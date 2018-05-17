Inspector General Report On Clinton Email Probe About To Drop, Now In Final Review

A long-awaited report by the Department of Justice's internal watchdog has moved into its final phase - after the DOJ notified multiple subjects mentioned in the document that they can privately review it by week's end, and will have a "few days" to craft any response to criticism contained within the report, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Those invited to review the report were told they would have to sign nondisclosure agreements in order to read it, people familiar with the matter said. They are expected to have a few days to craft a response to any criticism in the report, which will then be incorporated in the final version to be released in coming weeks. -WSJ
Inspector General Michael Horowitz told lawmakers in April that he expected to issue the report in May, however Tuesday's notification indicates that he has largely completed his inquiry.
Congressional investigators will get their hands on the report in coming weeks.
A related report was released in April detailing the DOJ's case against former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who was found to have lied four times to the DOJ and FBI, including twice while under oath.
McCabe, who was fired a day before he was set to collect his full pension, authorized a self-serving leak to the Wall St. Journal claiming that the FBI had not put the brakes on the Clinton Foundation investigation, during a period in which he was coming under fire over a $467,500 campaign donation his wife Jill took from Clinton pal Terry McAuliffe.
To be clear, this report will have nothing to do with the FBI's alleged FISA abuse, high-level collusion against the Trump campaign, or the genesis of the counterintelligence investigation against then-candidate Donald Trump. The OIG will be covering those issues as part of a separate investigation announced in late March.
The report on the Clinton email investigation will, however, cover the conduct of FBI "lovebirds" Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. Strzok notably spearheaded the Clinton email investigation before also handling the early Trump-Russia investigation.
Horowitz's report will undoubtedly also cover significant edits made by the FBI's top brass to Hillary Clinton's exoneration statement - effectively decriminalizing her mishandling of classified information so that she wouldn't be prosecuted by the DOJ.
Who is Michael Horowitz?
In January, we profiled Michael Horowitz based on thorough research assembled by independent investigators. For those who think the upcoming OIG report is just going to be "all part of the show" - take pause; there's a good chance this is an actual happening, so you may want to read up on the man whose year-long investigation may lead to criminal charges against those involved.
In short - Horowitz went to war with the Obama Administration to restore the OIG's powers - and didn't get them back until Trump took office.
Horowitz was appointed head of the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) in April, 2012 - after the Obama administration hobbled the OIG's investigative powers in 2011 during the "Fast and Furious" scandal. The changes forced the various Inspectors General for all government agencies to request information while conducting investigations, as opposed to the authority to demand it. This allowed Holder (and other agency heads) to bog down OIG requests in bureaucratic red tape, and in some cases, deny them outright.
What did Horowitz do? As one twitter commentators puts it, he went to war...
In March of 2015, Horowitz's office prepared a report for Congress titled Open and Unimplemented IG Recommendations. It laid the Obama Admin bare before Congress - illustrating among other things how the administration was wasting tens-of-billions of dollars by ignoring the recommendations made by the OIG.
After several attempts by congress to restore the OIG's investigative powers, Rep. Jason Chaffetz successfully introduced H.R.6450 - the Inspector General Empowerment Act of 2016 - signed by a defeated lame duck President Obama into law on December 16th, 2016, cementing an alliance between Horrowitz and both houses of Congress.
1) Due to the Inspector General Empowerment Act of 2016, the OIG has access to all of the information that the target agency possesses. This not only includes their internal documentation and data, but also that which the agency externally collected and documented.TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) January 3, 2018
See here for a complete overview of the OIG's new and restored powers. And while the public won't get to see classified details of the OIG report, Mr. Horowitz is also big on public disclosure:
13) Horowitz in 2017 took his organization to a new level via public disclosure. He no longer wants his findings hidden from us by the media. In May he created the twitter account @OversightGov. On October 1st his website https://t.co/TJqbITz0IR went live. pic.twitter.com/H8MKD6WzVE— TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) January 3, 2018
Horowitz's efforts to roll back Eric Holder's restrictions on the OIG sealed the working relationship between Congress and the Inspector General's ofice, and they most certainly appear to be on the same page. Moreover, FBI Director Christopher Wray seems to be on the same page as well. Click here and keep scrolling for that and more insight into what's going on behind the scenes.
