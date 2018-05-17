Poor America: 40% of Americans Can't Afford Middle-Class Lifestyle

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 05/20/2018 - 21:15

Even though the stock market trades at near record highs, joblessness suppressed at decade lows, and corporate buybacks/profits booming via Trump’s tax reform, poverty is exploding all over America.

One of the primary objectives of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy of this past decade was to generate the “wealth effect”: by artificially driving valuations of stocks and bonds to nosebleed valuations, American households would feel more prosperous, therefore, be more inclined to borrow and spend, even if some households did not own financial instruments.

In other words, a Central-Bank-free-money-anything-goes-induced ‘economic recovery’ was supposed to trigger fast-paced economic growth, as households would reignite the service-based economy.

While this perception management only worked for the wealthiest households who owned financial instruments, the reckless monetary policy of the Federal Reserve created a massive problem of wealth inequality among Americans.

According to a new study obtained exclusively by Axios, more than 40 percent of households cannot afford the basics of a middle-class lifestyle, including rent, transportation, childcare and a cellphone.

The study, conducted by the United Way ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) Project, a nationwide effort to quantify and describe the number of households that are struggling financially, discovered “a wide band of working U.S. households that live above the official poverty line, but below the cost of paying ordinary expenses,” said Axios.

Stephanie Hoopes, Ph.D., Director, United Way ALICE Project told Axios, “based on 2016 data, there were 34.7 million households in that group — double the 16.1 million that are in actual poverty.”

Axios reminds us that for two-years, U.S. politics has been overwhelmed by the anger and resentment of a self-identified abandoned class of people, dubbed the “deplorables,” a group of millions of Americans who have been left behind economically and forced into poverty.

According to Hoopes, the United Way research report will be fully released on Thursday, which suggests that the “deplorables” are a much larger group than many have anticipated — and growing despite the stock market trading at near record highs.

Axios provides a summary of the report that will be released on Thursday: 

  • The United Way study, to be released publicly Thursday, suggests that the economically forgotten are a far bigger group than many studies assume — and, according to Hoopes, appear to be growing larger despite the improving economy.”

  • The study dubs that middle group between poverty and the middle class “ALICE” families, for Asset-limited, Income-constrained, Employed. (The map below, by Axios’ Chris Canipe, depicts that state-by-state population in dark brown).”

  • These are households with adults who are working but earning too little — 66% of Americans earn less than $20 an hour, or about $40,000 a year if they are working full time.”

Poverty vs. income-constrained households (Share Below Poverty) 

Poverty vs. income-constrained households (Share Below ALICE Level) 

Axios said when you add them to Americans living in poverty, it comes out to a stunning 51 million households. “It’s a magnitude of financial hardship that we haven’t been able to capture until now,” Hoopes said.

Using 2016 data collected from the states, the study found that North Dakota has the smallest population of combined poor and ALICE families, at 32% of its households. The largest is 49%, in California, Hawaii and New Mexico. “49% is shocking. 32% is also shocking,” Hoopes said.

Last month, President Trump wrote an op-ed in USA TODAY titled “America’s Economy is Back and Roaring and Its People Are Winning.” For the sake of America’s survivability, let us hope that Axios is wrong about their assessment of the middle class and Trump is right; otherwise, this is just more evidence that suggests the implosion of America’s middle class.

Tags
Social Issues
Business Finance
Investment Trusts

Comments

Vote up!
 19
Vote down!
 2
GeezerGeek NVTRIC Sun, 05/20/2018 - 21:23 Permalink

Without a demographic breakdown it is hard to know if the report is meaningful or not. What part of the 51 million is in the US illegally? What part of the 51 million is in the US as a legal refugee? What part of the 51 million is native born but was displaced by illegal invaders or refugees or H1Bs from Asia?

What part of the 51 million is native born but was rendered unemployable due to a substandard education?

