Poor America: 40% of Americans Can't Afford Middle-Class Lifestyle

Even though the stock market trades at near record highs, joblessness suppressed at decade lows, and corporate buybacks/profits booming via Trump’s tax reform, poverty is exploding all over America.
One of the primary objectives of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy of this past decade was to generate the “wealth effect”: by artificially driving valuations of stocks and bonds to nosebleed valuations, American households would feel more prosperous, therefore, be more inclined to borrow and spend, even if some households did not own financial instruments.
In other words, a Central-Bank-free-money-anything-goes-induced ‘economic recovery’ was supposed to trigger fast-paced economic growth, as households would reignite the service-based economy.
While this perception management only worked for the wealthiest households who owned financial instruments, the reckless monetary policy of the Federal Reserve created a massive problem of wealth inequality among Americans.
According to a new study obtained exclusively by Axios, more than 40 percent of households cannot afford the basics of a middle-class lifestyle, including rent, transportation, childcare and a cellphone.
The study, conducted by the United Way ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) Project, a nationwide effort to quantify and describe the number of households that are struggling financially, discovered “a wide band of working U.S. households that live above the official poverty line, but below the cost of paying ordinary expenses,” said Axios.
Stephanie Hoopes, Ph.D., Director, United Way ALICE Project told Axios, “based on 2016 data, there were 34.7 million households in that group — double the 16.1 million that are in actual poverty.”
Axios reminds us that for two-years, U.S. politics has been overwhelmed by the anger and resentment of a self-identified abandoned class of people, dubbed the “deplorables,” a group of millions of Americans who have been left behind economically and forced into poverty.
According to Hoopes, the United Way research report will be fully released on Thursday, which suggests that the “deplorables” are a much larger group than many have anticipated — and growing despite the stock market trading at near record highs.
Axios provides a summary of the report that will be released on Thursday:
-
“The United Way study, to be released publicly Thursday, suggests that the economically forgotten are a far bigger group than many studies assume — and, according to Hoopes, appear to be growing larger despite the improving economy.”
-
“The study dubs that middle group between poverty and the middle class “ALICE” families, for Asset-limited, Income-constrained, Employed. (The map below, by Axios’ Chris Canipe, depicts that state-by-state population in dark brown).”
-
“These are households with adults who are working but earning too little — 66% of Americans earn less than $20 an hour, or about $40,000 a year if they are working full time.”
Poverty vs. income-constrained households (Share Below Poverty)
Poverty vs. income-constrained households (Share Below ALICE Level)
Axios said when you add them to Americans living in poverty, it comes out to a stunning 51 million households. “It’s a magnitude of financial hardship that we haven’t been able to capture until now,” Hoopes said.
Using 2016 data collected from the states, the study found that North Dakota has the smallest population of combined poor and ALICE families, at 32% of its households. The largest is 49%, in California, Hawaii and New Mexico. “49% is shocking. 32% is also shocking,” Hoopes said.
Last month, President Trump wrote an op-ed in USA TODAY titled “America’s Economy is Back and Roaring and Its People Are Winning.” For the sake of America’s survivability, let us hope that Axios is wrong about their assessment of the middle class and Trump is right; otherwise, this is just more evidence that suggests the implosion of America’s middle class.
Comments
Without a demographic breakdown it is hard to know if the report is meaningful or not. What part of the 51 million is in the US illegally? What part of the 51 million is in the US as a legal refugee? What part of the 51 million is native born but was displaced by illegal invaders or refugees or H1Bs from Asia?
What part of the 51 million is native born but was rendered unemployable due to a substandard education?
In reply to Try Harder. by NVTRIC
Based on those maps it's clear where the Indian reservations are located. Full on communism at too many of those places. And full on poverty of the worst kind.
In reply to Without a demographic… by GeezerGeek
In reply to Based on those maps it's… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Large number of poor, small number of rich and just enough middle class to service the rich. As it has been in most societies throughout most of human history.
The 20th century was the anomaly, not the norm.
In reply to Y by stacking12321
Strange that devaluing a currency for a century produces poverty.
