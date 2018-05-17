The Most Prosperous Cities In The US Are...

Wealthy coastal enclaves no longer have a monopoly on prosperity, according to a recent ranking by RentCafe.
After analyzing Census data from between 2000 and 2016, RentCafe ranked 303 cities according to changes in overall prosperity. RentCafe examined a mix of factors, with a final prosperity score that was based on the combined value of six individual fields. Surprisingly, Texas cities occupied six of the top 20 spots, disrupting the longstanding east coast west coast rivalry.
With crude oil prices moving higher once again, it's hardly a coincidence that the Midland-Odessa area - one of the main employment hubs in the Permian Basin with some of the lowest unemployment rates in the country - showed up on the list.
In a separate ranking that only takes into account "large" cities (i.e. those with populations greater than 300,000), Rent Cafe discovered that Washington, New York and Miami are among the most prosperous of the major American cities.
More surprising is the number of cities that experienced growth across all six categories used to calculate prosperity.
RentCafe calculated prosperity by incorporating the magnitude of proportional changes that affected a city's population, median income, home values, share of inhabitants holding a higher education degree, poverty rate and its unemployment rate.
Comments
Somebody is obsessed with statistics today. Statistics with little meaningful analysis.
"Somebody is obsessed with statistics today."
What are the odds?
In reply to Somebody is obsessed with… by Utopia Planitia
Looks like Brownsville, TX has changed a lot since I was there some 35 years ago, when it was a dump. Hard for me to see how it is prosperous today, what being on the border with Mexico and all...
Brownsville is definitely not up to Swiss standards, Mrs. Clinton. :)
In reply to What are the odds? by HRClinton
Jersey City ? Really ?? LOL !...
In reply to Looks like Brownsville, TX… by 38BWD22
Chances are, that was the perfect response.
In reply to What are the odds? by HRClinton
oiloiloiloiloiloiloiloil
Wish it weren't the case. Wish it was purely based on the low taxes and less intrusive regulations. But that doesn't appear to be the case. Fucking Austin isn't even on there.
... and that is why I left TX! Too many damned people moving there because of the tax/business climate - ruining the state IMHO.
EDIT: If it wasn't clear - most (not all) folks moving there don't have the mindset that your average Texan had which created the attractive environment in the first place. I sort of colloquially refer to it as "they shit the bed where the came from and can afford to move here."
In reply to oiloiloiloiloiloiloiloil… by tmosley
I thought TX urban real estate taxes sucked ass- no? Like 2.5% on assessed property value?
In reply to ... and that is why I left… by CrazyCooter
yeah but factor in the -10% personal income tax
In reply to I thought TX urban real… by Juggernaut x2
Yes sir. I'm about to leave all my exes and hang my hat in TN for similar reasons.
In reply to ... and that is why I left… by CrazyCooter
CC
One of my best friends is still there in Houston, he hates it now. When I lived in TX decades ago, it was a nice lil ol place.
In reply to ... and that is why I left… by CrazyCooter
I spent a little time in Midland, Texas back in the late 1990's before the shale boom. It was like traveling back in time to 1972. Boom, bust, boom and bust again is no way to go through life, son.
too many Mexicans
In reply to I spent a little time in… by LetThemEatRand
It does not matter that much where you are located at.
What matters is how much you increase your wealth/income!
Anyone noticed the big dead (or blank), spot in the middle of the country? When you have "prosperity" limited to just a few cities along the coast, that is telling you the rest of the country is doing horrible! 3 of the places that seem to be doing well in Texas are all related to oil. It's not a very diversified economy either.
