Mueller Files Unredacted Memo Revealing Scope Of Russia Probe, There Is Just One Problem...

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has handed over an unredacted memo to a Virginia judge on Thursday outlining the scope of his wide-ranging probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. There is just one problem: the memorandum, written by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was filed under seal in the Eastern District of Virginia after judge T.S. Ellis, who is overseeing the case against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, excoriated a Special Counsel attorney two weeks ago during a "motion to dismiss" hearing.
In other words, virtually nobody can read the 3-page memo that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein wrote on Aug. 2, 2017, explaining why Manafort was a target of the special counsel; although now that it is in the "public arena" we fully expect its contents to leak within days: after all, if this was a memo with any Trump-damaging information, it would have been leaked by "sources" inside the FBI and NSA long before it was even submitted to the court.
During a May 4 hearing in which Judge Ellis made the demand to see the full, unredacted memo, after DOJ attorney Michael Dreeben argued at the hearing that the redacted version offered the relevant paragraphs about Manafort, Ellis said: “I’ll be the judge of whether it relates to the others.”
Meanwhile, as twitter commentators suspect, the presence of the memo "will fuel calls by Trump allies on the hill to obtain the memo themselves."
NEWS: The Special Counsel has filed under seal what is believed to be the unredacted memo detailing the scope of Mueller's investigation.— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 17, 2018
Will almost certainly fuel (likely futile) calls by Trump allies on the hill to obtain the memo themselves: https://t.co/bidw0YjMHy pic.twitter.com/YoUYZL3kQz
A leaked transcript of a heated exchange between attorney Michael Dreeben and Eastern District of Virginia Judge T.S. Ellis revealed that the entire Manafort case was in jeopardy if the Special Counsel didn't produce an unredacted copy of the original order from Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein authorizing the original investigation.
Here, Judge Ellis is requesting the full August 2 Rosenstein memo.— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 5, 2018
Important Q: What if the memo proves right Judge Ellis's suspicions about the SC being a means to impeachment? pic.twitter.com/Q7KgFODbyL
Ellis also said that Mueller shouldn't have "unfettered power" to prosecute Manafort for charges that have nothing to do with collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians, and called out the DOJ's efforts in the case as an attempt by Mueller to gain leverage over Manafort.
"You really care about what information Mr. Manafort can give you that would reflect on Mr. Trump or lead to his prosecution or impeachment or whatever. That's what you're really interested in." -Judge Ellis
Ellis also noted that the Special Counsel's indictment against Manafort doesn't mention:
(1) Russian individuals
(2) Russian banks
(3) Russian money
(4) Russian payments to Manafort
To which Dreeben provided an unsatisfactory lawyerly response about how everything is connected to everything (including, apparently, whether Trump paid a woman to keep quiet about consensual sex).
Ellis also gave prosecutors two weeks to show what evidence they have that Manafort was complicit in colluding with the Russians.
Manafort faces two indictments by Mueller in Washington D.C. and Virginia, charging him with various crimes ranging from conspiring to launder money and failing to register as a foreign agent, to bank and tax fraud.
Manafort's lawyers had asked the judge in the Virginia case to dismiss an indictment filed against him in what was their third effort to beat back criminal charges by attacking Mueller’s authority. In addition to pushing back against the Special Counsel's argument for why Manafort's bank fraud charges are related to the Russia investigation, the judge also questioned why Manafort’s case could not be handled by the U.S. attorney’s office in Virginia, rather than the Special Counsel’s office, as it is not Russia-related.
Comments
Will someone please make this go away. The circus is getting completely out of control.
this probe is starting to look like an enema-same result
In reply to Will someone please make… by Cognitive Dissonance
Shit sammich's for all!
In reply to this probe is starting to… by khnum
Good stuff to help you out.
https://i.imgur.com/qGyHzaa.mp4
In reply to Shit sammich's for all! by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Plus 10
In reply to Good stuff to help you out. … by Slurm
Mueller is about to get his arse handed to him. He is either beyond scope, or was not given specific scope. Damn the details do mater, some times. Thank God it's not an Obama judge, they fit the law to their political purpose.