Here's a preview:
13) "UNRING THAT BELL"#ChristopherWray reveals the IG Sword's power to re-open investigations. After a tangled legal exchange that runs out the clock he puts the Hillary investigation back on the table almost as an afterthought. Easily my favorite moment. pic.twitter.com/Y8xmf3vaQ0— TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) December 8, 2017
Which brings us back to the OIG report expected by Congress a week from Monday.
On January 12 of last year, Inspector Horowitz announced an OIG investigation based on "requests from numerous Chairmen and Ranking Members of Congressional oversight committees, various organizations (such as Judicial Watch?), and members of the public."
The initial focus ranged from the FBI's handling of the Clinton email investigation, to whether or not Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe should have been recused from the investigation (ostensibly over $700,000 his wife's campaign took from Clinton crony Terry McAuliffe around the time of the email investigation), to potential collusion with the Clinton campaign and the timing of various FOIA releases.
On July 27, 2017 the House Judiciary Committee called on the DOJ to appoint a Special Counsel, detailing their concerns in 14 questions pertaining to "actions taken by previously public figures like Attorney General Loretta Lynch, FBI Director James Comey, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton."
The questions range from Loretta Lynch directing Mr. Comey to mislead the American people on the nature of the Clinton investigation, Secretary Clinton's mishandling of classified information and the (mis)handling of her email investigation by the FBI, the DOJ's failure to empanel a grand jury to investigate Clinton, and questions about the Clinton Foundation, Uranium One, and whether the FBI relied on the "Trump-Russia" dossier created by Fusion GPS.
19) 14 Questions for the IG!— TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) January 6, 2018
This powerful letter is a thing of beauty that expands the scope and establishes the legal framework for a special counsel. Read in it's entirety to see where we are headed. (Steel Dossier, Uranium One, Clinton Foundation)
PDF> https://t.co/gscpkulJ5O pic.twitter.com/VjXjwGRkr8
20) 14 Questions Summary— TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) January 6, 2018
1-5 clinton email investigation
6-8 Clinton Foundation Uranium One
9 DNC Election Rigging
10 -14 Weaponized DOJ/FBI SteeleDoss Russian HOAX
23) The July 27th letter is the key document. Everything needed to appoint a special counsel is contained within it. The letters preceding it were precursors and the ones after are add ons. All the IG has to do is reinforce that letter and a special counsel will be appointed.— TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) January 6, 2018
On September 26, 2017, The House Judiciary Committee repeated their call to the DOJ for a special counsel, pointing out that former FBI Director James Comey lied to Congress when he said that he decided not to recommend criminal charges against Hillary Clinton until after she was interviewed, when in fact Comey had drafted her exoneration before said interview.
21) #Comey's Lies are catching up to him.— TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) January 6, 2018
September 26th, 2017 continues the call for a special counsel as well as targets Comey's lie to Congress. They have Comey dead to rights. PDF>>https://t.co/G0ujwXzTE1 pic.twitter.com/zJuL0tbKm5
And now, the OIG report can tie all of this together - as it will solidify requests by Congressional committees, while also satisfying a legal requirement for the Department of Justice to impartially appoint a Special Counsel.
As illustrated below by TrumpSoldier, the report will go from the Office of the Inspector General to both investigative committees of Congress, along with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and is expected within weeks.
Once congress has reviewed the OIG report, the House and Senate Judiciary Committees will use it to supplement their investigations, which will result in hearings with the end goal of requesting or demanding a Special Counsel investigation. The DOJ can appoint a Special Counsel at any point, or wait for Congress to demand one. If a request for a Special Counsel is ignored, Congress can pass legislation to force an the appointment.
And while the DOJ could act on the OIG report and investigate / prosecute themselves without a Special Counsel, it is highly unlikely that Congress would stand for that given the subjects of the investigation.
After the report's completion, the DOJ will weigh in on it. Their comments are key. As TrumpSoldier points out in his analysis, the DOJ can take various actions regarding "Policy, personnel, procedures, and re-opening of investigations. In short, just about everything (Immunity agreements can also be rescinded)."
