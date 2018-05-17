Pope Pans "Ticking Time Bomb" Derivatives Markets, Calls CDS "Unethical"

Warren Buffett famously called them "weapons of mass destruction," and The Pope has damned the derivatives markets as a "ticking time bomb" warning of the “ethical void,"
"...which becomes more serious as these products are negotiated on the so-called markets with less regulation (over the counter) and are exposed more to the markets regulated by chance, if not by fraud, and thus take away vital life-lines and investments to the real economy.”
In a sweeping critique of global finance released by the Vatican on Thursday, that the Holy See singled out credit-default swaps for particular scorn.
“A ticking time bomb,” the Vatican called them.
“The market of CDS, in the wake of the economic crisis of 2007, was imposing enough to represent almost the equivalent of the GDP of the entire world. The spread of such a kind of contract without proper limits has encouraged the growth of a finance of chance, and of gambling on the failure of others, which is unacceptable from the ethical point of view."
As Bloomberg's Sridhar Natarajan reports, the unusual rebuke - derivatives rarely reach the level of religious doctrine - is in keeping with Francis’s skeptical view of unbridled global capitalism.
The Holy See then put the sinning shadow bankers in his sights...
29. It is no longer possible to ignore certain phenomena in the world, such as the spreading of the collateral banking systems (Shadow banking system). These, although well understood within themselves, and also the types of intermediaries whose functioning does not immediately appear disapproved, in fact have led to the loss of control over the system on the part of various authorities of national securities. Hence, they have knowingly favored the use of the so-called creative financing in which the primary aim of the investment of the financial resources is above all speculative in character, if not predatory, and not a service to the actual economy. For instance, many agree that the existence of such “shadow” systems may be one of the contributing causes that advanced the development, and the global diffusion, of the recent economic-financial crisis started in the USA with subprime mortgages in the summer of 2007.
Then Pope Francis took a shot at offshore tax havens...
30... Today, more than the half of the commercial world is orchestrated by noteworthy persons that cut down their tax burden by moving the revenues from one site to another according to their convenience, transferring the profits into fiscal havens, and the costs into the countries of higher taxation. It appears clear that all these have removed decisive resources from the actual economy and contributed to the creation of economic systems founded on inequality. Furthermore, it is not possible to ignore the fact that those offshore sites, on more occasions, have become usual places of recycling dirty money, which is the fruit of illicit income (thefts, frauds, corruption, criminal associations, mafia, war booties etc.). This represents, from the moral point of view, an evident form of hypocrisy.
Who knew The Pope and his Vatican team were such experts in shadow banking, offshore tax havens, credit default swaps, gross collateral needs, and the entire derivatives market in general?
We have one simple question - which banker or 'elite' wrote this 11,000 word treatise on all that's wrong with the world... in all its intricate detail that only an experienced banker would know?
Call us conspiracy geeks, but give The Pope's Argentine heritage and the fact that Argentina's CDS just exploded this week as its currency collapsed...
Is Argentina about to blame derivatives and speculators for its economic demise, and use The Pope's derivative damnation to sell whetever their plan is to the 76.5% of the population that is Catholic?
Comments
The Vicar of Marx
The Jesuits and their evil predated Marx by a 500 years. Engles who Marx studied, probably studied the Jesuits. Marx was to lazy and could not even take care of his family. Complete piece of shit, I see why the left loves him....
In reply to The Vicar of Marx by E.F. Mutton
Sounds like someone is on the wrong side of a trade....... Who knew the Pope day-trades? Gartman must be Catholic....
Well, if you're so concerned, Popey, just whip out the Vatican checkbook and bail out Argentina- it's not like you don't have the money sitting around doing nothing....
Use the Pedophile hush-fund account- it's pretty flush these days.
In reply to The Jesuits and their evil… by MozartIII
"Who knew The Pope and his Vatican team were such experts... that only an experienced banker would know"
Seriously?
The VATICAN has a bank.
It's called The Institute for Works of Religion (IOR), commonly referred to as the Vatican Bank, a privately held financial institution located inside Vatican City, founded in 1942.
And just because one is religious doesn't mean they don't know about finance.
And THIS is the best article on money from a Christian site.
In reply to Well, if you're so concerned… by jcaz
MozartIII, I think you should look up The Jewish Question in Europe: from La Civilta Cattolica, vol. VII, no. XIV. 1890. Look at what the Jesuits thought a little over 100 years ago! The church has been infiltrated, how can we tell? The cries about Freemasonry have completely dried up, and they were all screaming at the top of their lungs about it in the Vatican in the early 1900s. And now, the Jesuits are a shadow of their former self.
I also recommend looking up the writings of Jesuit Cardinal Saint Robert Bellarmine. He whooped Protestants good.
In reply to "Who knew The Pope and his… by revolla
And yet he wears what looks like a size XXX yarmulke. I wonder what the Vicar of Velveeta Lloyd Blankfein will think of this?
