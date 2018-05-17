Rigged? Circuit Judge Says Ballots Were Illegally Destroyed In Wasserman Schultz' House Race

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/17/2018 - 18:45

Authored by Nick Givas via The Daily Caller,

Florida circuit court Judge Raag Singhal ruled the Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office violated state and federal law Friday, after the office destroyed ballots from a 2016 House race for Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s seat.

The elections office may also be on the hook for $200,000 in attorneys fees for Tim Canova, who brought a lawsuit against them after he lost to Wasserman Schultz in 2016, the Sun Sentinel reported. Canova lost by a final tally of 28,809 to 21,907 in a Democratic primary.

Canova requested a closer look at the paper ballots from the race to check for anomalies in March 2017, but Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes did not respond to his requests so he took her to court, according to the Sun Sentinel. Snipes had signed off on the destruction of the ballots in September 2017.

Snipes made a “mistake,” she said during testimony in court and claimed the boxes were mislabeled. She maintained the destruction of the ballots was entirely unintentional.

“When I sign, I sign folders filled with information,” Snipes said in her testimony, according to the Sun Sentinel.

“I trust my staff. They have the responsibility of giving me information that’s correct.”

Singhal ruled Snipes had wrongly destroyed public records because her office is required to maintain documents from the election for 22 months after it’s conclusion. Snipes destroyed the ballots after only one year.

Snipes’ attorney, Burnadette Norris-Weeks, also admitted her client made a mistake but said the ballots were scanned and preserved before being disposed of.

“It was a mistake [destroying the original ballots], but the ballots were preserved,” Norris-Weeks told the Sun Sentinel.

“They were scanned shortly after the election.”

Canova claimed he contacted the FBI twice to complain, but didn’t receive a response.

The ruling will allow for Canova to have his attorney fees reimbursed by the elections office, but he still wants Snipes fired for her role in the alleged fraud.

“I think dismissal is an appropriate remedy,” Canova told the Sun Sentinel.

Tags
Law Crime
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 1
JRobby IntercoursetheEU Thu, 05/17/2018 - 19:21 Permalink

A lot of people are sitting in jail for things they "didn't do intentionally" (Dindu nuffin')

On a more gruesome note, who was the air brush artist on the picture of DWS for this piece? She almost looks human. This person is talented! Looks like an older photo before all the booze and pills (high pressure job you know? Giving secrets to the Paki's, setting up murders, ripping off Bernie's delegates, etc., etc.)

http://www.sun-sentinel.com/local/broward/fl-sb-broward-elections-super…

Dr. Brenda Snipes dindu nuffin'

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
No1uNo cheka Thu, 05/17/2018 - 19:10 Permalink

wasserman is member of a protected group...
 

You think? well she may have been, but now the leaks are out the Valkeries are gathering and they want blood for silence. Don't drive anywhere Debbie Wasserman, don't catch any trains, don't cross roads, and don't stay at home... some long nights ahead sugar britches. 

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
GeezerGeek are we there yet Thu, 05/17/2018 - 19:27 Permalink

And, a year later, not a peep about progress in solving the murder of Beranton J. Whisenant Jr., a young, black Federal attorney found dead on a beach in Debbie's home territory. He was supposedly investigating visa irregularities and may have been on the trail of Debbie's friends the Awan clan.

So much for black lives mattering. That goes out the window when important people are in jeopardy.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
DjangoCat 44magnum Thu, 05/17/2018 - 19:54 Permalink

Because ((they)) have been at this for a very very long time.  Once one gets in, it paves the way for the others.  ((they)) recognise each other by hand signs and references.  Once in, ((they)) control.

Beware ALL the ethical sounding NGOs and charities.  

Beware the flood of propaganda and attempted mind control through TV, News and Film industry.

Beware the education system.  Save your children.

Beware mind controlled people, many slaves, triggered by telephone tones to act.  Programmed sex slaves, assassins, public shooters, memory bots.

((They)) think of themselves as evil.  Psychopaths.

Fear not.  Spread the truth.  The truth will set us free.

Repeal National Security Act 1947

Repeal Patriot Act.

((they)) hide in the secrecy.  "Access denied for reasons of National Security"

Fuck that.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
Labworks Thu, 05/17/2018 - 18:50 Permalink

This is the type of people Americans have been breeding for the last couple of generations.

 

Wait until the Bernie Sanders crowd grows up and starts working in PR and government.............

 

Free fall.......

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
DjangoCat Omen IV Thu, 05/17/2018 - 20:01 Permalink

Does she look so smart?  Not to me.

More likely she is a mind controlled bot, working under orders and facilitated along the way to get her into position to be useful.

MKULTRA has not gone away,  Sixty years on, it has only become more sophisticated and lethal.

She is only a tool.  Who is the puppet master?

 