10) The DOJ response is critical! Here Wray discusses actions that can be taken based upon the OIG Report. Policy, personnel, procedures, and re-opening of investigations. In short, just about everything. (Immunity agreements can also be rescinded) pic.twitter.com/Rf2qiXtVgm— TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) January 3, 2018
Meanwhile, recent events appear to correspond with bullet points in both the original OIG investigation letter and the 7/27/2017 letter forwarded to the Inspector General:
31) Recent events that match 1/12/17 IG Bullet Points— TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) January 6, 2018
1/3/18 Senate Judiciary Cmte letter to DOJ (memos)https://t.co/EiwWwbHhJU
1/4/18 SHGA Cmte releases Comey Edits https://t.co/YzOiRGPHfg
1/5/18 FBI Release Conflict of Interest McCabe Probehttps://t.co/RGMBzPuG16 pic.twitter.com/swnSfr4qqg
32) Events matching 7/27/17 Letter Forwarded to the IG— TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) January 6, 2018
12/17/17 Uranium Onehttps://t.co/362tO1g4el
1/4/18 Fusion GPShttps://t.co/xdsMXowND3
1/4/18 Clinton Foundationhttps://t.co/ZxFpuVyM0Y
1/4/18 Clinton Emailhttps://t.co/kiVyTGRUzZ
1/5/18 Dossier https://t.co/3Z63mpHJZ1 pic.twitter.com/LsvMLZeUWp
With the wheels set in motion last week seemingly align with Congressional requests and the OIG mandate, and the upcoming OIG report likely to serve as a foundational opinion, the DOJ will finally be empowered to move forward with an impartially appointed Special Counsel.
Hillary admitted, to the world, on camera, to:
1. Orchestrating the setup of the email server for her personal "convenience".
2. Using it for State Business.
3. Transferring, at a minimum, "sensitive" information across an unsecured, private server.
Hillary LAUGHED on camera about:
1. Destroying evidence of her crime that was stored on that server.
Slam, dunk, GUILTY!
You and I would have went STRAIGHT TO JAIL!
Considering The Past Non Legal Actions Against Anybody...
..........Hillary Will Receive The Pulitzer Prize For Her Published Emails..
Just another nothingburger investigation into the Clintons where facts are useless. Different people, different rules. Same as it ever was.
Yaaawwwwwwwwwwnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn.
Someone please wake me up when that cuntbag is behind bars.
DRAIN. THE. SWAMP. (don't just talk about it)
Patience, Grasshopper.
She'll either be 6 feet under or declared mentally incompetent (from whatever ailment afflicts her) for trial before it comes to that.
None of us are holding our breath. Same ol'. Same ol'.
A major false flag &/or international incident will coincidentally occurr when (IF) the report is ever actually released
I personally am PSYCHED about this. Its not only Killary who will face the hangman but all of the corrupt FBI and DOJ deep staters.
They will do jail time. Anyone notice that a federal indictment of Anthony Wiener was unsealed today?
Well it was.. the first snowflake of an avalanche.
Cuntbat has about as much chance to going to the bighouse as her kenyan muslim boss does.
And nominated for the Nobel Peace prize for her commitment to arming/funding ISIS terrorists in lieu of big bucks to the CF and regime change in Libya/syria
And being that it's not 2016 ... nobody gives a damn
E-mails and uranium for life
In reply to . by FireBrander
Well, for sure the MSM has been trying to keep the focus on Trump & Russia, or Trump & porn stars, or Trump and whatever, so long as they can bash Trump 24/7. It has been going on now since the election, so in effect, they are the ones who had kept all the controversy alive and heated in front of the public. When this all breaks, the negative information flow reverses and it is all about Hillary & Obummer & rotten Democrats, how will they tamp it down?
This is going to be so much fun to watch......and plenty of people are going to give a damn. Especially the people who have been trying to peel this onion for years. They will not be silenced once the damn bursts.
You're right but you get a down vote from me for using a period to hold open the first post for later editing. This may require the appointment of a Special Counsel.
.
I like your style.
That was funny. From now on I won't mess with you when you're on your period.
