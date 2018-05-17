Senate Confirms Gina Haspel To Head CIA

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/17/2018 - 15:59

The CIA has a new boss, and for the first time, it's a woman.

On Thursday afternoon, despite vocal opposition from many senators over her involvement in the Bush-era "enhanced interrogation", i.e. torture, programs, the Senate confirmed Gina Haspel in a 54-45 vote as the next head of the CIA.

In the end, support from Senate Democrats, including the Senate Intelligence Committee's vice chair Mark Warner, helped ensure Haspel's confirmation. She was previously approved by the Senate Intelligence Committee in a 10-5 vote early Wednesday in a closed-door session, paving the way for her confirmation.

While close, this was not the narrowest of Trump nominee confirmations, with Betsy De Vos, Jeff Sessions and Scott Pruit all confirmed with a narrower margin.

Haspel's 54-45 confirmation vote not the narrowest of Trump nominees: @BetsyDeVosED was confirmed 51-50, with @VP casting tie-breaking vote. Other narrow confirmation votes: -AG Sessions: 52-47 -@EPAScottPruitt 52-46

“Throughout the process, she demonstrated candor, integrity and a forthright approach to the committee's questions. She displayed the talent and expertise that make her uniquely qualified to face America’s biggest national security challenges, whether in the area of counterterrorism or renewed international competition among great powers,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said ahead of Thursday's vote.

Many disagreed: Republican Senators Rand Paul (Ky.) and Jeff Flake (Ariz.) sided with most Democrats in voting against Trump's controversial pick to replace Mike Pompeo. Sen. John McCain also opposed her nomination but was in Arizona battling brain cancer. Meanwhile, several Democrats including Sen. Mark Warner (Va.), the vice chairman of the Intelligence Committee, and red-state Democratic Sens. Joe Donnelly (Ind.), Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Heidi Heitkamp (N.D.) supported the nominee.

While Haspel's nomination sparked renewed debate over brutal interrogation practices the CIA used on terror suspects after 9/11 mostly due to her involvement in supervising a secret CIA detention site in Thailand, it wasn't enough to prevent her from becoming the next CIA head. Still, the veteran CIA official who has been with the agency for more than 30 years, received roughly half the support from Democrats that now-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a former House member, received last year when he was confirmed as President Trump’s first CIA chief.

Her nomination was immersed almost immediately by controversy because of her involvement in the agency’s post-Sept. 11 “enhanced interrogation” program — now widely viewed as torture. In particular, senators homed in on her time spent running a CIA black site and role in the destruction of videotapes documenting the interrogation of an al Qaeda suspect.

Meanwhile, as the Hill details, the CIA - and Trump - launched an all-out charm offensive in order to build support for Haspel's nomination, playing up politically favorable aspects of her largely secret career, including her work on Russia. They also touted her support among former intelligence community officials, including James Clapper, former President Obama’s director of national intelligence.

In the end the deep state got what it wanted.

Bokkenrijder revolla Thu, 05/17/2018 - 16:08

"The senate has been a worthless group of assholes for a long, long time'

Sure they're assholes, but it has been Trump who proposed her as head of the CIA! Don't blame the Senate, blame Trump for nominating her in the first place!

"Draining the swamp" /sarc

Is there any Trump voter here who still honestly believes that he'll drain the swamp?

Lore Chris2 Thu, 05/17/2018 - 16:06

Yup. No government should be above the law. Her behavior in testimony was reprehensible, and nobody called her on it -- a bunch of cowardly sheep and collaborators. 

Torture needs to be illegal because it's IMMORAL. It's also STUPID. The fact that such people are in charge tells you all you need to know about 'your' government. 

GreatUncle Lore Thu, 05/17/2018 - 16:55

Torture is a needs must scenario.

Oversight and accountability is the concept that helps to prevent abuse.

As for Haspell I do not think she should have got it on the grounds she destroyed evidence to prevent the oversight and accountability later and she chose that.

Before she is replaced chances are she will do it again a leopard never changes its spots.

HenryJ Cosmicserpent Thu, 05/17/2018 - 16:30

How so ? she has been on the FOB`s for 30 Years, she played a significant role & was part of a team that prevented those animals from Perpetrating another 9/11, not too mention she was a hunter after the fact and only by law was prevented form doing what could and should have been done for those complicit in killing thousands of American Citizens, your comparison to a open mass murderer is ludicrous and salacious, I guess if you had seen some of the unspeakable  heinous barbarism up close and personal that these monsters are capable of you may change your tune, then again you would have to Man up, face reality and not tuck tail and run, Enjoy your Starbucks, back to class and clean your Che shirt off  

 

Hefalonicle Thu, 05/17/2018 - 16:05

Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Commerce, spent 25 years at N M Rothschild & Sons. Trump is owned by them. I saw this link on ZH a few days ago from Blackstone Intelligence. There is not much of a chance that Trump is not an envoy of the Deep State, or some other wildly powerful group.

Does Rothschilds = Deep State?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhTMy9ma2mQ

Also first post! Long time lurker

 

Hefalonicle DeathMerchant Thu, 05/17/2018 - 16:21

Not really a Jew basher, just trying to figure out how all of this makes any sense. Do you believe in zero point energy? Aliens? How in any physical reality were the pyramids built?

Why is Tesla being funded so heavily when it lost over $1 Billion, LAST QUARTER!!!

They need to keep people thinking we are "innovating" into electric cars and such to keep us away from the free energy solution.

Nikola Tesla and many others had discovered the secret and its out there.

If you think this is about Jew bashing, you have a lot of growing up to do.

deepelemblues Thu, 05/17/2018 - 16:05

All coup plans will now be printed out on soft pink paper by the US embassy

Very soft, paper cuts have been a big concern of CIA agents posing as embassy staff around the world

CRM114 Thu, 05/17/2018 - 16:09

Sen. John McCain also opposed her nomination but was in Arizona battling brain cancer. 

 

John McCain has a brain??

Are you quite sure about that?

I will need to see some pretty robust corroborating evidence.