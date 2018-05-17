Oil Jumps Above $80 For The First Time Since Nov. 2014

Two weeks after Saudi Arabia said it was targeting $80/bbl oil, this morning Riyadh got its wishes early when Brent hit the Saudi target, jumping as much as 1% to $80.18, following the latest drop in U.S. crude inventories and as traders continued to fret about the consequences of renewed sanctions on Iran.
This was the highest price since November 2014.
Today's jump followed a reported from Goldman titled simply "The case for commodities strengthens " according to which America’s surging shale output won’t be able to replace the potential drop in Iranian oil shipments after the U.S. reimposed sanctions on OPEC’s third-largest producer.
US shale cannot solve the current oil supply problems. Even if only 200-300 kb/d of Iran exports are at risk by year-end, OPEC is not likely to preempt this loss, only react to it. Further, any response will reduce spare capacity in an increasingly tighter market. The erosion in Venezuela and Angola oil output is accelerating at the same time ex-US growth is stalling. Only the US has seen supply surprises, but is facing growing pains with filled pipeline capacity, constraining US growth into 2019.
Goldman also noted that physical markets continued to ignore growth concerns - just yesterday the IEA warned that the surge in prices will kill demand - rising rates and USD.
Only financial markets care, which is why only gold has traded substantially lower with the risk-off sentiment. Growth concerns will likely prove temporary, realized demand remains robust and OPEC has never been able to catch late-cycle demand growth to replenish inventories before a recession occurs. And even if growth were to decelerate further, it would take global GDP growth collapsing to 2.5% yoy to simply balance the oil market! We recommend not 'riding this one out.'
And confirming that Jeff Gundlach was right in December to go long commodities, Goldman's Jeff Currie said that oil is the "Best performing asset class now posts the best ytd returns in a decade. The rally likely has room to run, particularly from a returns perspective. Oil fundamentals are now more bullish as robust demand faces supply disappointments. We are raising our 12m S&P GSCI returns forecast to 8% from 5% yet markets remain complacent. Specs have declined since $73/bbl under the mantra, 'we will ride this one out' -- dangerous words from a risk management perspective."
The paradox, of course, is that rising oil prices crush the benefit to the middle class of Trump's tax cuts; crude has rallied this month to the highest level in more than three years after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from a 2015 pact between Iran and world powers that had eased sanctions on the Islamic Republic in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. As we noted yesterday, while the International Energy Agency said a global glut’s been eliminated thanks to output curbs by OPEC, it warned high prices may hurt consumption and cut forecasts for demand growth.
So far, however, demand appears to be doing fine.
On Wednesday, the EIA reported that U.S. crude inventories fell 1.4 million barrels last week, while domestic production rose to 10.7 million barrels a day. Despite surging American output, which has topped 10 million barrels a day every week since early February, traders continue to push the price of Brent higher, unconcerned about the torrent of shale production this will unleash.
SO.....?
Use your brain: American hubris caused oil to surge. And they even went as far as to lose control over Iranian production by provoking EU to pay in euros for it and let China access those resources without limit. Now let's wait for hyper inflation to kick in, and don't forget to thank mister Donald and his Jewish ilk for that.
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to SO.....? by MARDUKTA
but, but, the fed hiked the overnight a whole 25 bps why only like six months ago or something. BWAHAHAHAHAHA!!
One thing too many for overleveraged debt serfs running on fumes from month to month. "honey, do we really need that brand new BMW X3? used honda civic will do..."
Sorry, baby, but I had to crash that Honda. [/Butch, Pulp Fiction]
In reply to One thing too many for… by mily
hyperbole this away
<chews popcorn>
Great move by Trump: EU more independent and slowly away from dollar domination!
that will cause out of control domestic inflation
are you ready for the hangover?
In reply to Great move by Trump: EU more… by Jung
EU more independent...
omg that is literally the funniest thing i've ever read. independent except for reliance on russian gas, opec oil, usa military protection, the usa trade deficit, chinese manufactured goods, ecb full retardation, and...
In reply to Great move by Trump: EU more… by Jung
Dream on. Eu is a steaming pile of shit
In reply to Great move by Trump: EU more… by Jung
A new alliance was formed between Israel, US and Saudi Arabia to destroy Iran. Part of the deal was, as Saudi Arabia needs oil to be priced at $80 per barrel to survive, the price of oil would rise to $80 per barrel. It's that simple.
i think the ksa was depressing oil prices in an attempt to hurt iran and russia. the problem is they couldn't sustain that type of war for long because they spend like a drunken sailor.
In reply to A new alliance was formed… by ItsAllBollocks
Hey! It takes a lot of money to bribe off an entire population in order to keep their hands off your throat! ;-)
In reply to i think the ksa was… by buzzsaw99
Inshallah, infidel.
In reply to Hey! It takes a lot of money… by nmewn
lol...I don't think the royal family wants to put that much faith into it, much safer to just keep bribing them off.
It's a cultural thang ;-)
In reply to Inshallah, infidel. by Arnold
You are right ....it is a cultural thing. My god is better than your god...na nana na na. All though is it must different that the liberals hating the conservatives?
In reply to lol...I don't think the… by nmewn
God is dead, get over it.
Oil needs to go to $150....and stay there. US gas needs to be $7.50 to $10.00 per gallon. Put on a $2.50 per gallon fed gas/diesel tax to build the wall....asap.
Get the riff raff of the Highways.
In reply to You are right ....it is a… by blindfaith
why would they always fall back on that one illusion though, it looks good but doesnt play well
In reply to Hey! It takes a lot of money… by nmewn
Thank you Sheikh Allah bin Trump.
Screw America.....Israel and Saudi FIRST!
Well, Ford will be able to reduce it's small car inventory.
GM? not so much.
Although I did see a stretch Pontiac the other day.
In reply to Thank you Sheikh Allah bin… by JelloBeyonce
Guess you missed it...Ford is going to STOP making cars and just make F150s, etc., with the aluminum that they can't get because of the Russian sanctions. What a world.
In reply to Well, Ford will be able to… by Arnold
Is this what Elon warned the tsla shorts about?
And yet Gold continues to drop. Unreal.
it is because the dollar is going up. Once the final disconnect, that will be that.
In reply to And yet Gold continues to… by Seasmoke
china stockpiling for war at record 12mbpd+