Here is the mole in Trump's camp.
https://www.usaspending.gov/#/award/23674475
Paid with DoD funds by Obama.
no one has gone to prison and no one will. must be nice to be above the law
Tiny little drum roll please...
Just keep paying attention. This thing may very well have legs. Looks likes things are gearing up for maximum impact in November. All politics involve diversion and distraction but here we have factions at war and so fireworks should be expected.
On the other hand, if it is just a dog and pony show it will be worthwhile to observe which dogs and ponies they trot out and so better understand what those behind the curtain are trying to accomplish.
I've been following along for 30 years and I'm finally burning out.
You gotta take a break once in a while. Turn off the devices and spend a week reading a Victorian novel or something. I've had a hankering for a little Dostoevsky lately but I don't feel like rummaging through the attic. Why Dostoevsky likes to stay in the attic I'll never know.
You're right. After snack period I'm going out to knock things down with the tractor.
(It will take a major* swamp drain to offset my disgust for US foreign policy)
*emphasis on major
Uh oh!
This will result in some serious harrumphing. Not much more.
Hey, I didn't get a harrumph outta that guy.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yt3GBlVjUd0
LOL
Never mind this. When does ZH's live stream of the Royal Wedding start?
A royal wedding, get the barf bags handy.
I would bet money this is the 1st piece of azz ole Harry has had in his life! I will give it 24 months before she is caught fuking someone in the palace .
Looking forward to seeing Prince LeRoy
LONDON—Reacting with indignation and frustration as her fiancé admitted his continued omission, furious royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle found herself unable to believe Thursday that Prince Harry had not yet informed the royal family that she is, in fact, black.
https://www.theonion.com/furious-meghan-markle-can-t-believe-harry-hasn…
"Royal Wedding "- Jesus Christ, what an anachronism
I love the part when Fred Astaire dances on the ceiling.
You're All The World To Me (Royal Wedding-1951)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsoYyDlYU8M
More fun than watching a Pit Bull Fight, watching Politicians in suits and Ties claw at each other using nice safe fluffy words.
Here's the TL/DR on the OIG report:
"Something, something, extreme carelessness. Something, something, no intentional misconduct. Blah, blah, blah. Nothing to see here, move along"
Edit: F*ck you, you cum guzzling commie, soy-based life form, self-loathing, tide-pod sniffing, pink haired, pussified Clinton supporters! Your candidate was a political hack, a criminal, and a walking, talking, human colostomy bag! She should be locked up. Better yet, strapped into a Tesla with John McStain and sent off at top speed! Unfortunately the Diaper Queen will never face justice
Bring it on! Russia collusion was CIA organized psyop, the data for the FISA warrants was financed by the DNC/HRC campaign.
The 4-5 decades of Russian collusion by the Clintons and their rat nest is real.
Any day now...
and
FREE BEER TOMORROW
Nothing changes until we the people march on Washington and demand justice. Sorry, that's how banana republics work these days.
I like your idea, but the government has successfully domesticated most of the population. Many are now too apathetic or lazy. Another good portion are dependent on the system- you "don't bite the hand that feeds you."
Nothing changes until we the people march on Washington and demand justice
Reverse that. Stop feeding Washington and make them march on you and you...and you.
There is wisdom in this
So Comey allows all of Clinton's associates to destroy all their devices with a hammer. Nothing to see no doubt. We're not a Banana Republic...we don't have that style.
Should have let them destroy their devices with a banana. That would have sent a message.
years later and nobody cares........
that's how they do it.....delay delay delay.....
Please please stick it up the cunt's ass and shut up all the libtards who keep saying her emails don't matter.
"Hillary's emails" were Bernie's ticket to winning the D nomination!
He could very easily have used them to knock her out of the nomination..but that wasn't the plan he agreed to...Bernie's "role" was to be "the other choice" that no one wanted to make it look like everyone wanted Hillary.
Same job handed to Obama...but he reneged on the deal and stole the prize from Hillary...gotta love him for that!
Don't allow the commoners or the unwashed rabble to be privy of the "truth," many of whom are at their wits end ready to open fire against a baseball game or CNN.
If the truth be known this isn't just about Clinton but about the entire Washington Establishment along with every power-possessing Jew pulling the levers in our Nation.
There's a reckoning a comin'.