It does not sound like god's work to me!
If it is one thing I have noticed is that the Catholic church never picks up the tab:
In reply to MozartIII, I think you… by Slave
The Vatican Bank was taken over by the Rothschilds some time ago. In the 1950s when I was a child, I remember periodical news articles about the "ungodly" wealth of the Vatican. Under cover of charities and organizations that supposedly help humanity, both bankster organizations take for themselves every penny they can.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
The ticking time bomb are the allegations of the Pope's involvement in pedophilia.
In reply to MozartIII, I think you… by Slave
What?
Dude- the article was being sarcastic with what you quote. Do you know that word? Is it not in the Bible? Is this better- "Doust thou knowest Ye article was beingth sarcasticas?" My Bible-ese is a little rusty........
In reply to "Who knew The Pope and his… by revolla
I agree. The article is obviously written by a bigot. Like, anyone who is in religious life shalt not tend to practical matters in the world like exhorting banksters for ripping people off. But, speaking the Vatican and other leaders of various Christian denominations, why are they not also condemning as evil the killing, destruction, and ripping off of Middle East nations by the Western powers? And, on economic issues again, why not criticize the corruption and debt-rigging of the Rothschild private central bank syndicate still controlling and ripping off most Western nations.
In reply to "Who knew The Pope and his… by revolla
First of all, the Rothschilds took over the Vatican bank some time ago. Vatican and Rothschilds are power players in ripping off the serfs.
In reply to I agree. The article is… by FBaggins
Marx basically publicized the work of Adam Weishaupt, who founded the Order of the Illuminati on May 1, 1776 (yes, two months before the US was officially a country). The ideas of Marx were not his and not original to him. He was bascially the spokeshole for Weishaupt, a professor in Bavaria, Germany.
As for Marx being a complete piece of shit? Yes. Two of his daughters, and one son-in-law, committed suicide. What a complete fucktard. Of course the kids don't hear about those stories, do they? I read "Hope of the Wicked" by Ted Flynn back in February. Published in 2000 but you can still get copies. It is always about power. People will lie, steal, kill and more to keep or get power. Not all people, but too many.
In reply to The Jesuits and their evil… by MozartIII
Oh yeah.
Watch the Gramada TV documentary on the Spanish civil war from around 1980. It's available on youtube.
In one of the episodes the story of when the communist factions took over one of the cities. Very quickly the downtrodden workers came out and were happy. They acted as though the dominance hierarchy in which they were the low men on totem had disappeared.
.........take a guess how long before the communist leaders were out hammering these downtrodden back into place? If you answered "over night" you win a cewpie doll.
AMarketPlaceOfIdeas.com: The Spanish Civil War - All 6 episodes
I highly recommend watching the entire series.
In reply to Marx basically publicized… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
The Jesuits themselves were jews who converted to maintain power while avoiding expulsion.
In reply to The Jesuits and their evil… by MozartIII
Wow this pope really knows his shekels, just like a good old-fashioned heeb. Weird
In reply to The Vicar of Marx by E.F. Mutton
Marx and Engles are of Jewish heritage.
Not much spit swapping with the Jesuits.
In reply to Wow this pope really knows… by Buckaroo Banzai
Nevertheless, this Pope is a Marxist and a globalist. I'd just as soon take political advice from Hollywood. 'Cause they're famous and sh*t.
In reply to Marx and Engles are of… by Arnold
Well...
In reply to Nevertheless, this Pope is a… by sixsigma cygnu…
What?!
In reply to Marx and Engles are of… by Arnold
The Jesuits were founded by Jews pretending to be Christians. This is historical fact.
In reply to Marx and Engles are of… by Arnold
In it up to his armpits, child abduction, paedo's, and thievery. Vatican always has been.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roberto_Calvi
In reply to Wow this pope really knows… by Buckaroo Banzai
Licio Gelli April 21, 1919 – December 15, 2015 was an Italian financier, liaison officer between the Italian government and Nazi Germany, known for his role in the Banco Ambrosiano scandal. (Vatican Bank) He was revealed in 1981 as being the Venerable Master of the clandestine lodge Propaganda Due (P2).
These are F*cking DEEEP DAARK Rabbit holes - and all end in the same place: - VEERRY Powerful people with bloodstained faces surrounded by dead children.
In reply to In it up to his armpits,… by No1uNo
The Pope prefers pilfered gold from poor South Americans and kept plenty of loot that was entrusted to them leading up to the blitzkrieg into France
In reply to Wow this pope really knows… by Buckaroo Banzai
i wonder if he balances the vatican's books or was its money invested in those argentina derivatives?
In reply to Wow this pope really knows… by Buckaroo Banzai
The Popes used to launch Crusades to protect Europe.
Now they wash the feet or invaders and pander to the global gayplex.