In reply to Large number of poor, small… by NoDebt
Americans NEED to wake up and realize the country is
under a DARK cloud.
In reply to Strange that devaluing a… by Pinto Currency
The definition of middle class sure has changed. The old definition was two cars, annual vacation, retirement savings, and sending the kids to college. On the old definition, I would hazard to guess 95 percent of America ain't making it. In the Philly burbs 100k for a family of 4 doesn't go far....
In reply to Large number of poor, small… by NoDebt
Zero interest rates (and thus zero yields on savings) have consequences.
In reply to The definition of middle… by gatorengineer
This is propaganda
In reply to Based on those maps it's… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
In reply to This is propaganda by Fester
Exactly. Not to mention that United Way commissioned this study. Hard to imagine that the results would have been otherwise. After all, this is designed to get the rest of us to open our wallets. This studies are useless and should be viewed skeptically as they are designed to increase contributions. Screw United Way!
In reply to Without a demographic… by GeezerGeek
Sure, there's probably fraud in there. There always is these days because that's where the money's at. Still though, I do believe the premise is correct that it would be pretty hard to do @ 20 bucks an hour.
Even being careful just the basic shit costs a lot of money and we wonder how these young parents can afford to pay it. Lovey works with a bunch of them and she says a lot of them are very hard workers but are struggling to make ends meet. We're fortunate to have all our stuff paid for but we've added up what it costs for just the minimum necessities and it's quite a bit.
In reply to Exactly. Not to mention that… by RedBaron616
Hey the United way county chairs all make at least 300k, so what do they know about poverty, the United way is one of the biggest scams in America.
In reply to Exactly. Not to mention that… by RedBaron616
CharityWatch Hall of Shame
William Aramony served for 22 years as president and CEO of United Way of America (UWA), the umbrella group for thousands of local United Way organizations that fund social and human service projects nationwide. In 1992, Aramony resigned amidst allegations that he siphoned money from UWA through spin-off companies he helped to create. Before the scandal broke, Aramony was widely respected as one of the most influential nonprofit leaders of his time.
He even had a hand in creating many of the rules under which charities operate today. In 1995, Aramony and two conspirators, Thomas Merlo and Stephen Paulachak, were convicted of defrauding UWA. Aramony was convicted on 25 felony counts and sentenced to seven years in prison for fraudulently diverting $1.2 million of the charity's money to benefit himself and his friends.
https://www.charitywatch.org/charitywatch-articles/charitywatch-hall-of…
Everyone should read this list of shameful behavior of these charity "leaders."
In reply to Hey the United way county… by gatorengineer
Since when was a cellphone a 'basic' of life? And besides, don't we pay a tax so people can have free Obamaphones?
As for United Way's 'ALICE' notion ... anybody can invent a definition of poverty, especially if you want more government money.
In reply to Try Harder. by NVTRIC
Not having Netflix counts as poverty for the fuckwad millennials
In reply to Since when was a cellphone a… by GunnerySgtHartman
Exactly right, sir.
In reply to Not having Netflix counts… by Leakanthrophy
I am part of the 66%, and our greedy local school is constantly raising school taxes, now approaching 20% of my income.
In reply to Try Harder. by NVTRIC
In reply to Try Harder. by NVTRIC
50%
"more than 40 percent of households cannot afford the basics of a middle-class lifestyle, including rent, transportation, childcare and a cellphone."
If they're so poor they shouldn't need childcare because they shouldn't be having children. What part of that 40% of households are unmarried women?
In reply to "more than 40 percent of… by rejected
Yep, single moms pumping out kids and demanding others pay for it.
In reply to If they're so poor they… by GeezerGeek
Cellphones are analogous to a home telephone when I was a kid.
It can be overdone, but it’s a basic safety thing if you have no land line(which now costs just as much).
As for children, they should have their basic needs met, even if that means billionaires can no longer afford $1million bottles of scotch.
