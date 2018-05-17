The Housing ATM Is Back (And It Won't Work Any Better This Time)

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/17/2018 - 14:14

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,

It makes little sense to refi at these rising rates. But here we are.

Refis at 8-Year Lows

With mortgage rates rising, one would expect refi activity to slow. And it has: Refi Applications are at an 8-Year Low.

But why is there any refi activity all at all?

In September 2017 the MND mortgage rate rate was 3.85%. In June 2016, the MND rate was 3.43%.

It makes little sense to refi at 4.70% when one could have done it less than two years ago a point and a quarter lower.

At these rates, refi activity should be in the low single digits. Yet, 36% of mortgage applications are refis.

Housing ATMs

Are people pulling money out of their houses to pay bills?

That's how it appears, as Cash-Out Mortgage Refis are Back.

What's Going On?

  1. People feel wealthy again and are willing to blow it on consumption

  2. People pulling money out to invest in stocks or Bitcoin

  3. People are further and further in debt and need to pull out cash to pay the bills

I suspect point number three is the primary reason.

Regardless, releveraging is as wrong now as it was in 2007. Totally wrong.

Farmer Joe in … Thu, 05/17/2018 - 14:24 Permalink

Better yet, see if you can get an FHA 80/20, non-recourse refi (they exist for qualified individuals in certain situations)...

Lock in gains via a non-taxable method.

20% downside risk and then you turn in the keys. No recourse. 

Moral hazard, hell yes! But just play the game with the cards that are on the table...

Balance-Sheet Thu, 05/17/2018 - 14:31 Permalink

This is all new 'inside money' of course being created at the 'Bank' which is performing a kind of private sector asset swap - the 'Bank' is purchasing an amount of equity from the homeowner in exchange for a deposit (so to speak) in the homeowners account.  It is a risk but it is not right or wrong as such. Hopefully the mortgage created is securitized and placed on the conveyor belt to the happy bond purchaser. In the even of an emergency the Fed can buy up the securitized bonds if markets freeze just like last time :-).  Okay a few people can be **debt free** most citizens and corporations are busy all day every day creating money 'out of thin air' as y'all are so pleased to point out.  Now get that online application and create yourself some or use that handy card at slightly higher rates!  DAMN you have to love this!  Samuel L. Jackson should be Speaker of the House- Hell, President.

 

Nunyadambizness Thu, 05/17/2018 - 14:32 Permalink

It's all those radio ads about using your "home as a bank!"  "Cash out and pay down bills, or take that vacation of a lifetime you'v'e always dreamed about!"  

What they don't say is spreading that cost over the next 30 years ensures that those who do will be indebted for the rest of their lives.  Banksters, like the honey badger, don't care.  Fuckemall.

Angry White Guy Thu, 05/17/2018 - 14:32 Permalink

I can't think of one thing other than SOUND money (lmao) that would help the economy more than this freaking housing bubble busting and actually being ALLOWED to find the real bottom.

 

Of course none of the above will be ALLOWED to happen - just like last time.

Bemused Observer Thu, 05/17/2018 - 14:55 Permalink

Does it surprise anyone that the same person who bought the overpriced house with money he didn't have would now decide to take the equity out and spend it before anyone catches on? Did you really think he'd leave the equity in the house that can be foreclosed on?

Shit, this time he means to walk away with something after the fuckers blow it all up again...

taketheredpill Thu, 05/17/2018 - 15:00 Permalink

 

Living in Toronto seeing signs of HELOC fever.  Will often drive by $1MM homes, that a few years ago were worth a lot less, and see a Porsche or Audi sedan in front.

There's a big difference between feeling wealthy and actually being wealthy.  Some people just get sucked into trying to appear to be "playas". Sad.

 

 

jim942 Thu, 05/17/2018 - 15:21 Permalink

Confident or just plain stupid? I vote stupid first. I am seeing billboards now with banks advertising HELOCs. Here we go again, the next big bust can't be far off now.

El Hosel Thu, 05/17/2018 - 15:22 Permalink

I was driving around looking at houses in the lower income end of the Denver market  ($300,000 and up for an older and very rough 1500 sq foot house)  they sell like hot cakes. These house prices have doubled in just a few years,  without any noticeable wage increase. The traffic increase is however monumental!

That is some fuzzy math without wages going up and this is the very lowest end of the market.... I thought to myself nothing has changed here these people are using their house for an ATM again. These people moving here are driving demand but affordability is out whack in a huge way.