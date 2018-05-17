Watch: Kilauea Summit Erupts "Explosively", Sending Plume Of Ash 30,000 Feet Into Sky

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/17/2018 - 13:18

Live Feed...

Webcams:

*  *  *

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has erupted from its summit, shooting a dusty plume of ash about 30,000 feet into the sky.

KTLA reports that people are being told to shelter in place...

As AP reports, Mike Poland, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey, confirmed the explosion on Thursday.

The volcano is sending "ballistic blocks" out hundreds of metres - and they could reach several tonnes in weight

It comes after more than a dozen fissures recently opened miles to the east of the crater and spewed lava into neighborhoods.

Those areas were evacuated as lava destroyed at least 26 homes and 10 other structures.

Officials have said they didn't expect the explosion to be deadly as long as people remained out of park.

Perhaps luckily, as SHTFplan's Mac Slavo noted before this latest eruption, the massive plume of ash rising from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano prompted a warning yesterday to pilots planning to fly over the area. The eruption isn’t just dangerous to people on the ground anymore — it could also bring down planes. A code red warning has been issued, as the eruption continues to intensify.

Kilauea has been spurting lava, molten rock, and poisonous gases from multiple massive fissures on the island of Hawaii since May 3rd. On Tuesday morning, the Halema’uma’u crater on Kilauea’s summit also began continuously gushing ash — creating a plume that rose up to 10,000 feet in the air. Rocks falling into the vent may be responsible for more intense ash spurts. But that’s not even the worst of it, the US Geological Survey warned:

At any time, activity may become more explosive, increasing the intensity of ash production and producing ballistic projectiles near the vent.”

In addition to dangers from the bubbling, scalding-hot lava from the Kilauea volcano, residents on the Big Island of Hawaii are enduring threats from both vog and volcanic ashfall. The U.S. Geological Survey issued a “code red” for ashfall late Tuesday, due to the hazard it poses for airplanes and jets. Vog, short for volcanic smog, is the haze formed by gas and fine particle emissions from volcanoes, according to the American Meteorological Society.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory warned pilots about the gigantic ash plume by changing the aviation color code to red — which means that an eruption hazardous to air travel is happening, or could happen soon. This morning, local time, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory announced that the color code would stay red for the time being. “It sounds a little bit alarming,” USGS volcanologist Michelle Coombs said in a video statement. But the “code red” is just a warning to aviators flying by the island. “It doesn’t mean that a really big eruption is imminent,” she says. “It’s really just characterizing that aviation situation.”

Although Coombs says a big eruption is not imminent, the USGS’s Hawaii Volcano Observatory (HVO) said in a statement that a red alert means otherwise. A red alert, according to the agency, means a “major volcanic eruption is imminent, underway or suspected, with hazardous activity both on the ground and in the air.”

And now it has...

Meanwhile, the lav keep sflowing...

Tags
Disaster Accident
Environment
Software - NEC
Internet Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
css1971 WTFRLY Thu, 05/17/2018 - 13:52 Permalink

It's the sun.

 

Earth and the sun are 2 spinning magnets. When the sun starts to act funky, it affects earths magnetic field and that in turn affects the stuff that creates earth's magnetic field. The spinning molten metal under the crust.

 

We're gonna see earthquakes all over the place.

 

Sing after me: "and californiaaaaaaa fell into the seeeeeeeeeeee".

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 3
FireBrander SloMoe Thu, 05/17/2018 - 12:43 Permalink

Real chance that a piece of the island slides into the ocean killing everyone on all the islands that aren't at least 100's of feet above sea level. It's also estimated that a slide would send 100'+ waves crashing into the entire West coast of the USA.

Where those cracks are opening, back in 2012, huge chunk of land between the cracks and the ocean slide 10cm into the water in one move.

https://youtu.be/xn3izfiY5Zc?t=14m5s

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
FireBrander Savvy Thu, 05/17/2018 - 13:08 Permalink

What stops the slump from falling into the Ocean is that it sits on a base of a previous slide. That base isn't rock solid and a large earthquake can liquefy the soft material, the whole thing gives way and it all slides into the ocean.

2003 Study:

Under present-day slope and sea-level configurations, local horizontal ground accelerations greater than ~0.4–0.6 g are predicted to cause slip along failure surfaces within Hilina slump. Therefore, dynamic stress changes due to slip along the subjacent detachment may potentially trigger slipalong failure surfaces of the Hilina slump...

https://www.higp.hawaii.edu/~scott/Workshop_reading/Okubo_2004.pdf

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Automatic Choke FireBrander Thu, 05/17/2018 - 13:42 Permalink

this is a shield volcano.   they are very large diameter to height ratio, very gently sloped, and that slope continues underwater.   limited places where there are any underwater cliffs for anything to drop off of.  yes, it can slide, yes that can cause a tsunami, but not the sort of thing that will wash away california.   you gotta hope for some other sort of doom porn for that.

 

 