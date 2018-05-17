Mueller Files Unredacted Memo Revealing Scope Of Russia Probe, There Is Just One Problem...

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/17/2018 - 18:25

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has handed over an unredacted memo to a Virginia judge on Thursday outlining the scope of his wide-ranging probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. There is just one problem: the memorandum, written by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was filed under seal in the Eastern District of Virginia after judge T.S. Ellis, who is overseeing the case against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, excoriated a Special Counsel attorney two weeks ago during a "motion to dismiss" hearing.

In other words, virtually nobody can read the 3-page memo that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein wrote on Aug. 2, 2017, explaining why Manafort was a target of the special counsel; although now that it is in the "public arena" we fully expect its contents to leak within days: after all, if this was a memo with any Trump-damaging information, it would have been leaked by "sources" inside the FBI and NSA long before it was even submitted to the court.

During a May 4 hearing in which Judge Ellis made the demand to see the full, unredacted memo, after DOJ attorney Michael Dreeben argued at the hearing that the redacted version offered the relevant paragraphs about Manafort, Ellis said: “I’ll be the judge of whether it relates to the others.”

Meanwhile, as twitter commentators suspect, the presence of the memo "will fuel calls by Trump allies on the hill to obtain the memo themselves."

Judge T.S. Ellis

leaked transcript of a heated exchange between attorney Michael Dreeben and Eastern District of Virginia Judge T.S. Ellis revealed that the entire Manafort case was in jeopardy if the Special Counsel didn't produce an unredacted copy of the original order from Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein authorizing the original investigation.

Ellis also said that Mueller shouldn't have "unfettered power" to prosecute Manafort for charges that have nothing to do with collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians, and called out the DOJ's efforts in the case as an attempt by Mueller to gain leverage over Manafort.

"You really care about what information Mr. Manafort can give you that would reflect on Mr. Trump or lead to his prosecution or impeachment or whatever. That's what you're really interested in." -Judge Ellis

Ellis also noted that the Special Counsel's indictment against Manafort doesn't mention:

(1) Russian individuals
(2) Russian banks
(3) Russian money
(4) Russian payments to Manafort

To which Dreeben provided an unsatisfactory lawyerly response about how everything is connected to everything (including, apparently, whether Trump paid a woman to keep quiet about consensual sex). 

Ellis also gave prosecutors two weeks to show what evidence they have that Manafort was complicit in colluding with the Russians. 

Manafort faces two indictments by Mueller in Washington D.C. and Virginia, charging him with various crimes ranging from conspiring to launder money and failing to register as a foreign agent, to bank and tax fraud. 

Manafort's lawyers had asked the judge in the Virginia case to dismiss an indictment filed against him in what was their third effort to beat back criminal charges by attacking Mueller’s authority. In addition to pushing back against the Special Counsel's argument for why Manafort's bank fraud charges are related to the Russia investigation, the judge also questioned why Manafort’s case could not be handled by the U.S. attorney’s office in Virginia, rather than the Special Counsel’s office, as it is not Russia-related

Tags
Law Crime

Comments

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
brushhog Chipped ham Thu, 05/17/2018 - 19:11 Permalink

This in search for supposed interference by Russia, meanwhile Putin could never, in his wildest dreams, have come up with a scheme to damage the United States as much as this fake probe has.
 

US media, damaged beyond repair
FBI, damaged beyond repair
DOJ, damaged beyond repair
Intel departments, damaged beyond repair
Courts, damaged beyond repair.

My theory right now is that this scandal has fractured and destroyed the foundations of faith upon which any civilized country depends. The damage sustained is much deeper than it appears and will not be immediately apparent.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
Chipped ham brushhog Thu, 05/17/2018 - 19:36 Permalink

Dude that's a great thing!!

US media, damaged beyond repair
FBI, damaged beyond repair
DOJ, damaged beyond repair
Intel departments, damaged beyond repair
Courts, damaged beyond repair.

Think about it?  How else could it ever happen?  Wasn't it Lincoln who said that the USA would only ever be defeated from within? 

This is the defeat of the Deep State, God willing, but there will be much pain inflicted until we come out the other side without the above.  After the crooks are gone, we can all live and do business in a much smaller and more honest sphere.  

In the meantime, I'm going to enjoy watching the worms turn.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 3
Labworks Cognitive Dissonance Thu, 05/17/2018 - 18:35 Permalink

No.

 

You all love this shit...mindless entertainment just like soceity was built. Nobody gives a fuck about anything, all about me me me...watch TV listen to Justin Bieber and be a complete waste of life.

 

What are you talking about? YOU LOVE READING ABOUT RUSSIAN COLLUSION. Who gives a fuck if it took place or not? People have lost their freaking minds anyway!?!?!?

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
bh2 Thu, 05/17/2018 - 18:30 Permalink

Popcorn futures are about to get a boost.

If the memo goes too far, the judge throws the case out.

If Mueller has over-stepped the limits of authority provided in the memo, the judge throws it out.

Either way, it would seem to come down to the case being thrown out.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Labworks Thu, 05/17/2018 - 18:39 Permalink

You people haven't read their white papers....

 

They don' care if they lie. Tell a big lie enough times and eventually people will start believeing it.

 

They will double down, they will triple down, they will quadruple down. This shit will never go away, until they are "Put away"

 

. But go ahead, keep trying to talk yourselves out of it..I'm sure they care what you have to say.

NOT. 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
WTFUD Thu, 05/17/2018 - 18:53 Permalink

By the time the juice spills we'll be so fucking old, our only worry will be that the social worker is 25 minutes late, we've shit ourselves and our diaper needs changing.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
WTFUD Thu, 05/17/2018 - 19:13 Permalink

The righteous among the CIA/FBI/NSA/Other who are sympathetic/patriotic (call it what you may ) & leaking or willing to bring forward stuff, must be thinking these folks are real dumb and i'm putting myself in the frame OR all this evidence of corruption and no one's in a hurry to indict.

If Trump's serious, he'd set up a UNIT ( PROTECTION ) where people in the know/whistleblowers (call them what you may ) can come forward or at least contact or forward incriminating material. Hell you could Tweet it to him as a last option.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
IDESofMARCH Thu, 05/17/2018 - 19:47 Permalink

Like all crimes investigators spend a lot of time investigating, crossing the Ts and dotting the Is or criminals get away on technicallities. Trump, Republicans and Democrats agreed for Mueler to head  this prope. Only an incompitant fool would be fooled and not turn every stone and rug upside down. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
GoingBig Thu, 05/17/2018 - 19:54 Permalink

What most of the ZH'rs fail to see is that Mueller is as honest as they come. He is a vietnam decorated war veteran of ivy league descent. He could have got out of the war like Trump but he chose to serve. Read anything about anyone that served under him and you will find nothing but glowing stories about how fair, honest, and brave he is. 

Here is the thing, and I know you ZHers don't want to believe it but they have something big on Trump. Trump knows it and he is scared. Its not deep state voodoo crap. Its the kind of thing where Trump sells influence to the Russians. He has always been weirdly nice to them. Nothing explains it. Putin is no fucking saint like most people here paint him to be. 

So go around distracting yourselves and getting worked up saying Hillary should be in jail, but the truth is that Trump is a dishonest piece of shit. The problem is that most people know this but they let their ideologies get in the way and they say, "its okay because he is doing what I want him to do". That is the way nations go to shit. And you know it.

 