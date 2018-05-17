The Regulations That Could Push Oil Up To $90

Authored by Nick Cunningham via OilPrice.com,
International regulations on the fuels used in shipping could tighten the oil market and push prices up to $90 per barrel in the next two years.
The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has new rules coming into effect at the start of 2020 requiring shipowners to dramatically lower the concentration of sulfur used in their fuels.
Ships plying the world’s oceans tend to use heavy fuel oil, a bottom-of-the-barrel fuel that is especially dirty. The IMO regulations are targeting this fuel because of its high sulfur content. Current rules allow sulfur concentrations of 3.5 percent, but by 2020 ships must slash that to just 0.5 percent. “Effectively, bunker fuel is the last refuge for sulphur, which has been driven out of most other oil products,” the IEA wrote earlier this year in its Oil 2018 report.
Shipowners have several options to achieve this goal, and there probably won’t be a single approach. They could install scrubbers to remove sulfur from the fuel, switch to low-sulfur fuels, or switch to LNG. Scrubbers are thought to be costly, although some shipowners see the payback period as worth it. LNG is also an expensive route.
But a lot of shipowners will switch over to lower-sulfur fuels such as gasoil, a distillate similar to diesel. The IEA says that by 2020, demand for gasoil will shoot up to 1.74 million barrels per day (mb/d), an increase of over 1 mb/d relative to 2018. That will displace the heavy fuel oil that is currently widespread. The IEA says that high-sulfur fuel oil demand will crater from 3.2 mb/d in 2019 to just 1.3 mb/d in 2020.
The switchover will have enormous ramifications for the oil market. The shipping industry represents about 5 percent of the global oil market, using about 5 million barrels of oil per day. Swapping out one form of oil for others will have ripple effects across the refining industry, awarding some and dealing losses to others.
Refiners processing middle distillates – diesel and gasoil – will see a windfall. Meanwhile, refiners that churn out heavy fuel oil will be left with surplus product on their hands.
More specifically, complex refineries can use different types of crude to produce gasoil, often without being stuck with heavy fuel oil as a byproduct. On the other hand, smaller more simple refineries are unable to do that with ease, and “some simple refineries may be forced to close or to upgrade,” according to the IEA.
“We foresee a scramble for middle distillates that will drive crack spreads higher and drag oil prices with it,” Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.
The investment bank said that Brent crude prices could jump to $90 per barrel, aided by the IMO regulations and the rush to secure compliant fuel. “The last period of severe middle distillate tightness occurred in late-2007/early-2008 and arguably was the critical factor that drove up Brent prices in that period,” Morgan Stanley wrote.
Already, stocks of middle distillates have declined below the five-year average in Europe, the U.S. and Asia. “The additional gasoil needed in 2020 is likely to trigger a spike in diesel prices. In our forecast, we assume an increase of 20 percent to 30 percent in that year,” the IEA said.
The intriguing conclusion from this scenario is that U.S. shale can’t be the solution. The flood of oil coming from the Permian basin is light and sweet, which tends to be transformed into gasoline, and is not suited for the production of middle distillates. Medium and heavy blends are more preferable for the distillates needed for maritime fuels, but those barrels are being held off of the market right now by the OPEC cuts.
“We expect the crude oil market to remain under-supplied and inventories to continue to draw,” the bank said. “This will likely underpin prices.”
Comments
Plus there's the collapse of the dollar coming on soon. That's good for an extra $30/barrel at least... making $120/barrel total.
Pretty soon we'll all wish we were driving Tesla cars! At least that way the car itself could put us out of our misery.
Sure it is, and let me guess we'll all be trading Gold and Silver dust for goods....The Dollar, as much as you desire its demise is going no where anytime soon, as there is no replacement mechanism in place as of yet. So this fantasy of Gold and Silver dust trading is just that a fantasy.
In reply to Plus there's the collapse of… by NugginFuts
He didn't say anything about gold and silver and neither did the article, shit-for-brains. Stay on topic.
In reply to Sure it is, and let me guess… by Bill of Rights
At the top of the market, everybody is coming up with the reasons for it to go higher still, the same thing but in reverse happens at the bottom of the market. Nothing is new here, sadly...
In reply to He didn't say anything about… by Juggernaut x2
Shut the fuck up Cuck, he Didn't have to its plain as day as these pages have been filled with that bull shit for 10 years. Ive been reading ZH 10 fucking years even when it was a piss ant Blog where the fuck were you? And for 10 fucking years all I read was the dollar was toast, and many lost a shit ton of money cause of that bull shit lie, again where the fuck were you? Stuck in some Dumb ass fucking College class room no doubt, don't preach to me Boy....
