The Most Prosperous Cities In The US Are...

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/18/2018 - 22:20

Wealthy coastal enclaves no longer have a monopoly on prosperity, according to a recent ranking by RentCafe.

After analyzing Census data from between 2000 and 2016, RentCafe ranked 303 cities according to changes in overall prosperity. RentCafe examined a mix of factors, with a final prosperity score that was based on the combined value of six  individual fields. Surprisingly, Texas cities occupied six of the top 20 spots, disrupting the longstanding east coast west coast rivalry.

With crude oil prices moving higher once again, it's hardly a coincidence that the Midland-Odessa area - one of the main employment hubs in the Permian Basin with some of the lowest unemployment rates in the country - showed up on the list.

Rentcafe

In a separate ranking that only takes into account "large" cities (i.e. those with populations greater than 300,000), Rent Cafe discovered that Washington, New York and Miami are among the most prosperous of the major American cities.

More surprising is the number of cities that experienced growth across all six categories used to calculate prosperity.

Energy

RentCafe calculated prosperity by incorporating the magnitude of proportional changes that affected a city's population, median income, home values, share of inhabitants holding a higher education degree, poverty rate and its unemployment rate.

Labor
Business Finance

38BWD22 HRClinton Fri, 05/18/2018 - 22:47 Permalink

 

Looks like Brownsville, TX has changed a lot since I was there some 35 years ago, when it was a dump.  Hard for me to see how it is prosperous today, what being on the border with Mexico and all...

Brownsville is definitely not up to Swiss standards, Mrs. Clinton.  :)

tmosley Fri, 05/18/2018 - 22:25 Permalink

oiloiloiloiloiloiloiloil

Wish it weren't the case. Wish it was purely based on the low taxes and less intrusive regulations. But that doesn't appear to be the case. Fucking Austin isn't even on there.

CrazyCooter tmosley Fri, 05/18/2018 - 22:27 Permalink

... and that is why I left TX! Too many damned people moving there because of the tax/business climate - ruining the state IMHO.

Regards,

Cooter

EDIT: If it wasn't clear - most (not all) folks moving there don't have the mindset that your average Texan had which created the attractive environment in the first place. I sort of colloquially refer to it as "they shit the bed where the came from and can afford to move here."

LetThemEatRand Fri, 05/18/2018 - 22:28 Permalink

I spent a little time in Midland, Texas back in the late 1990's before the shale boom.  It was like traveling back in time to 1972.  Boom, bust, boom and bust again is no way to go through life, son. 

Chief Joesph Fri, 05/18/2018 - 23:08 Permalink

Anyone noticed the big dead (or blank), spot in the middle of the country?  When you have "prosperity" limited to just a few cities along the coast, that is telling you the rest of the country is doing horrible!  3 of the places that seem to be doing well in Texas are all related to oil. It's not a very diversified economy either. 