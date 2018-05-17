Philly Fed Spikes On Best 'New Orders' Print In 45 Years - What Happened Next?

The headline Philly Fed index spiked, jumping from 23.2 to 34.4 - smashing all analyst expectations (beating the median estimate by almost 8 standard deviations)
Prices Paid drifted lower as did the six-months-forward outlook...
But, New Orders exploded from 18.40 to 40.60 - the highest since March 1973...
But as the chart above shows - 8 months later, the US economy was in recession.
this could be the tariff anticipation thing i've been expecting.
it was only reported 8 months later, it took them that long to calculate, I mean admit, we were in recession.
I noticed (and I looked) that ZH ignored the New York FED blowout number yesterday..Texas is growing at the same pace as boom year of 2014...It sucks for many, but the manufacturing numbers are way up...sorry guys...and with the slowdown in Japan and China the trade deficit will be shrinking as well...as far as eight months later being recession....perhaps a quick search of what was going on at that time...it’s easy schmuck
Japan plans retaliatory tariffs against U.S., NHK reports
