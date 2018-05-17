Steve Wozniak: Bitcoin And Blockchain Will Achieve Full Potential In A Decade

Authored by Veronika Rinecker via CoinTelegraph.com,
Apple’s co-founder Steve "Woz" Wozniak has commented positively about cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology in his opening speech at the WeAreDevelopers World Congress 2018 in Vienna, Austria.
According to a report by Cointelegraph auf Deutsch Wednesday, May 16, Wozniak considers blockchain to be a “great idea.” He further said:
“[Blockchain] is the next major IT revolution that is about to happen.”
Wozniak explained his positive outlook on blockchain by the fact that there are many useful applications for the technology in a number of areas.
The blockchain and cryptocurrencies will achieve their full potential in a decade, according to Wozniak. Apple’s co-founder quoted CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey, who had said in March that Bitcoin will become the world’s “single currency.”
This is not the first time that Steve Wozniak has made positive comments about cryptocurrencies and blockchain. At the "Money 20/20" conference in Las Vegas, back in October last year, he saidthat Bitcoin is better than gold and the US dollar.
According to Wozniak, Bitcoin’s big advantage is that there is only a limited amount of coins, while fiat money, like the US dollar or euro, can simply be printed by banks.
Nonetheless, Wozniak sold all his bitcoins except one, as he said at the WeAreDevelopers Conference in Vienna, because “[he] does not want to be an investor and constantly watch the prices.”
A decade? Someone ought to contact McAffee and sell him a good penis knife.
You are saying McAfee is a circumscript kind of guy?
Or are you selling self circumcision kits? Zh'ers always talking their own book! LOL
In reply to A decade? Someone contact… by MagicHandPuppet
McAfee made a bet.
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
Bitcoin will reach full potential in a decade? Yeah, Woz, by then you'll learn how to trade the clumsy coins without getting ripped off. What started off as a non-dollar, anonymous, and non-trackable money has turned into a dollar-linked, public, and highly taxed financial tool that hardly anyone wants. Not going in the right direction and the future isn't bright with that kind of baggage.
In reply to McAfee made a bet. by hedgeless_horseman
Another big name player on board...
in a decade ? but I want in now, damn it
In reply to Bitcoin will reach full… by Baron von Bud
Quantum computing = bitcoin obsolete
In reply to Another big name player on… by Yellow_Snow
Don't go too fast my little friend. You need a few 1000s qbits working perfectly first. This is probably not going to be the case before a long time because of thermal noise issues.
Besides, the best part for Woz is that with only one BTC he will still be able to eat for the rest of his life, therefore not risking to suffer from famine.
In the worse case scenario he will still be able to taste McAfee's dick with mustard or ketchup.
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to Quantum computing = bitcoin… by laser
D-Wave has already 2000 qubit quantum computers. Unlike classic computers, qubits double every year!
https://www.dwavesys.com/press-releases/d-wave%C2%A0announces%C2%A0d-wa…
BTW, while you're at it to awake to this new reality, check out "Mandela Effect" phenomenon. It's true.
In reply to H by chiburashka
Oh yes... waiting for teh Zerobrains to break out their "quantum computers" laying around in the shed. They're just waiting to crack that few billion dollar crypto market. They couldn't be bothered to use this machine on the multi-trillion dollar fiat machine.
In reply to D-Wave has already 2000… by LiteBeeer
bs
In reply to Quantum computing = bitcoin… by laser
Apple’s co-founder quoted CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey
And the Great Woz's credibility just left the building. Seriously, quoting Dorsey. Oh my.
In reply to Bitcoin will reach full… by Baron von Bud
Right from the beginning I thought that Bitcoin was going to be their digital world currency. I told this Bitcoin fan near me a year ago "Watch for the time around May 16, 2018 for a signal that this is it." Uranus planet of change went into the sign of money, Taurus yesterday and here we are.
The last time Uranus transited Taurus was in 1935 when Benito Mussolini published his movement primer, The Doctrine of Fascism and the stage was set for WWll.
$$ Bretton Woods $$ was the outcome after Uranus finished it's Taurus transit.
In reply to Bitcoin will reach full… by Baron von Bud
But they already have a digital world currency. It's called the Dollar.
In reply to Right from the beginning I… by Chris2
but it changes as it did before.
You must know more about money than I do, did something happen in May 1942 relating to this as Uranus left Taurus then.
In reply to But they already have a… by Buckaroo Banzai
Sounds pretty gay to mention UrAnus visiting Taurus.
Solar system is fake. Jesuit sun worship. Earth is flat.
In reply to Right from the beginning I… by Chris2
The reason why it was so desired is it was not connected to the ponzi.
If we were not living in a ponzi crypto would never have been born.
In reply to Bitcoin will reach full… by Baron von Bud
Woz looks like his heart must be close to reaching its full potential . . .
In reply to McAfee made a bet. by hedgeless_horseman
"Bitcoin is better than gold and the US dollar"
HODLing BTC made me a millionaire, to retire in style and stack shiny AU. I moved to a TFJ (Tax-Friendly Jurisdiction) outside the US, and enjoy being off the ZUSA debt Plantation.
Gone Galt, live in the Parallel Economy (PE):
PE = DIY, Barter, Cash, PM, Crypto, foreign RE.