In reply to He didn't say anything about… by Juggernaut x2
Been a long while since I extolled the virtues of any shiny metals, Billy. This conversation is purely about the USD. If you can't see the macro shift away from USD in oil transactions worldwide, you're not paying very close attention. This will undermine its value, plain and simple.
I'd say the shiny stuff is too heavily manipulated to notice, but the black stuff certainly will.
In reply to Shut the fuck up Cuck, he… by Bill of Rights
Then explain for the class if the dollar is losing value why is oil still rising with the dollar?
https://s3.amazonaws.com/tradingview/snapshots/z/Z40M7AWm.png
In reply to Been a long while since I… by NugginFuts
Overlay $DXY with long term chart for Oil. You'll see an inverse relationship. The current paradigm of rising oil with rising dollar says more about the political climate in the Middle East than it does about pricing oil in dollars. In other words, oil is rising in spite of the increase in $DXY, driven by conflict and increased geopolitical uncertainty.
PetroYuan and PetroEuro are the future; PetroDollar's day has come and gone, and with it goes any sense of intrinsic value the USD may have had left from the Gold Standard. Oops I said Gold.
In reply to Then explain for the class… by Bill of Rights
Your profile says 5 years.
I can read, too.
PS - sorry if you lost money taking the advice found on a blog shit for brains.
In reply to Shut the fuck up Cuck, he… by Bill of Rights
Ya 5 years log in at the current user name, nice try tho...I said MANY people dumb fuck...another Genius in the ranks. Ive recouped my loses 1000x over.
In reply to Your profile says 5 years. I… by BandGap
Bill's had a few too many squirrels in his diet. Now he sees them everywhere, covered in gold and silver dust.
I stick to my statement - USD is going to enter the pain stage not too long from now.
In reply to Sure it is, and let me guess… by Bill of Rights
Sure it is,...Stick to the statement your entitled to it doesn't necessarily make it so...ITS AN OPINION!
In reply to Bill's had a few too many… by NugginFuts
Oil needs to go to $150 asap......now they need to slap a per gallon tax on gas/diesel of $2.50 a gallon to build the wall.
Get all the low life's off the road and keep the animals down south behind the wall.
In reply to Bill's had a few too many… by NugginFuts
The floor under the dollar is going to collapse, and the manipulation that has kept commodities down is about to come undone. Get ready for a roller coaster of a ride.
https://jimrickards.blogspot.com/2018/05/jim-rickards-provides-best-sum…
In reply to Plus there's the collapse of… by NugginFuts
We can solve this oil problem. ..
But first we have to de-fund the crooks covering up the alternatives.
Let's start here:
~~~))) What Do You Do With A Fraudulent Contract? (((~~~
(One you haven't signed but is being enforced anyway?)
I know what I do right after I throw a HUGE tantrum and scare the hell out of the cat. ...
I take their sorry asses to court to seek a remedy. ... Have that fraudulent contract declared 'Null and Void'.
I don't tantrum and break anything on the first round unless I get a crooked judge. ...... Then I break stuff because by that time the cat has vacated the building and terrorizing the cat with shouting and scary wild flailing is off of the table.
The White House Petition To - END THE FED
Help get some redress of grievance(s) going.
Do you have a problem with the Federal Reserve Bank conjuring up FREE money for itself and its little Bankster friends and closet pizza party buddies?
I do.
Dr Frog's Explanation and Motivations For The End The Fed WH Petition
Redress,..........Getchasum.
Live Hard, I'd Like To Have A Full Refund And Damages Too. ... Fraud Is Like That, Written Into Law Or Otherwise, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
This doesn't bode well for sludge-producing countries like Venezuela
could be a windfall for Venezuela, once they decide to throw off their commie masters . . .
Simple. Just un-join the IMO and go on about your business!
“The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has new rules coming into effect at the start of 2020 requiring shipowners to dramatically lower the concentration of sulfur used in their fuels.”
Right.
The world needs less sulfur in maritime fuel more than struggling economies need to hold the line on pump (and other oil-related) prices...?
No, we don’t.
If we haven’t supernoved before this “deadline”, I’m confident this nonsense will be suspended or just ignored.
As it should be...
OilPrice.com ... How did I ever guess?