In reply to "more than 40 percent of… by rejected
I was in the mobile phone business for years. About 17 years ago it became cheaper for a kid to have a cheap prepaid phone than a pager. The cost of a call on a payphone went up to 50 cents. Some people like to know where their kids are.
In reply to Cellphones are analogous to… by divingengineer
Why is that even the janitors in my building have newer cellphones than I do?
No one ever considers that some people are poor because they make poor spending decisions. I still use my original 3-year-old smartphone and plan to continue using it. It does everything I need it to do. Why do I need to upgrade?
In reply to "more than 40 percent of… by rejected
All the janitors at my work have newer cars less than five years old. My car is 1995 lol. Maybe I should be a janitor and get onto the path of success.
In reply to Why is that even the… by RedBaron616
All the janitors park their Chartreuse Escalades in the handicap parking spots in front of Walmart.
I wonder who these doctors are handing out these handicap parking Tags to these scammers who are stronger and more athletic then I am?!
In reply to All the janitors at my work… by Silver Savior
The extraction continues......
https://youtu.be/gIcqb9hHQ3E
Trump should watch that. Does he want to go before the American electorate in early November and tell us we're being strip mined by the Congress and their owners?
In reply to The extraction continues… by same2u
socialist Tyler has been on a tear the last few days...
Yeah sure, socialism for the losses, privatize the gains...where TF you and those like you have been the past ten years?
In reply to socialist Tyler has been on… by jmack
in the tea party.
In reply to Yeah sure, socialism for the… by same2u
In reply to in the tea party. by jmack
"The study, conducted by the United Way ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) Project, a nationwide effort to quantify and describe the number of households that are struggling financially, discovered “a wide band of working U.S. households that live above the official poverty line, but below the cost of paying ordinary expenses,” said Axios."
The United Way is one of many poverty pimps that make their living from the poor. Another non-profit that pays execs very, very well.
wars are expensive you know >.<
None of the hot wars have been more expensive than the War on Poverty. Let's start a movement to stop fighting all these wars. I have no idea how much the War on Drugs has cost, but perhaps ending that should be considered too.
In reply to wars are expensive you know … by JBL
Yeah look how it's worked for San Francisco.... let's have safe needle strewn streets everywhere.
In reply to None of the hot wars have… by GeezerGeek
The last 10 years has seen a massive rise in wealth inequality and the big deal is not today.
Over the next 1-2 decades that lack of wealth is going to hit everything even harder than it is now.
The money that should have been earned and saved today will not be there to prop up the future.
I agree. It is going to be brutal if you don't live in a secure enclave or haven't gone grey.
In reply to The last 10 years has seen a… by GreatUncle
The secure enclaves and going grey in an overpopulated world are not going to be safe once the mob figures out behind those walls is all the stuff they can take.
In reply to I agree. It is going to be… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Going grey means you don't have any stuff the mobs want.
In reply to The secure enclaves and… by GreatUncle
We are moving our lab which was next to one of the largest tent cities in San Diego. The new location already has a small one in place. I was hoping to keep my BOB in my car instead of my locker but I know it won't last there long. I don't know how much longer I can stand to live here.
I am am a compassionate person. I have fed many of the local homeless for years however we are being overwhelmed and many are aggressive now. My state is a shithole.
Speaking of people getting more aggressive, dogs and cats can be like that, too. I got into the habit of giving our dog and cat some treats before preparing supper. Now if I am not in the kitchen at the appropriate time they come find me. It's neat that a big dog and a cat can work together like that, but it does show that they, too, can demand generosity.
In reply to We are moving our lab which… by Miffed Microbi…
Well I did notice in the days when the handlers swam with Shamu they dumped handfuls of fish in his mouth before entering the water. I guess it's best to be pragmatic when dealing with something that ultimately can have the upper hand when hungry.
In reply to Speaking of people getting… by GeezerGeek
increase in working poor = proof Fed system is working as designed
Exactly, this article is not about socialism, as much as a bunch of clueless idiots here want to make it sound like it, is more an example of the end result of our current dysfunctional neoliberal system and crony capitalism, aided and abetted by the Fed...
In reply to increase in working poor =… by small axe