In reply to Plus 10 by Chipped ham
Why does the judge not rule on the massive conflicts of both Mule-face and Rosenheeb? Disqualifying conflicts.
Also, why does Trump not ORDER Sessions and Rosenstein to hand over the un-redacted memo to himself and to congress??
In reply to Mueller is about to get his… by MozartIII
Keep stacking that wall higher. I don’t need you. No one needs you. If they did you wouldn’t need me.
The amount of investment you’re making on me proves this.
The SEALS were correct, my apologies for not listening then.
In reply to Why does the judge not rule… by loveyajimbo
The politics of the judge should not matter. This has nothing to do with Obama. What you ideologues fail to see is that Trump is a traitor. Selling influence to the russians.
In reply to Mueller is about to get his… by MozartIII
This in search for supposed interference by Russia, meanwhile Putin could never, in his wildest dreams, have come up with a scheme to damage the United States as much as this fake probe has.
US media, damaged beyond repair
FBI, damaged beyond repair
DOJ, damaged beyond repair
Intel departments, damaged beyond repair
Courts, damaged beyond repair.
My theory right now is that this scandal has fractured and destroyed the foundations of faith upon which any civilized country depends. The damage sustained is much deeper than it appears and will not be immediately apparent.
In reply to Plus 10 by Chipped ham
But it has exposed a whole bunch of crooked assholes which was not the original intent.
In reply to This in search for supposed… by brushhog
Dude that's a great thing!!
US media, damaged beyond repair
FBI, damaged beyond repair
DOJ, damaged beyond repair
Intel departments, damaged beyond repair
Courts, damaged beyond repair.
Think about it? How else could it ever happen? Wasn't it Lincoln who said that the USA would only ever be defeated from within?
This is the defeat of the Deep State, God willing, but there will be much pain inflicted until we come out the other side without the above. After the crooks are gone, we can all live and do business in a much smaller and more honest sphere.
In the meantime, I'm going to enjoy watching the worms turn.
In reply to This in search for supposed… by brushhog
If only the funding source for the deep state: central bank/Federal Reserve was damaged beyond repair...I've been patient long enough. End this already!
In reply to Dude that's a great thing!!… by Chipped ham
Now that is something I could curl up next too when I go to bed. Thanks...........I needed that.
Puts life BS into perspective.
In reply to Good stuff to help you out. … by Slurm
The longer the clowns dance around, the longer the Clintons can go uncharged. The art of the distraction.
In reply to Thanks...........I needed… by Beowulf55
don't you have this backwards? Keep bringing up the Clintons to distract people that the President is dirty.
In reply to The longer the clowns dance… by are we there yet
Low fat Kosher/ Halal /organic/ non-GMO/ gluten free, mayonnaise for mine please.
In reply to Shit sammich's for all! by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Russia.....
Did Donald Trump’s or Clinton’s daughter marry a Russians?
I fucking rest my case...
In reply to this probe is starting to… by khnum
Back to the woods, this seems to be a little over your fucking head.
In reply to Russia..... Did Donald Trump… by Lumberjack
No.
You all love this shit...mindless entertainment just like soceity was built. Nobody gives a fuck about anything, all about me me me...watch TV listen to Justin Bieber and be a complete waste of life.
What are you talking about? YOU LOVE READING ABOUT RUSSIAN COLLUSION. Who gives a fuck if it took place or not? People have lost their freaking minds anyway!?!?!?
In reply to Will someone please make… by Cognitive Dissonance
And you're only here for the centerfold?
In reply to No. You all love this shit… by Labworks
Right? Come to this site to bitch about the articles...ffs.
In reply to And you're only here for the… by Billy the Poet
They can't because as soon as they do put this Russian and Trump BS to bed. All eyes on team Clinton.
In reply to Will someone please make… by Cognitive Dissonance
Because it's just not possible to do anything about the Clintons until then.
In reply to They can't because as soon… by Xredsx
Wrong. Hillary could have been and should have been indicted in the first 90 days of trump's administration.
Her felonies are major and proven.
In reply to Because it's just not… by chunga
I'd like to change my username to "/s".