I pity the 1-string noise makers, who are unable / unwilling to diversify their streams of income or wealth. But they do entertain, I admit.
In reply to A decade? Someone contact… by MagicHandPuppet
And the last time wozniak was right about anything was?
Steve is a Fag.....
Who got lucky in life.
In reply to And the last time wozniak… by rtalcott
he had his 15 minutes of fame with Apple being in the right place at the right time....
In reply to Steve is a Fag..... by ZENDOG
Actually Woz was the technical genius who designed the boards and machine code that made early Apple successful. He doesn't get enough credit. He's not a good businessmen and made very little relatively from the company's success later on. Sold out his shares way too early. Then again, Apple could have crushed Msft if not for Steve Job's stupid business decisions and Woz probably figured cash out while I can.
In reply to he had his 15 minutes of… by rtalcott
I believe The Woz still has significant Apple shares and an office at HQ. See https://www.cnbc.com/2018/01/18/steve-wozniak-still-on-apple-payroll-jokes-he-still-reports-to-jobs.html
In reply to Actually Woz was the… by Baron von Bud
Like I said...right place right time...I would not call it genius....he was a good engineer with broad skills. Genius...like hero...is used too often.
In reply to Actually Woz was the… by Baron von Bud
What seems today like simple engineering was technical wizardry in 1980. Random access disk drives vs sequential - that deficiency killed the Commodore64. I worked in IT and saw the transition in the early days of the personal computer when the big iron guys laughed at the upstart technology. Woz was amazing.
In reply to Like I said...right place… by rtalcott
They will reach full potential of zero value in less than a decade.
"Nonetheless, Wozniak sold all his bitcoins except one, as he said at the WeAreDevelopers Conference in Vienna, because “[he] does not want to be an investor and constantly watch the prices.”
That says all you need to know. Even Wozniak doesn't want to take the risk. And he certainly can afford to...
Woz is already rich though.
In reply to "Nonetheless, Wozniak sold… by ejmoosa
The WOZ from OZ.
...and the central bankers/financiers of the world couldn't be happier. The concept of a global digital payment/currency system is something that they have been investing in since the dawn of the computer. Considering the fact they these people/families control the very issuance of global money I have no doubt that they will get what they want.
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
Blockchain IS Bitcoin. Don't get confused.
Wrong. Your coin went from an open horizontal platform to a vertically integrated shitcoin. If you had kept it open, and allowed the blocks to grow, there wouln't be any other blockchains. But you didn't, so there are.
Strangled in the crib.
In reply to Blockchain IS Bitcoin. Don't… by Steelio
bitcoin cash is bitcoin 2.0 , Bcore have deliberately train-wrecked BTC.
bitcoin cash is ready and waiting for the next take-off in crypto.
In reply to Wrong. Your con went from an… by tmosley
Is there a bigger, more insufferable twat in the Universe than Wozniak? He hasn't done anything of note in 30 years, yet gets paraded out on occasion on a shitty Segway as some guru.
You are quite right....can't figure out why anyone listens to him...insufferable twat is very accurate.
In reply to Is there a bigger, more… by Wild Bill Steamcock
I don't want to seem uncharitable: he did have great success in co-founding apple. Since then, I'm doubtful of any relevance he has had in tech.
He's opinionated, which is fine. The problem is his ideas are rarely founded in reality, and his personality has all the charm of a case of syphilis.
In reply to You are quite right....can't… by rtalcott
Woz appears to be fully invested in Bloc-Carbs and Bit-Cupcakes.
So much so that even a cartoon caricature of him couldn't trim it down...
In reply to Woz appears to be fully… by Versengetorix
The great and powerful Woz has spoken.
How about we just go back to gold backed money?
Says the FAT FUCK who got thousands stolen from him..WHY would you ask a fossil like Wozniak about ANYTHING new this guy worked on D-DOS and single entry data.I know lets ask Fred Flintstone about Tesla come ON!
You want REAL advice LOOK to the Russians they play big markets.
Even Fred Flinstone would know never to drive a Tesla.
In reply to Says the FAT FUCK who got… by President's analyst
Fred Flinstone could probably run Tesla better.
In reply to Says the FAT FUCK who got… by President's analyst
Wasn't this guy just recently whining about how someone stole his Bitcoins?
The full potential of blockchain is to use as much electricity alone in 20 years as the entire world uses today; this can't happen in an energy constrained economy.
In 20 years we will be lucky if the electric grid even functions at all.
When you follow the low hanging fruit principle in acquiring energy, sooner or later it requires you to spend more energy than you get back, and that economy based on energy collapses for lack of fuel.
Dream on Wozniak; you need to have a long talk with an accountant to get back to reality.
Woz's best contribution to the planet was the Apple Cat ][ Modem. 300 baud easily hacked into half-duplex 1200. "The good ole days".
It isn't going to take 10 years for people to realize crypto currency is worth even less than paper money. You can't even wipe your ass with the fucking shit.
The globalist's dream of one world currency, supported and paid for by greedy ,gullible & gutless imbeciles who thought they were rebelling against governments and banks.
SURPRISE, you all fucked the future up really well !
If By BlockChain, you mean Honesty, Openness and Accountable, then Yes Bring it On.
even if you have to cram it down the Governments Throat.
Blockchain Yes, but i think bitcoin price will go doing
