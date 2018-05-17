Median-Priced Home In San Francisco Requres $333,000 Annual Income

San Francisco County Real Estate is so hot right now that in order to afford a median priced home of $1,610,000, a household needs to bring in around $333,000 in annual income, according to a quarterly survey by the California Association of Realtors.
Nearby San Mateo county isn't much better - where a $1,575,000 median priced home requires an income of $326,000.
The good news, at least for well off San Franciscans, is that more households - 15% - were able to buy a median-priced single-family home in the first quarter of 2018 vs. the fourth quarter of 2017, thanks to rising incomes which rose faster than the increase in home prices and interest rates.
Six out of nine bay area counties (Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara) were responsible for the majority of the affordability gains, according to the CAR, while affordability decreased in two counties (Solano and Sonoma).
Statewide the situation is much more reasonable:
-
Thirty-one percent of California households could afford to purchase the $538,640 median-priced home in the first quarter of 2018, up from 29 percent in fourth-quarter 2017 but down from 32 percent a year ago.
-
A minimum annual income of $111,500 was needed to make monthly payments of $2,790, including principal, interest, and taxes on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at a 4.44 percent interest rate.
-
Thirty-nine percent of home buyers were able to purchase the $449,720 median-priced condo or townhome. An annual income of $93,090 was required to make a monthly payment of $2,330.
In Southern California, affordability improved in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventuira, while remaining flat in Orange and San Diego counties during the first quarter in 2018.
For those seeking California's most affordable areas, Lassen, Kern, Kings and San Bernardino counties top the list.
California counties have become far less affordable since "peak affordability" in 2012, with Bay Area homes dropping from 45% to 23% in just 8 years, while the overall affordability in the United States went from 75% in 2012 to 57% in Q1 2018.
Fun fact: Property tax on the average San Francisco home is $1,593 per month - while the average rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in California is $1,430 per month ($940 nationally).
Comments
This will not end well.
Thank the non-Federal Reserve, unhinging from the Gold Standard circa 1972, bailouts of banks/corporations/insurers 2008-2009, and serial bubble blowing with no consequences for corrupt banksters for 45+ years. Hang 'em high!
In reply to This will not end well. by silverer
Hey Lefties... I'm sure that you can fix the problem by taxing the shit out of each other.
In reply to This will not end well. by silverer
The Left will always promise to solve the problem with more of your Liberty and more of your Money. And of course they never do because that is the scam. What has to happen is our society needs to run out of people who believe that.
In reply to Hey Lefties... I'm sure that… by The_Dude
Hoping for the Big One for you guys. And I mean the Big One.
>Fun fact: Property tax on the average San Francisco home is $1,593 per month
Fun fact, you never own a home, but rent from the government your whole life.
I've thought about what if my state had an income tax rather than property taxes.
At least if I got sick, I could not be taxed out of my home.
But not knowing about income taxed states, I don't know if they're taxed on property of not.
In reply to >Fun fact: Property tax on… by Bunga Bunga
Most states, well county assessor's office, allow exemptions for the elderly or disabled and some veterans. Go to your county assessor's office online, or in person, see what qualifies as exempt, fill out the form (if you qualify) and wait six months for it to be processed. Sadly they don't advertise this benefit or my father could have simply filled out a form and stayed in his house. Did the local realtor give him that information? Of course not.
It's worth looking at the age and yearly income limits to see if you qualify for an exemption.
In reply to I've thought about what if… by YourAverageJoe
Ok, let's get the typo out of the Headlines... "Requires" with an I
Other than that, $333K or your homeless or living like dorm-mates after 30 is pretty fucking cool.
Nothing wrong with having an annual income of $300,000 as long as a Big Mac is $45, $65 if you want Fries with that.
It's all relative.
Free country. Live where you can afford. Even if it is in a f*cked up shit-hole that has 'ambiance'. Bring a pooper-scooper.
I wonder how long this will last when every morning you come out of your house and a guy is pissing on your gate or car and 5 big turds are near your front door or driver's side of the car and 1 out of 3 times you step in it.
I hear some parts of San Fran are starting to smell like piss and shit 24/7, especially when the wind blows.
Will wind up being like Cairo, Egypt, years ago. The stark difference between the haves and the have-nots there was breathtaking. You'd see a Mercedes limo with tinted windows and not a speck of dirt on it honk at a guy in a donkey driven cart with black feet as a result of having never washed his feet, at least not in a couple of years.........
Sounds like they need more community activists!