten.
“Banks are likely to increase the prime rate around mid-year, which will hurt property market sentiment, especially for mortgage borrowers. The home market may see a correction and slower growth this year.”
And sure enough, as Bloomberg reports, rising short-term funding costs (3-month borrowing rate is 1.75% - near the highest since December 2008 - and up from 0.8% a year ago) have prompted banks to offer deposit rates of as much as 3%.
For now, the rising HKD Hibor is undoing some of the huge positive carry trade, but as the chart below shows, that carry advantage is still pressuring HKD...
In other words, rates will have to go higher and liquidity tighter before HKD really lifts off the lower peg band limit.
Comments
For them to loose money, somebody is making money, something about sharks and red stuff in the water.
I offer to achieve the same results, but at half the cost.
In reply to For them to loose money,… by Dragon HAwk
Hong Kong is blowing Billions
I wonder what Stormy's score is?
In reply to So far HKMA has spent over… by hedgeless_horseman
I love trading against currency pegs........because they never work.
In reply to Hong Kong is blowing… by E.F. Mutton
The HKMA is not "blowing billions" - the 'reserves' are actually the Exchange Fund. It has one purpose, to buy back HK$ when the market doesn't want them. The Exchange Fund is not the reserves of the HKSAR and cannot be 'lent' to the government or otherwise spent or impaired. It exists to exchange HK$ for US$.
This is a CURRENCY BOARD not a peg!
All that is happening is that HK$ liquidity is being withdrawn, which will push up local borrowing costs (it already is) until there is no longer selling pressure on the HK$.
The HK$ being withdrawn are PERMANENTLY withdrawn, they will never be seen again!
In reply to Hong Kong is blowing… by E.F. Mutton
And if they didn't buy them the currency would have suffered greater losses instead of staying flat. So the purchases DID achieve something.
In reply to The HKMA is not "blowing… by EuroPox
There is never any point selling HK$ below 7.85 because the HKMA guarantees to buy them back at that price. The HKMA is not a central bank, it does not work in the same way as a central bank, it never issues any HK$ - that can only be done by the note issuing banks.
You are right that it did achieve something (and Tyler is wrong!) - the HKMA did exactly what it was supposed to do, it withdrew excess liquidity.
In reply to And if they didn't buy them… by slightlyskeptical
Anything has a price but there may be a difference between what the buyer and seller are willing to settle for. So if they are buying "excess liquidity" they are propping up the currency and thus it can be considered similar to defending a fixed peg because if they run out of USD to exchange then the currency drops until a buyer is found.
Right off the old interweb....
By contrast, currency boards are rather limited in their power. They essentially hold the required percentage of pegged currency that has been previously mandated, and exchange local currency for the pegged (or anchor) currency, which is typically the U.S. dollar or the euro.
In reply to There is never any point… by EuroPox
who do they think they are, the fed?
And how much do you recon we are spending clubbing commodity prices down every day to maintain the illusion?
Have you seen the price of oil, RBOB, lumber, aluminum, etc lately? Or are you talking about precious metals that are really only used in jewelry?
In reply to And how much do you recon we… by shizzledizzle
.
In reply to And how much do you recon we… by shizzledizzle
3%? The horror, the horror
"Hong Kong’s Latest Foreign Currency Reserve Assets Figures Released
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced today (Monday) that the official foreign currency reserve assets of Hong Kong amounted to US$434.4 billion as at the end of April 2018 (end-March 2018: US$440.3 billion) (Annex).
Including unsettled foreign exchange contracts, the foreign currency reserve assets of Hong Kong at the end of April 2018 amounted to US$426.8 billion (end-March 2018: US$432.7 billion).
The total foreign currency reserve assets of US$434.4 billion represent about seven times the currency in circulation or 47% of Hong Kong dollar M3."
Wow, enough foreign reserves to cover 47% of Hong Kong dollar M3?
They've got plenty of water to fight this fire.
http://www.hkma.gov.hk/eng/key-information/press-releases/2018/20180507…
$8 billion is nothing. Ask SNB how much they had spent on euro peg.
That's ok, their currency will implode when China bombs the U.S back to the stone age.
China loves it. They can convert Hong Kong to off shore yuan.
Hong Kong, what a retarded sounding name. That's like New York, they were so unimaginative to the point they had to name it New York named after York England, a city founded by the ancient Romans. I guess New York was founded by the new Romans, and that's not a joke. The American population is such unimaginative dumbass zombies. You're so fcking stupid functioning day to day on autopilot that if Americans aren't able to rape and pillage the world with the dollar then Americans would not have the lifestyles they do. Hey here's an idea you dumb bastard zombies: name you first child Bobby, and name your second child New Bobby to remind you of the first Bobby.