In reply to Wrong. Hillary could have… by loveyajimbo
Nah. It's just leaving the driveway. Long way to go.
In reply to Will someone please make… by Cognitive Dissonance
Think about how much political capital these pigfuckers are burning through with this investigation. What happens if it goes on until, say, October, only to NOT hit pay dirt?
Are you sure you really want this to go away?
In reply to Will someone please make… by Cognitive Dissonance
"The circus is getting completely out of control."
As is the The United States of America"
In reply to Will someone please make… by Cognitive Dissonance
What a clusterfuck banana rebublic we have here. Good times are coming.
You bet. I love bananas!
In reply to What a clusterfuck banana… by Castle Bravo
Popcorn futures are about to get a boost.
If the memo goes too far, the judge throws the case out.
If Mueller has over-stepped the limits of authority provided in the memo, the judge throws it out.
Either way, it would seem to come down to the case being thrown out.
That's the very nature of popcorn.
In reply to Popcorn futures are about to… by bh2
Hey, Mueller: Here comes da Judge!
Here comes the Judge!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3hIcKkKID8k
In reply to Hey, Mueller: Here comes da… by Peter41
2fer2
In reply to Here comes the Judge! https:… by Billy the Poet
Ballot box or another one? Looks like the system is spiralling out of control and the choices are narrowing.
You people haven't read their white papers....
They don' care if they lie. Tell a big lie enough times and eventually people will start believeing it.
They will double down, they will triple down, they will quadruple down. This shit will never go away, until they are "Put away"
. But go ahead, keep trying to talk yourselves out of it..I'm sure they care what you have to say.
NOT.
The cat is almost out the bag.
Let's see who are the real pussies. This is going to get fun fast.
#Winning
By the time the juice spills we'll be so fucking old, our only worry will be that the social worker is 25 minutes late, we've shit ourselves and our diaper needs changing.
So you’re saying my life will get better?
In reply to By the time the juice spills… by WTFUD
In the anals of history ... it will be said for 4 long years they tried and found nothing on Russian collusion.
Epic ...
you haven't been watching. Mueller has ten times the smarts of the people he's dealing with. Trump is going down and its of his own making.
In reply to In the anals of history … by GreatUncle
The public will have to go without lube from here on.
The righteous among the CIA/FBI/NSA/Other who are sympathetic/patriotic (call it what you may ) & leaking or willing to bring forward stuff, must be thinking these folks are real dumb and i'm putting myself in the frame OR all this evidence of corruption and no one's in a hurry to indict.
If Trump's serious, he'd set up a UNIT ( PROTECTION ) where people in the know/whistleblowers (call them what you may ) can come forward or at least contact or forward incriminating material. Hell you could Tweet it to him as a last option.
the 3 letter agencies are only brave when they serve "just-us" to just us - when it comes to their masters, they are on their knees begging to hit the chocolate starfish with their nose
In reply to The righteous among the CIA… by WTFUD
connerie, hovadina, cazzate, Schwachsinn, שְׁטוּיוֹת
No matter how you spell it, it still comes out as Bullshit
Like all crimes investigators spend a lot of time investigating, crossing the Ts and dotting the Is or criminals get away on technicallities. Trump, Republicans and Democrats agreed for Mueler to head this prope. Only an incompitant fool would be fooled and not turn every stone and rug upside down.
What most of the ZH'rs fail to see is that Mueller is as honest as they come. He is a vietnam decorated war veteran of ivy league descent. He could have got out of the war like Trump but he chose to serve. Read anything about anyone that served under him and you will find nothing but glowing stories about how fair, honest, and brave he is.
Here is the thing, and I know you ZHers don't want to believe it but they have something big on Trump. Trump knows it and he is scared. Its not deep state voodoo crap. Its the kind of thing where Trump sells influence to the Russians. He has always been weirdly nice to them. Nothing explains it. Putin is no fucking saint like most people here paint him to be.
So go around distracting yourselves and getting worked up saying Hillary should be in jail, but the truth is that Trump is a dishonest piece of shit. The problem is that most people know this but they let their ideologies get in the way and they say, "its okay because he is doing what I want him to do". That is the way nations go to shit. And you know it.