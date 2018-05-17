Steve Wozniak: Bitcoin And Blockchain Will Achieve Full Potential In A Decade

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/17/2018 - 11:06

Authored by Veronika Rinecker via CoinTelegraph.com,

Apple’s co-founder Steve "Woz" Wozniak has commented positively about cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology in his opening speech at the WeAreDevelopers World Congress 2018 in Vienna, Austria.

image courtesy of CoinTelegraph

According to a report by Cointelegraph auf Deutsch Wednesday, May 16, Wozniak considers blockchain to be a “great idea.” He further said:

“[Blockchain] is the next major IT revolution that is about to happen.”

Wozniak explained his positive outlook on blockchain by the fact that there are many useful applications for the technology in a number of areas.

The blockchain and cryptocurrencies will achieve their full potential in a decade, according to Wozniak. Apple’s co-founder quoted CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey, who had said in March that Bitcoin will become the world’s “single currency.”

This is not the first time that Steve Wozniak has made positive comments about cryptocurrencies and blockchain. At the "Money 20/20" conference in Las Vegas, back in October last year, he saidthat Bitcoin is better than gold and the US dollar.

According to Wozniak, Bitcoin’s big advantage is that there is only a limited amount of coins, while fiat money, like the US dollar or euro, can simply be printed by banks.

Nonetheless, Wozniak sold all his bitcoins except one, as he said at the WeAreDevelopers Conference in Vienna, because “[he] does not want to be an investor and constantly watch the prices.”

Comments

Baron von Bud hedgeless_horseman Thu, 05/17/2018 - 11:23 Permalink

Bitcoin will reach full potential in a decade? Yeah, Woz, by then you'll learn how to trade the clumsy coins without getting ripped off. What started off as a non-dollar, anonymous, and non-trackable money has turned into a dollar-linked, public, and highly taxed financial tool that hardly anyone wants. Not going in the right direction and the future isn't bright with that kind of baggage.

chiburashka laser Thu, 05/17/2018 - 11:59 Permalink

Don't go too fast my little friend. You need a few 1000s qbits working perfectly first. This is probably not going to be the case before a long time because of thermal noise issues. 

Besides, the best part for Woz is that with only one BTC he will still be able to eat for the rest of his life, therefore not risking to suffer from famine. 

In the worse case scenario he will still be able to taste McAfee's dick with mustard or ketchup. 

----

It's okay not to be a Jew.

 

Chris2 Baron von Bud Thu, 05/17/2018 - 11:58 Permalink

Right from the beginning I thought that Bitcoin was going to be their digital world currency. I told this Bitcoin fan near me a year ago "Watch for the time around May 16, 2018 for a signal that this is it." Uranus planet of change went into the sign of money, Taurus yesterday and here we are.

The last time Uranus transited Taurus was in 1935 when Benito Mussolini published his movement primer, The Doctrine of Fascism and the stage was set for WWll.

 $$ Bretton Woods $$ was the outcome after Uranus finished it's Taurus transit.

 

 

HRClinton MagicHandPuppet Thu, 05/17/2018 - 11:44 Permalink

"Bitcoin is better than gold and the US dollar"

HODLing BTC made me a millionaire, to retire in style and stack shiny AU. I moved to a TFJ (Tax-Friendly Jurisdiction) outside the US, and enjoy being off the ZUSA debt Plantation. 

Gone Galt, live in the Parallel Economy (PE):

PE = DIY, Barter, Cash, PM, Crypto, foreign RE.

I pity the 1-string noise makers, who are unable / unwilling to diversify their streams of income or wealth. But they do entertain, I admit.

Baron von Bud rtalcott Thu, 05/17/2018 - 11:29 Permalink

Actually Woz was the technical genius who designed the boards and machine code that made early Apple successful. He doesn't get enough credit. He's not a good businessmen and made very little relatively from the company's success later on. Sold out his shares way too early. Then again, Apple could have crushed Msft if not for Steve Job's stupid business decisions and Woz probably figured cash out while I can.

ejmoosa Thu, 05/17/2018 - 11:09 Permalink

"Nonetheless, Wozniak sold all his bitcoins except one, as he said at the WeAreDevelopers Conference in Vienna, because “[he] does not want to be an investor and constantly watch the prices.”

 

That says all you need to know.  Even Wozniak doesn't want to take the risk.  And he certainly can afford to...

LawsofPhysics Thu, 05/17/2018 - 11:13 Permalink

...and the central bankers/financiers of the world couldn't be happier.  The concept of a global digital payment/currency system is something that they have been investing in since the dawn of the computer. Considering the fact they these people/families control the very issuance of global money I have no doubt that they will get what they want.

"Full Faith and Credit"

same as it ever was!

Wild Bill Steamcock Thu, 05/17/2018 - 11:17 Permalink

Is there a bigger, more insufferable twat in the Universe than Wozniak?  He hasn't done anything of note in 30 years, yet gets paraded out on occasion on a shitty Segway as some guru.

DuneCreature Thu, 05/17/2018 - 11:22 Permalink

How about we just go back to gold backed money?

~~~)))   What Do You Do With A Fraudulent Contract?   (((~~~

(One you haven't signed but is being enforced anyway?)

I know what I do right after I throw a HUGE tantrum and scare the hell out of the cat. ...

I take their sorry asses to court to seek a remedy. ... Have that fraudulent contract declared 'Null and Void'.

I don't tantrum and break anything on the first round unless I get a crooked judge. ...... Then I break stuff because by that time the cat has vacated the building and terrorizing the cat with shouting and scary wild flailing is off of the table.

The White House Petition To - END THE FED

Help get some redress of grievance(s) going.

Do you have a problem with the Federal Reserve Bank conjuring up FREE money for itself and its little Bankster friends and closet pizza party buddies?

I do.

Dr Frog's Explanation and Motivations For The End The Fed WH Petition

Redress,..........Getchasum.

Live Hard, I'd Like To Have A Full Refund And Damages Too. ... Fraud Is Like That, Written Into Law Or Otherwise, Die Free

~ DC v8.8

President's analyst Thu, 05/17/2018 - 11:23 Permalink

Says the FAT FUCK who got thousands stolen from him..WHY would you ask a fossil like Wozniak about ANYTHING new this guy worked on D-DOS and single entry data.I know lets ask Fred Flintstone about Tesla come ON!

You want REAL advice LOOK to the Russians they play big markets.

Sid Davis Thu, 05/17/2018 - 11:26 Permalink

The full potential of blockchain is to use as much electricity alone in 20 years as the entire world uses today; this can't happen in an energy constrained economy. 

In 20 years we will be lucky if the electric grid even functions at all.

When you follow the low hanging fruit principle in acquiring energy, sooner or later it requires you to spend more energy than you get back, and that economy based on energy collapses for lack of fuel.

Dream on Wozniak; you need to have a long talk with an accountant to get back to reality.

Atam Gits Thu, 05/17/2018 - 11:30 Permalink

Woz's best contribution to the planet was the Apple Cat ][ Modem.  300 baud easily hacked into half-duplex 1200.  "The good ole days".

LordWillingly Thu, 05/17/2018 - 11:39 Permalink

It isn't going to take 10 years for people to realize crypto currency is worth even less than paper money. You can't even wipe your ass with the  fucking shit.

Ink Pusher Thu, 05/17/2018 - 11:43 Permalink

The globalist's dream of one world currency, supported and paid for by greedy ,gullible & gutless imbeciles who thought they were rebelling against governments and banks.

SURPRISE, you all fucked the future up really well !

 