In reply to The Vicar of Marx by E.F. Mutton
The Jesuit from HELL! They usually are, look at their history.
There was a reason the Jesuits were never a pope until this one. Francis is the Black Pope. In so many ways.
In reply to The Jesuit from HELL! They… by MozartIII
F that Pope! He is without a doubt the biggest fraud going these days. How much money did the Vatican Bank receive for selecting that guy? Was in delivered via the suitcase method as usual?
The Rabbi and the Priest walking past the Boyz Club...
The Priest...lets go in there and fuk them all
The Rabbi...Out of what
I guess the head socialist over the Vatican Bank had to say something as obviously they were on the wrong side of some ECB delusional trade.
In reply to F that Pope! He is without a… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
ECB is bond buyer central.
They've bought some awful stuff.
https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:YTpSIl4_9-QJ:http…
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-06/ecb-caught-sprawling-scandal-…
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-29/italian-bonds-slide-market-re…
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-16/italian-bonds-tumble-politica…
In reply to I guess the head socialist… by johngaltfla
Any info on the ECB's purchase of the harvested organs of Palestinian children?
In reply to ECB is bond buyer central… by Arnold
This guy needs to stick to religion.
Someone’s betting against the Catholic Church
I am
In reply to Someone’s betting against… by DC Beastie Boy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzWicxHnkck
Nuff said.
Thanks Vis !
CDSs will blow up all on their own (again). They're just the new fancy name for "portfolio insurance". It failed before, it will fail again. Ask AIG. Ask.... well, you won't have to wait too much longer to find out which is the next company that sold massive amounts of CDSs with little underwriting due diligence and no capital buffer to fall back on when they start to fall like dominios.
This time it should be greatly aided on it's path to death by the new breed of vultures who make side deals with companies contingent upon them knowingly triggering a CDS event in their own company's debt.
The Gospel According to "Monte dei Paschi de Siena"
Said the communist.
what could possibly go wrong?
http://money.visualcapitalist.com/worlds-money-markets-one-visualizatio…
As a longtime resident of an offshore tax-haven in the Caribbean, and a shorter-term resident of two other havens, I am always quick to defend them. They (we) are purely conduits, and conduits do what they are built to do. Way back in 2012 I went into bat to defend Mitt Romney's use of Cayman to minimise his taxes. See the link below. I was by no means a fan of Romney's, and am not now, but I felt his critics were unfair to attack him for doing something that the US Congress had approved and authorised. Now we have the Pope getting in on the act? Oh, please!
http://barlowscayman.blogspot.com/2012/08/in-defence-of-offshore-tax-havens.html
Satan is the State which you love so much!
Wtf is this, Rome?
First, the problem with the CDS market is that the counterparty underwriting the CDS doesn’t have the ability to make good on the contract if the event occurs. This is in itself fraudulent. You make promises that you at the onset cannot make good on. And for this promise you can’t deliver on, you collect a fee. That’s a priori theft.
Second, there is no moral deprivation associated with tax avoidance. Just as there’s no moral deprivation involved with putting a lock on your door. Yes bad people avoid reporting their income from illicit activities. There is no moral guilt by association. Criminals also breathe oxygen. Are all air breathers morally reprehensible? No.
Third, how many illicit transactions had the Vatican Bank been involved in?
Every single one...
In reply to Wtf is this, Rome? First,… by Catullus
What he is really saying, the Pope that is, Jewish bankers should all be taken out and shot if we are to save Mother Earth and Her peace loving inhabitants.
The Roman became holy to consecrate their gains. After making a bundle slaughtering everyone in their path, they went legit. The New Testament was a brokered deal. We know who the brokers were. The real Romans retreated to the British Isles. They laid low and after a decent cooling off period of a couple centuries tossed off the weak water coming out of Italy and went back to their old ways with their own "religion". They aren't done with the USA either.
I’m shorting Vatican bank stocks.
bla bla bla. he needs to STFU. All credibility gone when they started buggering their underlings and said usuary was ok.
...says the Big Gubbermint Loving Asshole who supported the Wall Street Bailouts and Too Big To Fail.
Sorry Pope, Satan loves bailouts and and no mortal human is ever too big to fail. A hard rock, sharp knife, or well placed bullet has proven it since the beginning of man.
I write on my checks "not a dime goes towards the Commie Socialist". They haven't been returned.
another pope in the pizza
“Religion has actually convinced people that there's an invisible man living in the sky who watches everything you do, every minute of every day. And the invisible man has a special list of ten things he does not want you to do. And if you do any of these ten things, he has a special place, full of fire and smoke and burning and torture and anguish, where he will send you to live and suffer and burn and choke and scream and cry forever and ever 'til the end of time!
But He loves you. He loves you, and He needs money! He always needs money! He's all-powerful, all-perfect, all-knowing, and all-wise, somehow just can't handle money......George Carlin