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 2
RedBaron616 GeezerGeek Sun, 05/20/2018 - 21:35 Permalink

Exactly. Not to mention that United Way commissioned this study. Hard to imagine that the results would have been otherwise. After all, this is designed to get the rest of us to open our wallets. This studies are useless and should be viewed skeptically as they are designed to increase contributions. Screw United Way!

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
chunga RedBaron616 Sun, 05/20/2018 - 22:20 Permalink

Sure, there's probably fraud in there. There always is these days because that's where the money's at. Still though, I do believe the premise is correct that it would be pretty hard to do @ 20 bucks an hour. 

Even being careful just the basic shit costs a lot of money and we wonder how these young parents can afford to pay it. Lovey works with a bunch of them and she says a lot of them are very hard workers but are struggling to make ends meet. We're fortunate to have all our stuff paid for but we've added up what it costs for just the minimum necessities and it's quite a bit.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Never One Roach gatorengineer Sun, 05/20/2018 - 22:42 Permalink

CharityWatch Hall of Shame

 

William Aramony served for 22 years as president and CEO of United Way of America (UWA), the umbrella group for thousands of local United Way organizations that fund social and human service projects nationwide. In 1992, Aramony resigned amidst allegations that he siphoned money from UWA through spin-off companies he helped to create. Before the scandal broke, Aramony was widely respected as one of the most influential nonprofit leaders of his time.

He even had a hand in creating many of the rules under which charities operate today. In 1995, Aramony and two conspirators, Thomas Merlo and Stephen Paulachak, were convicted of defrauding UWA. Aramony was convicted on 25 felony counts and sentenced to seven years in prison for fraudulently diverting $1.2 million of the charity's money to benefit himself and his friends.

 

https://www.charitywatch.org/charitywatch-articles/charitywatch-hall-of…

 

Everyone should read this list of shameful behavior of these charity "leaders."

 

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 2
rejected Sun, 05/20/2018 - 21:20 Permalink

"more than 40 percent of households cannot afford the basics of a middle-class lifestyle, including rent, transportation, childcare and a cellphone."

Cellphone.... (lol)

poor babies!

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
RedBaron616 rejected Sun, 05/20/2018 - 21:38 Permalink

Why is that even the janitors in my building have newer cellphones than I do?

No one ever considers that some people are poor because they make poor spending decisions. I still use my original 3-year-old smartphone and plan to continue using it. It does everything I need it to do. Why do I need to upgrade?

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 0
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Sun, 05/20/2018 - 21:21 Permalink

"The study, conducted by the United Way ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) Project, a nationwide effort to quantify and describe the number of households that are struggling financially, discovered “a wide band of working U.S. households that live above the official poverty line, but below the cost of paying ordinary expenses,” said Axios."

The United Way is one of many poverty pimps that make their living from the poor. Another non-profit that pays execs very, very well.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 1
GreatUncle Sun, 05/20/2018 - 21:23 Permalink

The last 10 years has seen a massive rise in wealth inequality and the big deal is not today.

Over the next 1-2 decades that lack of wealth is going to hit everything even harder than it is now.

The money that should have been earned and saved today will not be there to prop up the future.

 

Vote up!
 14
Vote down!
 0
Miffed Microbi… Sun, 05/20/2018 - 21:25 Permalink

We are moving our lab which was next to one of the largest tent cities in San Diego. The new location already has a small one in place. I was hoping to keep my BOB in my car instead of my locker but I know it won't last there long. I don't know how much longer I can stand to live here. 

 

I am am a compassionate person. I have fed many of the local homeless for years however we are being overwhelmed and many are aggressive now. My state is a shithole. 

 

Miffed 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
GeezerGeek Miffed Microbi… Sun, 05/20/2018 - 21:39 Permalink

Speaking of people getting more aggressive, dogs and cats can be like that, too. I got into the habit of giving our dog and cat some treats before preparing supper. Now if I am not in the kitchen at the appropriate time they come find me. It's neat that a big dog and a cat can work together like that, but it does show that they, too, can demand generosity.